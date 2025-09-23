2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
FC Barcelona Stars Win At Ballon D’Or Ceremony

FC Barcelona Stars Win At Ballon D’Or Ceremony

The post FC Barcelona Stars Win At Ballon D’Or Ceremony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An FC Barcelona star won the Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening. NurPhoto via Getty Images FC Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Aitana Bonmati and Vicky Lopez all won awards at France Football’s star-studded Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening. Lamine came up short for the best male player award, which was taken home by his former teammate Ousmane Dembele. While Lamine won a domestic Spanish treble with his club last season, Dembele scooped all the French trophies on offer and also a maiden Champions League crown for himself and PSG. Those achievements won PSG the best male club gong, with the female equivalent going to Arsenal as Barca missed out twice in that area, and Luis Enrique the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy winner for being the best coach. One of the biggest shocks of the night was Pedri, considered one of the best midfielders in the world, finishing in 11th place for the best male player award. Yet even further down the pecking order was Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., a runner up in 2024 to Rodri but dropping down to 16th on this occasion. There was still success for Lamine elsewhere, however, as he won the Kopa Trophy for the second year running. Vicky Lopez secured its female equivalent, in the award that is given to the best players under the age of 21 and voted by a jury of former Ballon d’Or winners. The best female trophy award stayed with FC Barcelona While FC Barcelona is still yet to boast a best male player winner since Lionel Messi in 2019, Bonmati took home the best female player for the third year running. With Alexia Putellas winning twice before her back-to-back earlier this decade, the award has gone to a Barca player for the last five editions of…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03158+1.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.06305+3.97%
CROWN
CROWN$0.047--%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:39
Del
21Shares Dogecoin ETF listed on DTCC under ticker TDOG

21Shares Dogecoin ETF listed on DTCC under ticker TDOG

The post 21Shares Dogecoin ETF listed on DTCC under ticker TDOG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways 21Shares has listed a Dogecoin ETF on the DTCC under the ticker TDOG. This is one of the first ETFs providing exposure to Dogecoin, going beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum-focused products. 21Shares, a Swiss asset management firm specializing in crypto exchange-traded products, has listed its Dogecoin ETF on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation under the ticker TDOG today. The development comes amid an accelerated approval process for crypto-related ETFs under President Trump’s administration, which has shown support for cryptocurrency innovation. The DTCC listing enables the ETF to provide investors exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements without requiring direct ownership of the underlying cryptocurrency, following the structure that made Bitcoin ETFs successful in 2024. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/21shares-dogecoin-etf-listed-dtcc-tdog/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.703+0.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004639-1.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.21%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:38
Del
Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in as Altcoin Season Index Shoots Higher

Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in as Altcoin Season Index Shoots Higher

The Altcoin Season Index has broken new highs, reflecting that investors are rotating into leading altcoins once more. Ethereum (ETH) continues to be a bedrock of the market because of smart contracts and existing infrastructure. Nevertheless, for individuals seeking further growth opportunities, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing increasing attention.  Still priced at $0.035 presale, MUTM […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.35%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004422-2.70%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.097+1.01%
Del
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 07:30
Del
Dogecoin Holds Its Ground, But an Emerging Meme-to-Earn Model Signals the Next Wave of Growth

Dogecoin Holds Its Ground, But an Emerging Meme-to-Earn Model Signals the Next Wave of Growth

Dogecoin continues to thrive as a cultural icon in crypto, but new Meme-to-Earn token MAGAX is drawing investor interest with its AI-powered ecosystem.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1247-0.63%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002395-1.64%
Del
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 07:30
Del
Dr. Eric Esrailian’s Approach To Impact

Dr. Eric Esrailian’s Approach To Impact

The post Dr. Eric Esrailian’s Approach To Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Dr. Eric Esrailian speaks onstage during the 2025 Social Impact Summit by The Hollywood Reporter and Social Impact Fund on July 24, 2025 at the DGA in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Many leaders are advised to “stay in their lane.” Dr. Eric Esrailian has spent his career doing the opposite. A physician, Emmy-nominated film producer, philanthropist and social innovator, he has built coalitions across medicine, entertainment, government and philanthropy. His latest initiative, Together California, co-founded with actor Christian Bale, aims to reform foster care by keeping siblings together. It is a powerful example of how leaders can focus on leading systemic change. Medicine as a Foundation for Systemic Change Esrailian’s career may look eclectic to outside observers. To him, there’s always been consistent logic. “In my life, there’s a through line that I see all the time with any project I’m working on,” he explained. “All of these realms are some way to heal people. Medicine is naturally a way to help, but I began to see communities – and even the world – as the patient.” That perspective shaped his transition from physician to administrator at UCLA, where he now influences major initiatives in healthcare and innovation. He views his skills from medicine – diagnosing complex problems under pressure, leading teams in critical situations, and rapidly synthesizing information – as directly translatable to leading systemic change across industries. Storytelling as a Catalyst for Systemic Change HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Producer Eric Esrailian, TV personalities Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and singer Cher attend the premiere of Open Road Films’ “The Promise” at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty…
MemeCore
M$2.43416-3.32%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00170875-2.60%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.055+3.91%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:18
Del
Disney Says ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Will Return Tuesday

Disney Says ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Will Return Tuesday

The post Disney Says ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Will Return Tuesday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Walt Disney Company—following major criticism from an ex-CEO and an ex-U.S. president—announced Monday late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel would return to ABC on Tuesday, a week after he was suspended for a monologue that criticized Republicans and Donald Trump after the murder of conservative leader Charlie Kirk Kimmel’s show will return Tuesday. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Disney said it reached the decision to return the show after “having thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/22/jimmy-kimmel-live-will-return-tuesday-following-charlie-kirk-controversy/
Union
U$0.009859-9.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.703+0.07%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.055+3.91%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:12
Del
BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid

BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid

The post BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 01:00 Discover the top performing cryptos of 2025 with BlockDAG, XRP, BONK, and Hyperliquid. See presale momentum, ETF hopes, utility growth, and bold price goals. As 2025 unfolds, buyers are searching the market for the top performing cryptos that can bring both strength and sharp growth. With rules becoming clearer, ETFs adding new streams of money, and adoption spreading in DeFi, gaming, and real-world assets, the landscape is shifting fast. Ripple (XRP) is moving higher on ETF talk, Bonk (BONK) is stepping beyond memes into real use, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is gaining traction with stablecoin plans, and BlockDAG (BDAG) is breaking presale records with big results before launch. Each project carries a different strength: regulation, use cases, stability, or ecosystem scale. For those tracking the top performing cryptos of 2025, these names are shaping the story and adding urgency in today’s fast-moving space. 1. BlockDAG (BDAG): $410M+ Presale Run Shows Real Scale BlockDAG has quickly become one of the biggest stories in 2025, drawing major attention ahead of its launch. The numbers are clear: $410+ million raised, over 26.4 billion coins sold, and a base of more than 312,000 holders worldwide. Unlike many presales that remain only as plans, BlockDAG already has an active network with over 3 million users mining on the X1 Mobile App and 20,000 ASIC miners delivered worldwide. This shows adoption is in motion before the mainnet launch. Right now, the presale price is fixed at $0.0016 for a limited time, but early exchange listings are expected near $0.05, with long-term forecasts pointing to $1. That signals huge ROI potential, putting BlockDAG (BDAG) among the strongest top performing cryptos of this cycle. Adding pressure to the timeline, the Testnet Awakening launches September 25, designed to stress-test every core function before full…
NEAR
NEAR$3.069+0.35%
1
1$0.013412-13.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.06305+3.97%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:09
Del
‘The View,’ Hosts, Howard Stern Join Chorus Of Stars Backing Jimmy Kimmel (Updating List)

‘The View,’ Hosts, Howard Stern Join Chorus Of Stars Backing Jimmy Kimmel (Updating List)

The post ‘The View,’ Hosts, Howard Stern Join Chorus Of Stars Backing Jimmy Kimmel (Updating List) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Actors, fellow comedians and late-night hosts have voiced support for Jimmy Kimmel in droves after ABC suspended his late-night show last week—some blasting the “dark moment for freedom of speech”—with talk show hosts Andy Cohen and Howard Stern joining the chorus of support Monday. Hundreds of celebrities have voiced support for Jimmy Kimmel following his ABC suspension. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) JIMMY KIMMEL ABC via Getty Images Key Facts Within days of ABC suspending Kimmel’s late-night talk show over comments he made on-air about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, celebrities have stood by the host across multiple open letters and social media posts. Many joined the chorus of support Monday, including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and hundreds of others who signed an open letter published by the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as talk show hosts Andy Cohen and the co-hosts of “The View” on their respective shows. Kimmel has not yet commented on his show’s suspension. What Fellow Talk Show Hosts Are Backing Kimmel? Andy Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show Monday he is “very upset by this, and you should be too,” calling Kimmel “one of the great guys of all time” and criticizing President Donald Trump for threatening the broadcast licenses for programs that are “against” him. The co-hosts of “The View” broke their silence about Kimmel on Monday as speculation mounted over whether the hosts of the ABC talk show were told not to discuss the controversy. “No one silences us,” host Whoopi Goldberg said Monday, adding the “government cannot apply pressure to force someone to be silenced.” “The View” co-host Ana Navarro criticized “how the government itself is using its weight and power to bully and scare people into silence,” claiming “this is what dictators and authoritarians do, it…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.703+0.07%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000288+1.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.21%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:06
Del
XRP Price Prediction for September 22

XRP Price Prediction for September 22

The post XRP Price Prediction for September 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bulls could not keep the market growth going for long, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap XRP/USD The price of XRP has declined by almost 4% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $2.6975 and the resistance of $2.9360.  You Might Also Like As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of XRP has tested the support level of $2.6975. In this case, one should focus on the candle’s closure. If it happens far from that mark, traders may expect consolidation in the zone of $3 over the next few days. Image by TradingView A similar picture can be seen from the midterm point of view. As the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, traders should pay attention to the nearest area of $3. If the weekly bar closes below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.40-$2.60 range. XRP is trading at $2.8616 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-22-0
Union
U$0.009859-9.20%
XRP
XRP$2.8844+0.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:01
Del
Scaramucci’s Bold $150K Prediction Remains Confident

Scaramucci’s Bold $150K Prediction Remains Confident

The post Scaramucci’s Bold $150K Prediction Remains Confident appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Target: Scaramucci’s Bold $150K Prediction Remains Confident Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Target: Scaramucci’s Bold $150K Prediction Remains Confident Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-target-scaramucci/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.21%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:59
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced