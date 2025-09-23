2025-09-24 Wednesday

Crucial Jerome Powell Speech To Unveil US Dollar's Next Direction

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 13:45
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 13:45
Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Signals 'Fear' As Price Falls To $112,000

Data shows the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index has slipped back into the fear territory following the crash in the cryptocurrency's price. Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Suggests Investors Now Fearful The "Fear & Greed Index" refers to an indicator created by Alternative that tells us about the average sentiment present among traders in the Bitcoin and wider cryptocurrency markets. The index uses the data of the following five factors to determine the investor mentality: volatility, trading volume, market cap dominance, social media sentiment, and Google Trends. It then represents the calculated sentiment as a score lying between zero and hundred. All values above 53 correspond to a net sentiment of greed, while those under 47 imply the presence of fear in the market. A value between these two thresholds naturally corresponds to a neutral mentality. Now, here is how the sentiment among Bitcoin traders is currently like, according to the Fear & Greed Index: As is visible above, the index has a value of 45 at the moment, indicating that the investors are fearful, although only to a slight degree. The fear value is a new shift for the market, with this being the first time since September 7th that the metric has dipped into the zone. The worsening of sentiment is a result of the bearish price action that Bitcoin and other digital assets have faced recently, with prices across the sector observing a particularly sharp drop during the last 24 hours. The turn to fear, however, may actually not be a bad sign for the market, if the past is anything to go by. Historically, BTC and company have tended to move in the direction that goes contrary to the expectations of the crowd. The probability of such an opposite move occurring generally only goes up the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 13:44
Unrivaled Announces First Batch Of Players For Second Season

MEDLEY, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 03: Rickea Jackson #5 of the Mist dribbles the ball against the Phantom during the first quarter at Wayfair Arena on February 03, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women's basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, announced the first six players set to compete in its second season: Alyssa Thomas, Rickea Jackson, Satou Sabally, Paige Bueckers, Saniya Rivers and Erica Wheeler. Thomas, Jackson and Sabally are returning players, while Bueckers, Rivers and Wheeler will make their debuts in 2026. In total, 48 players will participate, with announcements coming weekly in groups of six through Oct. 1. The opening group features a mix of veterans and rising stars. Bueckers and Rivers were rookies in the 2025 WNBA season. Jackson played her second season with the Los Angeles Sparks, while Thomas, Sabally and Wheeler bring more than 20 years of combined WNBA experience. Back Like They Never Left MEDLEY, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Satou Sabally #0 of Phantom reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against Rose at Wayfair Arena on January 31, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images Thomas stood out in Unrivaled's inaugural season as a member of the Laces, scoring in double figures in seven of nine games and finishing second overall in rebounds with 11.5 per game, just behind Angel Reese. Her team reached the playoffs but fell to Rose in the semifinals. Thomas, now with the Phoenix Mercury, is currently competing in the WNBA semifinals. Sabally, also with the Mercury, made a strong impression for Phantom last season, appearing in all 14 games and scoring at least 15 points in half of them. Despite a roster featuring stars such as Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner, Phantom…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 13:43
Unlocking Its Inevitable Place In Traditional Banking

The post Unlocking Its Inevitable Place In Traditional Banking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency In Finance: Unlocking Its Inevitable Place In Traditional Banking Skip to content Home Crypto News Cryptocurrency in Finance: Unlocking Its Inevitable Place in Traditional Banking Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cryptocurrency-finance-future-integration/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 13:18
HSBC Launches Tokenized Deposit Service with Ant International

Key Points: HSBC's cross-border tokenized deposits, involving Ant International. Enhances blockchain solutions for corporate transactions. Boosts blockchain asset settlement credibility. HSBC Holdings has introduced a tokenized deposit service for corporate clients to facilitate secure cross-border transactions, with Ant International as the first customer. This initiative represents a significant institutional move towards blockchain-based asset transfers, potentially enhancing the credibility and adoption of blockchain technology in financial transactions. HSBC Integrates Blockchain for Ant International Transactions HSBC Holdings, under Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn, announced a blockchain-based tokenized deposits service aimed at supporting corporate clients' secure cross-border transfers. Ant International was revealed as the inaugural user, showcasing a significant institutional move into blockchain-based asset settlements. Ant International, formerly Ant Group, known for its innovation in digital infrastructure and led by CEO Yang Peng, has become the first company to utilize this service. HSBC's private network, crafted on Hyperledger Besu, allows near-instant transactions. "Our HSBC Tokenised Deposit Service for corporate clients in Hong Kong is the first bank-led, blockchain-based settlement service in the city." – Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, HSBC Holdings Tokenization Strategy Mirrors Industry Leader JPMorgan Did you know? HSBC's engagement with major blockchains for tokenized transactions echoes JPMorgan's JPM Coin initiative, reflecting a broader industry trend toward using digital currencies for cross-border settlements. HSBC explores digital assets and currencies in financial services. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,177.76 with a market cap of 504,271,082,322, holding a 13% market share. Notable price movements: 24-hour decline of 2.63%, 7-day drop of 7.65%, but it surged 71.19% over 90 days, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:05 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu Research notes this development may drive regulatory clarity, fostering wider blockchain adoption by financial entities. As major banks adopt tokenized initiatives, the potential for increasing…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 13:15
AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against, Ajna and Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff

SINGAPORE, 23rd September 2025 – TOKEN2049, the world's largest Web3 and crypto conference, announced a star-studded DJ line-up for AFTER 2049, the official closing event of this year's highly anticipated Singapore edition. Globally sought-after DJ duo Mind Against headlines the event, alongside rising European festival powerhouses […]
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 13:11
Japan to train 30,000 Africans on AI; Malawi uses AI for farmers

Japan will train over 30,000 African students on artificial intelligence (AI) in the next three years as part of an extensive plan to boost development, create employment, and promote innovation. The East Asian nation also intends to invest billions in other sectors in Africa to counter China's influence in the region. Meanwhile, African countries are rapidly harnessing AI to solve perennial challenges. In Malawi, small-scale farmers rely on technology to improve their farming practices, predict climate changes, and optimize their crop selection and planting schedules. Japan's AI diplomacy Japan has a plan to train African students was unveiled during the ninth edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD). Announcing the initiative, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba affirmed Japan's deepening partnership with Africa, which he says is now vital as China's influence in the region grows while the United States' wanes. "Japan's goal is to support the training of 30,000 AI experts over the next three years to promote digitization and create jobs," he stated. TICAD is an annual summit that brings together the Japanese government and private sector with African nations to promote the region's development. Established in 1993, it's co-hosted by the World Bank, the United Nations, and the African Union. This year's event was attended by 50 African nations, including the Nigerian, South African, and Kenyan presidents. It culminated in the Yokohama Declaration, in which Japan pledged to partner with African countries in trade, technology, health, energy, and sustainability. "Africa must have a stronger voice in shaping the decisions that affect its future," stated UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his speech at the opening ceremony. The AI training will be spearheaded by Matsuo-Iwasawa Lab, a research lab at…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 13:06
UAE Joins Global Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement

UAE joins OECD's crypto tax reporting framework, CARF, aiming for 2027 rollout to boost transparency and align with global standards. The United Arab Emirates has taken a major step toward aligning its digital asset rules with global standards. The Ministry of Finance informed that the country has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement, which is […]
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/23 12:00
World Liberty Financial to launch debit card and retail app

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to The Block , World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman stated at Korea Blockchain Week that the project will soon launch its own debit card and retail app, allowing users to integrate the USD1 stablecoin and its app with Apple Pay . Folkman emphasized that World Liberty Financial will not issue its own blockchain and will remain chain- and platform-neutral. The project has already issued the WLFI token and the USD1 stablecoin, aiming to connect traditional finance with on-chain markets.
PANews 2025/09/23 11:53
South Korea Blockchain Industry: Eric Trump's Amazing Vision for Asia's Digital Future

BitcoinWorld South Korea Blockchain Industry: Eric Trump's Amazing Vision for Asia's Digital Future Eric Trump, co-founder of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and the second son of President Donald Trump, recently made a compelling statement that has resonated throughout the global digital asset community. Speaking via video message to the prestigious Korea Blockchain Week 2025 conference in Seoul, he highlighted the undeniable potential of the South Korea blockchain industry. Trump expressed profound admiration for the nation's remarkable passion and dynamic energy for blockchain technology, declaring it uniquely positioned to lead Asia's digital future. What Fuels South Korea's Blockchain Passion? During his recent travels, which included visits to bustling Hong Kong and technologically advanced Japan, Trump observed a distinct difference. He noted that few countries rival South Korea's fervent enthusiasm and exceptional proficiency in virtual assets. This isn’t just a casual interest; it’s a deep-seated commitment that permeates various levels of society and business. The nation’s rapid adoption rates, innovative startup ecosystem, and a tech-savvy population create fertile ground for blockchain advancements. This collective drive ensures that the South Korea blockchain industry remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently pushing boundaries and exploring new applications for distributed ledger technology. How is South Korea Building a Robust Blockchain Framework? A critical factor underpinning South Korea’s rise is its proactive approach to regulation and institutional support. Trump specifically emphasized that the country’s rapidly developing institutional and legal framework is unrivaled across Asia. This robust foundation provides much-needed clarity and security for both developers and investors. Key aspects of this evolving framework include: Clearer Regulatory Guidelines: Efforts to establish comprehensive rules for virtual assets, fostering a more stable environment. Government Support: Initiatives and funding programs aimed at boosting blockchain research and development. Industry Collaboration: Strong partnerships between government bodies, academic institutions, and private enterprises to drive innovation. This strategic development is a clear indicator that the South Korea blockchain industry is not only embracing the future but actively shaping it with foresight and meticulous planning. Korea Blockchain Week: A Global Stage for the South Korea Blockchain Industry The Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) conference itself serves as a testament to the nation’s leadership. Trump lauded the event for its consistent success in bringing together diverse blockchain communities for years, evolving into a truly global festival for blockchain and Web3. KBW acts as a vital nexus, facilitating: Knowledge Exchange: Experts share insights on the latest trends and technological breakthroughs. Networking Opportunities: Connecting innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the world. Showcasing Innovation: Providing a platform for emerging projects and established players within the South Korea blockchain industry to demonstrate their advancements. Such high-profile events solidify South Korea’s reputation as a pivotal hub for digital innovation, drawing international attention and investment. What Does South Korea’s Blockchain Leadership Mean for Asia and Beyond? Eric Trump’s confident assertion that South Korea is set to establish itself as a leader in the blockchain industry carries significant weight. This leadership isn’t just about domestic success; it has profound implications for the broader Asian market and the global blockchain landscape. South Korea’s advancements can serve as a blueprint for other nations seeking to harness the power of blockchain. Its regulatory successes, technological innovations, and vibrant community can inspire and guide regional development. The nation’s commitment to fostering a dynamic environment ensures that the South Korea blockchain industry will continue to attract talent and capital, driving forward the evolution of Web3 technologies. Challenges remain, of course, including global regulatory harmonization and scaling solutions. However, South Korea’s proven dedication positions it exceptionally well to navigate these complexities and emerge as a dominant force. In conclusion, Eric Trump’s observations at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 underscore a powerful truth: South Korea is not merely participating in the blockchain revolution; it is actively leading it. With unparalleled passion, a robust legal and institutional framework, and a commitment to fostering global collaboration, the South Korea blockchain industry is undeniably poised for extraordinary growth. Its journey promises to shape the future of digital assets and Web3, not just in Asia, but across the entire world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Why is Eric Trump commenting on the South Korea blockchain industry? Eric Trump, as co-founder of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), is involved in the financial sector and has a keen interest in emerging technologies like blockchain. His comments highlight the global recognition of South Korea’s significant advancements in this field. Q2: What makes South Korea’s blockchain framework “unrivaled in Asia”? South Korea has been proactive in developing comprehensive institutional and legal frameworks for virtual assets. This includes clearer regulatory guidelines, government support for R&D, and strong industry collaboration, providing a stable and secure environment for blockchain innovation. Q3: What is Korea Blockchain Week (KBW)? Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) is a major annual conference in Seoul that brings together diverse blockchain communities. It serves as a global festival for blockchain and Web3, facilitating knowledge exchange, networking, and showcasing innovations from the global and local industry. Q4: What does South Korea’s leadership mean for the future of Web3? South Korea’s leadership in the blockchain industry means it can serve as a blueprint for other nations. Its innovations, regulatory successes, and vibrant community will likely inspire and guide regional and global development, driving the evolution and adoption of Web3 technologies worldwide. Q5: Are there any challenges for the South Korea blockchain industry? While poised for leadership, the South Korea blockchain industry still faces challenges such as navigating global regulatory harmonization, ensuring scalability of solutions, and addressing ongoing security concerns common to the broader crypto space. However, its robust framework positions it well to tackle these. If you found this insight into the dynamic South Korea blockchain industry valuable, please consider sharing it with your network! Spread the word about Asia’s potential leader in digital innovation. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the blockchain industry’s institutional adoption. This post South Korea Blockchain Industry: Eric Trump’s Amazing Vision for Asia’s Digital Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/23 11:05
