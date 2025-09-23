Meta’s Llama gets approval for use in US federal agencies

U.S. federal agencies will soon get official access to Meta Platforms' Llama artificial intelligence system. The General Services Administration (GSA), which manages federal purchasing, plans to place Llama on its list of approved AI tools. This means that agencies will be able to try the tool under a government safety umbrella, according to procurement lead Josh Gruenbaum. Gruenbaum said GSA's decision clears agencies to test Llama, which Meta offers free of charge, with confidence that it satisfies federal security and legal rules. Llama is a large language model that can handle many kinds of data, including text, video, images, and audio. The green light for Llama follows a broader push by GSA to pre-approve competing systems. In recent months, the agency also validated AI offerings from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI. As part of those arrangements, the companies agreed to meet federal security requirements and to sell their paid products at sharp discounts, the agency has said. Asked whether the price cuts were aimed at winning favor with President Donald Trump, Gruenbaum rejected that view. "It's not about currying favor," he said. "It's about that recognition of how do we all lock in arms and make this country the best country it could possibly be." He said the emphasis is on responsible adoption so that agencies can focus on practical outcomes rather than procurement hurdles. Expected uses span routine but time-consuming tasks. These include speeding up contract reviews, scanning large documents, and troubleshooting IT issues. Unlike a traditional contract, this setup did not require a full procurement. Instead, GSA ran a verification process to check that the models meet federal standards. That approach aims to guarantee secure, consistent, and scalable access across agencies, avoiding duplicate efforts and easing the path from pilot to broader use if results…