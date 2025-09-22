Roam Joins KBW2025 IMPACT as Sponsor and Shares Vision for a Global Open Wireless Network
Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire Roam, the global open wireless network, is taking centre stage at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025). As a silver sponsor of the main conference, IMPACT, Roam is showcasing how it connects OpenRoaming WiFi, smart global eSIM, and blockchain-based IDs to deliver seamless, secure, and community-driven internet access. From the very beginning, Roam's ultimate goal has been to make WiFi access as seamless as possible through decentralized solutions that empower individuals. Its success lies in delivering real-world services that anyone can use—welcomed not only by crypto enthusiasts but also by everyday users who simply want simpler, cheaper connectivity. Why This Message Connects in Korea Korea already leads in telecom metrics—fast broadband, widespread mobile access, and one of the highest rates of international travel per person. According to Roam Explorer data, the country also ranks among the world's leaders in Roam WiFi hotspot density, and Korean users form one of Roam's most active communities. According to Roam Explorer, Korea ranks among the top regions for Roam WiFi hotspot density, with brighter map colors showing stronger coverage. (source: Roam Explorer) Roam's eSIM lineup—Global, Premium, Enterprise, and Partner eSIM—fits naturally with these habits. All plans feature zero roaming fees, instant activation, and data that never expires. A standout advantage is that Roam eSIM charges at local rates across 160+ countries, helping travellers cut monthly communication costs by up to 80 %. Flexible payment options—from credit and debit cards to stablecoins and the $ROAM token—make staying connected simple for both Web2 and Web3 users. Roam also provides two WiFi 6 routers—the Rainier MAX60 and Baker MAX30—for people who want to help build the network itself. These routers strengthen local OpenRoaming coverage, support more devices at higher speeds, and connect directly to the Roam ecosystem.
