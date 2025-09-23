2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
21Shares TDOG Listing Signals Major Step For Dogecoin

21Shares TDOG Listing Signals Major Step For Dogecoin

The post 21Shares TDOG Listing Signals Major Step For Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial DOGE ETF: 21Shares TDOG Listing Signals Major Step For Dogecoin Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial DOGE ETF: 21Shares TDOG Listing Signals Major Step for Dogecoin Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/doge-etf-dtcc-listing/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017009+2,15%
Major
MAJOR$0,13833+1,86%
DOGE
DOGE$0,24515+1,62%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:42
Del
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here’s the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…
MemeCore
M$2,43233-2,94%
Threshold
T$0,01561+0,12%
FUNToken
FUN$0,009404+6,82%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:34
Del
Coinbase adds Centrifuge and Troll to asset roadmap

Coinbase adds Centrifuge and Troll to asset roadmap

The post Coinbase adds Centrifuge and Troll to asset roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Coinbase has added Centrifuge (a real-world asset protocol) and Troll (a memecoin) to its asset roadmap, suggesting possible future trading support. Centrifuge focuses on tokenizing real-world assets for DeFi and has surpassed $1.1 billion in total value locked. Coinbase added Centrifuge and Troll to its asset roadmap today, signaling potential future trading support for the real-world asset protocol and meme coin on the leading US crypto exchange. Centrifuge, a blockchain protocol specializing in tokenizing real-world assets like invoices and credit funds for decentralized finance applications, has attracted significant institutional interest. Its total value locked surpassed $1.1 billion by September 2025, driven by tokenized treasury funds and collateralized loan obligations. TROLL represents the meme coin category that has gained traction through social media hype. Similar tokens added to exchange roadmaps have experienced rapid community growth and trading volume spikes, sometimes multiplying market caps by 10x or more following listing announcements. Coinbase’s roadmap process, which previews potential asset additions, has historically boosted project visibility. The exchange expanded its roadmap to include diverse assets in 2024, from RWAs to meme coins like Gigachad and Turbo. Under pro-crypto policies emphasized during President Donald Trump’s administration, US exchanges like Coinbase have accelerated listings of innovative assets, contributing to a major increase in overall crypto market capitalization since early 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-adds-centrifuge-and-troll-to-asset-roadmap/
1
1$0,013425-11,61%
Turbo
TURBO$0,003618+0,83%
RealLink
REAL$0,06298+3,82%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:30
Del
Why Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto Investment, Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE

Why Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto Investment, Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE

The same investors who hunted those early gains are now seeking the next big rocket, and many have their eyes […] The post Why Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto Investment, Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2,8838+0,34%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02366-0,12%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000971-0,51%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/23 08:28
Del
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 23rd

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 23rd

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 23rd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Happy autumn, Pipsqueaks! Summer has been vanquished. Fall is here. The days are getting shorter and it’s cooling down dramatically, though that’s been helped by a lot of much-needed rain up here in the desert mountains. I’m not complaining! We have some Pips puzzles to solve, so let’s get right to it! Looking for Monday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the…
MemeCore
M$2,43233-2,94%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,03912+1,82%
GET
GET$0,005569-10,46%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:28
Del
21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Listed on DTCC

21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Listed on DTCC

The post 21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Listed on DTCC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights 21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF has been listed on the DTCC under ticker ‘TDOG’ However, this ETF has yet to receive final regulatory approval from the SEC The 21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF has been on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) under the ticker symbol TDOG, according to the official website. Note that this is a standard procedure that prepares the fund for potential trading, but it does not mean the ETF has been approved yet. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is still reviewing the application, with a final decision expected around January 9, 2026.  The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG) has been listed on the DTCC website. This listing is part of the standard preparation process for launching a new ETF and does not indicate any regulatory approval or completion of other approval procedures. https://t.co/Zxlnx0R732 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 22, 2025 The ETF is sponsored by 21Shares US LLC, a part of 21co Holdings Limited. According to its registration documents filed with the SEC, the fund will hold Dogecoin directly to track its market price, using a specific price index for daily valuation.  All DOGE tokens will be securely stored by Coinbase Custody Trust Company. The necessary application for listing the ETF shares on the Nasdaq exchange was submitted in April 2025, which is a required step before the DTCC integration can be completed. Dogecoin ETFs Get the Limelight The successful launch of Bitcoin ETFs has opened the door for many cryptocurrency-based ETFs. ETFs currently manage over $150 billion in total net assets, according to CoinGlass.This is the new trend of investment funds focused on other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin.  The first U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF, called DOJE, began trading on September 18, holding actual DOGE tokens to give investors easy exposure. Similarly, many other companies have…
Threshold
T$0,01561+0,12%
Union
U$0,009859-9,17%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004622-2,20%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:06
Del
Forbes Top CPAs In America, 2025

Forbes Top CPAs In America, 2025

The post Forbes Top CPAs In America, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. T he annual recognition by Forbes of America’s finest CPAs—whether in our annual Top CPAs list or Best-in-State CPAs list—is designed to highlight the finest in the profession: CPAs with impressive track records in their specialties, who have broken barriers to emerge as leaders in their fields, have contributed to advancing the CPA profession, and have given back to society. They come from a variety of backgrounds, specializations and geographic regions, from the profession’s Big Four to one-owner firms. And as with all Forbes lists, this recognition is based on a rigorous, multi-stage process of editorial research and evaluation, and no fee or payment of any kind is required for candidates to be considered or selected. To do so, our review team identifies thousands of eligible candidates through interviews with industry insiders, outside nominations, editorial research and an independent advisory board of expert CPAs. To qualify for consideration, CPAs are required to be licensed by their state and active in the public accounting profession. Forbes’ methodology and assessment process are designed through the editorial team’s broad experience in CPA practice, coverage of accounting news and knowledge of the conduct required to properly lead a CPA firm. Candidates are rated in ten weighted categories, including achievements, professional honors, influence on the profession, performance, thought leadership and community service. Although a CPA’s lifetime achievements are considered, emphasis is placed on their most recent accomplishments. The result is a collection of elite CPAs who are leading the profession effectively and honorably in such areas as tax, auditing and management consulting. Few CPAs boast immediate name recognition outside their field, generally preferring to make their mark less publicly. But those selected all share a superb track record, impeccable integrity and ultimately, Forbes’ recognition as one of America’s finest CPAs. Steel Rose, CPA is a…
Threshold
T$0,01561+0,12%
KIND
KIND$0,00254-4,61%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:57
Del
Rockets Guard Fred VanVleet Reportedly Suffers ACL Tear

Rockets Guard Fred VanVleet Reportedly Suffers ACL Tear

The post Rockets Guard Fred VanVleet Reportedly Suffers ACL Tear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 10: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a three point basket late in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center on November 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.  (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Getty Images Tragedy has struck one of the western conferences most promising teams before the season has even begun. Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet has suffered an ACL tear according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. This injury puts his status for the 2025-26 NBA season in jeopardy, and is a massive blow to a team that was looking to compete for a championship. Depending on his recovery time post surgery there is an outside chance that VanVleet could return for Houston this year, but this would require a near perfect recovery. At 31 years-old, VanVleet was set to be the on-court leader for Houston this season. His playmaking along with his rugged defense were a main catalyst for the Rockets return to the playoffs last season and will be heavily missed this season. Back in July – VanVleet inked a two-year $50 million deal that keeps him under contract with Houston until the 2026-27 season. Signing this contract before this injury news will provide VanVleet with some security during his recovery. This news hurts Houston’s title hopes as VanVleet was their best guard and provided immense value. His floor spacing was a key element in Houstons offense that they needed if they hoped to make a playoff run this year. They will have to rely on improvement from Amen Thompson as a perimeter offensive player in order to…
NEAR
NEAR$3,062+0,39%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,055+3,91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017009+2,15%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:54
Del
The Controversial Experiment Of The Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager

The Controversial Experiment Of The Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager

The post The Controversial Experiment Of The Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI In Sports: The Controversial Experiment Of The Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager Skip to content Home AI News AI in Sports: The Controversial Experiment of the Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-baseball-manager-experiment/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017009+2,15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1245-0,71%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:53
Del
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Brutal Test With Shibarium Hack Uncertainty, 50% Crash in Play

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Brutal Test With Shibarium Hack Uncertainty, 50% Crash in Play

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Brutal Test With Shibarium Hack Uncertainty, 50% Crash in Play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) chart does not leave much room for optimism. The price is currently holding at $0.00001207, but the monthly setup points directly to the lower Bollinger Band at $0.00000611. This would erase a digit from the price figure and take SHIB back to levels not seen since 2021, when the token first appeared in the crypto market’s mainstream. Past performance shows that every bounce has been weaker than the last. Attempts to climb above $0.00002000 have been unsuccessful, and the resistance level of $0.00002800 has not been approached in over a year. Instead, trading volume has decreased, the price range has narrowed and the Bollinger Bands are indicating a potential move.  Usually, when the market moves in this way, the next expansion follows the dominant direction — and for SHIB, that still points lower. SHIB/USDT by TradingView A drop toward $0.00000611 would be more than just another sell-off. It would reset the entire meme coin narrative back to pre-mania levels.  Goodbye, SHIB? For long-term holders, such a move would mean seeing years of community hype and development marked down to a chart position that looks like a restart. For traders, it is a reminder that meme coins offer little support once momentum fades. Shiba Inu coin has built its brand on wild gains, community and promises of DeFi prosperity, and some will see a decline as an opportunity to buy more. However, much of this is gone; Shytoshi’s disappearance and the Shibarium exploit are the stark proof. Thus, for now, the risk of losing a zero is real, and unless new demand emerges quickly, SHIB’s next destination may be a level that no one expected to see again in this cycle. Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-shib-faces-brutal-test-with-shibarium-hack-uncertainty-50-crash-in-play
Union
U$0,009859-9,17%
RealLink
REAL$0,06298+3,82%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014244-0,74%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:52
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced