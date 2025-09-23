2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Hyperliquid now has the largest AVAX long position, with a floating profit of $1.43 million

Hyperliquid now has the largest AVAX long position, with a floating profit of $1.43 million

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Yu Jin, a single address had opened a long position worth $ 21.4 million in AVAX on Hyperliquid since 11:00 PM last night, becoming the platform's largest AVAX position. The average opening price was $ 32.2 , and the liquidation price was $ 27.1 . AVAX subsequently rose 10% , and the address currently has a floating profit of $ 1.43 million.
1
1$0,013432-9,19%
Avalanche
AVAX$34,3-1,12%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02628-2,19%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 12:39
Del
Urgent Review By Korean Exchanges Raises Critical Concerns

Urgent Review By Korean Exchanges Raises Critical Concerns

The post Urgent Review By Korean Exchanges Raises Critical Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK Delisting: Urgent Review By Korean Exchanges Raises Critical Concerns Skip to content Home Crypto News UXLINK Delisting: Urgent Review by Korean Exchanges Raises Critical Concerns Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uxlink-delisting-korean-exchanges/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017006+2,20%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:36
Del
Validator Migration Deadline Nears as New Investment Product Debuts

Validator Migration Deadline Nears as New Investment Product Debuts

The post Validator Migration Deadline Nears as New Investment Product Debuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 23 September 2025 | 07:30 Operators on the XRP Ledger are being pressed to update their systems as the network transitions from the old XRPL Foundation – now rebranded as the Inclusive Financial Technology Foundation – to the newly established XRPL Foundation. The change involves the default Unique Node List (dUNL), a roster of trusted validators that helps maintain consensus on the network. Validators still connected to the outdated list risk losing connectivity as early as September 30, 2025, when support for the old configuration begins winding down. By January 18, 2026, the deprecated list will expire entirely, leaving any unpatched nodes unable to rely on the XRPL Foundation’s validator set. Community validator Vet highlighted the urgency on X, warning that the first cutoff is only days away. Without action, operators depending solely on the old list could see their nodes disrupted or disconnected from the ledger. DeFi Expansion: New XRP Yield Token Launches At the same time, a new development is reshaping the XRP ecosystem. Axelar Network and Midas, working with Interop Labs, have introduced mXRP – a liquid staking token designed to generate up to 10% APY for holders. Built on the XRP Ledger’s new EVM-compatible sidechain, mXRP uses audited smart contracts to enable XRP-denominated yield strategies. Assets are bridged into the protocol through Axelar, which connects to more than 80 blockchains. That interoperability gives XRP holders a path to deploy capital across DeFi ecosystems while still earning a base yield. Developers hope the token will “kickstart” DeFi activity on XRPL, where yields on lending platforms have historically been less than 1%. By aggregating yield from multiple strategies, mXRP aims to position itself as the highest-returning XRP product on the market. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial,…
1
1$0,013432-9,19%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00171368-2,11%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08552-0,29%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:34
Del
Hackers issue 10 trillion UXLINK tokens on the chain

Hackers issue 10 trillion UXLINK tokens on the chain

PANews reported on September 23 that on-chain data showed that hackers issued more than 10 trillion UXLINK tokens on the chain, causing the on-chain price to plummet. The current on-chain liquidity is about US$ 100,000 .
Moonveil
MORE$0,08552-0,29%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 12:22
Del
Eric Trump’s Amazing Vision For Asia’s Digital Future

Eric Trump’s Amazing Vision For Asia’s Digital Future

The post Eric Trump’s Amazing Vision For Asia’s Digital Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea Blockchain Industry: Eric Trump’s Amazing Vision For Asia’s Digital Future Skip to content Home Crypto News South Korea Blockchain Industry: Eric Trump’s Amazing Vision for Asia’s Digital Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/south-korea-blockchain-industry-leadership/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,702+0,07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017006+2,20%
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002858--%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:15
Del
Trump Addresses United Nations on American Strategies

Trump Addresses United Nations on American Strategies

The post Trump Addresses United Nations on American Strategies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Donald Trump delivers first UNGA speech post-2024 re-election. Emphasizes “America First” strategy at 80th UNGA session. No direct financial impact or crypto market changes due to speech. President Donald J. Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York at 7:20 p.m. Eastern on September 23, marking his first UN speech since re-election. Trump’s speech, amid a global audience, underscores geopolitical priorities but has no anticipated direct impact on major cryptocurrencies or related financial markets. Trump’s UN Address Lacks Crypto Market Influence President Donald Trump delivered his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, marking his first UN appearance since re-election in 2024. The speech adhered closely to his previous policies that seek to uphold national sovereignty and security. Experts note no immediate financial implications or announcements affecting cryptocurrency markets, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. The address refrained from mentioning regulatory changes that might influence digital assets. As one observer put it, “The success of our nation depends on diligent efforts to protect our sovereignty on the world stage.” Reactions from global leaders were limited, as few official responses emerged immediately following the speech. No major statements or policy adaptations were revealed by key figures in response to Trump’s address. Ethereum Trading at $4,135 Amid Regulatory Uncertainty Did you know? Major political addresses are closely watched but rarely shift digital assets unless accompanied by substantial regulatory announcements. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,135.25 with a market cap of $499.14 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.59 billion. The asset has experienced a -3.83% price change in the last 24 hours, with significant trends over the last three months. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:06 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research analysts suggest that…
MemeCore
M$2,42958-2,71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,702+0,07%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00171368-2,11%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:03
Del
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $75.95 million yesterday, while all nine products saw no net inflow.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $75.95 million yesterday, while all nine products saw no net inflow.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $75.9478 million on September 22nd, Eastern Time, with all nine products recording net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $33.1216 million on the day, with a historical net inflow of $2.841 billion; Bitwise ETHW saw a net outflow of $22.3047 million, with a historical net inflow of $416 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETF is US$27.516 billion, accounting for 5.45% of Ethereum's total market value, and the historical cumulative net inflow is US$13.844 billion.
ETHW
ETHW$1,409+0,14%
LayerNet
NET$0,00008789+2,57%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00553-1,95%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 11:57
Del
UXLINK hackers stole 542 million tokens from the phishing group Inferno Drainer

UXLINK hackers stole 542 million tokens from the phishing group Inferno Drainer

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Yu Xian, the UXLINK hacker, suspected of signing a malicious authorization transaction, was robbed of approximately 542 million UXLINK tokens by the phishing group Inferno Drainer through a common authorization phishing tactic. On-chain data shows that after the hacker's address added authorization to the phishing contract, the corresponding tokens were quickly transferred to the phishing address.
Del
PANews2025/09/23 11:47
Del
Anthony Scaramucci Calls Avalanche The 'Swiss Army Knife' Of Layer-1 Blockchains, Made A 'Big Bet' On Ethereum Killer Because Of This Reason

Anthony Scaramucci Calls Avalanche The 'Swiss Army Knife' Of Layer-1 Blockchains, Made A 'Big Bet' On Ethereum Killer Because Of This Reason

Anthony Scaramucci, strategic advisor of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI), sounded optimistic on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) on Monday, deeming it as the “Swiss army knife” among read more
1
1$0,013432-9,19%
AgriDex
AGRI$0,01062-0,84%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08552-0,29%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 11:21
Del
Dramatic Spot Crypto ETF Outflows Rock US Market

Dramatic Spot Crypto ETF Outflows Rock US Market

BitcoinWorld Dramatic Spot Crypto ETF Outflows Rock US Market The cryptocurrency market is always buzzing with activity, and recent developments surrounding US spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have certainly grabbed attention. After a brief period of inflows, these prominent investment vehicles experienced a significant reversal, recording notable Spot Crypto ETF Outflows on September 22. This shift has sparked discussions among investors and analysts alike, prompting a closer look at what drove these movements and their potential implications for the broader digital asset landscape. What Triggered These Dramatic Spot Crypto ETF Outflows? On September 22, both US spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs collectively observed net outflows, effectively ending a two-day streak of positive inflows. This sudden reversal indicates a potential shift in investor sentiment or market dynamics. Understanding the specifics of these Spot Crypto ETF Outflows is crucial for anyone tracking the pulse of the crypto market. Data from Trader T revealed that spot Bitcoin ETFs alone registered total net outflows amounting to $363.17 million. This substantial figure highlights a notable selling pressure across several key funds. Fidelity’s FBTC led the pack with $276.68 million in outflows. Ark Invest’s ARKB followed, seeing $52.30 million depart. Grayscale’s GBTC, a long-standing player, recorded $24.65 million in outflows. VanEck’s HODL also contributed with $9.54 million. Interestingly, BlackRock’s IBIT and several other funds reported zero flows on this particular day, indicating a concentrated selling activity in specific products rather than a market-wide exodus. How Did Ethereum ETFs Respond to the Spot Crypto ETF Outflows? The trend of net outflows wasn’t limited to Bitcoin. Spot Ethereum ETFs also faced considerable pressure, collectively experiencing $76.06 million in net outflows during the same period. This indicates a broader market sentiment affecting both major cryptocurrencies. Fidelity’s FETH accounted for $33.12 million of the outflows. Bitwise’s ETHW saw $22.30 million withdrawn. BlackRock’s ETHA registered $15.19 million in outflows. Grayscale’s Mini ETH contributed $5.45 million to the total. These figures underscore that while Bitcoin ETFs saw larger absolute outflows, Ethereum ETFs also experienced a significant cooling of investor interest. Such synchronized movements often suggest overarching market factors rather than isolated fund-specific issues. What Are the Broader Implications of These Spot Crypto ETF Outflows? The reversal from inflows to substantial Spot Crypto ETF Outflows could signal a few things. It might reflect profit-taking by investors after recent market rallies, or it could indicate a cautious stance due to macroeconomic uncertainties. Moreover, such movements can influence market sentiment, potentially leading to increased volatility in the short term. For investors, monitoring these ETF flows provides valuable insights into institutional and retail sentiment. Significant outflows can sometimes precede price corrections, offering an opportunity for strategic re-evaluation. Conversely, sustained inflows often suggest growing confidence in digital assets. It is important to remember that ETF flows are just one metric among many. A holistic view, considering on-chain data, macroeconomic indicators, and regulatory news, is essential for making informed decisions in the dynamic crypto space. These Spot Crypto ETF Outflows serve as a reminder of the market’s inherent volatility and the need for continuous vigilance. In summary, the recent dramatic Spot Crypto ETF Outflows from US Bitcoin and Ethereum funds mark a notable shift in the investment landscape. While a two-day inflow streak was broken, these movements are a natural part of a maturing market. They highlight the ebb and flow of investor confidence and the dynamic nature of digital asset investments. As the market continues to evolve, keeping a close eye on these ETF trends will remain crucial for understanding broader sentiment and potential future directions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does “net outflows” mean for crypto ETFs? A1: Net outflows occur when investors redeem more shares from an ETF than they purchase, indicating more money is leaving the fund than entering it. Q2: Which US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw the largest outflows? A2: Fidelity’s FBTC led with $276.68 million in outflows, followed by Ark Invest’s ARKB and Grayscale’s GBTC, contributing significantly to the overall Spot Crypto ETF Outflows. Q3: Were Ethereum ETFs also affected by outflows? A3: Yes, US spot Ethereum ETFs experienced $76.06 million in net outflows, with Fidelity’s FETH and Bitwise’s ETHW being major contributors. Q4: What do these Spot Crypto ETF Outflows suggest about market sentiment? A4: They can suggest a shift towards profit-taking, increased caution due to macroeconomic factors, or a temporary cooling of investor interest in digital assets. Did you find this analysis of Spot Crypto ETF Outflows insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the latest trends in the crypto ETF market and contribute to informed discussions! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Dramatic Spot Crypto ETF Outflows Rock US Market first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0,01561+0,32%
ETHW
ETHW$1,409+0,14%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01466-0,81%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 10:55
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced