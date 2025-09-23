2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Crypto Sees $1.7 Billion Flush As Bitcoin Crashes To $112k

The post Crypto Sees $1.7 Billion Flush As Bitcoin Crashes To $112k appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Sees $1.7 Billion Flush As Bitcoin Crashes To $112k Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-liquidations-billion-bitcoin-crashes-113000/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 09:44
Why Pepeto Leads 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy, Ahead Of Blockdag And Bitcoin Hyper

The post Why Pepeto Leads 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy, Ahead Of Blockdag And Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 04:28 Which presale project is positioned to lead the 2025 bull run and deliver substantial gains for investors? As countless new tokens vie for attention, only a select few are likely to succeed. In this competitive landscape, Pepeto (PEPETO) is gaining significant traction. While projects like BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper draw curiosity, Pepeto is building genuine momentum through audited contracts, strong whale involvement, and live features that are uncommon during presale stages. With over $6.7 million raised, a community exceeding 100,000 members, and presale tokens still available at just $0.000000155, Pepeto clearly stands out as one of the top presale contenders. It merges meme culture with advanced blockchain tools, giving it an advantage in a sector often driven by hype. But how does it compare with BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper, which are also vying for investor attention? BlockDAG Price Prediction: Upside Targets And Adoption Questions BlockDAG has garnered interest due to its DAG-based architecture designed to boost scalability and transaction speed. Analysts estimating its 2025 value forecast a range between $0.0016 and $0.10, with some optimistic projections suggesting it could hit $1 if adoption accelerates quickly. However, a key obstacle is demand since BlockDAG depends more on niche developer interest than broad retail enthusiasm, it may struggle to spark the excitement traders desire. Without the backing of meme culture or a large community, generating widespread hype could prove challenging for its future growth. Bitcoin Hyper Price prediction: Fast, But Reliant Bitcoin Hyper (BTH) positions itself as a quicker, more affordable version of Bitcoin, appealing to some BTC enthusiasts. However, its growth prospects are closely tied to Bitcoin’s overall momentum. Without independent catalysts or unique demand drivers, its potential gains seem limited. Experts predict a 2025 price range from $0.002 to $0.05, with the most…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 09:28
From Store Of Value To DeFi Powerhouse: Solana Unlocks Bitcoin’s True Utility — Here’s How

The post From Store Of Value To DeFi Powerhouse: Solana Unlocks Bitcoin’s True Utility — Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has been celebrated as digital gold and a secure store of value with limited functionality, but Solana’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain is changing that narrative. By bridging BTC into SOL’s DeFi ecosystem, BTC gains instant settlement, programmable use cases, and access to lending, borrowing, and yield opportunities. The best form of Bitcoin is literally on Solana, citing the network’s ability to transform BTC from a static store of value into a dynamic, productive asset. Solana Sensei, the Founder of Sensei holdings and Namaste group, has highlighted on X that 66% of all wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) traders are on the Solana network. He supports this claim with the reasons why people are choosing to hold and use their BTC on SOL. Why Solana’s Speed And Low Fees Change The Game Solana is extremely cheap in transactions, a stark contrast to the $5 to $50+ fees often seen on the Bitcoin or Ethereum networks for the same move. With transaction finality in approximately 400 milliseconds, BTC transfers on SOL become nearly instant, compared to the minutes or hours of waiting on other chains. SOL’s capacity to process 65,000 TPS allows it to handle BTC at an internet-scale without network congestion. Furthermore, Bitcoin becomes a programmable asset with deep integration into DeFi protocols like Jupiter, Raydium, Orca, Drift, and Kamino, enabling instant trading, lending, and use as collateral. Also, BTC becomes programmable in SOL DeFi, NFT, and RWAs, without the need for bridges across multiple chains. This integration transforms BTC into a dynamic, productive asset that can be used for lending, staking, and liquidity provision or structural products in ways that are not possible on the native BTC chain. BTC custody solutions, such as tBTC, sBTC, or the Wormhole BTC, combined with SOL’s high validator count and Jito MEV protection, are making it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 09:26
Christian Horner Now Free To Return To F1 After $100 Million Red Bull Settlement

The post Christian Horner Now Free To Return To F1 After $100 Million Red Bull Settlement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 5: Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner in the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 5, 2025 in Northampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images) Getty Images Christian Horner has officially parted ways with Red Bull after reaching an agreement over the termination of his contract, the team announced on Monday. Horner was sacked from his roles as team principal and CEO of Red Bull in the wake of this year’s British Grand Prix in July, ending a 20-year tenure in charge. The 51-year-old had a contract with the Milton Keynes outfit that was due to run until 2030. Following negotiations over the terms of his exit, the two sides reached a settlement agreement reportedly in the region of £75 million ($100 million) – about 75% of the estimated £100 million ($135 million) owed from the contract. “We would like to thank Christian for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” said Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull GmbH’s chief executive officer of corporate projects and investments. “With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.” MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 14: Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on from the pit wall during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on June 14, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Getty Images Horner is now free from any remaining contractual obligations to Red Bull, leaving the door open for a return to F1 as soon…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 09:01
Fed’s Musalem warns Fed nearing limits on rate cuts

The post Fed’s Musalem warns Fed nearing limits on rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem has argued that there’s limited room for more rate cuts despite increased inflation. He acknowledged that he championed last week’s 25-bps rate cut to take out insurance against a weakening labor market. The American economist maintained that interest rates are currently between modestly restrictive and neutral. He revealed that he would support further rate cuts if the labor market continues to worsen. Musalem also believes that it’s important to keep long-term interest rates stable. Musalem expects more cuts if the labor market worsens During the boom, many used a simple strategy: borrowing money at one interest rate and re-lending at a higher rate. But when rates exploded, the trade broke. This can become economically contagious across the entire housing market. #CanadianRealEstate #CarryTrade pic.twitter.com/6T6k1Sdidh — Daniel Foch (@daniel_foch) September 22, 2025 The banker stated that he supported the FOMC’s quarter-point rate cut last week as a precautionary move intended to support the labor market at full employment and against further weakening. He added that the little room left for further easing will ensure policy won’t become overly accommodative. The president of St. Louis Bank argued that recent economic data shows that the adverse risk to employment was surging. He added that he still expects risk inflation to remain above the central bank’s 2% target.  According to Fed’s Musalem, booming stock markets and low credit spreads continue to support the economy. He urged policymakers to tread carefully because rates are close to neutral after adjusting for inflation, which is a level that neither boosts nor slows growth.  “Should further signs of labor market weakness emerge, I would support additional reductions in the policy rate, provided the risk of above-target inflation persistence has not increased and long-term inflation expectations remain anchored.” -Alberto Musalem, President at the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:46
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new week has started with the fall of the market, according to CoinStats. ETH chart by CoinStats ETH/USD Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 6.51%. Image by TradingView Despite today’s drop, the leading altcoin keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near the support, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $4,000 mark shortly. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of ETH has almost tested the support level of $4,067.  You Might Also Like However, if a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, traders may witness a breakout, followed by an ongoing drop to the $3,800 zone. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. Thus, the volume is low, which means buyers are weaker than sellers at the moment. All in all, if the weekly candle closes around the current prices or below, one can expect a test of the $3,800 mark by the end of the month. Ethereum is trading at $4,169 at press time. Source: https://u.today/ethereum-eth-price-prediction-for-september-22
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:38
Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

The post Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin News CompareMarketCap data shows Pepe trading 1.74x below SHIB’s market valuation Annual metrics favor PEPE with 18.13% gains versus SHIB’s 17.67% decline Current gap requires 74% Pepe rally to achieve market cap parity with SHIB Shiba Inu’s established position as the cryptocurrency sector’s second-largest meme token faces its most serious challenge since claiming the ranking in early 2022. Data compiled by meme coin advocate Pepetoshi Nakamoto illustrates how significantly Pepe has closed the valuation distance with SHIB over recent trading periods. The competitive dynamic has intensified as both tokens navigate volatile market conditions that have affected their respective valuations. While maintaining different trajectories across various timeframes, both assets have encountered substantial headwinds that have altered their relative positioning within meme coin rankings. Divergent Performance Patterns Create Opportunity Market performance data reveals contrasting patterns between the competing tokens across different measurement periods. Year-to-date figures show Shiba Inu declining 42.7% while Pepe has dropped 51.2%, indicating both assets have faced selling pressure throughout 2025. Recent monthly and weekly data continues this trend, with SHIB falling 9.13% over 30 days and 10.96% across seven days. Pepe has posted steeper declines during these periods, losing 15.7% monthly and 13.7% weekly according to tracking data. However, annual comparisons present a different competitive landscape. Pepe has generated 18.13% gains over twelve months, contrasting with Shiba Inu’s 17.67% decline during the identical timeframe. This performance gap has contributed to the narrowing valuation difference between the two meme tokens. The mathematical relationship between these valuations indicates Pepe would need to rally approximately 74% to match SHIB’s current market cap. This 1.74x multiplier represents the competitive gap that has developed between the two meme-focused cryptocurrencies. Market observers note that meme token hierarchies can shift rapidly due to their dependence on community sentiment and viral marketing rather than fundamental…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:05
Coinbase Adds Centrifuge and TROLL to Listing Roadmap

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Coinbase Markets , Coinbase added Centrifuge ( CFG ) and TROLL ( TROLL ) to its asset listing roadmap today .
PANews2025/09/23 07:50
South Korean City Has Seized Crypto from 200+ Residents Over Unpaid Tax Bills

Cheongju, the capital and largest city of South Korea’s North Chungcheong Province, says it has seized crypto from 203 residents since 2021.
Coinstats2025/09/23 07:30
Strive plans to acquire Bitcoin treasury firm Semler Scientific following $675 million BTC purchase

Strive (ASST) is set to acquire Semler Scientific (SMLR) in an all-stock transaction, raising its potential Bitcoin (BTC) holdings to over 10,900 BTC. The company also revealed it purchased 5,816 BTC for $675 million at an average price of $116,047 per token.
Fxstreet2025/09/23 07:16
