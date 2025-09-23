2025-09-24 Wednesday

From $0.02 to $2? Why Lyno AI Could Be the Breakout Presale of 2025

Lyno AI is the presale to consider in 2025. The token is being sold at the Early Bird rate of $0.05 with 661,198 tokens being sold and 33,059 being raised. The next step is a price adjustment to $0.055 with a final target of $0.10. This preconditions high upside. Early Bird Surge Signals Unmatched Growth […] The post From $0.02 to $2? Why Lyno AI Could Be the Breakout Presale of 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 13:38
Best Crypto Presales to Buy This Week – Lyno AI Tipped as the Smartest Bet

Predictable best crypto presales to buy in this week are receiving investor focus as the market changes. As the Federal Reserve deliberates on reducing rates, and Bitcoin surges to $115K, traders are looking at presales with good fundamentals and high growth. The best play is Lyno AI, which has established a new standard in AI-powered […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy This Week – Lyno AI Tipped as the Smartest Bet appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 13:36
Top Presale Picks for 2025: Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, and Ozak AI Compete

Innovative features and large fundraising are drawing investors to Top presale picks of 2025, Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, and Ozak AI. These projects portray unique capabilities in AI-supported trading, multi-asset applications, and forecasting technology.   Seize the Cross-Chain Arbitrage Revolution Lyno AI is the first to launch neural network-based cross-chain arbitrage across more than 15 blockchains. Lyno […] The post Top Presale Picks for 2025: Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, and Ozak AI Compete appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 13:33
Ethereum Price Pressure Mounts With $10B Staking Withdrawals and Meme Coin Buzz Rising

Ethereum breaking news highlights $10.2B in staking withdrawals as DeFi yields attract capital, while BullZilla presale tracker shows $580K raised and 28B tokens sold.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 13:30
India approved $18.2 billion for 10 semiconductor projects to build a local chip supply chain

India is pumping $18.2 billion into semiconductors to become a serious player in a space it’s barely been in. The country has signed off on 10 new chip projects, hoping to build everything from scratch (chip design, fabrication, testing, and packaging) even though it currently has no real chip industry. The investment is part of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 13:00
Bitcoin Tumbles to $112K, Strategy Responds With $99.7M Purchase

Bitcoin drops to $112K, but Strategy buys 850 BTC for $99.7M, reinforcing its long-term confidence in digital assets. Bitcoin fell to $112,000 during the latest market downturn, but Strategy moved quickly with a bold response. The firm confirmed that it purchased 850 Bitcoin for a total of approximately $99.7 million at an average price of […] The post Bitcoin Tumbles to $112K, Strategy Responds With $99.7M Purchase appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 13:00
What is Proof-of-Stake?

You might have heard about this term from here and there, but you might not be that familiar with it, and that is why you are here with us to know more about it. To put it in the simplest of terms, Proof of Stake or PoS is a general agreement that has been deployed ... Read more The post What is Proof-of-Stake? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/23 12:57
HSBC launches cross-border tokenized deposit service, with Ant International as its first client

PANews reported on September 23rd that HSBC Holdings has launched a tokenized deposit service to support secure cross-border transfers for its corporate clients, according to a statement on September 22nd. HSBC said the first client to use the service is Ant International.
PANews2025/09/23 12:55
Chainlink and Sooho․IO Power Korea’s Stablecoin FX Innovation Under Project Namsan

Sooho․IO and Chainlink launch Project Namsan to cut foreign exchange costs with a stablecoin-based voucher system in Korea. Pilot with Grand Korea Leisure shows tourists saved over 30% on exchange fees using digital won vouchers backed by stablecoins. Project Namsan has been launched in Korea by Sooho․IO in partnership with Chainlink to test a stablecoin [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/23 12:55
Cryptocurrency in Finance: Unlocking Its Inevitable Place in Traditional Banking

BitcoinWorld Cryptocurrency in Finance: Unlocking Its Inevitable Place in Traditional Banking The financial world is undergoing a seismic shift, and at its epicenter is the evolving role of cryptocurrency in finance. Institutions are no longer just observing; they are actively strategizing. Hyundai Card, a leading South Korean financial services provider, offers a fascinating glimpse into this transformation, signaling an inevitable future where digital assets seamlessly integrate with traditional financial systems. The Shifting Landscape: Why Cryptocurrency in Finance is Gaining Traction Hyundai Card is proactively adapting to the rapid evolution of digital assets. Their internal innovation strategy, built around a robust private cloud infrastructure, is a direct response to the growing influence of stablecoins and the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence. This strategic pivot highlights a crucial understanding: the future of finance is inherently digital. Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young, a prominent figure at Hyundai Card, unequivocally states that cryptocurrency in finance, including stablecoins, will eventually secure a definitive place within the traditional financial sector. This isn’t just speculation; it’s a vision rooted in anticipating market shifts. Stablecoins are digital currencies pegged to stable assets like fiat money (e.g., USD) or commodities. They aim to minimize price volatility, making them attractive for transactions and a bridge between traditional and decentralized finance. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enhancing capabilities across all financial operations, from fraud detection to personalized services, and its integration with blockchain systems promises even greater efficiencies. Navigating the ‘Uneasy Exploratory Phase’ for Cryptocurrency in Finance While the long-term vision for cryptocurrency in finance is clear, Chung acknowledges the current market reality. He describes it as an “uneasy exploratory phase,” where many participants are still operating without a well-defined strategy. This phase is characterized by: Uncertainty: Regulatory frameworks are still developing globally, leading to hesitation among traditional players. Complexity: The underlying technology, while powerful, can be intimidating without proper understanding. Volatility: While stablecoins address this for transactional purposes, the broader crypto market remains volatile, impacting investment decisions. Chung emphasizes that what truly matters is not grand, speculative gestures, but a fundamental understanding and hands-on experience with cryptocurrency and blockchain systems. This insight is critical for any institution looking to navigate the digital asset space effectively. Actionable Insights: Preparing for Cryptocurrency in Finance Integration For financial institutions, embracing cryptocurrency in finance requires a strategic, two-pronged approach: 1. Cultivating Fundamental Understanding This goes beyond surface-level knowledge. It involves delving into: Blockchain Technology: Understanding how distributed ledgers work, their security features, and various consensus mechanisms. Tokenomics: Grasping the economic models behind different cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Use Cases: Identifying practical applications for digital assets within existing financial services, such as cross-border payments, asset tokenization, or lending. 2. Gaining Hands-On Experience Theoretical knowledge must be complemented by practical engagement. This could involve: Pilot Programs: Launching small-scale internal projects to test blockchain solutions or stablecoin applications. R&D Investments: Dedicating resources to research and develop proprietary crypto-related technologies. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with established blockchain firms or fintech innovators to leverage their expertise. By taking these steps, traditional finance can proactively shape its role in the emerging digital economy, turning potential challenges into significant opportunities for growth and innovation. The Future of Cryptocurrency in Finance: An Inevitable Convergence? Chung Tae-young’s conviction underscores a growing sentiment among forward-thinking financial leaders. The integration of cryptocurrency in finance isn’t a question of “if,” but “when” and “how.” This convergence promises several benefits: Enhanced Efficiency: Blockchain can streamline operations, reduce settlement times, and lower transaction costs. New Revenue Streams: Digital asset services, custody solutions, and tokenized securities can open up novel business models. Global Accessibility: Cryptocurrencies can facilitate broader financial inclusion and seamless international transactions. Institutions like Hyundai Card, by focusing on robust infrastructure and deep practical knowledge, are positioning themselves at the forefront of this financial revolution. Their proactive stance demonstrates a commitment to not just survive, but thrive, in a world increasingly shaped by digital assets. In conclusion, the journey of cryptocurrency in finance is progressing from an uncertain exploration to an inevitable integration. Hyundai Card’s strategic foresight and emphasis on fundamental understanding coupled with hands-on experience offer a compelling blueprint for how traditional financial institutions can successfully adapt and innovate. The future is digital, and those who prepare now will undoubtedly lead the way. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Hyundai Card’s main strategy concerning digital assets? Hyundai Card is focusing on an internal innovation strategy centered on its private cloud infrastructure to adapt to the spread of stablecoins and the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence. Why does Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young believe cryptocurrency will find its place in finance? Chung Tae-young believes that cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins, will eventually integrate into the traditional financial sector because of their inherent value proposition and the ongoing digital transformation of finance. What does Chung mean by the “uneasy exploratory phase” for the crypto market? This phase refers to the current state where many participants are operating without a clear, long-term strategy, navigating uncertainties like evolving regulations, market volatility, and the complexity of the underlying technology. How can financial institutions effectively prepare for cryptocurrency integration? Institutions should focus on cultivating a fundamental understanding of blockchain technology and tokenomics, and gain hands-on experience through pilot programs, R&D investments, or strategic partnerships. What are stablecoins, and why are they relevant to traditional finance? Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to fiat currencies. They are relevant to traditional finance as they offer a less volatile digital asset for transactions, bridging traditional and decentralized financial systems. Did this article shed light on the exciting future of cryptocurrency in finance? Share your thoughts and this article with your network on social media to spark further discussion about how digital assets are reshaping our financial world! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Cryptocurrency in Finance: Unlocking Its Inevitable Place in Traditional Banking first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 12:00
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced