Ripple bets big on stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL tops $1B

Ripple bets big on stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL tops $1B

The post Ripple bets big on stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL tops $1B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple, the firm that offers its users a blockchain-based digital payment network, has shifted its focus towards stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs)  as a strategy for the XRP Ledger’s Institutional DeFi Plan. Notably, recent reports have revealed that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has exceeded $1 billion in stablecoin transactions within one month. Additionally, it secured a position in the top ten chains for RWA activity, increasing its importance in institutional adoption. Ripple stated that tokenized assets and stablecoins are no longer viewed as just experiments. According to its roadmap, they are becoming crucial tools for fintech firms, asset managers, and banks.   In the meantime, the company has made public its intention to establish XRPL as the foundation for issuing, trading, and managing these assets on a large scale. Ripple implements several developments in its operation  The native lending protocol is a significant feature that will be launched soon with XRPL version 3.0.0, marking a significant milestone in the crypto ecosystem, directly enabling pooled lending and underwritten credit on the ledger. This protocol was developed to offer affordable loans while strictly adhering to the regulations. Under it, institutions will acquire funding more easily while following KYC and AML requirements. Concerning Ripple’s recent milestone, the firm had showcased payments for stablecoin transfers, demonstrating real developments in settlement technology. Apart from the native lending protocol, compliance tools are another crucial aspect. Ripple has reportedly introduced credentials that relate to decentralized identifiers, globally unique identifiers that enable an entity to be identified in a verifiable manner. This, therefore, grants Ripple’s trusted issuers the ability to verify their accreditation level or KYC status. The Deep Freeze tool, on the other hand, will enable issuers on the XRP Ledger to avoid carrying out operations on flagged accounts. Other features, such as Permissioned DEXs and Token…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:37
South Korean Financial Giants Unlocking A Revolutionary Digital Future

South Korean Financial Giants Unlocking A Revolutionary Digital Future

The post South Korean Financial Giants Unlocking A Revolutionary Digital Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins: South Korean Financial Giants Unlocking A Revolutionary Digital Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoins: South Korean Financial Giants Unlocking a Revolutionary Digital Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoins-south-korea-finance/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:30
Hacker loses $48M UXLINK to phishing attack

Hacker loses $48M UXLINK to phishing attack

The post Hacker loses $48M UXLINK to phishing attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A hacker who first exploited UXLINK lost the funds to a phishing scam perpetrated by another criminal. This case highlights a rare ‘hacker-on-hacker’ crime, demonstrating that even cybercriminals are susceptible to phishing schemes. A hacker who exploited UXLINK lost $48 million worth of UXLINK tokens today after falling victim to a phishing attack. The original attacker, who had illegally minted the digital assets from the UXLINK blockchain project, became the target of a secondary scammer. The incident represents an unusual case of “hacker-on-hacker” crime in the crypto space, where the initial perpetrator lost their ill-gotten gains to a phishing scheme designed to trick victims into revealing wallet credentials. Phishing attacks typically exploit user errors rather than protocol vulnerabilities, often using fake websites or fraudulent messages. The crypto ecosystem has seen numerous high-profile thefts, including the 2022 Ronin Network hack where attackers stole $625 million. Stolen funds frequently become targets for additional attacks, as criminals attempt to exploit other criminals in the decentralized landscape. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/hacker-loses-48m-uxlink-to-phishing-attack/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:24
Explosive $250K Target Amid Global Money Surge

Explosive $250K Target Amid Global Money Surge

The post Explosive $250K Target Amid Global Money Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Explosive $250K Target Amid Global Money Surge Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Prediction: Explosive $250K Target Amid Global Money Surge Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-prediction-surge/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:18
UK’s Pension Protection Fund cuts levy to zero

UK’s Pension Protection Fund cuts levy to zero

The post UK’s Pension Protection Fund cuts levy to zero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Tuesday, the UK’s Pension Protection Fund (PPF) confirmed it would end its levy in 2025–26, freeing up £45 million, equal to about $60 million, for schemes this year. The lifeboat fund added that this year’s levy rules were written to allow the levy to be reduced to zero, provided the necessary legal changes made sufficient progress.. Kate Jones, chair of the PPF, commented on the bill’s progress: “The legislative changes we’ve needed to further reduce the levy have made good progress, giving us the confidence to act decisively for this year’s levy.” The PPF said its decision will offer clarity for DB schemes and their sponsors The PPF’s surplus stands at around £14 billion, but under current rules, which cap levy rises at 25%, it cannot implement a zero levy without losing the ability to raise funds again.  With the Pension Schemes Bill clearing its Commons committee stage earlier this month and enjoying broad support from policymakers and stakeholders, the PPF board said it was the right time to move to a zero levy. It added that the move would “provide timely clarity for DB schemes and their sponsors,” helping them make related financial decisions this year.  It also said it will keep engaging with policymakers throughout the Bill’s passage and plans to consult industry stakeholders on the 2026/27 levy once there is more clarity on the legislation.  In recent years, the PPF has become much better positioned to meet pension obligations, aided by higher interest rates that have raised funding levels in defined benefit schemes by reducing the present value of their liabilities. PPF data shows that nearly 5,000 DB schemes are eligible for the pensions lifeboat. Together, they had a net surplus of about £219 billion over the cost of providing PPF-level benefits as of last March,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:16
Cryptocurrency Market Structure Act Set for 2025 Passage

Cryptocurrency Market Structure Act Set for 2025 Passage

The post Cryptocurrency Market Structure Act Set for 2025 Passage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Cryptocurrency Market Structure Act set for 2025 aims to clear regulatory duties between the SEC and CFTC. Patrick Witt emphasizes the act’s potential to repatriate overseas crypto companies. Proactive regulatory frameworks may lead to enhanced growth and stabilization in digital asset markets. Patrick Witt, Executive Director of the White House Digital Asset Advisory Committee, announced at the Korea Blockchain Week that the Cryptocurrency Market Structure Act is expected to pass by 2025. The act aims to clarify regulatory roles in digital assets, promoting repatriation of overseas crypto companies, impacting market structure and investor sentiment. U.S. Crypto Regulatory Framework on the Horizon for 2025 Patrick Witt, Executive Director, White House Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated: “The Cryptocurrency Market Structure Act is expected to pass by the end of 2025, aiming to clarify the regulatory split between the CFTC and SEC over digital assets and promote the repatriation of overseas crypto companies.” Source: Event Coverage at Korea Blockchain Week. The act, central to regulatory clarity, seeks to delineate SEC and CFTC duties within the digital asset landscape. Patrick Witt, Executive Director, White House Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated: “The Cryptocurrency Market Structure Act is expected to pass by the end of 2025, aiming to clarify the regulatory split between the CFTC and SEC over digital assets and promote the repatriation of overseas crypto companies.” Source: Event Coverage at Korea Blockchain Week. Historical Context and Financial Insights on Crypto Regulation Did you know? The shift toward the Cryptocurrency Market Structure Act pushes the agenda further than the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which previously influenced market adaptability and compliance strategies. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is valued at $4,183.44, with a market cap of 504,956,917,820. Recently, ETH experienced a 7-day price decrease of 7.67%, despite a 90-day rise…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:15
U.S. Lawmakers have asked the SEC to act on Trump’s Crypto Retirement Plan

U.S. Lawmakers have asked the SEC to act on Trump’s Crypto Retirement Plan

A bipartisan group of nine reputed lawmakers from the United States have filed an official letter to the SEC chair, Paul Atkins, on September 22, to move forward and accelerate the executive order to enable crypto investments in U.S. 401(k) retirement plans. Implementing Trump’s executive order could allow millions of Americans to invest in Bitcoin ... Read more The post U.S. Lawmakers have asked the SEC to act on Trump’s Crypto Retirement Plan appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/23 14:11
Seoul Exchange’s Bold Venture Into Digital Assets

Seoul Exchange’s Bold Venture Into Digital Assets

The post Seoul Exchange’s Bold Venture Into Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary RWA Tokens: Seoul Exchange’s Bold Venture Into Digital Assets Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary RWA Tokens: Seoul Exchange’s Bold Venture into Digital Assets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/seoul-exchange-rwa-tokens/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 13:54
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Will Return Tuesday—But Not On Sinclair Stations

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Will Return Tuesday—But Not On Sinclair Stations

The post ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Will Return Tuesday—But Not On Sinclair Stations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Walt Disney Company announced late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel—whose show was suspended last week for a monologue that criticized Republicans and President Donald Trump after the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk—will return to ABC on Tuesday, although the comedian’s show will not be carried by affiliate stations operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Kimmel’s show will return Tuesday. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Disney said it reached the decision to return the show after “having thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel. Disney wrote it suspended Kimmel’s show “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” noting it “felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.” The decision follows intense scrutiny from top Democrats like former President Barack Obama, Hollywood stars, and major public figures including former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, who seemingly blasted current Disney CEO Bob Iger when he tweeted, “Where has all the leadership gone?” What Have Affiliate Station Owners Sinclair And Nexstar Said? Sinclair Broadcast Group announced it will preempt Kimmel’s show on its ABC affiliate stations when it returns to air on Tuesday. In a statement, the company said: “Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.” Sinclair controls 39 ABC-affiliated stations across the country, which means the preemption could significantly limit the show’s viewership. Previously, Sinclair had demanded an apology from Kimmel to Kirk’s family and a “meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA,” the conservative group Kirk led. Nexstar, which announced it was preempting the late-night show from its ABC affiliate stations last week—before Disney paused the show’s production—has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 13:49
White House eyes year-end finish line for sweeping crypto market structure bill

White House eyes year-end finish line for sweeping crypto market structure bill

Witt said the council is working with the House and the Senate to get the bill on U.S. President Trump's desk as soon as possible.
Coinstats2025/09/23 13:32
