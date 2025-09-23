Former White House Director Backs Avalanche: Here’s Why

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director, expressed confidence in digital assets by investing in Avalanche. He has experience as a lawyer, banker, and media professional, which provides him with broad insights into financial technologies and markets. Avalanche Platform and Subnet Functionality In a September 22 interview with CNBC, Scaramucci described Avalanche as "a Swiss Army knife of Layer-1 blockchain platforms." He emphasized that the platform offers flexibility and potential applications for enterprises. Avalanche's subnet functionality allows organizations to create custom blockchains for tokenized funds, securities, and other digital assets. As a result, companies can manage operational and regulatory requirements more efficiently. Enterprise Adoption and Market Perspective Scaramucci highlighted that major institutions, including BlackRock and Visa, are adopting Avalanche. This adoption indicates that the platform is gaining credibility alongside Ethereum and Solana. Enterprise adoption provides a practical measure of a blockchain platform's long-term viability. Analysts note that institutional adoption is particularly relevant for finance and tokenized asset management. While supporting Avalanche, Scaramucci reaffirmed his positive outlook on Bitcoin. He has previously projected a year-end 2025 Bitcoin price target of $180,000 to $200,000, a figure he described as "cautious," during public remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium and in subsequent interviews. His investment approach focuses on platforms that combine strong technical capabilities with practical enterprise applications. This endorsement may influence other investors evaluating Layer-1 platforms with modular architecture and tokenization options. Avalanche's architecture supports low-latency transaction processing, customizable subnets, and high throughput. These features help financial firms, payment processors, and asset managers explore blockchain solutions effectively. Also, Scaramucci's remarks reflect growing industry interest in platforms that provide both operational efficiency and technological versatility. Recent Developments and Institutional Expansion Building on Scaramucci's endorsement, Avalanche has advanced its institutional strategy by planning to raise…