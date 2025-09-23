2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Trump will speak at the UN leaders' meeting at 7:20 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will speak at the UN leaders' meeting at 7:20 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on September 23 that the White House: Trump will deliver a speech at the United Nations Leaders' Meeting at 7:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday (7:20 a.m. Beijing Time on Wednesday).
MemeCore
M$2.4243-2.92%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003086-8.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.701+0.06%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 10:37
Del
Strive Inc. to Acquire Semler Scientific in All-Stock Bitcoin Deal

Strive Inc. to Acquire Semler Scientific in All-Stock Bitcoin Deal

Strive and Semler Scientific's all-stock merger transaction will combine the companies' significant Bitcoin holdings, delivering an almost 210% premium to Semler shareholders.
Del
Blockhead2025/09/23 10:10
Del
U.S., U.K. Form Task Force to Align on Crypto and Capital Markets

U.S., U.K. Form Task Force to Align on Crypto and Capital Markets

The post U.S., U.K. Form Task Force to Align on Crypto and Capital Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. and U.K. have established a joint Transatlantic Taskforce aimed at strengthening cooperation on capital markets and digital assets. The task force, announced on Sep. 22 by U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, will bring together officials from HM Treasury, the U.S. Treasury and market regulators across both jurisdictions. Two of the goals of the task force is to develop approaches to digital asset oversight and explore new opportunities in wholesale digital markets. The group will report within 180 days through the existing U.K.–U.S. Financial Regulatory Working Group, delivering recommendations shaped in close consultation with private industry, the release said. “London and New York remain the twin pillars of global finance,” Reeves said, adding that closer alignment is essential as technology reshapes markets. Bessent echoed that sentiment during a Downing Street roundtable, calling the initiative a commitment to ensuring innovation in financial markets “does not stop at borders.” Crypto at the forefront While the task force’s remit spans traditional capital markets, digital assets are expected to take center stage. Officials will look at both short-term measures, such as facilitating cross-border use cases while legislation remains in flux, and long-term strategies for advancing wholesale digital market infrastructure. “With the creation of a joint U.K.-U.S. task force on capital markets and digital assets, we can expect meaningful developments on both sides of the Atlantic,” Mark Aruliah, head of EMEA policy and regulatory affairs at Elliptic, said in an email. While noting that the U.S. has “set the pace with a pro-innovation agenda,” Aruliah suggested the task force “signals a strong intent to close that gap and position the U.K. more competitively.” More broadly, the firm described the collaboration as a validation of the digital assets industry itself: “Structured collaboration of this kind will strengthen a…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08559-5.18%
Sidekick
K$0.1429-25.61%
Union
U$0.00986-9.13%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:08
Del
Hyperliquid Community Proposes 45% Cut in Total HYPE Supply

Hyperliquid Community Proposes 45% Cut in Total HYPE Supply

PANews reported on September 23rd that Jon Charbonneau, co-founder of DBA (a large position holder), and Hasu, head of strategy at Flashbots, proposed revoking the Future Community Rewards (FECR) authorization to issue unissued HYPE tokens, destroying all HYPE tokens held and subsequently acquired by the Assistance Fund (AF), and removing the maximum supply cap of HYPE tokens at 1 billion. This proposal would immediately reduce the total HYPE supply by over 45% and optimize the protocol's financial structure without impacting the rights of existing token holders or the protocol's ability to fund its operations.
1
1$0.013432-9.19%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.88-7.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.11726-1.14%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 09:47
Del
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/ena-treasury-withdrawals-43-million/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017008+2.21%
Ethena
ENA$0.6044-1.73%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 09:40
Del
US Lawmakers Press SEC to Implement Trump’s 401(k) Crypto Directive

US Lawmakers Press SEC to Implement Trump’s 401(k) Crypto Directive

Wall Street is poised for a seismic shift as Republican lawmakers rally behind a bold push to unlock 401(k) access to alternative assets, signaling game-changing potential for retirement savers across the country. US Lawmakers Urge SEC to Act on Trump Order Allowing Crypto in Retirement Plans House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill announced […]
Sidekick
K$0.1429-25.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.701+0.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.0716+3.96%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 09:30
Del
Urgent Analysis: Four Key Factors Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Alarming Price Drop

Urgent Analysis: Four Key Factors Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Alarming Price Drop

BitcoinWorld Urgent Analysis: Four Key Factors Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Alarming Price Drop The cryptocurrency world recently witnessed a significant event: a sharp 2% plunge in Bitcoin’s value over just 12 hours. This sudden Bitcoin price drop has naturally sparked concerns and questions among investors and enthusiasts alike. What exactly caused this swift downturn? An in-depth analysis by XWIN Research Japan, a respected CryptoQuant contributor, points to a confluence of four critical factors that collectively pushed Bitcoin lower. Macroeconomic Headwinds: The Fed’s Stance and the Bitcoin Price Drop One primary driver of the recent Bitcoin price drop stems from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy. While the Fed did implement a 0.25 percentage point interest rate cut in September, Chair Jerome Powell’s subsequent signals indicated a reluctance towards further monetary easing. This stance has significant implications for risk assets like Bitcoin. The Fed’s position led to an increase in U.S. Treasury yields. It also strengthened the dollar’s value against other currencies. Historically, a stronger dollar and higher yields tend to make riskier investments less attractive. In stark contrast, gold, often seen as a safe-haven asset, surged to an all-time high of $3,745 per ounce during this period. Regulatory Roadblocks and Investor Sentiment: Impact on Bitcoin Price Drop Adding to the market’s woes, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced delays on decisions for several cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These postponements naturally dampened short-term investor sentiment. Such regulatory uncertainty often creates a hesitant environment for potential buyers. Furthermore, spot BTC ETFs, which had previously seen significant inflows, recorded net outflows during this period. Although large-scale investors were observed “buying the dip,” their purchasing activity was not enough to counteract the immediate supply-demand imbalance. This imbalance further contributed to the downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price. Miner Sell-Offs: A Key Contributor to the Bitcoin Price Drop On-chain data provides another crucial piece of the puzzle regarding the Bitcoin price drop. It revealed a notable trend: miner holdings have decreased by approximately 9% in recent months. Miners are often forced to sell their newly minted or held Bitcoin on exchanges. This selling activity is typically driven by the need to cover rising operational costs. These costs include electricity, hardware maintenance, and other infrastructure expenses. When a significant portion of miners sell their assets, it increases the available supply in the market, pushing prices lower. Futures Market Volatility: Accelerating the Bitcoin Price Drop The futures market played a dramatic role in accelerating the recent Bitcoin price drop. Roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations occurred over a 24-hour period, with the vast majority consisting of long positions. A liquidation happens when a trader’s leveraged position is forcibly closed due to insufficient margin to cover potential losses. When long positions are liquidated, it involves forced selling, which can rapidly amplify downward price movements. The analysis also highlighted the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR), an on-chain indicator that gauges the overall profitability of Bitcoin holders. The SOPR approached a value of one, suggesting that many investors were selling at break-even or even at a loss, indicating widespread capitulation. In summary, the recent Bitcoin price drop was not a singular event but rather the culmination of multiple interconnected factors. From the macroeconomic pressures exerted by the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and regulatory delays from the SEC, to significant selling pressure from miners and a cascade of liquidations in the futures market, each element played a role. Understanding these drivers is essential for investors navigating the volatile cryptocurrency landscape and preparing for future market movements. Frequently Asked Questions About the Recent Bitcoin Price Drop What were the main factors contributing to the recent Bitcoin price drop? The primary factors included the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, SEC delays on crypto ETF decisions, significant miner sell-offs, and large liquidations in the futures market. How did the Federal Reserve’s actions impact Bitcoin? The Fed’s reluctance towards further monetary easing led to higher U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar, making risk assets like Bitcoin less attractive to investors. Why did Bitcoin miners sell off their holdings? Miners sold off approximately 9% of their holdings to cover rising operational costs, such as electricity and hardware maintenance, increasing the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges. What role did the futures market play in the price decline? The futures market saw about $1.7 billion in liquidations, predominantly of long positions. These forced sales rapidly accelerated the downward price movement of Bitcoin. What is the SOPR indicator, and what did it suggest during the price drop? The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) is an on-chain indicator showing holder profitability. During the drop, it neared a value of one, indicating that many investors were selling at break-even or even at a loss. Did you find this analysis helpful in understanding the recent Bitcoin price drop? Share this article with your network on social media to help others grasp the complex dynamics influencing the crypto market! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Urgent Analysis: Four Key Factors Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Alarming Price Drop first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.013432-9.19%
Union
U$0.00986-9.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,990.29-0.06%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 09:30
Del
Crucial Base Layer 2: Vitalik Buterin Hails Coinbase’s Network as Ethereum-Aligned

Crucial Base Layer 2: Vitalik Buterin Hails Coinbase’s Network as Ethereum-Aligned

BitcoinWorld Crucial Base Layer 2: Vitalik Buterin Hails Coinbase’s Network as Ethereum-Aligned In the fast-evolving world of cryptocurrency, few voices carry as much weight as Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. His recent endorsement of Coinbase’s Base Layer 2 network has sparked considerable interest, signaling a significant vote of confidence. Buterin views Base not just as another scaling solution, but as a Layer 2 built “in the right way,” perfectly aligning with Ethereum’s core philosophy. This perspective offers crucial insights into the future of decentralized applications and how they can achieve mainstream adoption while maintaining foundational security. Why is Base Layer 2 ‘Built the Right Way’? Vitalik Buterin’s praise for Base stems from its unique design philosophy. He highlighted that while Base incorporates centralized features to enhance user experience, its fundamental security architecture remains firmly rooted in Ethereum’s robust, decentralized base layer. This distinction is vital for understanding why Base stands out. Buterin emphasized that Base does not directly hold user funds. This non-custodial approach means that, unlike some centralized platforms, Base cannot unilaterally seize assets or block withdrawals. Such a design choice significantly bolsters trust and security, reassuring users that their digital assets remain under their control, even when interacting with a faster, more user-friendly Layer 2 solution. Balancing User Experience with Decentralized Security One of the persistent challenges in blockchain technology has been the trade-off between scalability, user experience, and decentralization. Many solutions often sacrifice one for the others. However, Buterin sees Base Layer 2 as a compelling example of finding a harmonious balance. Enhanced User Experience: Base leverages certain centralized aspects to deliver a smoother, faster, and more intuitive experience for users and developers. This can include faster transaction finality and lower fees, which are critical for mass adoption. Ethereum’s Security Backbone: Crucially, these centralized elements do not compromise the underlying security. Base’s security guarantees are inherited directly from Ethereum. This means that even if parts of Base were to face issues, the integrity of user funds and transactions is ultimately protected by Ethereum’s battle-tested blockchain. Non-Custodial Design: As Buterin pointed out, the inability of Base to seize funds or block withdrawals is a cornerstone of its “right way” design. This principle is fundamental to the ethos of decentralization, ensuring users retain sovereignty over their assets. Understanding Ethereum’s Layer 2 Philosophy Ethereum’s long-term vision for scalability heavily relies on Layer 2 solutions. These networks process transactions off the main Ethereum chain, bundling them together and then submitting a compressed proof or summary back to the mainnet. This approach dramatically increases transaction throughput and reduces costs without burdening the core blockchain. Buterin’s endorsement of Base Layer 2 reinforces the idea that L2s should complement, not compete with, Ethereum. They extend its capabilities, allowing it to handle a global scale of users and applications. Base’s commitment to relying on Ethereum for security and finality perfectly embodies this collaborative philosophy, making it a valuable addition to the ecosystem. The Crucial Role of Non-Custodial Design Why is the non-custodial nature of Base so significant? In the world of finance, custodianship implies control over assets. For a Layer 2 network, being non-custodial means that even if the L2 operator experiences technical difficulties or malicious intent, they cannot prevent users from accessing their funds on the underlying Ethereum network. This is a critical trust factor for any scaling solution. This design choice for Base Layer 2 provides a strong guarantee of user autonomy. It distinguishes it from centralized exchanges or platforms that do hold user funds, making it a more resilient and censorship-resistant option for decentralized applications and users alike. This commitment to user sovereignty is what makes Base a truly Ethereum-aligned scaling solution. What Does Base Layer 2 Mean for Ethereum’s Future? The success and design principles of Base have significant implications for the broader Ethereum ecosystem. As more users and developers flock to Layer 2 solutions, networks like Base demonstrate that it is possible to achieve high performance and user-friendliness without sacrificing the core tenets of decentralization and security that define Ethereum. This positive validation from Vitalik Buterin encourages other Layer 2 developers to adopt similar best practices. It fosters a healthier, more secure, and ultimately more scalable environment for decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and other Web3 applications. The continued growth of robust Layer 2s like Base is essential for Ethereum to realize its full potential as the world’s leading programmable blockchain. In conclusion, Vitalik Buterin’s praise for Coinbase’s Base Layer 2 is a powerful affirmation of its design and alignment with Ethereum’s foundational principles. By prioritizing security through Ethereum’s base layer and adopting a non-custodial approach, Base offers a compelling model for future scaling solutions. It shows that we can achieve a superior user experience while upholding the core values of decentralization and user sovereignty, paving the way for a more accessible and robust Web3 future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Base Layer 2? Base is an Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by Coinbase. It aims to provide a secure, low-cost, and developer-friendly environment for building decentralized applications, leveraging Ethereum’s security while offering enhanced scalability. 2. Why did Vitalik Buterin praise Base? Vitalik Buterin praised Base because its design aligns with Ethereum’s philosophy. He noted its reliance on Ethereum’s decentralized base layer for security and its non-custodial nature, meaning it cannot seize user funds or block withdrawals, despite offering a stronger user experience through some centralized features. 3. How does Base ensure user fund security? Base ensures user fund security by relying on Ethereum’s decentralized network. While Base handles transactions off-chain for speed, the ultimate security and finality of assets are guaranteed by Ethereum. Furthermore, its non-custodial design means Base itself does not hold user funds, preventing asset seizure. 4. What does ‘non-custodial’ mean for a Layer 2 network? For a Layer 2 network like Base, ‘non-custodial’ means that the network operator does not have direct control over users’ digital assets. Users retain full ownership and control of their funds, and the network cannot prevent them from withdrawing their assets back to the main Ethereum chain. 5. How does Base contribute to Ethereum’s scalability? Base contributes to Ethereum’s scalability by processing transactions off the main Ethereum blockchain, thereby reducing congestion and lowering transaction costs on the mainnet. It bundles these off-chain transactions and periodically settles them on Ethereum, allowing the overall ecosystem to handle a much higher volume of activity. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about the exciting developments in the Ethereum ecosystem! Share this article on your social media to inform your network. To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Crucial Base Layer 2: Vitalik Buterin Hails Coinbase’s Network as Ethereum-Aligned first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.013432-9.19%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01467-0.74%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004621-2.11%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 09:25
Del
House Lawmakers Call on SEC to Fast-Track Crypto 401(k) Access

House Lawmakers Call on SEC to Fast-Track Crypto 401(k) Access

Nine House Financial Services Committee members urged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday to implement President Donald Trump’s Aug. 7 executive order. The order could allow Americans to invest in cryptocurrencies through 401(k) plans. The coalition, led by Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee on Capital Markets Chair Ann Wagner, highlighted the order’s potential to open alternative assets previously restricted to high-net-worth investors. SEC Urged to Provide Regulatory Guidance In their letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the representatives called for rapid coordination between the SEC and the Department of Labor (DOL) to update rules for participant-directed defined-contribution plans. If fully implemented, this initiative could directly affect approximately 90 million US retirement savers. “Every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when plan fiduciaries determine such options are appropriate,” the letter stated. Separately, the lawmakers also highlighted bipartisan legislation advancing in the 119th Congress that seeks to modernize the definition of “accredited investor,” a longstanding hurdle preventing ordinary Americans from accessing broader private markets and digital assets. This point is distinct from the 401(k) crypto access initiative but reinforces the overall push for expanded investment opportunities. 401K Stickiness Could Greatly Impact Crypto Analysts estimate that even modest allocations to cryptocurrencies within 401(k) plans could generate significant investment flows. A 0.1% default allocation across just 10% of plans would represent over $1 billion in potential crypto exposure, with broader adoption scenarios possibly reaching tens of billions of dollars. Particularly, the inherent stickiness of 401(k) investments strongly influences participant investment behavior and potential crypto allocations. A 2025 Vanguard report shows that 84% of US plan participants rely on target-date funds, with contributions rising from 46% in 2015 to 64% today. Notably, only 1% of these investors made any trades in 2024, illustrating how default allocations—including those in target-date funds—affect investor actions. If the SEC acts promptly, the order could redefine retirement planning in the US, letting participants align long-term portfolios with emerging asset classes. Next steps include SEC guidance, regulatory revisions, and product filings before plan committees can adjust investment policies. Meanwhile, Market observers caution that meaningful changes to retirement plan structures may not occur immediately. Some forecasts suggest substantive adjustments could be delayed until 2026 or later.
1
1$0.013432-9.19%
Sidekick
K$0.1429-25.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.701+0.06%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 09:24
Del
Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Drop Signals Market Shift

Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Drop Signals Market Shift

BitcoinWorld Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Drop Signals Market Shift Are you keeping an eye on the cryptocurrency market? If so, you’ve probably heard about the buzz surrounding the Altcoin Season Index. This key indicator, which helps gauge the market’s sentiment towards altcoins versus Bitcoin, has recently experienced a notable drop. Understanding this movement is crucial for any investor looking to navigate the volatile world of digital assets. Decoding the Altcoin Season Index: What Does 64 Mean? The Altcoin Season Index, provided by CoinMarketCap, is a widely referenced metric that offers insights into market trends. It measures whether we are currently in an ‘altcoin season’ or a ‘Bitcoin season’. The index operates on a simple premise: An altcoin season is considered underway if 75% of the top 100 cryptocurrencies (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days. A reading closer to 100 suggests a strong altcoin season, indicating that a broad range of altcoins are seeing significant gains relative to Bitcoin. Conversely, a lower reading, especially below 50, points towards a ‘Bitcoin season,’ where Bitcoin’s performance is generally superior. Recently, the Altcoin Season Index decreased to 64, a six-point drop from the previous day. While still above the ‘Bitcoin season’ threshold, this decline suggests a weakening momentum for altcoins compared to Bitcoin. It signals that fewer altcoins are currently outperforming Bitcoin, prompting investors to re-evaluate their strategies. Why This Altcoin Season Index Shift is Crucial for Investors A downward movement in the Altcoin Season Index carries significant implications for your investment portfolio. When the index drops, it often means that Bitcoin is beginning to reclaim market dominance or that the capital flowing into altcoins is slowing down. This shift can present both challenges and opportunities: Challenges for Altcoin Holders: If your portfolio is heavily weighted towards altcoins, you might see underperformance compared to Bitcoin. This could lead to a re-evaluation of your holdings. Opportunities for Bitcoin Holders: A stronger Bitcoin season often translates to significant gains for BTC, potentially solidifying its position as the market leader. Market Rebalancing: Investors might consider rebalancing their portfolios, perhaps by taking profits from altcoins that have performed well or by increasing their Bitcoin exposure. Understanding these shifts is key to making informed decisions. Historically, periods of a declining Altcoin Season Index have often preceded periods of Bitcoin outperformance, acting as a crucial indicator for savvy traders. Navigating the Market: Strategies During an Altcoin Season Index Decline Given the recent drop in the Altcoin Season Index, how should investors approach the market? It’s important not to panic, but rather to assess the situation strategically. Here are some actionable insights: Review Your Portfolio: Take a look at your current asset allocation. Are you comfortable with your altcoin exposure given the current trend? Research Strong Projects: Even during a ‘Bitcoin season,’ certain altcoins with strong fundamentals, innovative technology, or significant partnerships can still perform well. Deep research is always beneficial. Consider Bitcoin Exposure: If the trend continues, increasing your Bitcoin holdings could be a prudent move to capitalize on its potential strength. Practice Risk Management: Set stop-loss orders or take partial profits to protect your capital. Market conditions can change rapidly. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on other market indicators, news, and expert analyses to get a comprehensive view of the market. The market is dynamic, and the Altcoin Season Index is just one piece of the puzzle. Combining this information with other analysis tools can help you build a more resilient investment strategy. The Road Ahead: What Influences the Altcoin Season Index? The movement of the Altcoin Season Index is not isolated; it is influenced by a multitude of factors within the broader crypto ecosystem and global economy. Key elements that can sway the index include: Bitcoin’s Performance: As the dominant cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s price action often dictates the overall market sentiment. Strong Bitcoin rallies can pull capital away from altcoins. Macroeconomic Trends: Global economic conditions, inflation rates, interest rate decisions, and geopolitical events can all impact investor appetite for riskier assets like altcoins. New Narratives and Innovations: Breakthroughs in specific sectors like DeFi, NFTs, or GameFi can temporarily ignite altcoin interest, but broader market trends often prevail. Institutional Adoption: Increased institutional investment often targets Bitcoin first, potentially strengthening its dominance. While the recent drop suggests a shift, the crypto market is known for its rapid reversals. The Altcoin Season Index could recover if new catalysts emerge to fuel altcoin growth. However, for now, the signal points towards a period where Bitcoin might take the lead. The recent drop in the Altcoin Season Index to 64 is a significant development that demands attention from cryptocurrency investors. It signals a potential shift in market dynamics, moving away from broad altcoin outperformance towards a stronger Bitcoin presence. While this doesn’t mean the end for altcoins, it does highlight the importance of adaptability and informed decision-making. By understanding what the index signifies and adjusting your strategy accordingly, you can better navigate the evolving crypto landscape and position your portfolio for success. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is the Altcoin Season Index? A1: The Altcoin Season Index is a metric that indicates whether a majority of altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin over a 90-day period. A reading above 75 suggests an ‘altcoin season,’ while a lower reading implies a ‘Bitcoin season.’ Q2: What does a reading of 64 signify for the Altcoin Season Index? A2: A reading of 64, especially after a drop, indicates that fewer than 75% of the top altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin. While not yet a full ‘Bitcoin season,’ it suggests weakening altcoin momentum relative to Bitcoin. Q3: Should I sell all my altcoins if the Altcoin Season Index drops? A3: Not necessarily. A drop in the Altcoin Season Index is a market indicator, not a definitive sell signal. It encourages investors to review their portfolios, research strong projects, and consider risk management strategies rather than making hasty decisions. Q4: How often does the Altcoin Season Index change? A4: The Altcoin Season Index is updated daily, reflecting the continuous performance comparison between altcoins and Bitcoin over the rolling 90-day period. Q5: What is considered a ‘Bitcoin season’? A5: A ‘Bitcoin season’ typically occurs when Bitcoin significantly outperforms most altcoins. While there isn’t a universally agreed-upon index number, a reading well below 50 on the Altcoin Season Index often points to such a period. Q6: Are there any benefits to a Bitcoin season for altcoin investors? A6: Yes, a Bitcoin season can present opportunities. It might allow investors to accumulate Bitcoin, which could then fuel a subsequent altcoin rally. It also allows for a re-evaluation of altcoin holdings, focusing on projects with stronger long-term potential. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to help them understand the implications of the Altcoin Season Index drop! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Drop Signals Market Shift first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08559-5.18%
Threshold
T$0.01562+0.38%
SIX
SIX$0.02091-0.09%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 08:55
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced