Ripple bets big on stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL tops $1B
The post Ripple bets big on stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL tops $1B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple, the firm that offers its users a blockchain-based digital payment network, has shifted its focus towards stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) as a strategy for the XRP Ledger’s Institutional DeFi Plan. Notably, recent reports have revealed that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has exceeded $1 billion in stablecoin transactions within one month. Additionally, it secured a position in the top ten chains for RWA activity, increasing its importance in institutional adoption. Ripple stated that tokenized assets and stablecoins are no longer viewed as just experiments. According to its roadmap, they are becoming crucial tools for fintech firms, asset managers, and banks. In the meantime, the company has made public its intention to establish XRPL as the foundation for issuing, trading, and managing these assets on a large scale. Ripple implements several developments in its operation The native lending protocol is a significant feature that will be launched soon with XRPL version 3.0.0, marking a significant milestone in the crypto ecosystem, directly enabling pooled lending and underwritten credit on the ledger. This protocol was developed to offer affordable loans while strictly adhering to the regulations. Under it, institutions will acquire funding more easily while following KYC and AML requirements. Concerning Ripple’s recent milestone, the firm had showcased payments for stablecoin transfers, demonstrating real developments in settlement technology. Apart from the native lending protocol, compliance tools are another crucial aspect. Ripple has reportedly introduced credentials that relate to decentralized identifiers, globally unique identifiers that enable an entity to be identified in a verifiable manner. This, therefore, grants Ripple’s trusted issuers the ability to verify their accreditation level or KYC status. The Deep Freeze tool, on the other hand, will enable issuers on the XRP Ledger to avoid carrying out operations on flagged accounts. Other features, such as Permissioned DEXs and Token…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:37