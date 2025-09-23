2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Paydax (PDP) Lending Introduces New Way To Earn With Crypto – Here’s How To Get Started

Paydax (PDP) Lending Introduces New Way To Earn With Crypto – Here’s How To Get Started

The post Paydax (PDP) Lending Introduces New Way To Earn With Crypto – Here’s How To Get Started appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paydax (PDP) Lending Introduces New Way To Earn With Crypto – Here’s How To Get Started Zero Paperwork, No Endless Waiting? For generations, traditional financial institutions have made borrowing and lending a slow, stressful, and unexciting process, a problem that seems to have extended into the crypto industry. One would have to undergo several rigorous processes and complete extensive paperwork just to get approval from the bank. Not to mention the pittance these banks give as interest or rewards for assets locked in their vaults. Now, imagine a world with no paperwork, long queues, the need to beg for approval, or unpleasant loan officers determining your fate when borrowing assets. This is the world Paydax (PDP) is building. With PayDax, everyone has the opportunity to borrow, earn, and grow wealth in ways banks never imagined. Join the PayDax (PDP) presale today at only $0.015 to get started. Who Needs Banks When PayDax (PDP) Can Do The Lending? Paydax is a cutting-edge DeFi platform that transforms how you access liquidity, eliminating the need to sell your crypto, staked assets, or even physical items like real estate or luxury watches. The forefront lending platform eliminates banks and other traditional institutions, handing power back to you. With Paydax, you have control over lending, borrowing, and staking in a single, transparent ecosystem.  Furthermore, this groundbreaking infrastructure enables borrowers to select flexible loan-to-value ratios of 50%, 75%, 90%, or 97%, depending on their individual risk tolerance and financial needs. For instance, an investor whose crypto is locked up and needs capital can borrow stablecoins with any of the loan-to-value ratios without actually selling their holdings. This means that the investor’s crypto is still invested, while they receive cash.  Beyond borrowing with crypto, you can also borrow using tangible items, such as gold, real estate, and…
RealLink
REAL$0.06309+4.04%
GET
GET$0.005569-10.46%
Triathon
GROW$0.0295+13.02%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:40
Del
Major Indexes Achieve Uplifting Gains

Major Indexes Achieve Uplifting Gains

The post Major Indexes Achieve Uplifting Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Stock Market Performance: Major Indexes Achieve Uplifting Gains Skip to content Home Crypto News US Stock Market Performance: Major Indexes Achieve Uplifting Gains Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-stock-market-performance-gains/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.21%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02366-0.29%
Major
MAJOR$0.13819+1.60%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:32
Del
Federal Reserve Limits Stablecoin Interest in GENIUS Act Enforcement

Federal Reserve Limits Stablecoin Interest in GENIUS Act Enforcement

The post Federal Reserve Limits Stablecoin Interest in GENIUS Act Enforcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve restricts interest payments for stablecoins under GENIUS Act. Stablecoins must focus on payments, not savings. Impact on fiat-collateralized stablecoins USDC, USDT, FDUSD. Federal Reserve official Austan D. Musalem announced that the GENIUS Act requires stablecoins to remain primarily as payment tools by imposing restrictions on interest payments, according to ChainCatcher and Jinshi reports. This underscores regulatory emphasis on maintaining stablecoins’ primary function as payment instruments, impacting stablecoin issuers like Tether and Circle, with implications for DeFi platforms and overall financial stability. Federal Reserve Imposes Interest Limits on Stablecoins Federal Reserve official Austan D. Musalem stated that the GENIUS Act requires stablecoins to remain payment tools and prohibits their use as savings vehicles with interest payments. This affects fiat-collateralized stablecoins like USDC, USDT, and FDUSD. Immediate changes include the end of yield-earning programs for stablecoins. Restrictions aim to prevent digital assets from acting as unregulated deposit instruments, pushing them solely towards use as payment utilities. Market reactions have been muted as stablecoins maintain their payment role. Major platforms and exchanges have not issued statements. Vitalik Buterin supports regulatory clarity but has not commented on these specific constraints. GENIUS Act’s Wider Impact on Crypto Regulation Did you know? Historical actions, such as the SEC’s 2022 ruling against BlockFi, set precedents that stress the importance of regulation to prevent stablecoins from becoming unregulated financial products. According to CoinMarketCap, USDC currently trades at $1.00 with a market dominance of 1.91% as of September 22, 2025. Its fully diluted market cap stands at approximately $73.92 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of about $22.39 billion. Recent price changes have seen a 7-day increase of 4.18%. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:05 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research predicts the GENIUS Act’s restrictions could direct crypto development…
1
1$0.013422-13.60%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03157+1.64%
Capverse
CAP$0.11726-1.38%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:29
Del
U.S. Manufacturing Job Shortages? It’s Time To Rethink The Blueprint

U.S. Manufacturing Job Shortages? It’s Time To Rethink The Blueprint

The post U.S. Manufacturing Job Shortages? It’s Time To Rethink The Blueprint appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. We won’t fill manufacturing jobs and skills gaps by pushing more kids into coding bootcamps; we’ll fill them when we rebuild the industrial tech stack to reflect reality Chicago, Illinois – June 24: Workers assemble Ford vehicles at the Chicago Assembly Plant. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images Over the weekend, I stumbled onto another article about how American factories can’t fill 400,000 open jobs. It’s full of stats, quotes, and the usual suspects: baby boomer retirements, immigration crackdowns, the college-or-bust myth, underfunded training programs. All true, all predictable, and all missing the point. It’s not as simple as, “we need more workers in manufacturing.” Actually, we need to unlock more of the potential in the ones we already have. The people running our factories aren’t just operators; they’re engineers, systems thinkers, and problem-solvers. But for too long, we’ve given them siloed, rigid, one-size-fits-all manufacturing execution systems (MES) that create technical barriers that don’t need to exist. If we rebuild the industrial tech stack to reflect the real nature of frontline work, we’ll give the people already doing the work the power to improve it. 12.7 Million U.S. Manufacturing Workers, and No One to Work? Currently, there are two camps: one warns that agentic AI-powered humanoid robots are going to replace factory workers, and the other argues manufacturing companies simply can’t hire fast enough. But the facts don’t fully support either position. The truth is: Automation, robotics, and AI aren’t coming in to change everything overnight. Our industry pretends to move fast, but in reality it moves pretty slow. And, with the high stakes of production line disruption, we need humans-in-the-loop (HITL), not lights-out factories. Modern manufacturers don’t necessarily need more “blue-collar” workers; they need a new architecture and a new tech stack. Think of it like giving factory teams…
Threshold
T$0.01561-0.06%
Union
U$0.00985-9.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06309+4.04%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:27
Del
As GLP-1 Drugs Take Off, Walmart Expands Specialty Pharmacy Delivery

As GLP-1 Drugs Take Off, Walmart Expands Specialty Pharmacy Delivery

The post As GLP-1 Drugs Take Off, Walmart Expands Specialty Pharmacy Delivery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart is expanding its ability to delivery specialty medicines including GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound and other medicines that need to be refrigerated and reconstituted to its same-day delivery offerings. In this photo is the grand opening of a new Wal-Mart Stores Inc. location in Torrance, California, U.S., in 2012. But increasingly more Americans are taking speciality medicines that require refrigeration and special handling so expanding same-day delivery is critical. Photographer: Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg © 2012 Bloomberg Finance LP Walmart is expanding its ability to deliver specialty drugs including insulins and GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound and other prescription medicines that need to be refrigerated and reconstituted to its same-day delivery offerings. The move is significant because specialty pharmacy is an increasingly important player in the U.S. health system given the flood of expensive drugs on the market derived from biotechnology. Such medicines are more complicated than pills and capsules picked up at the corner drugstore or available by mail order because they often require specialized administration, refrigeration, packaging and patient instructions. In Walmart’s case, the retail giant says refrigerated and reconstituted medicines make up 30% of the company’s pharmacy sales. Adding the new specialty pharmacy capabilities such as refrigeration allows Walmart to now be able to deliver 90% of all prescriptions. Walmart’s annual U.S. pharmacy sales are more than $32 billion, according to estimates. Walmart says it’s “the first retailer to deliver refrigerated andreconstituted prescriptions alongside groceries and everyday essentials in a single, convenient online order.” An Amazon Pharmacy spokeswoman said the online retailer “has shipped refrigerated medications since launching in 2020.” “Amazon Pharmacy offers a comprehensive range of prescription medications, including refrigerated medications like insulin and GLP-1s,” the company said. “Our service includes both brand-name and generic medications, as well as biologics and injectable medicines.” Meanwhile, Walgreens…
1
1$0.013422-13.60%
Union
U$0.00985-9.28%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.055+3.91%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:03
Del
Trump links autism to Tylenol ingredient acetaminophen during pregnancy

Trump links autism to Tylenol ingredient acetaminophen during pregnancy

The post Trump links autism to Tylenol ingredient acetaminophen during pregnancy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this photo illustration, Tylenol caplets are displayed on Sept. 22, 2025 in San Anselmo, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images The Trump administration on Monday drew an unproven link between autism and pregnant women’s use of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in one of the world’s most common over-the-counter pain relievers, Kenvue’s Tylenol. President Donald Trump said the Food and Drug Administration will issue a physician’s notice about the risk of patients using acetaminophen during pregnancy unless they have a fever. The agency will also start the process of changing the safety label for acetaminophen on Tylenol and similar products. The moves clash with a bulk of scientific literature suggesting no causal link between autism and exposure to acetaminophen in the womb.  Many over-the-counter drugs contain acetaminophen, but Tylenol is widely considered the safest treatment to take during pregnancy to relieve pain and fever, as long as patients use the recommended dose.  “Taking Tylenol is not good,” President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Monday. “They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That’s for instance, in cases of extremely high fever, that you feel you can’t tough it out, you can’t do it.” The Health and Human Services Department will encourage clinicians to “exercise their best judgment” around the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy by “prescribing the lowest effective dose with the shortest necessary duration and only when treatment is required,” the department’s Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during the press briefing. HHS will launch a nationwide campaign to inform patients about the alleged risk, Kennedy said. In a statement Monday, Kenvue said it believes in “independent, sound science” that shows taking acetaminophen does not cause autism, and “we strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with…
SynFutures
F$0.014531-2.19%
Threshold
T$0.01561-0.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.706+0.11%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:54
Del
Plasma Bank Launches Innovative DeFi Card for Stablecoin Use

Plasma Bank Launches Innovative DeFi Card for Stablecoin Use

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/plasma-defi-stablecoin-banking-card/
DeFi
DEFI$0.00172-0.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08352-8.58%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:40
Del
Ex-FTX exec’s plea deal still at center of court case

Ex-FTX exec’s plea deal still at center of court case

Ryan Salame is serving time in prison for charges related to FTX’s downfall, but his deal with US prosecutors is still being litigated through his wife’s criminal case. Nearly three years after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, courtroom battles tied to its executives and their associates are still unfolding. This week, Michelle Bond, spouse of former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame, will return to court for an evidentiary hearing in her criminal case.In a Sunday filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Bond’s legal team requested that a federal judge allow her to testify despite prosecutors’ objections.Prosecutors had argued Friday that it was unlikely Bond could offer testimony relevant to Salame’s plea agreement involving allegations of campaign finance fraud. He’s currently serving time in prison for charges related to his role in the company’s downfall.Read more
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1581-2.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-0.36%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:31
Del
Strive Inc. Acquires Semler Scientific in Billion-Dollar Bitcoin Deal

Strive Inc. Acquires Semler Scientific in Billion-Dollar Bitcoin Deal

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/strive-semler-bitcoin-acquisition/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.21%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Del
CleanSpark Stock Jumps After Bitcoin Miner Announces Expansion Plans

CleanSpark Stock Jumps After Bitcoin Miner Announces Expansion Plans

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares are trading higher in Monday’s after-hours session after the company announced new financing to scale Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining operations read more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,129-0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-0.36%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:04
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced