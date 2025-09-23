2025-09-24 Wednesday

Peter Schiff Condemns Bitcoin, Embraces Blockchain Gold

The post Peter Schiff Condemns Bitcoin, Embraces Blockchain Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular Bitcoin critic and gold advocate, Peter Schiff, has once again stirred reactions across the crypto community after expressing faith in the long-term value of his digital art collection, compared to Bitcoin. Schiff made the move as he flaunted gold’s new all-time high of $3,726 in the faces of Bitcoiners, seizing the opportunity to promote his Golden Triumph Ordinals Set. Notably, Schiff claimed that the art collection is more scarce and valuable than the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. Schiff’s Golden Triumph Ordinals vs. Bitcoin The Golden Triumph Ordinals is a blockchain-based digital art collection of 50 one-of-a-kind digital inscriptions, launched on the popular NFT platform, Magic Eden. With Schiff refusing to back down on his long-standing skeptical stance on Bitcoin, his decision to launch a digital art collection based particularly on the Bitcoin blockchain has raised eyebrows among crypto users. During the initial launch of the NFT collection, crypto users had suggested that Schiff might already be softening his stance on the leading cryptocurrency. However, his recent post further affirms that Schiff might never accept the idea behind Bitcoin’s invention. According to his post, Peter Schiff downplayed Bitcoin’s scarcity, noting that Bitcoin’s total supply, which is divisible across the global population, makes it accessible to everyone on the planet. As such, he emphasized that the digital art product is more scarce and valuable than Bitcoin, as only 50 Golden Triumph Ordinals will ever exist. As always, the Bitcoin skeptic issued an unsurprising piece of advice to the Bitcoin community, urging Bitcoiners to consider selling portions of their depreciating BTC to acquire the ordinals — a move that, according to him, could propel physical gold to more upsurge. Nonetheless, Schiff’s selective support of blockchain-based gold collectibles, as opposed to the first blockchain-based digital asset, has received criticism and…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,998.23+0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.41%
KIND
KIND$0.002619-2.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:20
Durant Recovers His Lost Bitcoin Treasure

The post Durant Recovers His Lost Bitcoin Treasure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NBA icon Kevin Durant has uncovered a long-lost Bitcoin investment made almost ten years ago, reviving interest in his financial adventures. Initially cautious about diving into digital currencies, Durant’s path to Bitcoin began after thought-provoking discussions at a technology conference. Continue Reading:Durant Recovers His Lost Bitcoin Treasure Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/durant-recovers-his-lost-bitcoin-treasure
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006+3.26%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008789+2.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:17
U.S. Congress Members Make Critical Bitcoin Appeal to SEC Chair

The post U.S. Congress Members Make Critical Bitcoin Appeal to SEC Chair appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins, members of the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee called for the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14330, dated August 7, 2025. The executive order aims to make it easier for 401(k) retirement fund investors to access alternative assets, particularly digital assets like Bitcoin. Members of Congress have urged the SEC to swiftly take the necessary regulatory steps to ensure Americans have access to a wider range of investment options in their retirement plans. The letter stated that the SEC should collaborate with the Ministry of Labor to update relevant regulations, and that retirement investors should be given access to opportunities that will increase their risk-return balance. The letter was signed by Committee Chairman French Hill, Capital Markets Subcommittee Chairman Ann Wagner, along with Frank D. Lucas, Warren Davidson, Marlin Stutzman, Andrew Garbarino, Michael V. Lawler, Troy Downing, and Mike Haridopolos. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/u-s-congress-members-make-critical-bitcoin-appeal-to-sec-chair/
DAR Open Network
D$0.03153+1.70%
Sidekick
K$0.1427-26.13%
Union
U$0.009855-9.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:14
Bitcoin spot ETFs see $363M outflow

The post Bitcoin spot ETFs see $363M outflow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin spot ETFs saw $363 million in outflows on Sept. 22. These ETFs, launched in the US in 2024, directly hold Bitcoin to track its price. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $363 million in outflows today, with no inflows across any of the 12 approved funds. The outflows affect regulated investment vehicles launched in the U.S. in 2024 that hold actual Bitcoin to mirror its real-time price. The withdrawal marks a notable shift for the ETF category, which has drawn over $57 billion in cumulative net inflows since the Securities and Exchange Commission first approved the products in January 2024. Assets under management for Bitcoin spot ETFs surpassed $110 billion in 2025, outpacing some traditional ETF categories and rivaling gold ETFs in returns, according to industry reports. The funds have experienced fluctuating flows throughout 2025, with periods reaching $25 billion in weekly volume during market highs contrasted by outflows amid economic uncertainty and institutional repositioning. Outflows often correlate with Bitcoin price volatility, with investors pulling funds when the digital currency dips below key support levels. Similar patterns emerged in early 2024 during initial ETF conversions from legacy products like Grayscale’s GBTC. The 12 SEC-approved funds are managed by firms including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale, representing the primary institutional gateway for Bitcoin investment in traditional financial markets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-spot-etf-363m-outflow-2025/
Union
U$0.009855-9.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.06295+4.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006+3.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:12
21Shares Launches Dogecoin ETF on DTCC

The post 21Shares Launches Dogecoin ETF on DTCC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss asset management firm 21Shares has officially listed its Dogecoin-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) under the ticker TDOG, marking a significant step in diversifying crypto investment products. The ETF allows investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin price movements without needing to hold the cryptocurrency directly, following a model similar to Bitcoin ETFs that became widely available in 2024. Growing Institutional Acceptance of Meme Coins The move highlights growing regulatory acceptance of meme coins in mainstream financial markets, as asset managers seek to provide broader access to digital assets within established financial frameworks. By listing on the DTCC, 21Shares enables institutional and retail participants to integrate Dogecoin into portfolios while navigating compliance and settlement processes through an established infrastructure. Sponsored Sponsored $TDOG listed on the DTCC website Source: DTCC.com Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas also welcomed the listing in X(Twitter). “JUST IN: 21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF has been listed on the DTCC under ticker $TDOG.” Broader Implications for Crypto ETFs This listing represents a continuation of 21Shares’ efforts to expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, reflecting a more diversified approach to crypto investment products. Industry observers note that such offerings may attract investors seeking alternative exposure to emerging digital assets, particularly those with high liquidity and widespread social attention. The ETF structure mitigates custody and security concerns, allowing market participants to focus on trading strategies rather than managing the underlying assets themselves. The TDOG ETF launch also coincides with an environment in which regulatory authorities have accelerated approvals for crypto-related ETFs, encouraging innovation while maintaining oversight. Analysts suggest that regulatory clarity could further facilitate the growth of ETFs tied to other altcoins, potentially increasing the breadth of investable crypto products available through conventional channels. Investor Considerations Investors interested in TDOG should consider both…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004623-1.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+1.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:09
Helius Medical starts $500M DAT plan with 760K SOL purchase

The post Helius Medical starts $500M DAT plan with 760K SOL purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical, based in Pennsylvania, has announced its first Solana purchase. The company acquired 760,190 SOL, paying an average of $231 per token.  The Solana position is worth about $164 million according to current market prices. Helius still has more than $335 million in cash for future purchases. Helius Medical starts accumulating SOL tokens The new Solana purchase starts the company’s $500 million digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy. Helius stated SOL tokens will be the primary holding. The plan is to expand the position over 12 to 24 months. The firm also intends to explore staking and DeFi under a conservative framework. The crypto DAT strategy follows a private placement led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. The raise brought in $500 million and was oversubscribed. The announcement about the treasury earlier this month drove HSDT shares more than 200% higher. Cosmo Jiang, general partner at Pantera and a board observer at Helius, called the Solana accumulation plan efficient. He stated that the SOL tokens were bought below recent market prices. Jiang added that most of the capital remains unused for later crypto opportunities. He said the plan shows shareholder focus and disciplined management. The market reacted in a negative way after the SOL purchase disclosure. HSDT stock fell about 14% on Monday, trading near $20.79 mid-session. The drop left the company with a market value of roughly $800 million. Even after the slide, shares are still up more than 200% this month. Executive chairman Joseph Chee stated that the company has gained backing from the Solana ecosystem. He cited staking providers and DeFi protocols among the supporters. Chee added that Helius is committed to delivering shareholder value. He said, “We take our responsibility to maximize shareholder value seriously and are eager to execute against our plan.” The medical company…
NEAR
NEAR$3.062+1.29%
Solana
SOL$211.9-3.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:04
Avalanche (AVAX) Just Landed a $700M Treasury Backer

The post Avalanche (AVAX) Just Landed a $700M Treasury Backer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 23 September 2025 | 09:00 Wall Street veteran Anthony Scaramucci is doubling down on blockchain, this time with a major bet on Avalanche. The SkyBridge Capital founder revealed on Monday that he is supporting a new digital asset treasury (DAT) platform focused on accumulating AVAX tokens, with ambitions to raise more than $550 million. Scaramucci will chair the project’s strategic advisory board, guiding efforts to grow its holdings to over $700 million worth of AVAX. The initiative has attracted backing from large investors including Hivemind, the Avalanche Foundation, and more than 50 institutions ranging from Galaxy Digital to Digital Currency Group. Nasdaq-Listed Firm Joins the DAT Trend The vehicle for the project is AgriFORCE Growing Systems, a small-cap company listed on the Nasdaq under ticker AGRI, which is pivoting away from its original business and rebranding as Avax One. Shares of AGRI rocketed nearly 150% on Monday, hitting $5.99 in morning trading. The shift highlights a growing trend: smaller publicly traded companies reinventing themselves as crypto treasuries. The model echoes Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin DAT playbook, which has inspired similar moves targeting tokens like Solana, Toncoin, and XRP. “Swiss Army Knife” of Layer 1s Scaramucci said Avalanche’s technology stands out for its flexibility, comparing it to a Swiss Army knife among blockchains. Corporates including Apollo and J.P. Morgan Chase have already experimented with the network’s tokenization tools, he noted, adding that interest from chief technology officers at major firms is accelerating adoption. Avax One intends to raise about $300 million through a PIPE transaction, followed by another $250 million in equity-linked financing. Hivemind is spearheading the capital raise, with institutional and crypto-native investors joining the effort. Scaramucci framed the bet as part of a broader conviction that leading Layer 1 chains — including Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche — will underpin…
1
1$0.013431-9.20%
AgriDex
AGRI$0.01063-0.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:01
Is the Nvidia-OpenAI deal real or just good theater for the algo?

The post Is the Nvidia-OpenAI deal real or just good theater for the algo? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia and OpenAI signed a $100 billion agreement on Monday that sounds more like a handshake tailored for algo-driven markets than an actual business necessity. The setup is that Nvidia will sell chips to OpenAI for giant data centers. In return, it’ll spend $100 billion buying OpenAI’s unlisted stock over time, far more than the $72 billion OpenAI has raised in its ten-year history. Both companies claim this move will help accelerate AI development, but the scale of the deal and the way it was announced made it feel more like financial performance art than a genuine requirement. On paper, this arrangement locks Nvidia into supplying chips for AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-5, which are set to run on a new wave of infrastructure. But then comes the odd part; Nvidia doesn’t need to do this. The company is already the top supplier of advanced AI chips, and its closest competitors are still struggling to catch up. Even OpenAI has been trying to develop its own chips, but for now, it’s still heavily dependent on Nvidia. Nvidia invests $100B and builds 10GW data centers for OpenAI The deal includes the construction of data centers powered by Nvidia chips with a minimum capacity of 10 gigawatts. These aren’t just for testing. They’ll train and deploy real AI models. And while Nvidia will provide the hardware, it’s also going to be an investor, piling in $100 billion over time to increase its existing stake in OpenAI. This equity-based structure means OpenAI won’t owe anything back. If the value drops, or chip orders don’t follow through, Nvidia absorbs the loss. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, isn’t betting the company. With about $100 billion in yearly free cash flow and a $4.5 trillion valuation, he can take a hit. But the real question is…
Threshold
T$0.0156+0.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.06295+4.04%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2157--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 13:52
This Is The Best Meme Coin To Invest In 2025, With More Potential Than PEPE, Here’s Why

The post This Is The Best Meme Coin To Invest In 2025, With More Potential Than PEPE, Here’s Why  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2023, Pepe shocked the market when a $10,000 investment exploded into $1 million within just a few months. But 2025 is a different game; hype alone won’t make that happen again. Investors now demand real utility pouring money into a token with no future prospects is like gambling. The smart move is in presales, …
1
1$0.013431-9.20%
Threshold
T$0.0156+0.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.06295+4.04%
CoinPedia2025/09/23 13:32
Exclusive: WLFI DeFi Project Set to Transform Digital Payments with Debit Card & App

BitcoinWorld Exclusive: WLFI DeFi Project Set to Transform Digital Payments with Debit Card & App The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, bringing new innovations that promise to bridge the gap between traditional banking and digital assets. A significant development on the horizon involves the WLFI DeFi project, a venture associated with the Trump family, which is preparing to introduce a groundbreaking debit card and a consumer application. This move could redefine how users interact with their digital funds, making crypto-adjacent payments more accessible than ever before. What is the WLFI DeFi Project Bringing to the Table? The core of this exciting announcement centers around the planned launch of a debit card by World Liberty Financial (WLFI). This isn’t just any debit card; it’s designed to integrate seamlessly into everyday financial transactions. The Block recently reported on these plans, highlighting the potential impact of such a product. Here are the key features expected from the WLFI DeFi project‘s debit card: USD1 Payment Support: The card will facilitate payments in USD1, simplifying transactions for users who prefer stable, fiat-pegged digital currencies. This removes the volatility often associated with other cryptocurrencies. Apple Pay Compatibility: A major step towards mainstream adoption, the debit card is slated to be compatible with Apple Pay. This integration means users can make payments conveniently using their Apple devices, just like with traditional bank cards. This initiative from the WLFI DeFi project aims to make digital asset usage feel as intuitive and widespread as conventional payment methods. How Will the WLFI DeFi Project App Reshape User Experience? Beyond the physical card, the WLFI DeFi project is also developing a robust consumer application. Jack Folkman, co-founder of WLFI, shared insights into the app’s design philosophy, revealing an inspiration drawn from highly successful payment and trading platforms. The upcoming WLFI app is envisioned to combine the best aspects of: Venmo: Known for its user-friendly interface and social payment features, the Venmo inspiration suggests an app focused on easy peer-to-peer transfers and a smooth user experience. Robinhood: The influence of Robinhood points towards a platform that might offer simplified access to financial tools and potentially even trading functionalities, all within a single application. This strategic blend suggests the WLFI DeFi project is aiming for an all-encompassing digital finance solution, making it easier for individuals to manage their money, both digital and traditional, from one intuitive hub. Understanding the WLFI DeFi Project’s Strategic Vision A crucial detail shared by Jack Folkman is the project’s decision regarding its underlying technology. Unlike many other DeFi initiatives that seek to establish their own proprietary blockchains, the WLFI DeFi project has no such plans. This approach has several implications for its future development and market position. Opting not to launch a proprietary chain means: Focus on Application Layer: The project can concentrate its resources on developing a superior user experience and innovative features at the application level, rather than managing complex blockchain infrastructure. Leveraging Existing Infrastructure: It implies that WLFI will likely build upon established blockchain networks, potentially benefiting from their security, scalability, and existing user bases. This could lead to faster deployment and greater stability for the WLFI DeFi project. This strategic choice underscores a pragmatic approach, prioritizing accessibility and functionality over building a new foundational layer in the crowded blockchain space. What are the Potential Benefits and Challenges for the WLFI DeFi Project? The launch of a debit card and app by the WLFI DeFi project presents both exciting opportunities and inherent challenges within the dynamic crypto landscape. Potential Benefits: Increased Accessibility: By offering a debit card compatible with Apple Pay and supporting USD1, WLFI can significantly lower the barrier to entry for individuals new to digital finance. Mainstream Adoption: The association with a prominent family and the focus on user-friendly interfaces could attract a broader audience beyond traditional crypto enthusiasts. Simplified Payments: Users could experience a seamless blend of traditional and digital payments, making day-to-day transactions more efficient. Potential Challenges: Regulatory Scrutiny: Any project associated with high-profile figures, especially within the DeFi space, often faces intense regulatory oversight. Market Competition: The digital payments and DeFi sectors are highly competitive, with many established players and new entrants constantly innovating. Security and Trust: Ensuring robust security for user funds and maintaining public trust will be paramount for the long-term success of the WLFI DeFi project. Navigating these aspects will be key for WLFI as it steps into the spotlight. The impending launch of a debit card and consumer app by the WLFI DeFi project marks a significant moment in the convergence of traditional finance and decentralized technologies. With its focus on ease of use, compatibility with existing payment systems like Apple Pay, and inspiration from popular platforms like Venmo and Robinhood, WLFI is clearly aiming for mass appeal. While the journey ahead will undoubtedly present its own set of hurdles, the potential for this project to simplify digital payments and broaden access to DeFi is substantial. It will be fascinating to observe how this initiative shapes the future of financial transactions. Frequently Asked Questions About the WLFI DeFi Project What is the WLFI DeFi project? The WLFI DeFi project, or World Liberty Financial, is a decentralized finance initiative reportedly associated with the Trump family, aiming to launch a debit card and a consumer application for digital payments. What features will the WLFI debit card offer? The WLFI debit card is designed to support USD1 payments and will be compatible with Apple Pay, making digital currency transactions more convenient and integrated into everyday spending. How does the WLFI app compare to existing platforms? WLFI co-founder Jack Folkman stated that the consumer application is inspired by the user-friendly payment platform Venmo and the trading platform Robinhood, suggesting a focus on ease of use and potentially integrated financial services. Will the WLFI DeFi project launch its own blockchain? According to co-founder Jack Folkman, there are currently no plans for the WLFI DeFi project to launch its own proprietary blockchain. This indicates an approach of building on existing infrastructure. Who is Jack Folkman in relation to the WLFI DeFi project? Jack Folkman is identified as a co-founder of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the entity behind the WLFI DeFi project, and has provided insights into the project’s development plans. What are your thoughts on the WLFI DeFi project and its potential impact on digital payments? Share this article with your friends and on social media to spark a conversation about the future of finance! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post Exclusive: WLFI DeFi Project Set to Transform Digital Payments with Debit Card & App first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.0156+0.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.7+0.20%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01466-0.74%
Coinstats2025/09/23 12:10
