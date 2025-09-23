Seoul Exchange, One of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized RWAs
Seoul, South Korea, September 22nd, 2025, Chainwire Seoul Exchange, One of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized RWAs Partnership set to bring programmable assets to Korea's $450b crypto market, the world's second largest by trading volume Strategic collaboration to bring all of Seoul Exchange's Trading Activity for Tokenized assets on Story. Seoul Exchange, one of only two licensed platforms for trading unlisted securities, will be choosing Story's blockchain as an exclusive infrastructure partner focused on real-world assets (RWAs), unlocking a new class of compliant, investable digital securities. For the first 3 years, Seoul Exchange will use Story's Layer-1 blockchain as the exclusive infrastructure for registering and settling tokenized assets. Transactions will be powered by Story's native token ($IP), creating a fully on-chain marketplace for previously illiquid cultural and financial assets. The collaboration will focus on tokenizing Korean content IP, including K-pop royalties, K-drama rights, webtoons, games, and patents, making these global cultural phenomena investable for the first time. Notable IP already registered on Story includes BLACKPINK, BTS, Psy, and Pinkfong (Baby Shark) Seoul Exchange and Story Protocol have entered into an agreement to build Korea's first dedicated blockchain exchange for tokenized cultural and intellectual property assets. The collaboration outlines how Seoul Exchange will launch a regulated RWA trading platform powered entirely by Story's blockchain infrastructure for the next 3 years. Seoul Exchange is a fintech company that provides brokerage services for unlisted stocks of startups and venture companies through its unlisted securities trading platform "Seoul Exchange." It is one of only two platforms officially selected by…
