Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025’s Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet

The post Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025’s Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market has entered a long-term correction period and might lose a serious portion of its valuation. Shiba Inu is getting ready to test out 2025’s bottom at around $0.00001, and Bitcoin is already eyeing $100,000 level. But in the case of Bitcoin and XRP, the correction might not aggravate and keep the overall state of the market neutral. Shiba Inu weak There are indications of weakness on Shiba Inu, which could push the token down to its lowest levels in 2025. The asset’s recent break from its long-standing symmetrical triangle structure has put it in a technical position, indicating that more losses are probably next. The 200-day EMA is still acting as strong overhead resistance, and SHIB has dropped below both its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, currently trading at about $0.00001213. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView The failure to stay above these levels indicates that buyers are losing market control and that bearish momentum is developing. The sell-offs, volume spikes, provide additional evidence that this decline is the result of a wider change in market sentiment rather than just a low liquidity event. With little indication of a reversal, the RSI has fallen near oversold territory, indicating intense selling pressure. The most likely scenario going forward is a test of deeper levels of support. The next critical area is around $0.00001050, which might represent a new local bottom for 2025 if SHIB is unable to stabilize above $0.00001200. The possibility of SHIB starting a protracted downward trend, and possibly wiping out a large portion of its previous annual gains, would be indicated by a break below this level. The outlook for SHIB remains pessimistic, due to the lack of significant catalysts in the near future and cautious market conditions. In the coming weeks, Shiba Inu looks set to revisit,…