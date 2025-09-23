MEXC-handelsplattformen
Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025’s Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
The post Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025’s Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market has entered a long-term correction period and might lose a serious portion of its valuation. Shiba Inu is getting ready to test out 2025’s bottom at around $0.00001, and Bitcoin is already eyeing $100,000 level. But in the case of Bitcoin and XRP, the correction might not aggravate and keep the overall state of the market neutral. Shiba Inu weak There are indications of weakness on Shiba Inu, which could push the token down to its lowest levels in 2025. The asset’s recent break from its long-standing symmetrical triangle structure has put it in a technical position, indicating that more losses are probably next. The 200-day EMA is still acting as strong overhead resistance, and SHIB has dropped below both its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, currently trading at about $0.00001213. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView The failure to stay above these levels indicates that buyers are losing market control and that bearish momentum is developing. The sell-offs, volume spikes, provide additional evidence that this decline is the result of a wider change in market sentiment rather than just a low liquidity event. With little indication of a reversal, the RSI has fallen near oversold territory, indicating intense selling pressure. The most likely scenario going forward is a test of deeper levels of support. The next critical area is around $0.00001050, which might represent a new local bottom for 2025 if SHIB is unable to stabilize above $0.00001200. The possibility of SHIB starting a protracted downward trend, and possibly wiping out a large portion of its previous annual gains, would be indicated by a break below this level. The outlook for SHIB remains pessimistic, due to the lack of significant catalysts in the near future and cautious market conditions. In the coming weeks, Shiba Inu looks set to revisit,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:02
Pop Social Taps CryptoPay to Redefine Web3 Social Empowerment and Payments
The partnership between Pop Social and CryptoPay aims to revolutionize the payment and AI-led social empowerment within the Web3 ecosystem.
POP
$0.008735
-1.78%
AI
$0.1243
-0.48%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 15:00
Bitwise CIO Reveals His 12-Month Forecast for Bitcoin
The post Bitwise CIO Reveals His 12-Month Forecast for Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Asset Management, said on a CNBC program that he expects the amount of Bitcoin held by corporate companies on their balance sheets to double in the next 12 months. This trend is particularly strong with companies, as well as individuals, looking to hold between 5% and 10% of Bitcoin in their portfolios, according to Hougan. According to data from Bitcointreasuries, more than 180 publicly traded companies have already added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Hougan noted that the “digital asset treasury” (DAT) model pioneered by MicroStrategy initially saw rapid growth but has now entered a more balanced consolidation phase. However, he noted that these companies are slowing down their purchases rather than selling, and are increasingly shifting to crypto ETFs. Hougan stated that he sees recent market pullbacks as opportunities, predicting that inflows into Bitcoin ETFs will accelerate, especially in the final quarter of the year. He also emphasized that institutional adoption is the real story in the cryptocurrency market: “Data shows that companies are still buying Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. As long as this trend continues, I see no reason to dismiss this story.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitwise-cio-reveals-his-12-month-forecast-for-bitcoin/
REAL
$0.06293
+3.96%
MORE
$0.08538
-0.47%
COM
$0.017007
+3.22%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 14:56
Capital B announces €1.2 million capital increase to expand Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on September 23rd that Capital B ( The Blockchain Group , ALCPB ) announced the completion of a € 1.2 million private placement at € 1.70 per share. The funds will be used to acquire approximately 10 Bitcoins, increasing the company's potential holdings to 2,810 BTC . The offering, subscribed to by multiple TOBAM funds, totaled 706,000 new shares. Following the offering, Capital B's total share capital reached 214,843,385 shares, with adjustments to its shareholder structure and net asset value per share.
1
$0.013446
-8.02%
B
$0.35164
-0.56%
BTC
$112,977.83
-0.05%
PANews
2025/09/23 14:21
Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan
Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan.
XRP
$2.8798
+0.41%
DEFI
$0.001723
-0.28%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 14:15
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI risks further loss as bearish outlook persists
Pi Network (PI) edges lower by 5% at press time on Tuesday, advancing the 19% drop from the previous day. The sudden crash in Pi marks the failure of Pi Network founders to boost investor sentiment by visiting the Seoul community meetup on Monday.
BOOST
$0.10108
+3.29%
PI
$0.28337
+3.44%
Fxstreet
2025/09/23 14:15
Data: $23 billion in BTC and ETH options contracts expire on Friday
PANews reported on September 23rd that Deribit data showed that approximately $23 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options contracts were set to expire on Friday, marking one of the largest expiration dates ever. The largest bets on options contracts expiring at the end of this month are concentrated at two extremes: protective options that protect against a price drop below $95,000, and call options that bet on a price surge above $140,000. The popularity of short-term bets reflects the market's belief that a sudden short squeeze or forced liquidation will drive the next move.
BTC
$112,977.83
-0.05%
MOVE
$0.1178
+1.46%
EVER
$0.01695
-1.10%
PANews
2025/09/23 13:52
Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization in Hong Kong Faces Beijing’s Regulatory Pushback
The post Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization in Hong Kong Faces Beijing’s Regulatory Pushback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The excitement around tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) in Hong Kong has hit a regulatory speed bump. As deals and projects in the city accelerate, Beijing is stepping in to slow momentum, signaling once again that when it comes to digital assets, China prioritizes control over market hype. CSRC Asks Firms to Halt Tokenization Projects According …
CITY
$0.9616
-0.13%
REAL
$0.06293
+3.96%
HYPE
$44.78
-6.57%
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 13:48
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure
Cardano (ADA) price extends its losses, trading below $0.82 at the time of writing on Tuesday after breaking below the ascending trendline, suggesting a deeper correction may be ahead. The rising activity among the dormant wallets further supports the bearish sentiment.
MAY
$0.03984
-0.69%
ADA
$0.8197
-0.35%
WALLET
$0.02828
+19.47%
Fxstreet
2025/09/23 11:30
Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase
Solana (SOL) declined by more than 6% on Monday, despite Helius Medical's (HSDT) acquisition of over 760,190 SOL for about $167 million.
SOL
$211.76
-3.46%
MORE
$0.08538
-0.47%
Fxstreet
2025/09/23 07:45
