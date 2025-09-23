2025-09-24 Wednesday

Vitalik Buterin Says Coinbase’s Base Is “Doing Things the Right Way” for L2s

The post Vitalik Buterin Says Coinbase’s Base Is “Doing Things the Right Way” for L2s appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has entered the growing debate over Layer-2 scaling solutions, praising Coinbase’s Base network as a prime example of balancing user experience with Ethereum’s decentralized security guarantees. His remarks come as skepticism rises around whether Layer-2 networks can truly ensure user fund safety. Base as a Model Layer-2 Buterin described Base as …
CoinPedia2025/09/23 13:33
WLFI DeFi Project Set To Transform Digital Payments With Debit Card & App

The post WLFI DeFi Project Set To Transform Digital Payments With Debit Card & App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exclusive: WLFI DeFi Project Set To Transform Digital Payments With Debit Card & App Skip to content Home Crypto News Exclusive: WLFI DeFi Project Set to Transform Digital Payments with Debit Card & App Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wlfi-defi-project-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 13:33
Former White House Director Backs Avalanche: Here’s Why

The post Former White House Director Backs Avalanche: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director, expressed confidence in digital assets by investing in Avalanche. He has experience as a lawyer, banker, and media professional, which provides him with broad insights into financial technologies and markets. Sponsored Sponsored Avalanche Platform and Subnet Functionality In a September 22 interview with CNBC, Scaramucci described Avalanche as “a Swiss Army knife of Layer-1 blockchain platforms.” He emphasized that the platform offers flexibility and potential applications for enterprises. Avalanche’s subnet functionality allows organizations to create custom blockchains for tokenized funds, securities, and other digital assets. As a result, companies can manage operational and regulatory requirements more efficiently. Enterprise Adoption and Market Perspective Scaramucci highlighted that major institutions, including BlackRock and Visa, are adopting Avalanche. This adoption indicates that the platform is gaining credibility alongside Ethereum and Solana. Enterprise adoption provides a practical measure of a blockchain platform’s long-term viability. Analysts note that institutional adoption is particularly relevant for finance and tokenized asset management. Sponsored Sponsored While supporting Avalanche, Scaramucci reaffirmed his positive outlook on Bitcoin. He has previously projected a year-end 2025 Bitcoin price target of $180,000 to $200,000, a figure he described as “cautious,” during public remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium and in subsequent interviews. His investment approach focuses on platforms that combine strong technical capabilities with practical enterprise applications. This endorsement may influence other investors evaluating Layer-1 platforms with modular architecture and tokenization options. Avalanche’s architecture supports low-latency transaction processing, customizable subnets, and high throughput. These features help financial firms, payment processors, and asset managers explore blockchain solutions effectively. Also, Scaramucci’s remarks reflect growing industry interest in platforms that provide both operational efficiency and technological versatility. Recent Developments and Institutional Expansion Building on Scaramucci’s endorsement, Avalanche has advanced its institutional strategy by planning to raise…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 13:12
Cardano (ADA) Faces Key Hurdle Before Breaking $1.20

Cardano (ADA) trades near $0.82, forming an ascending triangle. A breakout above $0.95 may open the path toward $1.20.
CryptoPotato2025/09/23 13:03
Ripple Forms Downtrend Channel, Next Target $2.75

The post Ripple Forms Downtrend Channel, Next Target $2.75 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP collapsed in one of its heaviest trading days of 2025, tumbling nearly 5% as institutions unloaded into the REX-Osprey ETF debut. The sell-the-news dynamic erased $11 billion in market value and left the token fighting to defend critical $2.77 support. News Background • Inaugural U.S. XRP ETF (REX-Osprey) posted record $37.7 million first-day volume, the largest ETF launch of 2025.• Whale wallets moved $812 million in tokens between unknown addresses during the session.• Crypto derivatives saw $1.7 billion in liquidations, with 90% coming from long positions.• Fed policy pivot looms: September inflation cooled to 2.18%, with markets pricing a 50 bps cut before year-end.• Bitcoin dominance surged to 57.7% as capital rotated away from altcoins. Price Action Summary • XRP crashed from $2.87 to $2.77 in a 24-hour span (Sep 22 03:00–Sep 23 02:00 GMT), a 4.9% drop across a $0.14 range.• Flash crash at 06:00 GMT saw price plunge from $2.87 to $2.77 on 656.1M volume (6x daily avg of 105M).• Resistance hardened at $2.87 during repeated intraday rejection.• Recovery peaked at $2.86 by 13:00 GMT before stalling.• Afternoon consolidation held $2.83–$2.87 before sellers regained control.• Final hour decline took price from $2.85 to $2.83 (-0.7%), leaving XRP at $2.83 close. Technical Analysis • Support: $2.77 critical floor from flash crash; secondary level $2.82 flagged for retest.• Resistance: Heavy supply zone at $2.87, with lower highs forming downtrend channel.• Volume: 656.1M in crash vs 105M avg confirms institutional dumping.• Trend: Lower highs at $2.856 and lower lows at $2.83 establish short-term bearish channel.• Indicators: Momentum skewed bearish, with breakdown risk toward $2.75–$2.70 if $2.82 fails. What Traders Are Watching • Can $2.77 support survive a second test after the flash crash?• ETF flows: Will day-two demand stabilize price or confirm a sell-the-news event?• Whale wallet behavior after $812M…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:59
Urgent Safeguards After Massive Security Breach

The post Urgent Safeguards After Massive Security Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK Token Swap: Urgent Safeguards After Massive Security Breach Skip to content Home Crypto News UXLINK Token Swap: Urgent Safeguards After Massive Security Breach Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uxlink-token-swap-safeguards/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 12:51
Ontario Kidnapper Who Demanded $1M Bitcoin Ransom Sentenced to 13 Years

A Toronto-area abduction tied to a million-dollar Bitcoin demand ended with a 13-year prison term, while a co-accused minor awaits judgment.
Coinstats2025/09/23 12:40
How Bitcoin Options Traders Are Positioning Amid the Crypto Market Rout

Experts note that options traders are pricing in further downside this month, even after the largest long liquidation event on Monday.
Coinstats2025/09/23 12:33
Dan Ives Compares Sam Altman's World Network To Tesla, Nvidia, Palantir In Their Infancy: 'An AI Meets Crypto Intersection'

Wall Street tech analyst and Eightco Holdings Inc. Chair Dan Ives reiterated his belief in the World Network's potential to become the leading authentication technology in the AI revolution.read more
Coinstats2025/09/23 12:12
XRP Forms Downtrend Channel After ETF Selloff, Next Target $2.75

Coinstats2025/09/23 11:59
