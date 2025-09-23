2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Crypto Bloodbath Shakes Market—Real Storm Still To Come?

The post Crypto Bloodbath Shakes Market—Real Storm Still To Come? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
RealLink
REAL$0,06298+3,82%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06262-6,03%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08542-0,30%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:44
Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald Announces Resignation

PANews reported on September 23rd that Sol Strategies (formerly Cypherpunk Holdings ) CEO Leah Wald has announced her resignation , according to The Block. Wald joined the company in July 2024 and led its transformation into one of the first publicly traded companies with Solana as its core asset. During this period, she sold her stake in Animoca Brands and her Bitcoin holdings to focus on purchasing Sol and investing in the Solana ecosystem. The company currently holds over 435,000 Sol , valued at approximately US$89 million. Chief Strategy Officer Michael Hubbard will serve as interim CEO . Sol Strategies recently received approval for a cross-listing on the Nasdaq, and its validator node business has surpassed CAD$1 billion in assets under custody .
1
1$0,013425-11,61%
Solana
SOL$212,24-3,51%
CROSS
CROSS$0,24934+3,22%
PANews2025/09/23 08:18
Bakkt shares surge 40% as Mike Alfred joins board of directors

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bakkt Holdings announced that crypto industry veteran Mike Alfred has joined its board of directors. This news sent Bakkt's stock price soaring by over 40% . Alfred previously founded Digital Assets Data , which was acquired by New York Digital Investment Group. He is currently a managing partner at Alpine Fox and serves on the board of directors of Bitcoin mining company Iren . Bakkt previously planned to raise up to $ 1 billion in equity and debt financing for its Bitcoin acquisition strategy.
1
1$0,013425-11,61%
FOX Token
FOX$0,02579-1,45%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0009956-16,57%
PANews2025/09/23 08:14
CleanSpark Secures $100 Million in Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit from Coinbase Prime

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk , Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark announced it had secured a $ 100 million Bitcoin-collateralized credit line from Coinbase Prime . CleanSpark stated it will use the credit to expand its energy assets, expand Bitcoin mining, and invest in high-performance computing ( HPC ) operations. The company claims this move avoids the need to sell Bitcoin or issue additional shares, achieving non-dilutive financing and increasing shareholder value.
Movement
MOVE$0,1179+1,02%
Line Protocol
LINE$0,000031-9,88%
PANews2025/09/23 08:03
Ethereum Correction Sparks Altcoin Season Doubts

The post Ethereum Correction Sparks Altcoin Season Doubts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index slips to 64 from last week’s 69, signaling cautious investor behavior. Ethereum fell over six percent as whales moved $72.8M off exchanges before the pullback. Altcoin market cap still rose to $1.7T over 90 days, showing longer-term resilience. The momentum that drove altcoins through September is starting to cool. Fresh CryptoQuant data shows the Altcoin Season Index sliding from 69 to 64 in the past week, a sign that the rotation into riskier tokens is losing strength. Traders are shifting gears, looking for safer ground after weeks of heavy speculation. Altcoin Rotation is Gradually Coming to an End “Ethereum’s volume dominance began to decline, and trading activity started to flow into other altcoins… Now, however, the altcoin rotation has lasted longer than expected, and this pattern has clearly emerged.” – By @mignoletkr pic.twitter.com/beGiOhh85l — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) September 22, 2025 Ethereum Whales Trim Exposure Ethereum, which carried much of the altcoin rally earlier this month, has given back more than 6% in recent sessions, dropping under $4,200.  CryptoQuant flagged a whale that offloaded $72.88 million worth of ETH just before the dip. At the same time, more than 420,000 ETH left exchanges last week, a move that reduces near-term sell pressure but also shows large holders stepping to the sidelines. Related: Fed Rate Cuts May Spark Altcoin Losses, Schiff Flags QE Threat to Dollar This dual behavior i.e., selling size into rallies and moving the rest into cold storage, shows you how cautious big players have become as volatility ramps back up. Altcoin Season Index Pullback The Altcoin Season Index still sits firmly in “altseason” territory at 64 out of 100, but the downtrend from recent highs is clear. In mid-September, the index tapped 75. One month ago, it was 72. For context, the index reached 87 in…
NEAR
NEAR$3,061+0,36%
1
1$0,013425-11,61%
SIX
SIX$0,02091+0,28%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:47
CleanSpark Credit Line: A Revolutionary $100M Boost for Growth

BitcoinWorld CleanSpark Credit Line: A Revolutionary $100M Boost for Growth In a significant move for the cryptocurrency mining sector, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner CleanSpark recently announced a substantial financial achievement. The company has successfully secured a CleanSpark credit line worth $100 million from Coinbase Prime, utilizing its own Bitcoin holdings as collateral. This strategic maneuver highlights a growing trend in the digital asset space, offering a robust solution for companies seeking flexible financing without diluting their equity. What Does This CleanSpark Credit Line Deal Entail? The core of this financial arrangement involves CleanSpark leveraging its existing Bitcoin assets to obtain a substantial credit facility. Coinbase Prime, a leading institutional platform, provided the $100 million credit line. This type of financing allows CleanSpark to access capital for its operational needs and expansion plans while retaining ownership of its valuable Bitcoin. Non-Dilutive Financing: Unlike issuing new shares, this credit line does not dilute existing shareholder value. Asset Leverage: CleanSpark effectively puts its Bitcoin holdings to work, generating capital without selling them. Operational Flexibility: The funds can support various initiatives, from purchasing new mining equipment to covering day-to-day expenses. Such deals are becoming increasingly popular as the crypto market matures. Companies with significant digital asset holdings are exploring innovative ways to utilize these assets beyond simple HODLing. Why Use Bitcoin as Collateral? Unpacking the Benefits Utilizing Bitcoin as collateral offers several compelling advantages, particularly for a company deeply embedded in the crypto ecosystem like CleanSpark. Firstly, it demonstrates confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value. By holding onto their BTC, companies like CleanSpark signal their belief in its future appreciation, even as they secure immediate capital. Moreover, Bitcoin-backed loans provide a relatively quick and efficient way to access liquidity. Traditional financing can often be slow and bureaucratic, whereas crypto-backed options, especially through platforms like Coinbase Prime, streamline the process. This speed is crucial in the fast-paced world of Bitcoin mining, where opportunities for expansion can arise rapidly. The ability to secure a CleanSpark credit line without selling off valuable Bitcoin holdings is a game-changer. It means CleanSpark can continue to benefit from any potential price increases in Bitcoin while still funding its growth. This dual benefit makes such financing highly attractive. Are There Risks to a Bitcoin-Backed Credit Line? While the benefits are clear, it is important to acknowledge the inherent risks associated with using a volatile asset like Bitcoin as collateral. The primary concern is market volatility. If the price of Bitcoin drops significantly, the value of the collateral could fall below a certain threshold, potentially triggering a margin call or liquidation event. CleanSpark, however, is likely to have robust risk management strategies in place. These might include: Maintaining a conservative loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Holding additional unencumbered Bitcoin or other assets as a buffer. Actively monitoring market conditions and having a plan for potential price dips. Understanding these risks is vital for any company considering similar financing. Responsible management ensures that the benefits outweigh the potential downsides. The Bigger Picture: What This Means for Bitcoin Miners The successful securing of this CleanSpark credit line sends a strong signal to the broader market. It indicates increasing institutional comfort and sophistication in dealing with Bitcoin and other digital assets. For Bitcoin miners specifically, it opens up new avenues for growth and stability. Access to flexible capital is paramount for miners, who often face high operational costs related to energy and equipment. This type of financing allows them to scale operations, upgrade their infrastructure, and remain competitive without being forced to sell their mined Bitcoin during unfavorable market conditions. It underscores a shift towards more mature financial strategies within the crypto industry. A Strategic Leap for CleanSpark’s Future CleanSpark’s $100 million CleanSpark credit line is more than just a financial transaction; it represents a strategic leap forward. By intelligently leveraging its Bitcoin holdings, the company has secured vital capital for expansion and operational flexibility. This move not only strengthens CleanSpark’s position in the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape but also sets a precedent for how other crypto-native businesses can harness their digital assets for sustainable growth. It reflects a maturing industry where innovative financial solutions are becoming key to long-term success. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a Bitcoin-backed credit line? A1: A Bitcoin-backed credit line allows a borrower to use their Bitcoin holdings as collateral to secure a loan or line of credit, similar to how traditional assets like real estate or stocks are used. Q2: Who provided CleanSpark with this credit line? A2: Coinbase Prime, Coinbase’s institutional platform, provided the $100 million credit line to CleanSpark. Q3: What are the main benefits for CleanSpark from this deal? A3: The primary benefits include accessing $100 million in capital without diluting equity, leveraging existing Bitcoin assets, and gaining operational flexibility for expansion and general corporate purposes. Q4: What are the risks of using Bitcoin as collateral? A4: The main risk is Bitcoin’s price volatility. A significant drop in Bitcoin’s value could lead to margin calls or liquidation of the collateral if the loan-to-value ratio is breached. Q5: How does this deal impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? A5: It signals increasing institutional confidence in Bitcoin and provides a new model for miners to access capital for growth and operational needs without selling their mined Bitcoin, fostering greater financial stability in the sector. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver valuable news and analysis on the evolving world of cryptocurrency. Spread the word and help others understand these crucial developments! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post CleanSpark Credit Line: A Revolutionary $100M Boost for Growth first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
RealLink
REAL$0,06298+3,82%
Bitcoin
BTC$113 035,19-0,14%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01467-0,74%
Coinstats2025/09/23 07:45
US Lawmakers Push SEC to Implement Crypto in Retirement Plans

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/lawmakers-sec-crypto-401k-push/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017009+2,15%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03034-5,74%
Coinstats2025/09/23 07:40
New AI System Predicts Risk of 1,000 Diseases Years in Advance

Delphi-2M reads your medical history like a language model reads text—and forecasts health problems 20 years out with surprising accuracy.
1
1$0,013425-11,61%
Wink
LIKE$0,00805-4,22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1245-0,71%
Coinstats2025/09/23 07:20
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits $112K—Trap for Bears or Buy Signal Ahead?

Is $112K support cracking or holding? Bitcoin price prediction points to a critical moment for BTC’s 2025 path.
Bitcoin
BTC$113 035,19-0,14%
Coinstats2025/09/23 07:14
Solana whales make massive $836 mln move – Upside to $260 IF…

Solana faces rising whale inflows and weakening activity as traders eye a $260 rebound.
Movement
MOVE$0,1179+1,02%
Melon
MLN$7,394+0,68%
Coinstats2025/09/23 07:00
