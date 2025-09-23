MEXC-handelsplattformen
South Korea’s Suspicious Crypto Reports Double In 2025
South Korea's Suspicious Crypto Reports Double In 2025
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 14:41
ETH-Based Little Pepe Raises $26M in Presale
Dubai, UAE, 23rd September 2025, Chainwire The post ETH-Based Little Pepe Raises $26M in Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 14:30
South Korea warns U.S. trade deal could spark financial crisis
South Korea warned U.S. trade demands could spark a crisis as President Lee Jae-Myung called for safeguards to protect the economy. South Korea is now warning that U.S. trade demands could destabilise its economy if agreed on without safeguards. President Lee Jae-Myung has compared Washington's push for a $350 billion cash transfer to conditions […] The post South Korea warns U.S. trade deal could spark financial crisis appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 14:30
BitMine Buys 264K More ETH, Now Holds Over 2% of Ethereum Supply
BitMine boosts Ethereum holdings to over 2% of supply, strengthening its crypto treasury with $11.4B in diverse digital assets and cash reserves. BitMine Immersion has confirmed a large expansion of its Ethereum reserves, underscoring its role as a leading crypto treasury. The company revealed on Monday that it had bought 264,378 ETH that would bring […] The post BitMine Buys 264K More ETH, Now Holds Over 2% of Ethereum Supply appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 14:30
S. Korea Regulators Sound Alarm on Surge in Hwanchigi Schemes
The post S. Korea Regulators Sound Alarm on Surge in Hwanchigi Schemes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The bulk of flagged transactions is tied to a practice known as “hwanchigi”, where illicit money is converted into crypto offshore, transferred back into Korea through exchanges, and then withdrawn in Korean won From 2021 to August 2025, customs data shows about ₩9.56 trillion (approximately $7.1 billion) worth of crypto-linked criminality referred to prosecutors, with roughly 90% of that tied to hwanchigi-type schemes Lawmakers in South Korea are pushing for stronger enforcement, more coordination between agencies (FIU and KCS), and improvements in tracking criminal funds and illegal foreign remittances Between January and August 2025, 36,684 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) were submitted by virtual asset service providers (VASPs), say South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and Korea Customs Service (KCS). The year is not over, yet this number already exceeds the combined total from all of 2023 (16,076) and 2024 (19,658). The bulk of flagged transactions is tied to a practice known as “hwanchigi”, where illicit money is converted into crypto offshore, transferred back into Korea through exchanges, and then withdrawn in Korean won. From 2021 to August 2025, customs data shows about ₩9.56 trillion (approximately $7.1 billion) worth of crypto-linked criminality referred to prosecutors, with roughly 90% of that tied to hwanchigi-type schemes. Related: Seoul Lifts 7-Year Ban, Allowing Crypto Firms Access to Capital and Tax Breaks Stablecoins at the Center of Cross-Border Abuse One of the highlighted cases is when an underground broker allegedly used Tether (USDT) to move about ₩57.1 billion (about $42 million) between South Korea and Russia via thousands of transactions. There’s growing concern about the misuse of stablecoins (especially USDT), since they make cross-border transfers easier to move large sums covertly. As such, the country is planning to introduce stricter rules for digital asset services (including better reporting requirements and oversight) to combat these rising…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 14:27
Yi He Labs, Managing $10 Billion, Considers Raising Outside Capital
The post Yi He Labs, Managing $10 Billion, Considers Raising Outside Capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategic Move: Yi He Labs, Managing $10 Billion, Considers Raising Outside Capital Skip to content Home Crypto News Strategic Move: Yi He Labs, Managing $10 Billion, Considers Raising Outside Capital Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/yi-he-labs-capital/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 14:03
White House plans to finalize comprehensive cryptocurrency market structure bill by year-end
PANews reported on September 23rd that Patrick Witt , executive director of the White House Digital Asset Advisory Council, stated that he expects the Crypto Market Structure Act to be passed by the end of the year. The bill, a consolidation of multiple pieces of legislation, aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets, including clarifying the division of responsibilities between the CFTC and the SEC . The core legislation, the CLARITY Act, passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support in July , and Senate Republicans also introduced the Responsible Financial Innovation Act this month. Witt stated that the White House is working with Congress to ensure the bill's swift submission to President Trump for his signature and is actively seeking to attract crypto companies back to the United States.
PANews
2025/09/23 13:55
The UK's Pension Protection Fund stated that it crafted rules to set the levy to zero
The UK's Pension Protection Fund stated that it crafted rules to set the levy to zero.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 13:55
Vitalik Buterin Addresses Key Myths Over Coinbase L2 Base Custody Concerns
The post Vitalik Buterin Addresses Key Myths Over Coinbase L2 Base Custody Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has addressed some key myths around the custodial features of Coinbase’s Layer-2 platform Base. In his latest support for the Layer-2 network, Buterin said that the platform maintains the core principles of decentralization while improving user experience. Amid the growing concerns over L2 centralization Ethereum co-founder steps in to explain their importance. Vitalik Buterin Defends Ethereum Layer-2 Base In a comprehensive message on the X platform, the Ethereum co-founder voiced support for Base, a Layer-2 platform by Coinbase, residing on Ethereum. According to Buterin, Base operates as an Ethereum L2 that leverages centralized elements for stronger UX features. However, it ultimately relies on Ethereum’s decentralized base layer for security. His comments come just as Coinbase is planning to introduce Base Token, in an attempt to further decentralize the chain. Importantly, Vitalik Buterin emphasized that Base does not have custody of user funds. Thus, it cannot seize assets or block withdrawals, and aligns with L2beat’s Stage 1 security definition. Buterin also pushed back against misconceptions around platforms like L2beat, clarifying that they measure “concrete properties that protect users from being rugged” rather than acting as a “nerd-sharia compliance authority.” The Ethereum co-founder stated that if an L2 shuts down, users can still withdraw funds directly from Ethereum. He further cited past examples such as Soneium to illustrate how L2s prevent operator censorship. Vitalik Buterin said: “L2s are non-custodial. They are extensions of Ethereum, not glorified servers. Smart contract logic on Ethereum L1 guarantees that user funds remain under L1 control, preventing theft or censorship by L2 operators.” Coinbase CLO Debunks the FUD on L2 Sequencers Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase, has rejected claims that Layer-2 sequencers like those on Base should be treated as exchanges. Grewal pointed out that the U.S. SEC defines an exchange…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 13:53
Vitalik Buterin praises Base as the 'right way' amid L2 sequencer 'FUD'
Vitalik Buterin defended Base and layer-2 networks against regulatory concerns, arguing they're infrastructure extensions of Ethereum, not exchanges. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has praised Ethereum layer-2 Base's approach to decentralization in response to recent concerns over Base's sequencer and whether it should be treated as an exchange. "Base is doing things the right way: an L2 on top of Ethereum, that uses its centralized features to provide stronger UX features, while still being tied into Ethereum's decentralized base layer for security," Vitalik Buterin said on Tuesday. He added that the Coinbase layer-2 does not have custody over your funds, "they cannot steal funds or stop you from withdrawing funds."Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/23 13:31
