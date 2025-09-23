2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Crypto.com Backs Exodus as Digital Asset Custodian, Strengthening Self-Custody Security

Crypto.com Backs Exodus as Digital Asset Custodian, Strengthening Self-Custody Security

Exodus has announced Crypto.com as its Digital Asset Custodian to improve security, compliance, and insurance-backed protection for its self-custody platform.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006+3.26%
Del
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 13:45
Del
Smarter Futures Trading Begins: OneBullEx Launches Beta with Bots, Rewards, and Community at the Core

Smarter Futures Trading Begins: OneBullEx Launches Beta with Bots, Rewards, and Community at the Core

The post Smarter Futures Trading Begins: OneBullEx Launches Beta with Bots, Rewards, and Community at the Core appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In a crowded crypto exchange market where many platforms rush to launch with unfinished products, OneBullEx is choosing a different path. Instead of chasing hype, the exchange has built carefully, tested with real traders, and prioritized quality above all. With its Beta launch now live, OneBullEx is opening its doors to the global trading community. …
RealLink
REAL$0.06294+4.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.78-7.21%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4066-0.14%
Del
CoinPedia2025/09/23 13:39
Del
World Liberty Financial to Launch Debit Card and App

World Liberty Financial to Launch Debit Card and App

The post World Liberty Financial to Launch Debit Card and App appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman revealed at Korea Blockchain Week that a retail app and debit card will launch “very soon.” The app promises Apple Pay integration for USD1 payments, designed to blend peer-to-peer transfers with trading features, “Venmo meets Robinhood.” Folkman stressed WLFI’s commitment to neutrality, confirming the project will not launch its …
WLFI
WLFI$0.2017-0.04%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04179-17.23%
USD1
USD1$0.9997-0.03%
Del
CoinPedia2025/09/23 13:26
Del
UXLink Hacker Sells 2.5 Billion Tokens In Massive ETH Swap

UXLink Hacker Sells 2.5 Billion Tokens In Massive ETH Swap

The post UXLink Hacker Sells 2.5 Billion Tokens In Massive ETH Swap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alarming: UXLink Hacker Sells 2.5 Billion Tokens In Massive ETH Swap Skip to content Home Crypto News Alarming: UXLink Hacker Sells 2.5 Billion Tokens in Massive ETH Swap Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uxlink-hacker-token-swap/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006+3.26%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.0785-0.13%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 13:24
Del
Scamcoin: The Blueprint of Radical Transparency in Crypto

Scamcoin: The Blueprint of Radical Transparency in Crypto

The post Scamcoin: The Blueprint of Radical Transparency in Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto is often full of big promises. Projects release whitepapers, plan roadmaps, and discuss how they will change the future. But many of those promises never happen. Teams disappear, tokens lose value, and communities are left disappointed. Scamcoin ($SCAM), a meme coin on Solana, decided to try something different. Instead of making big claims, it …
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171328-3.03%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002388-1.88%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12185-9.99%
Del
CoinPedia2025/09/23 13:08
Del
Ethereum Price Risks Deeper Plunge Below $4,000

Ethereum Price Risks Deeper Plunge Below $4,000

The post Ethereum Price Risks Deeper Plunge Below $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Warning: Ethereum Price Risks Deeper Plunge Below $4,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Warning: Ethereum Price Risks Deeper Plunge Below $4,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-price-downside-risk/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006+3.26%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 13:03
Del
CleanSpark secures $100 million in Bitcoin-backed financing from Coinbase Prime

CleanSpark secures $100 million in Bitcoin-backed financing from Coinbase Prime

The company plans to use the added funding to expand its energy infrastructure and scale mining operations.
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 12:44
Del
Revolutionary RWA Tokens: Seoul Exchange’s Bold Venture into Digital Assets

Revolutionary RWA Tokens: Seoul Exchange’s Bold Venture into Digital Assets

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary RWA Tokens: Seoul Exchange’s Bold Venture into Digital Assets The world of finance is constantly evolving, and South Korea is at the forefront of a significant shift. Seoul Exchange, a prominent South Korean platform known for trading unlisted stocks, is making headlines with its bold move into digital assets. This groundbreaking partnership aims to establish a robust platform for RWA tokens and token securities, promising to redefine how real-world assets are traded and invested globally. The Dawn of a New Era: Seoul Exchange’s Vision for RWA Tokens Seoul Exchange has officially joined forces with Story, a key partner in this ambitious undertaking. Their primary goal is to construct an advanced exchange specifically designed for token securities and RWA tokens. This collaboration, as reported by the Korea Economic Daily, signifies a major step towards integrating traditional financial markets with blockchain technology. This isn’t just about creating a new trading venue; it’s about pioneering innovation. The partnership will also explore strategic investments in South Korean content companies, often referred to as K-content, and investigate pathways for distributing tokenized securities across international markets like Singapore and the European Union. Furthermore, there’s a fascinating plan to examine the use of a potential won-denominated stablecoin to facilitate the distribution of K-content, streamlining transactions and reducing friction. Unlocking Global Investment Opportunities with Tokenized Securities The venture into token securities and RWA tokens opens up a world of possibilities for investors and creators alike. By tokenizing real-world assets, Seoul Exchange and Story are creating new avenues for liquidity and fractional ownership. Imagine being able to invest in a piece of a blockbuster K-drama or a share of a prime real estate property through digital tokens – this is the future they are building. Key benefits of this initiative include: Enhanced Accessibility: Lowering barriers to entry for global investors to participate in South Korean markets. Increased Liquidity: Making traditionally illiquid assets more tradable through tokenization. Fractional Ownership: Allowing investors to own small portions of high-value assets. Global Distribution: Expanding the reach of South Korean content and assets to international markets. The exploration of a won-denominated stablecoin is particularly noteworthy. A stablecoin pegged to the Korean Won could provide a reliable and efficient medium for cross-border transactions, especially for the burgeoning K-content industry, ensuring smoother and more cost-effective distribution. Demystifying RWA Tokens: What They Are and Why They Matter For those new to the concept, RWA tokens represent real-world assets on a blockchain. These assets can be anything from real estate, art, and commodities to intellectual property and even future revenue streams. By converting these physical or intangible assets into digital tokens, they become more liquid, transparent, and easier to trade. The significance of RWA tokens lies in their ability to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized world of blockchain. They offer a secure and immutable record of ownership, leveraging the inherent benefits of blockchain technology, such as transparency and reduced intermediaries. This can lead to more efficient markets and greater financial inclusion. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Promising Prospects for RWA Tokens While the potential is immense, the journey for RWA tokens and tokenized securities is not without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a crucial factor. Different jurisdictions have varying approaches to digital assets, and navigating this complex landscape will require careful planning and collaboration with authorities. Ensuring investor protection and market integrity will be paramount. However, the prospects are incredibly promising. As technology evolves and regulatory frameworks mature, the adoption of RWA tokens is expected to accelerate. This partnership between Seoul Exchange and Story could serve as a blueprint for other traditional exchanges looking to embrace the digital asset revolution, fostering a new era of global finance. In conclusion, Seoul Exchange’s partnership with Story marks a pivotal moment for South Korea’s financial landscape and the global digital asset market. By building a robust platform for RWA tokens and token securities, they are not only creating new investment opportunities but also setting the stage for a more interconnected, efficient, and accessible financial future. This bold step could truly revolutionize how we perceive and interact with real-world assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are RWA tokens? RWA tokens are digital representations of real-world assets (like real estate, art, or commodities) on a blockchain. They allow for fractional ownership and increased liquidity of these assets. What is the purpose of the Seoul Exchange and Story partnership? The partnership aims to build an exchange for token securities and RWA tokens, explore investments in K-content companies, distribute securities globally, and investigate using a won-denominated stablecoin for content distribution. How will this partnership benefit K-content companies? K-content companies could benefit from new investment avenues through tokenized securities, broader international distribution in Singapore and the EU, and potentially more efficient transactions using a won-denominated stablecoin. What are token securities? Token securities are digital tokens that represent traditional securities, such as stocks or bonds, on a blockchain. They offer the benefits of blockchain technology, like transparency and efficiency, to conventional financial instruments. What challenges might this initiative face? Key challenges include navigating complex and evolving regulatory landscapes across different jurisdictions, ensuring robust cybersecurity, and achieving widespread market adoption and understanding of these new financial instruments. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting advancements in digital assets and the future of finance. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary RWA Tokens: Seoul Exchange’s Bold Venture into Digital Assets first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sidekick
K$0.1432-25.87%
Threshold
T$0.0156+0.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.06294+4.03%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 12:40
Del
Just-In: WisdomTree Registers Top 20 Crypto Index Fund with XRP, Solana, Cardano

Just-In: WisdomTree Registers Top 20 Crypto Index Fund with XRP, Solana, Cardano

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
XRP$2.881+0.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.095+0.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 12:31
Del
Alarming: UXLink Hacker Sells 2.5 Billion Tokens in Massive ETH Swap

Alarming: UXLink Hacker Sells 2.5 Billion Tokens in Massive ETH Swap

BitcoinWorld Alarming: UXLink Hacker Sells 2.5 Billion Tokens in Massive ETH Swap The cryptocurrency world is once again buzzing with concerns over security and market stability following a significant event involving UXLink. Recently, a UXLink hacker executed a massive token swap, converting billions of UXLINK tokens into Ethereum. This incident has sent ripples through the market, highlighting the ever-present risks in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. What Did the UXLink Hacker Do? On-chain analytics firm Lookonchain brought to light a substantial transaction that has captured the attention of the crypto community. Six addresses, strongly suspected of belonging to the UXLink hacker, were observed swapping approximately 2.49 billion UXLINK tokens. These tokens were converted into 6,732 ETH, valued at an estimated $28.1 million, across various decentralized exchanges (DEXs). This move suggests a deliberate and coordinated effort to liquidate a significant holding of UXLINK. Lookonchain also noted that the hacker sold additional substantial volumes of UXLINK tokens on other exchanges. This multi-platform approach likely aimed to minimize market impact on any single exchange, although the sheer volume still had a profound effect. Understanding the Immediate Market Impact of the UXLink Hacker‘s Actions The immediate aftermath of the UXLink hacker‘s actions was stark. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the UXLINK token experienced a dramatic price reduction. It was reported to be trading at $0.1109, representing a staggering decrease of 80.09%. Such a steep drop underscores the volatility inherent in the crypto market, especially when large volumes of tokens are unexpectedly sold off. This event undoubtedly created significant concern and losses for many UXLINK holders. The sudden influx of tokens onto the market, coupled with the nature of a suspected hack, often triggers panic selling. This reaction can exacerbate price declines, leading to a cascade effect across trading platforms. The Broader Implications: How the UXLink Hacker Incident Affects Trust Beyond the immediate financial losses, incidents like the UXLink hacker‘s token swap carry broader implications for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. They erode investor trust, particularly in newer or less established projects. When security vulnerabilities are exploited, it raises questions about the robustness of a project’s infrastructure and its ability to protect user assets. Decentralized exchanges, while offering freedom and anonymity, also present unique challenges. Their open nature can sometimes make them attractive targets for malicious actors seeking to quickly liquidate stolen assets without extensive KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures. This event serves as a crucial reminder that while DeFi promises innovation, it also demands constant vigilance and robust security measures from both project developers and individual users. The collective confidence in the market relies heavily on the perceived safety of digital assets. Navigating Crypto Security in the Wake of the UXLink Hacker For individuals involved in cryptocurrency, incidents like the UXLink hacker‘s activities highlight the critical importance of security. While no system is entirely immune to threats, several practices can help mitigate risks: Diversify Your Portfolio: Avoid putting all your funds into a single asset, especially those with smaller market caps or newer projects. Stay Informed: Regularly monitor news and updates from projects you invest in. Be aware of any security advisories or suspicious activities. Use Strong Security Practices: Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on all your exchange accounts. Consider hardware wallets for storing significant amounts of cryptocurrency offline. Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Offers: Phishing scams and fraudulent links are common. Always double-check URLs and sender identities before clicking. Understand the Risks: Acknowledge that the crypto market is inherently volatile and carries risks, including potential hacks and exploits. These steps are not foolproof but can significantly enhance your personal security posture in the dynamic world of digital assets. Conclusion The incident involving the UXLink hacker and the subsequent sale of 2.5 billion tokens for $28.1 million in ETH is a sobering reminder of the challenges within the crypto space. It underscores the ongoing battle between innovation and security, and the need for continuous improvement in safeguarding digital assets. While the market has shown resilience over time, each such event serves as a crucial lesson, urging both projects and investors to prioritize robust security measures and informed decision-making. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly happened with the UXLink tokens? A: A suspected UXLink hacker sold approximately 2.49 billion UXLINK tokens, converting them into 6,732 ETH (worth $28.1 million) across multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs), as reported by Lookonchain. Q2: How did this affect the UXLINK token price? A: The UXLINK token experienced a sharp decline, dropping by 80.09% and trading at $0.1109 following the hacker’s sell-off, according to CoinMarketCap data. Q3: What are decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and why were they used? A: DEXs are cryptocurrency exchanges that operate without a central authority, allowing users to trade directly peer-to-peer. They were likely used by the UXLink hacker for their speed, liquidity, and often less stringent identity verification processes, which can facilitate quick liquidation of assets. Q4: How can investors protect themselves from similar incidents? A: Investors can protect themselves by diversifying portfolios, staying informed about project security, using strong passwords and two-factor authentication, considering hardware wallets for cold storage, and being wary of phishing attempts and suspicious links. Q5: Does this incident mean all cryptocurrencies are unsafe? A: No, this incident highlights specific vulnerabilities that can exist within projects or platforms. While no investment is without risk, established cryptocurrencies and platforms often have more robust security measures. It emphasizes the importance of due diligence and understanding the risks associated with individual projects. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide timely and relevant cryptocurrency news and analysis. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Alarming: UXLink Hacker Sells 2.5 Billion Tokens in Massive ETH Swap first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.013431-9.20%
SIX
SIX$0.02091-0.09%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.003694-19.02%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 12:05
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced