Market Analyst Alleges XRP Price Is Being Deliberately Suppressed, Who Are The Culprits?

Market Analyst Alleges XRP Price Is Being Deliberately Suppressed, Who Are The Culprits?

Market Analyst Alleges XRP Price Is Being Deliberately Suppressed, Who Are The Culprits? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. I'm Sandra White, a writer at Bitcoinist, and I provide the latest updates on the world of cryptocurrencies. I believe crypto a gateway to a new order and I have made it my life's mission to help educate as much people as possible. When I'm not at work, I love listening to music, learning new things, and dream of traveling around the world.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:29
Decoding The Market’s Anxious Dip To 43

The post Decoding The Market’s Anxious Dip To 43 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding The Market’s Anxious Dip To 43 Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Market’s Anxious Dip to 43 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-fear-11/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:27
Crypto markets reel after $1.7B wipeout: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin struggle to recover

The post Crypto markets reel after $1.7B wipeout: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin struggle to recover appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin steadies near $112,574 after flash crash wipes $1.7B in leverage. Ethereum trades at $4,198, struggling to recover momentum. Macro worries, Fed policy, and liquidations keep traders cautious. Cryptocurrencies continue to be defensive this Tuesday, September 23, as investors lick their wounds from the carnage that hit markets barely 24 hours ago. After a high-stakes selloff erased over $1.7 billion in leverage overnight, even the biggest digital coins haven’t found their footing. The mood? Anxious, with traders bracing for more bumps ahead as macro jitters and regulatory headlines swirl. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and friends: Cautious trade after the crash The fallout from Monday’s sharp drop is still echoing across exchanges. Bitcoin, still the market’s north star, is trying to pick itself up after dropping under $112,000. As of this morning, it’s hovering around $112,574, just a fractional move higher that does little to erase the pain of the previous session. Ethereum, too, is feeling the weight. The second-largest crypto by market cap changed hands at $4,198, a modest but underwhelming move after Monday’s slide to below $4,100. Solana is faring no better, sitting at $219 while technical analysts debate whether buyers will step in or a further drop is in store. XRP slipped to $2.84 as well, breaking a weeks-long upswing. Meanwhile, Dogecoin is trading at $0.24, down 3.79%, offering little consolation to holders who have already seen the token shed more than 14% since its last peak. The culprit? Monday’s flash crash was driven by a perfect storm: technical breakdowns, surging Treasury yields in the US, ongoing macroeconomic worries, and a rush of forced liquidations that left hundreds of thousands of traders on the wrong side of the trade. There’s little appetite for bold bets as risk aversion lingers and volumes thin out. Beyond prices: Policy shifts and broader market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:09
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
UXLINK: Most of the stolen assets have been successfully frozen, and no user wallets have been affected.

PANews reported on September 23rd that UXLINK officially announced that, through collaboration with several major exchanges, it has successfully frozen the majority of the stolen assets and is continuing to cooperate with the exchanges and security firm PeckShield in the investigation. Officials stated that no user wallets have been affected at this time, and that a clear account compensation and recovery plan will be developed in the next step.
PANews2025/09/23 09:39
StablecoinX, a suspected ENA treasury company, hoarded over 73 million ENA in a week.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Yu Jin, an address suspected to be the ENA Treasury (StablecoinX) has been withdrawing and hoarding 73.56 million ENA tokens from exchanges since the 16th, totaling approximately $43.88 million. Funds from this address have been transferred to and from Maven 11 and Dragonfly, both investors in the ENA Treasury.
PANews2025/09/23 09:28
Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Cointelegraph , Tether denied withdrawing from a local crypto mining project due to a dispute with Uruguayan state-owned power company UTE over a debt of approximately $ 4.8 million. Tether stated that the reports did not accurately reflect the actual situation and that the local operator was currently negotiating with the government to resolve the outstanding debt. Previous media reports indicated that UTE had cut off power to Tether 's mining facility due to unpaid electricity bills of approximately $ 2 million. Tether also owed Tether approximately $ 2.8 million in other projects. Tether stated that it would continue to evaluate the best path forward in Uruguay and the region.
PANews2025/09/23 09:13
Bank of England Governor calls for AI-powered regulation and reiterates financial industry risk warning

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he and other financial services regulators should use artificial intelligence to help identify problems within the firms they oversee. "I think we all need to invest significantly in data, data science, and related technologies," he said, noting that the central bank and other regulators collect vast amounts of data, but "I don't think anyone can honestly say we're using it optimally... This also creates a risk for regulators: you have evidence but fail to use it, only to discover later that 'critical clues' were already in your systems." Bailey reiterated his belief that calls for reduced financial regulation should not lead the financial services industry back to risky practices that could endanger the broader economy.
PANews2025/09/23 08:59
Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan

PANews reported on September 23rd that the Rainbow Foundation proposed acquiring the Clanker protocol and announced a token distribution plan: SCLANKER holders will receive 4% of the total supply of Rainbow's new token, SRNBW (approximately 20% of the circulating supply of TGE); all Clanker treasury assets will be airdropped to SCLANKER holders; and LP fees generated by the Clanker protocol will be permanently distributed to SCLANKER holders. Rainbow has pledged to integrate Clanker into its product ecosystem and provide SRNBW rewards for related transactions. Clanker responded that he had informed Rainbow last week that he would not accept the acquisition and that there was a disagreement in the communication between the two sides.
PANews2025/09/23 08:45
