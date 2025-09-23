2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Malaysian Billionaire Jeffrey Cheah’s Sunway Group Prepares Healthcare Unit IPO To Fund $381 Million Expansion Plan

Malaysian Billionaire Jeffrey Cheah’s Sunway Group Prepares Healthcare Unit IPO To Fund $381 Million Expansion Plan

The post Malaysian Billionaire Jeffrey Cheah’s Sunway Group Prepares Healthcare Unit IPO To Fund $381 Million Expansion Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Sunway Medical Center and Sunway Sanctuary, an assisted living facility, in Kuala Lumpur. Courtesy of Sunway Healthcare Sunway Healthcare Holdings—controlled by Malaysian billionaire Jeffrey Cheah—is gearing up for an IPO to help bankroll its 1.6 billion ringgit ($381 million) expansion plan. The company plans to offer up to 1.9 billion shares, equivalent to a 17% stake. The maiden share sale will include 1.39 billion existing shares and 575 million new shares, according to the preliminary prospectus filed with the Securities Commission Malaysia. The company hasn’t disclosed the pricing and timeline for the IPO. “We have strong growth prospects supported by a clear expansion plan,” the company said in the prospectus. After the IPO, Sunway City will own 69.5% of Sunway Healthcare, while Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC will hold 7.5%. The IPO proceeds will be used to help finance its expansion plans and repay debt. Sunway Healthcare plans to build a new 401-bed hospital in Iskandar Puteri in the southern Malaysian state of Johor. To be built at a cost of 766 million ringgit and expected to be completed by 2032, the hospital will be among new developments in the area, which Malaysia and Singapore are jointly developing as a special economic zone. Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim’s Thomson Medical Group is building a 500-bed hospital in Johor as part of an 18-billion-ringgit mixed use project that will also feature a hotel, a residential tower and commercial amenities. Malaysia is rapidly expanding its hospital capacity as it seeks to become one of the region’s major destinations for medical tourism. Outside of Johor, Kuala Lumpur-based Sunway Healthcare plans to invest 855 million ringgit to double the company’s hospital beds to over 3,400 by 2032 from 1,520 beds at the end of last year. With a real-time net worth of $4.3 billion,…
1
1$0.013432-9.19%
Threshold
T$0.01561+0.32%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9639+0.20%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:43
Del
Bitcoin Crashes, But Strategy Unveils Fresh $100 Million Buy

Bitcoin Crashes, But Strategy Unveils Fresh $100 Million Buy

The post Bitcoin Crashes, But Strategy Unveils Fresh $100 Million Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Crashes, But Strategy Unveils Fresh $100 Million Buy Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-crashes-but-strategy-fresh-100-million-buy/
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:41
Del
Solana ETF Could Spark Major Institutional Inflows, Says Pantera Capital

Solana ETF Could Spark Major Institutional Inflows, Says Pantera Capital

The post Solana ETF Could Spark Major Institutional Inflows, Says Pantera Capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pantera Capital believes an approved solana spot ETF in the fourth quarter could trigger a surge in institutional demand. The firm argues institutions are currently under‑allocated to solana compared with bitcoin and ether. Pantera Capital Forecasts Institutional Stampede for Solana According to Pantera Capital, a blockchain-focused asset manager, a solana ( SOL) spot exchange-traded fund […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/solana-etf-could-spark-major-institutional-inflows-says-pantera-capital/
Solana
SOL$212-3.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006+2.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.13856+2.06%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:32
Del
XRP News: Validator Migration Deadline Nears as New Investment Product Debuts

XRP News: Validator Migration Deadline Nears as New Investment Product Debuts

The change involves the default Unique Node List (dUNL), a roster of trusted validators that helps maintain consensus on the […] The post XRP News: Validator Migration Deadline Nears as New Investment Product Debuts appeared first on Coindoo.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171368-2.11%
XRP
XRP$2.8821+0.38%
NODE
NODE$0.06474+2.40%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/23 12:30
Del
Hacker Mints 1 Billion In Unauthorized Issuance

Hacker Mints 1 Billion In Unauthorized Issuance

The post Hacker Mints 1 Billion In Unauthorized Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK Tokens Face Urgent Crisis: Hacker Mints 1 Billion In Unauthorized Issuance Skip to content Home Crypto News UXLINK Tokens Face Urgent Crisis: Hacker Mints 1 Billion in Unauthorized Issuance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uxlink-tokens-unauthorized-mint/
1
1$0.013432-9.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006+2.20%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:30
Del
Anhui Court Rules Cryptocurrency Sale as Unjust Enrichment

Anhui Court Rules Cryptocurrency Sale as Unjust Enrichment

The post Anhui Court Rules Cryptocurrency Sale as Unjust Enrichment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ruling dismisses claims of unjust enrichment in Tether transaction. Emphasizes China’s non-recognition of crypto contracts. Market largely unaffected by this specific legal decision. The Tongling Intermediate People’s Court in Anhui dismissed Mr. Ding’s unjust enrichment claim in a Tether transaction with Mr. Wu, emphasizing the invalidity of crypto trades in China. China continues to enforce its stance against legal protection for cryptocurrency transactions, impacting local crypto trading environments but showing no global market disturbance. Anhui Court Decision Reinforces Crypto Non-recognition Policy The verdict underscores the Chinese legal system’s approach to cryptocurrency, stating that digital asset-related losses are non-protectable by law. This outcome aligns with the broader governmental attitude toward cryptocurrency, marked by cautious regulation and prohibitive policies. Despite the case’s potential implications for individual traders, there has been no public comment or statement from prominent figures or relevant authorities, such as the People’s Bank of China or Tether’s leadership. No quotes available as of September 23, 2025, regarding the Anhui court ruling on Tether (USDT). Historical Rulings and Current Market Stability Did you know? China has systematically invalidated cryptocurrency-denominated contracts through judicial and regulatory announcements, reinforcing this position with a public ruling in 2021. CoinMarketCap reports Tether’s current price at $1.00, with a market cap of $172,881,427,775. Its 24-hour trading volume is reported at $178,270,727,827, reflecting a 65.94% change. While Tether remains stable at a 0.03% increase over 24 hours, the case underlines ongoing challenges in crypto-legal landscapes. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu, this ruling may influence future court decisions, perpetuating the legal environment surrounding digital assets in China. While financial markets remain largely unaffected, the decision reinforces the need for continued scrutiny and adaptation in the global crypto landscape. DISCLAIMER: The information on this…
1
1$0.013432-9.19%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171368-2.11%
Capverse
CAP$0.11726-1.14%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:27
Del
UXLINK plunges 77% after multisig wallet breach

UXLINK plunges 77% after multisig wallet breach

The post UXLINK plunges 77% after multisig wallet breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways UXLINK’s token dropped over 77% after a major security breach in its multisig wallet. The project is working with security experts and exchanges to recover assets and has advised against trading UXLINK during the investigation. UXLINK’s native token crashed 77% on Monday after the project confirmed a security breach in its multi-signature wallet. The token dropped from $0.3 to $0.072 following the team’s disclosure, before rebounding above $0.1, according to CoinMarketCap data. The security incident was first flagged by Cyvers Alerts, which reported abnormal UXLINK transactions worth about $11.3 million. The UXLINK team confirmed the unauthorized minting of tokens by a malicious actor and said a “significant amount” of crypto assets were illicitly transferred to both centralized and decentralized exchanges. The project is working with internal and external security experts, including PeckShield, to investigate the incident. “A large portion of the stolen assets has already been frozen, and collaboration with exchanges remains strong,” UXLINK said in an update. “No signs of individual user wallets being targeted by the attack.” The team is implementing emergency measures, including reaching out to major exchanges to temporarily suspend trading and initiating a token swap plan. The incident has been reported to the police and relevant authorities. “We strongly advise all community members not to trade UXLINK on DEXs at this time, in order to avoid potential losses caused by these unauthorized tokens,” the project warned. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/uxlink-multisig-breach-token/
1
1$0.013432-9.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122+0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006+2.20%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:21
Del
Digital Asset Funds Surge with $1.9 Billion Inflows Amid Fed Rate Cut

Digital Asset Funds Surge with $1.9 Billion Inflows Amid Fed Rate Cut

The post Digital Asset Funds Surge with $1.9 Billion Inflows Amid Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 22, 2025 09:47 Digital asset funds experience $1.9 billion inflows following a Federal Reserve rate cut, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading. Total assets under management reach new heights. In a significant development for the digital asset market, investment products saw robust inflows amounting to $1.9 billion last week. This surge follows a pivotal interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, described as a “hawkish cut,” according to CoinShares. Market Response to Federal Reserve’s Decision The Federal Reserve’s decision initially met with cautious investor sentiment. However, as the week progressed and markets absorbed the implications for digital assets, inflows gained momentum. Notably, $746 million was funneled into the market on Thursday and Friday alone, elevating total assets under management (AuM) to a year-to-date high of $40.4 billion. Regional and Asset-Specific Inflows The United States dominated regional inflows, contributing $1.8 billion. Germany, Switzerland, and Brazil followed with $51.6 million, $47.3 million, and $9.3 million, respectively. Despite the overall positive trend, Hong Kong experienced minor outflows of $3.1 million. Bitcoin (BTC) led the inflow tally with $977 million, while Ethereum (ETH) followed closely with $772 million. The year-to-date inflows for Ethereum have reached a record $12.6 billion, pushing its total AuM to an all-time high of $40.3 billion. Meanwhile, short-bitcoin investment products faced challenges, with $3.5 million in outflows, reducing their total AuM to a multi-year low of $83 million. Other Noteworthy Inflows Solana (SOL) and XRP also attracted significant investor interest, with inflows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively. The positive sentiment towards these digital assets is indicative of a broader market confidence following the Fed’s rate adjustment. Overall, the digital asset market appears to be on a path to match or even exceed last year’s inflows of $48.6…
1
1$0.013432-9.19%
Solana
SOL$212-3.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,997.6-0.06%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:14
Del
Dark Prague 2025 Examines Decentralized Futures-Control Dynamics Conference

Dark Prague 2025 Examines Decentralized Futures-Control Dynamics Conference

The post Dark Prague 2025 Examines Decentralized Futures-Control Dynamics Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dark Prague 2025 Dark Prague 2025 Location: Second Culture, Dělnická 475/43, Praha 7, Czech RepublicDate: Fri, Oct 03 – Sun, Oct 05, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 08:00 PM (UTC+02:00) Central European Summer TimeEvent Type: Crypto ConferenceOfficial Website: darkprague.com Event Overview Dark Prague 2025 is a three-day international conference on decentralized futures and the anatomy of control. Taking place from October 3-5 at the Second Culture, this event explores the intersection of technology, biology, and networks, challenging systems to be dismantled, forked, or remade. In the space between freedom and control, this gathering brings together thinkers, builders, and breakers. It is a signal — low-resolution, high-risk, and peer-to-peer. Why Attend? Engage with leading figures in the field of cryptocurrency and decentralized technologies. Participate in thought-provoking discussions and innovative workshops. Network with like-minded individuals who are passionate about technology and freedom. Gain insights into cutting-edge trends in crypto and blockchain. Key Highlights Speakers: Includes renowned figures such as Gavin Wood, ThatOnePrivacyGirl, Cody Wilson, Amir Taaki, and many more. Sessions: Covering themes of decentralized futures, privacy, and technology as a battlefield. Topics Covered: Focus on the anatomy of control, network dynamics, and technological frontiers. Special Features: Interactive formats, peer-to-peer networking, and immersive experiences. FAQs What is Dark Prague 2025?Dark Prague 2025 is an international conference exploring decentralized futures and control dynamics, held over three days in Prague. When and where is it held?Fri, Oct 03 – Sun, Oct 05, 2025, 11:00 AM – 08:00 PM, at Second Culture, Dělnická 475/43, Praha 7, Czech Republic. Who should attend?This event is ideal for professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts interested in cryptocurrency, decentralization, and technological innovation. What topics are discussed?The conference covers topics such as decentralized futures, privacy, network systems, and the interplay of technology and control. Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is…
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08753-1.09%
SUN
SUN$0.028527-10.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08552-0.29%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:12
Del
Is This the Calm Before XLM’s Jump to $0.50?

Is This the Calm Before XLM’s Jump to $0.50?

Stellar (XLM) holds above $0.35 with soft momentum as futures activity cools, while traders monitor for a breakout or breakdown.
Stellar
XLM$0.3688-0.67%
Del
CryptoPotato2025/09/23 12:06
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced