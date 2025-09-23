2025-09-24 Wednesday

Bruce Pearl Resigns After Turning Auburn Into A National Power

The post Bruce Pearl Resigns After Turning Auburn Into A National Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FILE – Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates with a net after the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan State, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Bruce Pearl’s options were limited. Yes, he had excelled as a men’s college basketball coach for two decades. But when Auburn offered him its head coaching position in 2014, Pearl had been out of the sport for three years after receiving a stiff NCAA penalty for alleged recruiting violations at Tennessee. Despite the job’s difficulty, Pearl had to say yes. And the Tigers are surely glad he did. Pearl, who resigned on Monday afternoon, resurrected his career at Auburn and made a football school actually care about basketball. He did so by winning lots and lots of games and by selling the sport to students and alumni alike. Now, the job is much easier for his son, Steven Pearl, who was named Auburn’s head coach. Steven Pearl, who had worked for his father since he arrived 11 years ago, signed a five-year contract. In a video posted on X on Monday, Bruce Pearl said he had considered running for the U.S. Senate seat that former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is vacating to run for governor. However, Pearl said he would not run for the Senate. Instead, he will remain at Auburn as a special assistant to athletics director John Cohen. “I’ve been a part of college basketball for almost 50 years,” Pearl said. “And the truth is, it’s time. I told myself that when I got to the point where I could not give it my all or I wasn’t necessarily 100% where I couldn’t be the relentless competitor that you expected of me, that it was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:36
RWA Sector Boom: Blockchain Meets Real Estate

The post RWA Sector Boom: Blockchain Meets Real Estate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The convergence of blockchain technology and real estate is quickly being recognized as one of the most lucrative areas of impact in digital finance. Real-world assets (RWA) – especially tokenized property – are opening up new opportunities in ownership and investment in a manner never before imagined.  Although the crypto market at large has experienced highs and lows, the RWA market is gradually picking up as analysts identify real estate tokenization as a trillion-dollar market that is yet to emerge. The future of emerging projects is also taking this trend. Actually, initial projects, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, have already begun to draw the attention of investors due to their potential for exponential growth in the future, indicating that the next crypto breakout will be a token associated with practical use, rather than just speculation. Tokenization Gains Momentum The idea of tokenization is not complicated but radical: by turning physical assets into tokens stored in blockchains, markets, which were historically accessible only to wealthy individuals, can be opened to an entirely greater number of participants. The real estate industry is spearheading the wave. Million-dollar properties can now be fractionalized into digital tokens, and an investor can own a fraction of a property without having to buy the full property. Market analysts feel that this innovation has the potential to transform the property market in terms of liquidity, transparency, and inclusivity. Blockchain-based platforms simplify the process, unlike conventional real estate deals, which involve paperwork and legal barriers that also require a lot of capital. In theory, a property in New York, London, or Dubai can be tokenized and sold to all investors all over the world, exposing them to high-value assets. ESX and the Emerging RWA Market ESX is one of the projects that is leading such a change. Analysts indicate that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:24
European Blockchain Convention Drives Digital Finance Revival Amid 90% Blockchain Job Postings Decline

The post European Blockchain Convention Drives Digital Finance Revival Amid 90% Blockchain Job Postings Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Global leaders convene in Barcelona showcasing resilience as EU advances digital euro and fintech investment reaches €3.6bn in H1, 2025. Barcelona, Spain, September 22nd — The 11th European Blockchain Convention (EBC11) will gather global leaders in Barcelona on October 16-17 to challenge perceptions of European decline […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/european-blockchain-convention-drives-digital-finance-revival-amid-90-blockchain-job-postings-decline/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:16
Metaplanet Buys 5,419 Bitcoin, Holdings Near $3 Billion

The post Metaplanet Buys 5,419 Bitcoin, Holdings Near $3 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet bought 5,419 Bitcoin for $632.53 million, bringing their total to 25,555 BTC, worth $2.93 billion at $114,575 per coin. They’re over 85% toward their 2025 goal of 30,000 Bitcoin, with a BTC Yield of 10.3% from July to September 2025. A $1.4 billion share offering funds their Bitcoin buys, with 183.7 billion yen set for more purchases in the next two months. Metaplanet, a big Japanese firm betting hard on Bitcoin, just added 5,419 more coins to its pile on September 22. They paid about 93.6 billion yen, or $632.53 million, at roughly $116,724 per coin. This bumps their total stash to 25,555 Bitcoin. Scaling Up Bitcoin Reserves The company’s total Bitcoin buy in cost 398.2 billion yen, around $2.71 billion, with an average price of $106,065 per coin. Right now, with Bitcoin trading at $114,575 per CoinMarketCap, Metaplanet’s holdings are worth about $2.93 billion. They’re also tracking something called BTC Yield, which hit 10.3% from July to September 2025, showing solid returns. This big buy follows a smaller one on September 18, when they grabbed 136 Bitcoin. With this, Metaplanet is over 85% toward its 2025 goal of owning 30,000 Bitcoin. To fund these purchases, they’ve been busy raising cash. Since July, they’ve cashed in bonds and sold stock rights. Earlier this month, they issued 385 million new shares in a global offering, pulling in $1.4 billion. About 183.7 billion yen of that is earmarked for more Bitcoin buys in the next two months, and nearly half is already spent. Metaplanet started treating Bitcoin as a core part of their business in late 2024. Their stock closed at 597 yen, down 1.65% in Tokyo, per Yahoo Finance. They’re pushing hard, and investors are watching closely as they keep stacking coins. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/metaplanet-buys-5419-bitcoin-holdings-near-3-billion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:14
CleanSpark expands capital strategy with $100M Bitcoin-backed credit from Coinbase Prime

The post CleanSpark expands capital strategy with $100M Bitcoin-backed credit from Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CleanSpark has secured a $100 million credit line from Coinbase Prime, leveraging its Bitcoin assets as collateral. The new credit facility provides non-dilutive financing, allowing CleanSpark to raise capital without issuing new shares. CleanSpark, a US-based sustainable Bitcoin mining company, secured a $100 million credit facility from Coinbase Prime, an institutional-grade platform for advanced trading and custody services. The credit arrangement allows the mining company to leverage its Bitcoin holdings as collateral for non-dilutive financing, reflecting a broader trend among crypto companies accessing capital without issuing new shares. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cleanspark-coinbase-prime-100m-credit-expansion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:08
Deutsche Bank Shares Its 10-Year Prophecy for Bitcoin

The post Deutsche Bank Shares Its 10-Year Prophecy for Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deutsche Bank predicted in its report that Bitcoin could be included in the official reserves of central banks along with gold within the next decade. However, the bank stated that gold will maintain its leadership in reserves for now. While the report noted that the US dollar still accounts for 57% of global reserves, it also highlighted signs of diversification. For example, China’s holdings in US Treasury bonds decreased by $57 billion by 2024. It also noted that momentum toward cryptocurrency regulation is strengthening in major markets. According to Deutsche Bank, Bitcoin and gold will continue to serve as complementary safe havens against inflation and geopolitical risks thanks to their scarcity and low correlation with other assets. The price of gold reached an all-time high of $3,763 an ounce today, gaining more than 40% since the beginning of the year. It was also noted that Bitcoin’s volatility, its biggest obstacle as a reserve asset, has decreased. In August, 30-day volatility fell to historic lows, while the Bitcoin price broke a new record, exceeding $123,500. Analysts believe this suggests the cryptocurrency is beginning to decouple from its speculative past. However, the bank stated that neither Bitcoin nor gold is likely to shake the dollar’s throne, and that governments will take steps to preserve monetary sovereignty. Deutsche Bank likens Bitcoin’s adoption to the historical journey of gold: first skepticism, then regulation, macroeconomic trends, and eventually, broad acceptance. The report states that as investors continue to seek alternatives to traditional assets, Bitcoin could transform from a speculative investment vehicle into a legitimate pillar of the global financial system. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/deutsche-bank-shares-its-10-year-prophecy-for-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:52
5 Times Disney Lost Battles With Its Biggest Stars In The Past 5 Years

The post 5 Times Disney Lost Battles With Its Biggest Stars In The Past 5 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jimmy Kimmel is only the latest in a line of celebrities who have had a disagreement with Disney (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) ABC via Getty Images Disney’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel following his controversial comments about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk have been seen as a product of the current political climate in the United States. However, in fact, it is merely the latest in a string of questionable decisions over the past five years which have cast a dark spell on the company. 1. Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump are no longer on as good terms as in 2015 (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Disney’s ABC network abruptly pulled the long-running late-night Jimmy Kimmel Live! show off the air on Wednesday after the comedian suggested in his monologue that Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, was aligned with President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. It caused FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to threaten affiliate broadcast licenses if they did not “take action” against the talk show host. In turn, that led to affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair saying they would preempt the show, which spurred ABC to suspend Kimmel “indefinitely.” That decision was followed by an outpouring of support for the star. Last week hundreds protested outside Disney’s headquarters in Burbank, California and today an open letter backing Kimmel was signed by 400 Hollywood heavyweights. They included Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal who stars in Disney’s upcoming Star Wars epic The Mandalorian and Grogu which unveiled its debut trailer today. Disney’s Marvel Studios superhero star Tatiana Maslany suggested that Kimmel supporters should vote with their feet and cancel their Disney+ streaming subscriptions. Even the Mouse’s former chief executive Michael Eisner weighed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:48
Strategy Buys 850 More Bitcoin, Holdings Hit 639,835 BTC

The post Strategy Buys 850 More Bitcoin, Holdings Hit 639,835 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market Updates Strategy bought 850 more Bitcoin, bringing their total to 639,835 BTC, the biggest corporate stash, worth over $47.3 billion. The $99.7 million purchase, at $117,344 per coin, happened between September 15 and 21, 2025, led by Michael Saylor. Their holdings, bought for $47.33 billion, are up 52 percent, netting a $28.3 billion profit, per Bitcoin Treasuries data. Strategy, the business intelligence company run by big Bitcoin follower Michael Saylor, just snapped up another 850 Bitcoin. This bumps their total stash to 639,835 BTC, making them the top corporate holder out there. Bolstering the World’s Largest Bitcoin Stash The buy happened between September 15 and 21, 2025. They shelled out $99.7 million for those coins, at an average of $117,344 each. Saylor, who is the Executive Chairman, shared the news on X to keep everyone in the loop. This latest move keeps Strategy way ahead as the biggest company Bitcoin holder, based on Bitcoin Treasuries data. Their full pile now cost $47.33 billion overall, with an average price of $73,971 per coin. That puts them in the green by 52 percent, or a sweet $28.3 billion profit. Saylor and the team have been on a steady Bitcoin buying spree, using it as their main treasury asset. It shows their rock solid belief in BTC as a long term store of value, even as prices swing. With their stash now worth over $47.3 billion at today’s prices, they’re leading the charge for other companies thinking about jumping into crypto reserves. Investors like it, and it keeps the stir going around corporate adoption. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/strategy-buys-850-more-bitcoin-holdings-hit-639835-btc/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:47
Investors holding BTC can turn to Topnotch Crypto for passive income and avoid market volatility

For many investors, BTC is the most representative asset in the crypto market. However, it is also inevitably affected by market fluctuations. Therefore, how to hedge market risk while holding core assets and turning to Topnotch Crypto has become a key consideration for many investors. A Smart Choice to Avoid Market Volatility Market uncertainty often […] The post Investors holding BTC can turn to Topnotch Crypto for passive income and avoid market volatility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 06:30
Ronin’s $4.6M Token Buyback Highlights Why Presales Offer the Biggest Edge

The Ronin network just announced a major move: starting September 29, 2025, its treasury will buy back around $4.6 million worth of RON tokens from the open market. This initiative, designed to benefit all RON holders, will cut the token’s circulating supply by about 1.3%. For existing investors, this is good news. Buybacks create scarcity. [...] The post Ronin’s $4.6M Token Buyback Highlights Why Presales Offer the Biggest Edge appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/23 06:15
