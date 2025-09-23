Forbes Top Lawyers Nominations FAQ

Q: How were candidates selected for the recognition? A: Candidates were selected through nominations as well as independent editorial review and research. Please see our Methodology posts for more details. Q: Are those selected to the list required to pay to publicize results? A: As with all Forbes lists, there is no payment required to participate in the nomination process, to be on the list, to publicize the fact that you have been selected for the list, or any other point in the process. Lawyers cannot pay to be on the list and our lists are not sponsored. Q: Will there be a write up for all attorneys on the list, or just their names and firms? A: The list will include basic information on all the attorneys including firm, practice area, city, state, and bullet points of accomplishments. Q: Is there a limit on how many lawyers a firm can submit? A: We are looking for the superstars so best practice would be no more than five submissions per firm. Q: Will there be any limit on the number of individuals you may recognize from one firm? A: We don't have a limit, but as we are only acknowledging a fraction of elite attorneys from across the country we are seeking to produce a balanced list. Q: Could you confirm whether the nomination and information submitted will be considered on the record? A: Please mark any information that is sent for our team to utilize for evaluation and consideration that is confidential as such.