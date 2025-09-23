2025-09-24 Wednesday

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Added 850 Bitcoin For $100 Million, Bringing Stack To 639,835 BTC ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Added 850 Bitcoin For $100 Million, Bringing Stack To 639,835 BTC ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Amid sizable volatility in prices, Strategy continued building its Bitcoin (BTC) stack last week, acquiring 850 coins for approximately $99.7 million, or an average price of $117,344 each. According to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the company’s holdings are now 639,835 BTC — valued at around $72.3 billion — acquired for a total cost of $46.5 billion, or an overall purchase average price of $73,527 each. This stack is equivalent to over 3% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply, positioning Strategy as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally. Once again, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor teased the announcement on X on Sunday with the caption, “The Orange Dots go up and to the right.” Strategy first started buying Bitcoin in 2020. Saylor previously said that the Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin-buying firm could end up holding upwards of 7% of the apex cryptocurrency’s total supply of 21 million coins.  Last week’s Bitcoin buys were mostly funded through sales of common stock, from which the company raised $80.6 million. A modest sale of one of the four MSTR preferred stock issues accounted for the rest of the funding. Advertisement &nbsp Notably, Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase marks another modest acquisition, highlighting a slowdown compared to the massive acquisitions witnessed earlier this year. So far this month, the Tysons, Virginia-based firm has scooped up 3,330 BTC, a sharp decrease from the 7,714 BTC purchased in August. While Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases have slowed over the past two months, other public companies, such as Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, have been aggressively adding to their BTC stockpiles. Metaplanet announced a 5,419 BTC purchase on Monday, bringing its Bitcoin holdings to 25,555 coins and claiming the position of the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury. Source: https://zycrypto.com/michael-saylors-strategy-added-850-bitcoin-for-100-million-bringing-stack-to-639835-btc/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 09:41
Nine US Lawmakers Push for SEC Action on Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Accounts

TLDR Nine US lawmakers push SEC to enable crypto investments in 401(k) retirement plans. Trump’s executive order could allow millions of Americans to invest in Bitcoin via 401(k)s. A 1% allocation of 401(k) funds to crypto could bring $93 billion into the market. SEC and Labor Department are urged to update regulations to make crypto [...] The post Nine US Lawmakers Push for SEC Action on Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Accounts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 09:37
Coinbase CEO Sees Bipartisan Momentum for US Crypto Laws

The post Coinbase CEO Sees Bipartisan Momentum for US Crypto Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto regulation is finally gaining real traction in Washington as bipartisan momentum accelerates efforts to bring clarity, protect consumers, and fuel U.S. digital asset innovation. Coinbase CEO Sees Breakthroughs in Bipartisan Crypto Regulation Push Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared on social media platform X on Sept. 18 that cryptocurrency regulation in Washington D.C., is gaining […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-ceo-sees-bipartisan-momentum-for-us-crypto-laws/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 09:35
Whale 0x09D4 sold 56,569 HYPE tokens, losing over $100,000

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Lookonchain , the whale address 0x09D4 sold 56,569 HYPE coins at an average price of $ 47.23 when the price of HYPE fell, cashing out about $ 2.67 million, a loss of about $ 103,000 compared to when it bought at an average price of $ 49 26 days ago.
PANews2025/09/23 09:20
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP and Another Trending Crypto to Watch as Whale Activity Rises

Price of Ripple (XRP) has been in focus once more as whale wallets show heavy accumulation before the token makes its upward move. Though XRP is still among the most popular altcoins in circulation, investors also have eyes on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 DeFi token that has become a much-discussed token during its presale […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 09:00
Digital Asset Funds Pull in $1.9bn After Fed’s “Hawkish” Rate Cut

Digital asset funds drew US$1.9bn after the Fed’s rate cut, pushing AuM to US$40.4bn as Bitcoin and Ethereum led inflows and institutional interest rebounded.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 09:00
US Lawmakers Urge SEC to Investigate Trump’s Crypto 401(k) Plan

U.S. legislators are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to act swiftly in facilitating access to cryptocurrency investments within 401(k) retirement plans. A bipartisan group of nine lawmakers has approached SEC Chair Paul Atkins, requesting his assistance in advancing the regulatory framework necessary to include digital assets in these long-term investment vehicles. In a [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/23 08:57
EU and Indonesia seal landmark trade deal

The EU and Indonesia agreed to cut tariffs on 96% of goods within five years, saving EU exporters €600 million each year.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 08:38
Crucial Stablecoin Legislation: South Korea Accelerates Digital Asset Regulation

BitcoinWorld Crucial Stablecoin Legislation: South Korea Accelerates Digital Asset Regulation The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and South Korea is taking a decisive step towards shaping its future. The nation’s ruling Democratic Party has officially launched a dedicated Digital Asset Task Force. This pivotal group aims to accelerate the development of comprehensive stablecoin legislation, signaling a significant move in regulating the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market. Why South Korea is Prioritizing Stablecoin Legislation? South Korea consistently leads in technological adoption. As digital assets, particularly stablecoins, gain global traction, robust regulatory frameworks become paramount. Stablecoins, pegged to traditional assets for stability, play a crucial role in the crypto ecosystem. However, their increasing usage highlights potential risks to investor protection and financial stability. The establishment of the Digital Asset Task Force (DATF) by the ruling party underscores South Korea’s commitment. This task force will coordinate and streamline various digital asset bills. Their consolidated approach is essential for creating a cohesive and effective framework for stablecoin legislation, ensuring South Korea remains competitive and secure in the digital economy. Inside the Digital Asset Task Force: Who’s Shaping South Korea’s Stablecoin Legislation? The DATF officially commenced its critical work on September 24, as reported by E-Today. Its core mission is to diligently craft robust stablecoin legislation. Initially, the group planned for eight members, but its operational capacity expanded to nine with the crucial addition of Representative Lee Ju-hee from the Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee. This diverse composition of experts is vital. It ensures a broad range of perspectives—from technological expertise to financial oversight—are thoroughly considered. Task force members will collaborate closely, leveraging collective knowledge. Their efforts will encompass crucial areas like consumer protection, market integrity, and fostering responsible innovation within a defined regulatory environment. This collective expertise is undoubtedly critical for impactful stablecoin legislation. Unlocking Potential: The Benefits of Clear Stablecoin Legislation Implementing well-defined stablecoin legislation offers numerous compelling advantages. For investors, it means enhanced protection and significantly reduced risks from unregulated digital assets. Clear, enforceable rules can also play a pivotal role in curbing illicit financial activities, strengthening the integrity and trustworthiness of the overall financial system. Moreover, a predictable and transparent regulatory landscape acts as a powerful catalyst for innovation. It provides much-needed certainty for businesses and developers in the burgeoning crypto space, encouraging investment and the creation of new, compliant services. South Korea’s proactive stance in developing comprehensive stablecoin legislation could strategically position it as a global leader in digital asset governance, inspiring similar initiatives worldwide. Tackling Hurdles: The Road Ahead for Stablecoin Legislation While the benefits are compelling, the journey to effective stablecoin legislation is not without significant challenges. Regulators face the complex task of accurately defining and categorizing different types of stablecoins, including fiat-backed, crypto-backed, and algorithmic versions. Each type presents unique characteristics, risk profiles, and operational considerations. Regulatory Complexity: Crafting comprehensive yet flexible laws to adapt to rapid technological advancements is a substantial hurdle. Systemic Risks: Addressing potential systemic risks stablecoins might pose to traditional financial markets requires careful and proactive consideration. International Cooperation: Cross-border collaboration is essential to prevent regulatory arbitrage and ensure a globally harmonized approach to stablecoin legislation. The DATF will need to expertly navigate these multifaceted complexities. Their ultimate goal is to create a robust framework that successfully balances fostering innovation with implementing necessary safeguards, ensuring a resilient and trustworthy digital asset market. South Korea’s launch of the Digital Asset Task Force represents a truly momentous step forward in the global digital asset landscape. The nation’s unwavering commitment to developing comprehensive stablecoin legislation demonstrates a forward-thinking and responsible approach to managing the evolving crypto economy. This initiative aims to strike a crucial balance between fostering groundbreaking innovation, ensuring robust investor protection, and maintaining vital financial stability. As South Korea charts this pioneering course, its efforts will undoubtedly influence how other nations approach digital asset regulation, potentially setting a new global standard for a secure, transparent, and thriving digital future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the primary goal of South Korea’s Digital Asset Task Force? The primary goal is to accelerate and coordinate the development of comprehensive stablecoin legislation to regulate the rapidly growing digital asset market, ensuring investor protection and financial stability. 2. When was the Digital Asset Task Force launched? The Digital Asset Task Force (DATF) was officially launched on September 24. 3. How many members are in the Digital Asset Task Force? The task force initially planned for eight members but expanded to nine with the addition of Representative Lee Ju-hee. 4. Why is stablecoin legislation important? Stablecoin legislation is crucial for enhancing investor protection, preventing illicit financial activities, ensuring market integrity, and fostering responsible innovation within the digital asset ecosystem. 5. What challenges does the task force face in drafting stablecoin legislation? Challenges include accurately defining various stablecoin types, managing regulatory complexity, addressing potential systemic risks, and ensuring international cooperation for a harmonized approach. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and join the conversation about South Korea’s groundbreaking efforts in stablecoin legislation! Spread the word by sharing this article on your social media platforms and let your network know about these crucial developments in the crypto world. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins price action. This post Crucial Stablecoin Legislation: South Korea Accelerates Digital Asset Regulation first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 08:30
Cryptocurrency Scam: Tragic Loss of $348K Church Donations Exposed

BitcoinWorld Cryptocurrency Scam: Tragic Loss of $348K Church Donations Exposed The financial world often presents opportunities, but also hidden perils. A recent and particularly disheartening incident from South Korea highlights the severe risks involved, especially concerning the growing threat of a cryptocurrency scam. A church administrator in Mokpo has been booked by police after allegedly losing a substantial sum of parishioner donations, totaling approximately $348,000, to a fraudulent crypto investment scheme. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder for everyone, from individuals to institutions, about the importance of vigilance in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened: A Tragic Cryptocurrency Scam Unfolds According to reports from Financial News, the administrator at a Catholic church was entrusted with 480 million won (about $348,000 USD) collected from church members. These funds were specifically earmarked for purchasing land and funding construction projects essential for the parish’s growth. However, instead of fulfilling this sacred trust, the administrator reportedly diverted these funds into cryptocurrency investments. The situation took a devastating turn when the entire amount was lost to a sophisticated fraudulent investment scheme, effectively a cryptocurrency scam. The Betrayal of Trust: Funds intended for community development were redirected. The Lure of Quick Gains: The administrator was allegedly drawn into a deceptive crypto investment. The Ultimate Loss: All $348,000 vanished, leaving the church and its members in despair. Understanding the Mechanics of a Cryptocurrency Scam: How Do They Work? The unfortunate incident in Mokpo is not isolated. Cryptocurrency scams are a pervasive and evolving threat in the digital economy. These schemes often prey on individuals’ desire for high returns, leveraging the complexity and novelty of the crypto market. Scammers employ various tactics, from fake investment platforms and phishing attacks to elaborate Ponzi schemes disguised as legitimate crypto projects. They typically promise unrealistic profits, often through aggressive marketing and pressure tactics. Victims are encouraged to invest quickly, without sufficient due diligence, only to find their funds disappear or become inaccessible. This particular case involved a “fraudulent investment scheme,” suggesting a well-orchestrated deception designed to steal assets under the guise of investment. Protecting Your Investments: Essential Steps Against Cryptocurrency Scams Given the increasing sophistication of these threats, safeguarding your assets against a cryptocurrency scam is more crucial than ever. Both individuals and organizations must adopt robust preventative measures. Education is your first line of defense. Understanding common scam tactics can help you identify red flags before it’s too late. Verify Legitimacy: Always research any investment platform or project thoroughly. Check official websites, whitepapers, and reputable news sources. Be Wary of Unrealistic Promises: If an investment promises guaranteed high returns with little to no risk, it’s almost certainly a scam. Secure Your Accounts: Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on all cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets. Consult Experts: Before making significant investments, seek advice from trusted financial advisors who understand the crypto market. Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter a suspected scam, report it to the relevant authorities and inform your community. The Broader Impact: Rebuilding Trust After a Cryptocurrency Scam The fallout from a cryptocurrency scam extends far beyond financial loss. For the Catholic church in Mokpo, this incident undoubtedly erodes trust within the community and casts a shadow over the administration. Such events highlight the need for greater financial literacy and stringent oversight, especially when managing communal funds. Institutions handling public or donated funds have an ethical and legal obligation to ensure their security. Implementing clear financial protocols, conducting regular audits, and providing training on digital asset risks are vital steps. This unfortunate event serves as a powerful cautionary tale, urging all custodians of funds to exercise extreme caution and diligence in the volatile world of cryptocurrency investments. Summary: Learning from a Devastating Loss The case of the South Korean church administrator is a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences that a cryptocurrency scam can inflict. It underscores the critical need for vigilance, education, and robust security measures in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. While cryptocurrencies offer innovative financial possibilities, they also come with significant risks, especially from malicious actors. Let this incident be a call to action for greater awareness and proactive protection of our hard-earned assets and sacred trusts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a cryptocurrency scam? A: A cryptocurrency scam is a fraudulent scheme designed to trick individuals into investing in fake or worthless digital assets, or to steal their existing crypto, often through deceptive promises of high returns or non-existent projects. Q2: How can I identify a potential cryptocurrency scam? A: Look for red flags such as guaranteed high returns, pressure to invest quickly, anonymous teams, vague whitepapers, requests for private keys, or unsolicited investment offers from unknown sources. Q3: What should I do if I suspect I’ve fallen victim to a crypto scam? A: Immediately cease all communication with the scammers, gather all evidence (transaction IDs, communication logs), report the incident to local law enforcement and relevant financial regulatory bodies, and consider seeking legal advice. Q4: Are all cryptocurrency investments risky? A: All investments carry some level of risk, and cryptocurrencies are known for their high volatility. However, legitimate crypto projects differ significantly from outright scams. It’s essential to distinguish between market risk and fraudulent activity through thorough research and due diligence. Q5: How can institutions protect funds from cryptocurrency scams? A: Institutions should establish strict financial policies, implement multi-signature wallets for communal funds, conduct thorough due diligence on any investment opportunity, provide financial literacy training to administrators, and perform regular internal and external audits. If this cautionary tale resonated with you, please consider sharing this article to help others stay informed and protected from potential financial threats. Spreading awareness is our collective defense against cunning fraudsters. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Cryptocurrency Scam: Tragic Loss of $348K Church Donations Exposed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 08:00
