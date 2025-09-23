2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
BlackRock and major firms report $76M outflows in Ethereum ETFs

BlackRock and major firms report $76M outflows in Ethereum ETFs

The post BlackRock and major firms report $76M outflows in Ethereum ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $76 million in outflows, reflecting continued volatility in investor interest. Major asset managers, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Bitwise, reported significant redemptions from their Ethereum ETF products. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $76 million in outflows on Monday, with major asset managers BlackRock and Fidelity among the firms reporting investor redemptions from their exchange-traded funds. The outflows continue a pattern of volatility seen in September 2025, with ETH-tracking funds experiencing fluctuating investor interest. Fidelity and Bitwise drove much of the redemption activity, while BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum ETF saw occasional inflows that partially offset the broader trend across the product category. Since launching in July 2024, spot Ethereum ETFs have accumulated over $13 billion in net inflows overall. However, Grayscale’s legacy trust has seen outflows exceeding $4.5 billion as investors migrated to newer, lower-fee alternatives. The funds have shown institutional appetite for ETH exposure in recent months, with several trading days recording more than $100 million in inflows. Ethereum traded at approximately current levels amid broader digital asset market movements. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-major-firms-ethereum-etf-outflows-september-2025/
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004624-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08538-0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.22%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:42
Del
Vietnam Embraces Cryptocurrency with Launch of Regulated Market

Vietnam Embraces Cryptocurrency with Launch of Regulated Market

Vietnam has launched a pilot program to regulate its burgeoning crypto market. The five-year initiative aims to bring the country's estimated US$100 billion crypto trading industry under official oversight, a significant shift from its previously prohibitive.
Del
Blockhead2025/09/23 14:35
Del
ETH Could Soar as Ethereum Positions Itself as AI Settlement Layer, Experts Say

ETH Could Soar as Ethereum Positions Itself as AI Settlement Layer, Experts Say

The post ETH Could Soar as Ethereum Positions Itself as AI Settlement Layer, Experts Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has launched a new decentralized AI team led by Davide Crapis. For Gil Rosen, co-founder of the Blockchain Builders Fund, this move represents a shift for Ethereum from a neutral settlement layer to a more “opinionated” Layer-1. The Ethereum Foundation Ventures Into AI With New Team The Ethereum Foundation has recently launched […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/eth-could-soar-as-ethereum-positions-itself-as-ai-settlement-layer-experts-say/
1
1$0.013446-8.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08538-0.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+1.55%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:32
Del
South African asset management company Sygnia warns investors against investing all their money in Bitcoin funds

South African asset management company Sygnia warns investors against investing all their money in Bitcoin funds

PANews reported on September 23rd that South African asset management company Sygnia Ltd. will discourage investors from investing all their assets in the high-risk Sygnia Life Bitcoin Plus fund, according to Bloomberg. The fund is benchmarked against the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF , which has recently seen an 82% annual increase in Bitcoin. Sygnia recommends that investors allocate no more than 5% of their assets to such crypto funds, emphasizing that Bitcoin's high volatility can lead to significant asset losses in extreme market conditions. The company plans to launch additional crypto ETFs on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange once regulatory approval is met.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004624-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08538-0.47%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003443+1.44%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 14:25
Del
Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin Sees $363M Outflow, Ethereum Drops $76M

Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin Sees $363M Outflow, Ethereum Drops $76M

The post Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin Sees $363M Outflow, Ethereum Drops $76M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 22, neither the spot Bitcoin ETF nor the Ethereum ETFs recorded any inflows. Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $363 million, while Ethereum ETFs recorded $75.95 million, as reported by SoSoValue.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $363.17 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading with $276.68 million. Ark …
LayerNet
NET$0.00008789+2.57%
ARK
ARK$0.4328+0.41%
Del
CoinPedia2025/09/23 14:25
Del
Vitalik Backs Base as Top Ethereum L2

Vitalik Backs Base as Top Ethereum L2

The post Vitalik Backs Base as Top Ethereum L2 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At Korea Blockchain Week, Vitalik Buterin praised Base as a leading Ethereum Layer 2 solution, combining user-friendly centralized features with Ethereum’s strong decentralized security. He confirmed Base meets L2beat’s Stage 1 non-custodial standard, meaning it cannot seize or block user withdrawals. Ethereum’s smart contracts protect users’ funds, even if Base shuts down. Buterin also clarified …
1
1$0.013446-8.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004986+2.71%
Del
CoinPedia2025/09/23 14:05
Del
Viewpoint: This round of decline is a controllable deleveraging event in the cryptocurrency market

Viewpoint: This round of decline is a controllable deleveraging event in the cryptocurrency market

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Jinshi, FalconX's global derivatives director Griffin Sears said: "Overall, we believe that the latest wave of decline is a controlled deleveraging event in the cryptocurrency market. However, compared with a year ago, the increase in leverage in the cryptocurrency market still leaves ample room for unusually large fluctuations." “Ethereum’s sharp decline reflects excessive leverage meeting illiquidity rather than any fundamental catalyst,” said Chris Newhouse, director of research at decentralized finance research firm Ergonia. “During times of market stress, Ethereum has returned to its historical role as a higher-beta expression of sentiment for digital assets.” Despite this, Bitcoin's volatility has been relatively contained this year, reflecting its greater market depth and growing role as a portfolio hedge for mainstream investors. With the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, industry analysts expect inflows to resume, even if crypto reserve companies slow their purchases. "Overall, we expect Bitcoin to trend more closely in line with equities and macro risk," said Sears.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08538-0.47%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-9.88%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.002407+12.21%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 13:49
Del
Helius Medical Stock Pops 8.5% After Hours On Solana Treasury Purchases

Helius Medical Stock Pops 8.5% After Hours On Solana Treasury Purchases

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) rallied in Monday's after-hours trading after announcing a Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) purchase worth $175 million.read more
Solana
SOL$211.86-3.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08538-0.47%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 13:41
Del
Corporate Crypto Treasury Model: Unveiling the Perilous Path to Collapse

Corporate Crypto Treasury Model: Unveiling the Perilous Path to Collapse

BitcoinWorld Corporate Crypto Treasury Model: Unveiling the Perilous Path to Collapse The buzz around companies holding significant cryptocurrency reserves, a strategy often dubbed the corporate crypto treasury model, is facing a stark reality check. What was once seen as an innovative approach to corporate finance is now reportedly showing critical signs of collapse, according to a recent Financial Times report. This shift marks a pivotal moment for businesses that embraced digital assets as a core part of their balance sheets. What’s Driving the Shift Away from Corporate Crypto Treasury? Initially, the idea of a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) gained considerable traction, promising new avenues for growth and hedging against inflation. However, the landscape has changed dramatically. The primary driver behind this apparent reversal is the significant drop in the value of these crypto holdings, often falling below the companies’ average purchase prices. Instead of continuing to accumulate digital assets, many firms are now pivoting their financial strategies. The Financial Times highlighted that at least seven companies have recently initiated share buybacks. This move is a traditional method used to boost stock prices and return value to shareholders, starkly contrasting the earlier enthusiasm for token purchases under the corporate crypto treasury model. The Perils of a Digital Asset Treasury Strategy The report suggests that companies with substantial crypto reserves are not only struggling with falling asset values but are also becoming attractive acquisition targets. This indicates a broader re-evaluation of the DAT model’s sustainability. Consider the recent acquisition of Nasdaq-listed medical technology company Semler Scientific (SMLR) by U.S. asset manager Strive. Semler Scientific famously held 5,816 BTC, valued at an impressive $675 million, making it a prime example of a company with a significant corporate crypto treasury. This trend, where firms with large crypto holdings are being acquired, further signals a potential end to the widespread adoption of the DAT model. The publication also critically described many adopters of this strategy as: Shell companies with minimal or no operating profit. Firms whose stock prices were primarily driven by the fluctuating value of their token holdings rather than fundamental business performance. Such observations raise serious questions about the long-term viability and strategic rationale behind maintaining a substantial corporate crypto treasury without robust underlying operations. Expert Insights on the Future of Corporate Crypto Treasury The rapid rise and potential fall of this strategy have not gone unnoticed by industry experts. Elliot Chun, a partner at the crypto advisory firm Architect Partners, remarked that discussions about the model’s downfall are already prevalent, despite its popularity surging just six months prior. This rapid turnaround underscores the volatile and unpredictable nature of integrating digital assets into corporate finance. Chun’s prediction is clear: very few companies will ultimately succeed with the corporate crypto treasury strategy. He points out a significant shift in corporate behavior, where many of these firms are now actively raising funds for share buybacks instead of making further token purchases. This strategic pivot directly contradicts the foundational principles of the DAT strategy, highlighting a clear departure from earlier ambitions. Rethinking the Corporate Crypto Treasury: A New Era? The implications of this shift are profound. It suggests a growing realization among corporate leaders that relying heavily on volatile digital assets for stock valuation or treasury management carries substantial risks. The market appears to be distinguishing between companies with genuine operational profits and those whose valuations are primarily speculative, tied to crypto prices. For businesses considering or currently employing a corporate crypto treasury model, this serves as a crucial wake-up call. It emphasizes the need for a balanced approach, robust risk management, and a clear alignment between digital asset holdings and core business objectives. The era of simply accumulating crypto without a sustainable operational framework may indeed be drawing to a close, paving the way for more prudent and integrated strategies. In conclusion, the journey of the corporate crypto treasury model, from a trending innovation to a strategy showing signs of collapse, offers valuable lessons. It highlights the inherent volatility of the crypto market and the importance of fundamental business strength over speculative asset holdings. As companies re-evaluate their financial blueprints, the emphasis is shifting back towards strategies that ensure long-term stability and shareholder value through proven operational success, rather than solely through digital asset accumulation. The market is evolving, and with it, corporate financial strategies must adapt to navigate these complex waters effectively. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT)? A Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a corporate strategy where companies hold significant reserves of cryptocurrency on their balance sheets, often as a treasury management or investment approach. Why are companies abandoning the corporate crypto treasury model? Companies are reportedly abandoning this model due to falling cryptocurrency values, which have often dropped below their average purchase prices, making the holdings less valuable. Many are pivoting to traditional share buybacks instead. What are share buybacks and why are companies using them? Share buybacks are when a company repurchases its own shares from the open market. Companies use them to reduce the number of outstanding shares, which can boost earnings per share and increase the stock price, signaling confidence to investors. What does the Semler Scientific acquisition signify for the DAT model? The acquisition of Semler Scientific, a company known for its substantial Bitcoin holdings, suggests that firms with large crypto treasuries might become attractive targets for acquisition, further signaling a re-evaluation of the DAT model’s standalone viability. Is the corporate crypto treasury model completely dead? While showing significant signs of collapse and facing expert skepticism, the model may not be entirely dead. However, its widespread adoption is likely to diminish, with a focus shifting towards more robust, operationally-backed strategies rather than speculative crypto holdings. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed on the latest trends in corporate finance and the cryptocurrency market by spreading the word. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping corporate crypto treasury corporate finance. This post Corporate Crypto Treasury Model: Unveiling the Perilous Path to Collapse first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.009855-9.11%
SIX
SIX$0.02095-0.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,977.85-0.05%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 13:40
Del
Bitmine ETH Holdings Exceed 2.4 Million Tokens Worth 2% of ETH Supply

Bitmine ETH Holdings Exceed 2.4 Million Tokens Worth 2% of ETH Supply

Bitmine Immersion has announced that its ethereum holdings now exceed 2.4 million tokens, over 2% of the total ETH supply, bringing its total crypto and cash reserves to $11.4 billion. The company remains the largest ethereum treasury globally and one of the most heavily traded stocks in the U.S. Bitmine Solidifies Position as World’s Largest […]
Union
U$0.009855-9.11%
Ethereum
ETH$4,161.52-0.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00554-1.59%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 13:30
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns