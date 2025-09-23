2025-09-24 Wednesday

Why UNI Price Didn't React To Uniswap's Record Transactions

Why UNI Price Didn’t React To Uniswap’s Record Transactions

The post Why UNI Price Didn’t React To Uniswap’s Record Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uniswap has set a record with over 915 million transactions in 2025 and a trading volume surpassing $1 trillion. This achievement solidifies its position as the undisputed leader of DeFi. However, in stark contrast to this explosive growth, the value of the UNI token remains stagnant. This leaves many investors wondering: why does a protocol generating billions in revenue annually fail to deliver value to token holders? Network Strength and Record-Breaking Trading Volume Sponsored Uniswap (UNI) is experiencing a remarkable year, with the number of transactions (swaps) on its platform reaching 915 million in 2025 alone. The third quarter of this year is poised to become the highest trading volume ever, with approximately $270 billion in transactions, with more than a week left in the quarter. The exchange’s total trading volume has surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the entire year, an impressive milestone for any DEX. Uniswap’s trading volume. Source: Token Terminal This growth reflects the maturation of the DeFi ecosystem and an increasingly clear regulatory environment. These factors enable protocols like Uniswap to operate securely and attract more users. Sponsored Massive Revenue, Yet UNI Price Remains Sluggish Uniswap Labs earns an impressive $50 million annually, while the protocol’s total transaction fees reach $1.65 billion annually. Despite this, the revenue has not translated into value for the UNI token. The primary reason is that Uniswap lacks mechanisms for buybacks or direct profit distribution to holders. Uniswap’s fees. Source: Clemente on X In fact, with a market capitalization of around $5.7 billion, many investors are questioning UNI’s purpose and true value in the current environment. Sponsored Experts and the community note that UNI is increasingly considered a “meaningless” token. It fails to reflect the platform’s massive revenue and is hampered by opaque token distribution mechanisms and conflicts of interest between…
Retail Investors Drive Biggest Weekly Stock Inflows

Retail Investors Drive Biggest Weekly Stock Inflows

The post Retail Investors Drive Biggest Weekly Stock Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US stocks hit new highs after Fed rate cut, but retail inflows surge to yearly peak, often seen as a sign of market topping. Retail investors poured the largest weekly inflows of the year into stocks last week, sparking questions about whether markets are nearing a peak. The move comes as US equities touched fresh highs following the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut, with traders now watching if the enthusiasm can be sustained. Some market watchers, including online commentators, warn that such inflows often appear near short-term tops. Retail inflows surge amid record highs Data shows that retail traders directed the biggest weekly inflow of 2025 into equities, suggesting stronger risk appetite. This comes as major US indices rallied following the Fed’s decision to cut rates by 25 basis points. Technology and small-cap shares led the gains, pushing the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 to outperform. Ted Pillows, a market analyst, noted on X that retail FOMO signals caution for seasoned investors. He explained that when retail activity climbs rapidly, he usually looks for an exit. His remarks reflect a view that market tops are often marked by late-stage buying from individual investors. Retail Imbalance| Source: TedPillows/X The S&P 500 and Dow Jones also climbed, supported by strong corporate news such as Intel’s gains after a partnership with NVIDIA. Investors welcomed fresh optimism in the sector, though technical charts suggest overbought conditions. Analysts note that consolidation could follow before another leg higher. Policy moves shape investor behavior The Federal Reserve’s rate cut was its first since December and placed the target range at 4.00% to 4.25%. Most policymakers signaled more cuts later this year, though growth and inflation forecasts were adjusted higher. The decision helped push equity markets to new levels, while Treasury yields and the dollar adjusted modestly. Other…
A Revolutionary $100M Boost For Growth

A Revolutionary $100M Boost For Growth

The post A Revolutionary $100M Boost For Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanSpark Credit Line: A Revolutionary $100M Boost For Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News CleanSpark Credit Line: A Revolutionary $100M Boost for Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cleanspark-credit-line-growth/
Unraveling The Truth Behind Uruguay Operations

Unraveling The Truth Behind Uruguay Operations

The post Unraveling The Truth Behind Uruguay Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Crypto Mining: Unraveling The Truth Behind Uruguay Operations Skip to content Home Crypto News Tether Crypto Mining: Unraveling the Truth Behind Uruguay Operations Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tether-crypto-mining-uruguay/
Nvidia and OpenAI cheer Trump's $100K visa fee to lure the smartest minds

Nvidia and OpenAI cheer Trump’s $100K visa fee to lure the smartest minds

The post Nvidia and OpenAI cheer Trump’s $100K visa fee to lure the smartest minds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman weighed in on US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to sharply raise visa costs for foreign workers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed excitement that the administration is making significant decisions around immigration to acquire the brightest minds in the state. Huang noted: “We represent the American Dream. And so I think immigration is really important to our company and is really important to our nation’s future, and I’m glad to see President Trump making the moves he’s making.” Trump announced plans to increase the H-1B visa fee to $100,000, prompting companies to scramble and reassess their hiring strategies. Under the new rules, employers must provide proof of payment before filing an H-1B petition on behalf of a worker. Additionally, the White House highlighted that applicants will be exposed to several restrictions on their appeal for 12 months until the payment is completed. Huang and Altman express their delight with President Trump’s new decision  During an interview, Huang and Altman shared their views on Trump’s recent decision to raise the cost of hiring foreign workers on visas. While commenting on the topic of discussion, they mentioned that Nvidia intends to make a $100 billion investment in OpenAI as the AI lab aims to use Nvidia’s AI processors in constructing data centers worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Following these investment plans, Huang stated that they required all the brightest minds existing to come to the US, urging that immigration is a key aspect of the American Dream. “We embody the American Dream,” he added. Like Nvidia’s CEO, Sam Altman was also pleased with President Trump’s new decision. To support this claim, the CEO shared an optimistic view about these changes, stating that they now need to attract the smartest individuals…
'South Park' Co-Creator On Episode 5 Delay: 'No One Censored Us'

‘South Park’ Co-Creator On Episode 5 Delay: ‘No One Censored Us’

The post ‘South Park’ Co-Creator On Episode 5 Delay: ‘No One Censored Us’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Matt Stone and Trey Parker speak onstage at Comedy Central Adult Animation: “South Park”, “Beavis & Butt-Head”, and “Digman” Panel during 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images South Park co-creator Matt Stone said it wasn’t censorship that caused the delay in the release of Season 27, Episode 5, which was supposed to air on Sept. 17. Stone, along with South Park co-creator Trey Parker, has used Season 27 as a platform to lampoon President Donald Trump, his policies, members of his administration and his MAGA supporters throughout the first four episodes of the Comedy Central series, which returned to the cable channel on July 23. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers In addition to mocking Trump, Season 27 Episode 1 also leaned into Paramount Global with criticism over how CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled and would be wrapping up in 2026. Episode 2, which was released Aug. 3, poked fun at Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Vice President JD Vance and conservative activist and podcaster Charle Kirk. After Kirk’s assassination on a Utah college campus on Sept. 10, Comedy Central pulled the episode from its cable lineup, but it remains on Paramount+. In the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination, ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel said during his Sept. 15 show, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” ForbesCharlie Kirk’s Producer Urges Paramount To Bring…
Addressing the sustainability question: The Web3 energy narrative

Addressing the sustainability question: The Web3 energy narrative

The post Addressing the sustainability question: The Web3 energy narrative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The environmental impact of blockchain technology remains a significant public concern in September 2025. For Web3 to achieve widespread legitimacy, it must present a credible narrative and technological path towards sustainability. The models pioneered by Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 showcase how decentralized networks can be designed for efficiency and can contribute to a more sustainable digital economy. Oraichain, as a sovereign Layer 1, is built on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. This is inherently more energy-efficient than the Proof-of-Work systems that drew early criticism. By design, its security model relies on economic staking rather than raw computational power, allowing the network to process complex AI computations with a minimal energy footprint compared to its predecessors, aligning its operations with a greener Web3. Pinlink’s DePIN model promotes a more efficient use of existing hardware resources. The relentless construction of massive, power-hungry data centers by tech giants is a major source of energy consumption. Pinlink’s approach is to unlock the value in dormant or underutilized GPUs already in circulation around the world. This “recycling” of computing capacity reduces the need for new hardware manufacturing and makes the overall digital infrastructure ecosystem more resource-efficient. RSS3 contributes to sustainability through its distributed and lightweight design. Unlike a centralized data indexer that requires massive, concentrated server farms, the RSS3 network is run by a global collection of independent nodes. These nodes can be operated on low-power, consumer-grade hardware, distributing the energy load and avoiding the inefficiencies of large-scale, centralized data centers. This architectural choice makes its information layer inherently more sustainable and resilient. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/addressing-the-sustainability-question-the-web3-energy-narrative/
Trump Signs Order Designating antifa As Terrorist Organization

Trump Signs Order Designating antifa As Terrorist Organization

The post Trump Signs Order Designating antifa As Terrorist Organization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, following up on a statement made last week after Charlie Kirk’s assassination in which he said his administration would investigate funding behind the movement. The executive order was signed Monday. (Photo by Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Key Facts The order characterized antifa, a decentralized and seemingly leaderless anti-facsist political movement, as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/22/trump-administration-designates-antifa-as-domestic-terrorist-organization/
Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Market's Anxious Dip to 43

Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Market’s Anxious Dip to 43

BitcoinWorld Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Market’s Anxious Dip to 43 The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is more than just a number; it’s a vital pulse check for the volatile cryptocurrency market. When this index dips, it often signals a significant shift in investor sentiment, moving from optimism towards caution. Currently, the market finds itself firmly planted in the ‘fear’ zone, prompting many to wonder what lies ahead for their investments. What Does the Current Crypto Fear & Greed Index Reading Tell Us? According to data from provider Alternative, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index recently slipped two points, landing at 43. This value keeps us squarely in the ‘fear’ category, a state where investors tend to be more hesitant and risk-averse. For context, an index value of zero represents ‘extreme fear,’ while 100 signifies ‘extreme greed.’ This numerical barometer helps us gauge the overall mood of the market, offering a glimpse into the collective psyche of crypto investors. A reading of 43 suggests that while extreme panic might not be widespread, a significant portion of the market is feeling cautious, possibly due to recent price movements or broader economic concerns. It’s a signal that the market’s confidence is wavering. Unpacking the Components: How is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Calculated? It’s not just a random figure. This index is a sophisticated blend of several key market indicators, each contributing to its final score. Understanding these components helps demystify how this crucial sentiment gauge is formed and why its movements matter so much to your investment decisions. The index is a carefully weighted average of six distinct factors: Market Volatility (25%): This measures how much Bitcoin’s price fluctuates. High volatility often indicates a nervous market, pushing the index towards fear. Trading Volume (25%): Strong buying volume usually correlates with greed, while low volume can signal fear or indifference. Social Media Mentions (15%): Analyzing keywords and sentiment across various social platforms provides a real-time snapshot of public perception. A surge in negative sentiment can drive the index down. Surveys (15%): While currently paused, these polls directly ask investors about their market outlook, offering direct insights into sentiment. Bitcoin’s Market Dominance (10%): An increasing dominance often points to investors seeking safer havens in Bitcoin, suggesting fear in the altcoin market. Conversely, decreasing dominance can signal greed for altcoin opportunities. Google Search Volume (10%): Tracking searches for terms like ‘Bitcoin price manipulation’ or ‘Bitcoin crash’ can reveal underlying anxieties, contributing to the fear score. Navigating the ‘Fear Zone’: Actionable Insights for Investors When the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is Low When the Crypto Fear & Greed Index resides in the fear zone, it often presents a dual-edged sword for investors. On one hand, widespread fear can lead to panic selling, driving prices lower and creating potential opportunities for those with a long-term perspective. As the old adage goes, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." However, it also signals a period of heightened uncertainty and potential downside risk. It’s a time for careful consideration, not impulsive reactions. Here are some actionable insights to consider when the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is low: Stay Informed: Don’t let emotion dictate your moves. Understand the underlying reasons for the market’s fear, whether it’s macroeconomic news, regulatory changes, or specific project developments. Re-evaluate Your Portfolio: This might be a good time to assess your risk tolerance and ensure your investments align with your financial goals. Consider if your asset allocation is still appropriate for current market conditions. Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Consider consistently investing a fixed amount over time, regardless of market fluctuations. This strategy can mitigate risk during volatile periods and average out your purchase price. Avoid Impulse Decisions: Panic selling can lock in losses. Instead, take a step back, conduct thorough research, and make informed choices based on your investment strategy. Beyond the Number: Why Market Sentiment, as Reflected by the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, Truly Matters Market sentiment, as reflected by the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, plays a significant role in price movements. When fear grips the market, investors often sell off assets, leading to price declines. Conversely, excessive greed can inflate asset prices beyond their intrinsic value, potentially setting the stage for corrections. Understanding this psychological aspect of the market is crucial for any investor. It’s important to remember that the index is a sentiment indicator, not a direct buy or sell signal. It provides a valuable context for market conditions, helping you understand the prevailing emotional state. Savvy investors use this information to inform their broader strategy, rather than blindly following its every dip or surge. It’s a tool for better decision-making, not a crystal ball. The recent dip in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 43 serves as a timely reminder of the ever-present emotional swings in the crypto market. While fear can feel unsettling, it also offers a chance for rational evaluation and strategic planning. By understanding how the index works and what its current reading signifies, investors can navigate these turbulent waters with greater confidence and make decisions that align with their long-term objectives. Stay informed, stay calm, and make calculated moves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a tool that measures the prevailing emotional state of the cryptocurrency market. It ranges from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme greed), helping investors gauge market sentiment. What does a low score (like 43) on the index mean? A low score, such as 43, indicates that the market is in a ‘fear’ zone. This means investors are generally cautious, hesitant, and may be selling assets, which can lead to lower prices. How should investors react to the index being in the ‘fear’ zone? In the ‘fear’ zone, investors are advised to stay informed, re-evaluate their portfolios, consider dollar-cost averaging, and avoid making impulsive decisions based solely on emotion. It can present opportunities for long-term investors. Is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index a buy/sell signal? No, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is not a direct buy or sell signal. It is a sentiment indicator that provides context about the market’s emotional state. Investors should use it as one tool among many to inform their broader investment strategy. What factors influence the index’s score? The index is calculated based on market volatility, trading volume, social media mentions, surveys (when active), Bitcoin’s market dominance, and Google search volume. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Your shares help us reach more people who can benefit from understanding market sentiment. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Market’s Anxious Dip to 43 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet

Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet

Market not showing any strength out there, as multiple assets are getting closer to their local bottoms
