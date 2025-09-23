2025-09-24 Wednesday

UXLINK: Multi-Sig Wallet Suffers Security Breach, Funds Illegally Transferred

UXLINK: Multi-Sig Wallet Suffers Security Breach, Funds Illegally Transferred

PANews reported on September 23rd that the Web3 social platform UXLINK officially disclosed a security vulnerability in its multi-signature wallet, resulting in the illegal transfer of a large amount of cryptocurrency to centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has collaborated with internal and external security experts to investigate the cause and has urgently contacted major exchanges to freeze the suspected funds. The case has also been reported to the police and relevant authorities, and further updates will be provided.
PANews2025/09/23 07:42
Meta Unveils Revolutionary AI Assistant For Facebook Dating

Meta Unveils Revolutionary AI Assistant For Facebook Dating

AI Dating: Meta Unveils Revolutionary AI Assistant For Facebook Dating
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:26
Ripple Targets Tokenization, Stablecoins in XRPL DeFi Roadmap

Ripple Targets Tokenization, Stablecoins in XRPL DeFi Roadmap

The post Ripple Targets Tokenization, Stablecoins in XRPL DeFi Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has placed stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) at the center of its institutional DeFi strategy. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has now recorded over $1 billion in stablecoin volume in a single month. It has also broken into the top ten chains for RWA activity, cementing its role in institutional adoption. Ripple’s XRPL Roadmap Prioritizes Lending, Compliance, and Secure Stablecoin Infrastructure According to the Ripple roadmap, tokenized assets and stablecoins are no longer experimental. Instead, they are becoming core use cases for banks, asset managers, and fintech firms. Ripple aims to make XRPL the settlement layer where these assets can be issued, traded, and managed at scale. A major upcoming feature is the native lending protocol. Scheduled with XRPL version 3.0.0, it will introduce pooled lending and underwritten credit directly at the ledger level. By design, the protocol will provide low-cost loans under appropriate regulations. Institutions will be able to source capital efficiently while meeting KYC and AML standards. Recently, Ripple unveiled demo payments for stablecoin transfers, highlighting practical progress in settlement innovation. Compliance tooling is another pillar. Ripple has already introduced Credentials, which link to decentralized identifiers. These also enable trusted issuers to verify their KYC status or know their accreditation level. In addition, the Deep Freeze tool will allow issuers to prevent operations on flagged accounts, thus, guaranteeing adequacy of rules. Others like Token Escrow and Permissioned DEXs offer greater control without centralization of the system. XRPL Enhances Privacy and Tokenization to Improve Institutional DeFi Privacy is also a focus. At Ripple, they are working on zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) to offer confidentiality but which will still be auditable. The first will be a private Multi-Purpose Tokens that allow trading of assets privately but still under regulatory compliance. This approach strikes the right balance between consumer privacy requirements…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:19
Base Chain receives Vitalik's endorsement, emphasizing L2 security and non-custodial properties

Base Chain receives Vitalik's endorsement, emphasizing L2 security and non-custodial properties

PANews reported on September 23rd that jesse.base.eth followed up on paulgrewal.eth's comments, elaborating that the Sequencer on Layer 2 blockchains like Base is solely responsible for collecting and sorting user transactions and submitting the results in batches to the Ethereum mainnet for settlement. Sequencers do not perform buy/sell matching or trade matching; these logic is implemented by smart contracts. The team stated that Base has achieved the first phase of decentralization and is currently working on further distributed blockchain development. Vitalik Buterin stated that Base, as Ethereum's Layer 2, leverages centralized features to enhance user experience while simultaneously relying on Ethereum's decentralized foundation for security. Base does not hold user funds, making it impossible to steal or block withdrawals. Its security mechanisms have been verified by the L2beat platform. Vitalik added that users can automatically withdraw funds when L2 is shut down, and that the operator cannot unilaterally censor or steal assets.
PANews2025/09/23 07:18
Dogecoin Remains In The Green As This Historic Indicator Still Points To Gains

Dogecoin Remains In The Green As This Historic Indicator Still Points To Gains

The post Dogecoin Remains In The Green As This Historic Indicator Still Points To Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:07
Pundit Says October Will Be A Gamechanger For XRP, What Does He Mean?

Pundit Says October Will Be A Gamechanger For XRP, What Does He Mean?

The XRP community is bracing for what could be one of the most pivotal months of the token’s history. Market sentiment has been building around October 2025, with a crypto pundit pointing to a lineup of events that could reshape XRP’s future trajectory. At the center of this buzz are multiple deadlines tied to spot […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/23 07:00
Portal to Bitcoin Announces Mainnet Launch in October 2025

Portal to Bitcoin Announces Mainnet Launch in October 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/portal-bitcoin-mainnet-launch-2025/
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:41
ECB's Nagel said the euro’s rise is overstated when judged only against the dollar

ECB's Nagel said the euro's rise is overstated when judged only against the dollar

ECB’s Joachim Nagel sought to ease fears that the Euro’s rise is hurting Europe’s exporters, saying a focus on the US dollar alone overstates any hit to competitiveness. Nagel, who heads Germany’s Bundesbank, said Monday that currency moves should be judged against a broad set of trading partners. He noted that while the euro has gained strength by almost 14% against the dollar this year, a trade-weighted view shows a much smaller appreciation. “Simply looking at the euro’s gains against the US dollar therefore exaggerates the extent to which the local export economy is being burdened,” Nagel said. “Overall, I’m not concerned about the current valuation level of the euro.” The exchange rate is a recurring theme at the ECB. Some officials warn that large gains could slow the region’s recovery and push prices lower. Gediminas Simkus, Lithuania’s central bank head, said at the weekend that the euro’s level is among the reasons why the ECB needs to consider cutting interest rates in December. Others urged caution. Earlier this year, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said any rise above $1.20 would result in things becoming “a lot more complicated,” but last week he added that policymakers “do not have any concrete threshold at all” and that it is better not to look only at the dollar. The euro is trading around $1.18. The dollar’s weakness has been driven by rate cut expectations from the Fed and tariff policies by Trump. Those developments weakened the greenback and lifted hopes inside the ECB that the euro could take a bigger global role. Nagel mentions that the dollar won’t get replaced as the world’s main reserve currency. Even so, he said “there are trends toward greater diversification,” and called a stronger international role for the euro “desirable.” To reach that goal, he urged policymakers to remove barriers that still fragment Europe’s financial markets. A digital euro would help, he said. “It would be an important milestone for the savings and investment union and a sensible response to stablecoins,” he said. “The digital euro would make Europe more independent in terms of critical infrastructure.” Euro’s ‘global moment’ risks slipping away amid political division As concern over Donald Trump’s trade policy pushed the dollar toward multi-year lows, ECB President Christine Lagarde, in late May, used a Berlin speech to urge Europe’s leaders to act, saying alarm over Trump’s challenge to the economic status quo was a chance to advance the goal of boosting the single currency’s influence. Building on last year’s proposals for sweeping to Europe’s financial system, Lagarde referred to it as the “global euro moment.” Her thinking, a source familiar with her view said, was straightforward. Convinced this could be a defining moment, France’s former finance minister wasn’t too pleased by the lack of political leadership and thought the void should be filled by one voice. Four months on, that push has faded. Moves that might have made the euro more attractive to investors have been sidelined, the sources said. Proposals for jointly issuing debt in euros to fund Europe’s defense sector faced a lot of resistance from Paris and Berlin. Smaller countries with bigger financial sectors were against the centralization of supervisory powers in the European bodies. Furthermore, plans for the creation of the digital euro still aren’t clear. KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:15
Futu and Tiger Brokers Restrict New Accounts in China

Futu and Tiger Brokers Restrict New Accounts in China

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/futu-tiger-china-account-restrictions/
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:09
U.S. lawmakers are pressing SEC for clarity on regulating the integration of cryptocurrencies into 401(k) retirement plans

U.S. lawmakers are pressing SEC for clarity on regulating the integration of cryptocurrencies into 401(k) retirement plans

On September 22, 2025, the House Financial Services Committee Chairman, French Hill, led a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to draft a letter they sent to SEC Chair Paul Atkins, urging his agency to provide regulatory clarity and guidance to implement President Trump’s executive order regarding 401(k)s and crypto.  The order, signed on August 7, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 05:50
