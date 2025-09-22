Winners And Losers For September 22, 2025

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in ring with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rolins during Monday Night RAW at Ford Center on September 22, 2025 in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by Melina Pizano/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images The dust has barely settled from Wrestlepalooza, but WWE Raw wasted no time pushing stories forward on its Sept. 22 episode. Coming out of WWE's ESPN debut, the spotlight shifted from spectacle back to storyline, as the red brand set the tone for the fall stretch leading into Crown Jewel on Oct. 11. Not every big name showed up. John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk were absent, but Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins appeared, while Rhea Ripley and Asuka dazzled in a star-studded main event. With major names rising and others struggling, here's a look at the biggest winners and losers from Raw. Winners: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins We're packing both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins into one because, with a single opening promo, they sold their match for Crown Jewel. Rhodes and Rollins, as the men's world champions, will go head-to-head for the Crown Jewel ring on Oct. 11 in Perth, Australia. The last time they crossed paths in a storyline, both were babyfaces, with the Architect helping the American Nightmare on his quest to finish the story for the Undisputed WWE Championship. They went from foes to allies and now back to rivals, so WWE needed to create tension and give fans a reason to care beyond this just being another international showcase match. It's not only about the best of the best clashing to prove who's superior, but also about how Rollins shaped Rhodes' second WWE run, and how this bout gives Rollins a chance to prove his greatness apart from his…