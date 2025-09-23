MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
SEC urged by US lawmakers to address Trump’s crypto order on 401(k) retirement plans
The post SEC urged by US lawmakers to address Trump’s crypto order on 401(k) retirement plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways US lawmakers are urging the SEC to clarify its regulatory approach to President Trump’s executive order that enables crypto access in 401(k) retirement plans. The order, signed in August 2025, directs the Department of Labor to expand eligibility for alternative assets, such as cryptocurrencies, within employer-sponsored retirement accounts. US lawmakers today called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide guidance on President Donald Trump’s executive order expanding crypto access in 401(k) retirement plans. The bipartisan group of legislators requested clarity on how the SEC will oversee the integration of digital assets into employer-sponsored retirement accounts following Trump’s directive. Trump’s executive order, signed in August 2025, instructs the Department of Labor to broaden access to alternative assets including cryptocurrencies in 401(k) plans. The directive could potentially unlock access to trillions in retirement funds for digital investments. The U.S. 401(k) system manages over $9 trillion in assets as of 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-lawmakers-trump-crypto-401k-guidance/
K
$0.1427
-25.79%
U
$0.009859
-9.20%
TRUMP
$7.706
+0.11%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 06:44
Del
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Weakens, As Investors Choose Pepeto As Best Crypto To Buy
The Crypto Market Is Stirring back to life, After a period of slow movement, green candles are reappearing and traders are remembering why they came into crypto: the chance for big moves, real momentum, and life-changing returns. So where will those gains come from in 2025? Are legacy winners like Shiba Inu still the leaders, or […]
REAL
$0.06304
+3.95%
LIFE
$0.0000343
+1.06%
SHIBA
$0.000000000568
-1.89%
Del
Tronweekly
2025/09/23 06:15
Del
CoinGecko launches API for crypto treasuries data access
The post CoinGecko launches API for crypto treasuries data access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CoinGecko launched a new API endpoint providing access to cryptocurrency treasuries data for public companies and governments. The API allows developers to programmatically access details about Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other institutional holdings. CoinGecko, a leading cryptocurrency data aggregator, today launched an API endpoint providing access to crypto treasury holdings data for public companies and governments. The new Crypto Treasuries Holdings API allows developers to programmatically retrieve information about institutional cryptocurrency reserves, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana holdings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coingecko-launches-api-for-crypto-treasuries-data-access/
COM
$0.01701
+2.21%
PUBLIC
$0.05755
-0.81%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 06:14
Del
MoonBull vs Floki vs Cheems: Next Big Crypto Showdown
The post MoonBull vs Floki vs Cheems: Next Big Crypto Showdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 23:15 Discover how MoonBull, Floki, and Cheems stack up in the race for the next big crypto. MoonBull whitelist is live now, don’t miss this chance. Ever wonder if the next bull run could pass right by and leave you holding peanuts instead of profits? That’s the kind of thought keeping traders up at night, especially with coins like MoonBull, Floki, and Cheems charging into the spotlight. Meme coins may look playful, but for those who time their moves right, they’re no joke. Meme coins have gone from internet fun to market movers. From Dogecoin to Shiba Inu, these projects flipped jokes into billion-dollar plays. Over the years, communities built around laughs and viral content have proven they can drive massive momentum. That’s why fresh launches like MoonBull carry so much buzz. The timing couldn’t be hotter. The MoonBull whitelist is live now, and this is where things get interesting. Whitelisting is the ultimate golden ticket for anyone who missed past moonshots. It’s first-come, first-served, and only a handful of early birds will grab the juiciest allocations before the crowd piles in. Missing this moment could mean waving goodbye to the lowest price, secret staking rewards, and exclusive token drop – all while passing up the chance to ride what many are calling the next big crypto. MoonBull ($MOBU): Early Access to the Next Big Crypto MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin. Built on Ethereum, it’s engineered to reward degenerate traders and meme coin fans who thrive on high risk and higher reward. What sets it apart is its whitelist, now live, giving exclusive perks to those sharp enough to move early. Whitelist members secure the lowest possible entry price, unlock bonus allocations, and receive private hints about roadmap updates before anyone else. The…
T
$0.01561
-0.06%
RIDE
$0.000873
-2.45%
FUN
$0.009397
+6.84%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 06:00
Del
Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto
The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …
K
$0.1427
-25.79%
TRUMP
$7.706
+0.11%
ORDER
$0.2283
-19.49%
Del
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 05:53
Del
House lawmakers urge SEC to implement Trump’s crypto 401k executive order
The post House lawmakers urge SEC to implement Trump’s crypto 401k executive order appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nine House Financial Services Committee members sent a letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins on Sept. 22, urging swift implementation of President Donald Trump’s Aug. 7 executive order enabling cryptocurrency investments in 401(k) retirement plans. The bipartisan coalition expressed support for expanding access to alternative assets to help 90 million Americans secure dignified retirement outcomes. The Sept. 22 letter, led by Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee on Capital Markets Chairman Ann Wagner, applauds the executive order’s policy: “Every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when the relevant plan fiduciary determines that such access provides an appropriate opportunity to enhance the net risk-adjusted returns.” Congressional push for regulatory clarity The lawmakers encouraged the SEC to swiftly assist the Department of Labor and make necessary revisions to current regulations and guidance regarding alternative asset access in participant-directed defined-contribution retirement savings plans. The letter specifically requests the SEC review of bipartisan legislation concerning accredited investors advanced in the 119th Congress. Trump’s executive order directs the Secretary of Labor to consult with the SEC to determine necessary parallel regulatory changes. The order also instructs the SEC to facilitate alternative asset access by revising applicable regulations and guidance, potentially including consideration of accredited investor and qualified purchaser status modifications. As of March 31, the defined-contribution market had assets of $12.2 trillion, with $8.7 trillion in 401(k) plans. Even modest default allocations could generate substantial crypto demand through systematic payroll contributions and employer matches. A 0.1% default allocation across 10% of plans would produce $1.22 billion in crypto investment flows. Meanwhile, broader adoption scenarios suggest potential ranges from $15.3 billion at 0.5% defaults across 25% of plans to $61 billion if 1% defaults were implemented across half the market. Implementation mechanics The executive order builds on the…
1
$0.013412
-13.66%
K
$0.1427
-25.79%
TRUMP
$7.706
+0.11%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 05:50
Del
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $50 or Will Sellers Push Towards $42?
Hyperliquid is testing the crucial $50 support level, with participants eyeing whether bulls can hold the line or if deeper downside risks emerge.
HYPE
$44.95
-7.05%
PUSH
$0.03031
-5.84%
LINE
$0.000031
-9.88%
Del
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/23 05:47
Del
With SUI’s Growth and WLFI’s Liquidity Rising, BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale of 2025 Takes Center Stage with 6,565% ROI Potential
In every market cycle, presales set the stage for massive wealth creation. 2025 is shaping up as the year when early access projects dominate the conversation. The demand for transparent, secure, and community-focused token launches has never been higher. Amid countless contenders, three names stand out: BullZilla ($BZIL), World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and SUI. Each […]
SUI
$3.3911
+0.10%
WLFI
$0.2017
-0.73%
LIBERTY
$0.04182
-17.51%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/23 05:45
Del
ABD’nin En Önemli Denetleyici Kurumlarından CFTC, Sürpriz Altcoinin CEO’sunu Bünyesine Kattı!
ABD Emtia Vadeli İşlemler Komisyonu’nun (CFTC) Vekil Başkanı Caroline D. Pham, kurumun en önemli danışma organlarından biri olan Küresel Piyasalar Danışma Komitesi (GMAC) ve alt gruplarına yeni üyelerin atandığını duyurdu. Duyuruda, Aptos Labs’in kurucu ortağı ve CEO’su Avery Ching’in, komitenin Dijital Varlık Piyasaları Grubu’na üye olarak seçildiği açıklandı. GMAC, geleneksel finans ve dijital varlıklar alanındaki […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
D
$0.03158
+1.67%
COM
$0.01701
+2.21%
ALT
$0.000998
-15.85%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/23 05:30
Del
Veteran Analyst Reveals His Year-End Price Prediction for Bitcoin and When He Thinks a New Record Will Be Set
Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson predicted the arrival date of a new record in Bitcoin price in his latest report. Continue Reading: Veteran Analyst Reveals His Year-End Price Prediction for Bitcoin and When He Thinks a New Record Will Be Set
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/23 05:10
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced