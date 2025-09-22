2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Synthetix to Launch First Perp DEX on Ethereum Mainnet

Synthetix to Launch First Perp DEX on Ethereum Mainnet

PANews reported on September 23 that Synthetix announced that it will launch the first perpetual contract decentralized exchange (Perp DEX) on the Ethereum mainnet and hold a trading competition for the actual testing platform. As reported last month, the Synthetix team is pushing forward the plan to return to the Ethereum mainnet and build a high-performance perpetual contract DEX .
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2832+4.85%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00023--%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 08:39
Del
Nasdaq- Listed Company Takes First Step to Purchase Over $1 Billion of This Altcoin

Nasdaq- Listed Company Takes First Step to Purchase Over $1 Billion of This Altcoin

The post Nasdaq- Listed Company Takes First Step to Purchase Over $1 Billion of This Altcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CEA Industries Inc (BNC), known for its BNB treasury creation initiative, announced the filing of a registration statement for a $500 million PIPE financing and up to $750 million in warrants. The company could theoretically purchase $1.25 billion worth of BNB. In a letter to investors, the company’s CEO, David Namdar, stated that this step is part of BNC’s BNB-focused treasury strategy. Namdar stated, “Similar registration processes can lead to market volatility. However, the foundation we have built at BNC is strong, and we are confident about the path ahead.” Namdar, referring to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin investment strategy, said, “Saylor’s company has accumulated over $70 billion in Bitcoin in five years, delivering tremendous value to its shareholders. We are just at the beginning of a similar journey with BNB.” Namdar noted that BNB has been one of the best-performing major digital assets this year, rising 35.6% since the close of trading on August 5th and 47.5% year-to-date. Namdar noted that the BNB ecosystem is supported by centralized exchanges, decentralized exchanges, and rapidly growing Web3 applications. He added, “This momentum is only increasing. We believe that capital inflows into crypto can be generated through public markets, and BNB is a leading vehicle for investors to gain exposure to BNB.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/nasdaq-listed-company-takes-first-step-to-purchase-over-1-billion-of-this-altcoin/
1
1$0.013425-11.61%
Bifrost
BNC$0.09636-0.40%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,011.19-1.04%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:35
Del
A whale, HyperLiquid, increased its AVAX long position, increasing its margin to over $10 million.

A whale, HyperLiquid, increased its AVAX long position, increasing its margin to over $10 million.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens , a whale investor used $ 3.29 million in USDC deposited on the HyperLiquid platform 22 days ago to open a long position in AVAX with 5x leverage. Four hours ago, the whale added another $ 7 million in USDC margin, bringing the total margin to $ 10.29 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
Avalanche
AVAX$34.31-1.88%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.71848-2.56%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 08:26
Del
Rainbow plans to launch RNBW token for non-custodial crypto wallets in Q4

Rainbow plans to launch RNBW token for non-custodial crypto wallets in Q4

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to The Block , the non-custodial wallet Rainbow announced plans to launch its native RNBW token on its EVM- compatible wallet by the end of the year. Officials stated that this move is part of the " Phase 3 " roadmap, and that user points accumulated previously will be used for subsequent incentives. Rainbow also recently upgraded its real-time price, balance updates, and price charting features, and introduced contract trading powered by Hyperliquid . MetaMask and Coinbase have also previously announced plans to issue native tokens.
RealLink
REAL$0.06298+3.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+0.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01221--%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 08:07
Del
Hedera Hashgraph Breakthrough: Leemon Baird Unveils $HBAR’s Fast and Fair Future

Hedera Hashgraph Breakthrough: Leemon Baird Unveils $HBAR’s Fast and Fair Future

Hedera Hashgraph’s co-founder, Leemon Baird, recently reflected on the origins of the Hashgraph algorithm and the guiding principles behind its creation. Baird explained that the idea was never simply to design a system with appealing features. Instead, it began as a mathematical challenge: how to create a distributed network that is fast, fair, and secure. […]
Hedera
HBAR$0.22318-0.11%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12153-10.27%
Del
Tronweekly2025/09/23 08:00
Del
US lawmakers urge SEC to enforce Trump's executive order to promote 401(k) investments in crypto assets

US lawmakers urge SEC to enforce Trump's executive order to promote 401(k) investments in crypto assets

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk , U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill and Senior Representative Maxine Waters sent a letter to the SEC Chairman, expressing support for Executive Order 14330 , signed by President Trump on August 7th , directing the Department of Labor to collaborate with the SEC to review and revise regulations to promote the inclusion of 401(k) retirement savings in alternative assets such as Bitcoin. The letter also mentioned HR 3394 , a bill addressing investor accreditation.
Sidekick
K$0.1428-25.66%
Union
U$0.00986-9.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.703+0.02%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 07:57
Del
What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

The post What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 02:45 Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, Brett, Official Melania, and SPX6900 keep stealing attention, then passing it like a cat toy to the next mover. For readers asking what is the next 100x meme coin, this roundup stacks playful branding with real mechanics and points the spotlight at a live presale built for momentum. Here is the headline that matters. The BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is live at Stage 3, Phase 4, also known as 3-D, featuring a stage-based pricing model that rewards early buyers based on funding or time triggers. The current stage signals a substantial ROI window toward a published listing target. Every minute delay means a higher entry price. Traders hunting for the next 100x meme coin will notice how BullZilla connects price to verifiable triggers. The Mutation Mechanism increases the price when the presale raises an additional $100,000 or when 48 hours pass without such a raise. The live snapshot is simple to digest. Current Stage is 3rd with the tag 404: Whale Signal Detected. Phase is 4th. Current price is 0.00007908 dollars. The presale tally is above 580,000 dollars with more than 1,900 holders and 28 billion tokens sold. A clear ROI frame helps anyone evaluate what is the next 100x meme coin. Materials indicate a current ROI window of about 6,565.92 percent from Stage 3-D to a listing reference near 0.00527 dollars. At the displayed price, 1,000 dollars equals about 12.645 million tokens. The next scheduled step is an 8.42 percent increase in 4-A from 0.00007908 to 0.00008574 dollars. Public notes also reference a launch marker around 0.00000575 dollars, more than 39,000 dollars raised in the first 24 hours, and over 500,000 dollars raised…
NEAR
NEAR$3.058+0.26%
1
1$0.013425-11.61%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03151+1.54%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:48
Del
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01561+0.12%
READY
READY$0.01752-4.05%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.22-1.14%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Del
Tether Crypto Mining: Unraveling the Truth Behind Uruguay Operations

Tether Crypto Mining: Unraveling the Truth Behind Uruguay Operations

BitcoinWorld Tether Crypto Mining: Unraveling the Truth Behind Uruguay Operations Recent headlines created a stir, suggesting that Tether, a major player in the cryptocurrency space, was abandoning its substantial Tether crypto mining operation in Uruguay. These reports, circulating through local media, painted a picture of halted activities and unpaid bills. However, Tether has swiftly moved to refute these claims, assuring the community that its significant investment in the country remains firmly on track. What Were the Sensational Claims Against Tether Crypto Mining in Uruguay? The core of the controversy stemmed from a report by Uruguayan news outlet Telemundo. They alleged that UTE, Uruguay’s state-owned power company, had cut off electricity to Tether’s mining facility. The reason cited was an outstanding $2 million bill for May. Furthermore, the report suggested that this power cut would force Tether to abandon its entire mining business and future expansion plans in the region. Telemundo also mentioned a separate $2.8 million debt linked to another local project, adding to the narrative of financial distress for the Tether crypto mining venture. These allegations quickly gained traction, raising questions about the stability of large-scale crypto investments in Latin America. The reports created a ripple of concern among investors and industry observers, prompting Tether to issue an immediate and clear response. How Did Tether Respond to These Reports About Its Crypto Mining Operations? Tether did not hesitate to address the speculation head-on. The company categorically dismissed the claims as “speculative reporting.” Their official statement clarified that the situation was not a cut-off due to non-payment, but rather a matter of ongoing discussions. Tether emphasized that it is actively engaged with the Uruguayan government to resolve any outstanding issues. This proactive denial aims to quell any concerns about the stability and future of its Tether crypto mining efforts in the nation, reassuring investors and stakeholders. It highlights the company’s commitment to transparent communication, especially when facing potentially damaging rumors. Why is Uruguay a Key Location for Tether Crypto Mining? Tether launched its ambitious mining operations in Uruguay in November 2023, backed by a substantial $500 million investment. The choice of Uruguay was strategic, likely due to its favorable energy policies and significant reliance on renewable energy sources. Such large-scale investments in Tether crypto mining highlight the company’s commitment to diversifying its portfolio and securing sustainable energy for its operations. This move also signifies Uruguay’s growing appeal as a hub for energy-intensive industries like cryptocurrency mining, driven by its stable political and economic environment. The country’s infrastructure and regulatory landscape offer a promising foundation for long-term projects, making it an attractive destination for major crypto players. What’s Next for Tether’s Crypto Mining Endeavor in Uruguay? Despite the recent media storm, Tether’s commitment to its Uruguayan venture appears steadfast. The company’s focus remains on constructive dialogue with local authorities to ensure a smooth operational environment. This incident underscores the challenges and scrutiny that large-scale cryptocurrency operations often face, especially concerning infrastructure and local regulations. The resolution of these discussions will be crucial in shaping the perception and future trajectory of Tether crypto mining, not just in Uruguay but potentially across other regions considering similar investments. It reinforces the need for clear communication channels between companies, governments, and the public to avoid misinformation. In conclusion, Tether has strongly denied reports of halting its significant $500 million Tether crypto mining operation in Uruguay. While local media fueled speculation about power cuts and unpaid bills, Tether clarified that it is engaged in active discussions with the Uruguayan government to resolve any issues. This situation highlights the importance of accurate reporting and direct communication in the fast-paced crypto world. Tether’s commitment to its investment and operations in Uruguay remains clear, underscoring its long-term vision for sustainable crypto mining. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Is Tether really halting its Uruguay crypto mining operation?No, Tether has officially denied these reports, stating they are speculative and that its operations are ongoing. What were the specific allegations made against Tether?Uruguayan media reported that the state power company UTE cut electricity to Tether’s facility due to an unpaid $2 million bill, leading to claims that Tether would abandon its operations. How much did Tether invest in its Uruguay mining project?Tether made a substantial $500 million investment when it launched its mining operations in Uruguay in November 2023. Why did Tether choose Uruguay for its crypto mining operations?Uruguay was likely chosen for its favorable energy policies, reliance on renewable energy sources, and a stable political and economic environment. What is Tether doing to resolve the reported issues?Tether has stated it is in ongoing discussions with the Uruguayan government to resolve any issues, emphasizing constructive dialogue. Found this article insightful? Share it with your network on social media to keep others informed about the latest developments in Tether crypto mining and the broader cryptocurrency landscape. Your engagement helps us spread accurate information! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Tether Crypto Mining: Unraveling the Truth Behind Uruguay Operations first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01467-0.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08546-0.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+0.94%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 07:40
Del
LINE NEXT And Kaia Unveil Stablecoin Superapp To Simplify Cross-Border Payments Across Asia

LINE NEXT And Kaia Unveil Stablecoin Superapp To Simplify Cross-Border Payments Across Asia

Non-fungible token collections are transforming numerous sectors by creating verifiable digital ownership, enabling new business models, and enhancing transparency and traceability through blockchain technology. In [...]
CROSS
CROSS$0.24942+3.25%
Kaia
KAIA$0.15085-2.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01221--%
Del
Insidebitcoins2025/09/22 18:09
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced