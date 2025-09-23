2025-09-24 Wednesday

CleanSpark secures $100M credit line from Coinbase Prime

The post CleanSpark secures $100M credit line from Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark said Monday it had extended its credit line with Coinbase Prime by $100 million. The company also revealed that the credit is backed by its BTC holdings. The Bitcoin miner plans to deploy the $100 million credit into strategic capital expenditures. The investments include expanding the company’s energy portfolio, scaling its Bitcoin mining operations, and investing in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities. CleanSpark expands its capital strategy We’re proud to deepen our partnership with @CleanSpark_Inc . Through Coinbase Prime, we’re enabling the expansion of their $100M bitcoin-backed credit facility—a bold step in scaling mining operations and advancing crypto’s role in global capital markets. https://t.co/Irxy946U7S — Coinbase Institutional 🛡️ (@CoinbaseInsto) September 22, 2025 Brett Tejpaul, head of Coinbase Institutional, said the firm supports CleanSpark’s innovative approach to expanding its capital strategy. He also believes it’s a step forward for growing the crypto ecosystem through focused capital deployment.  Tejpaul also acknowledged that the Coinbase Prime offering delivers robust, secure, and regulated infrastructure alongside industry-leading custody management. The initiative supports institutions as they scale their digital asset strategies. “We are proud to expand our relationship with Coinbase Prime as we continue to add megawatts to our portfolio and take steps toward alternative use cases for some of our data centers.” Matt Schultz, CEO of CleanSpark Schultz noted that there’s a huge opportunity to accelerate mining growth while simultaneously optimizing the company’s assets. He maintained that the initiative will focus on CleanSpark’s assets near major metro centers and in the firm’s immediate pipeline, via the potential development of high-performance campuses. CleanSpark’s CFO and president, Gary Vecchiarelli, wrote in a statement that the company’s core capital strategy is delivering accretive growth using non-dilutive financing. He also maintained that the BTC miner’s “Infrastructure First” strategy has been proven historically. Vecchiarelli hopes CleanSpark’s strategy will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:40
Lyno AI Gains FOMO Buzz

The post Lyno AI Gains FOMO Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altseason: in September 2025, Bitcoin dominance drops to 58, signaling presales of services such as Lyno AI, Bitcoin Hyper, BlockDAG, and Ozak AI. Lyno AI is the most anticipated with a high interest in the market and innovative features driving investor interest. Early Bird Presale Lyno AI is spurring Urgency. Lyno AI Early Bird is currently in presale at 0.050 per token selling 661,198 tokens, garnering 33,059 already. The second step price will go up to 0.055 with an ultimate goal of 0.100 per token. Customers who spend more than 100 dollars can participate in a giveaway where they have an opportunity to win 10, 000 tokens out of a 100 decree of tokens that are distributed among 10 investors. Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope with reliable investor security. State-of-the-Art AI Drives Cross-Chain Arbitrage. The autonomous bots of Lyno AI scanned 15 + chains and deposited a Kenyan trader with a $300 flash loan into a 9 profit by extracting 3 per cent of Arbitrum edges. It offers real-time governance, sharing of fees with other users by 30 percent and reduction of the supply offered in buying and burning, which is better than competitors such as Bitcoin Hyper that feature enhanced scalability and quicker execution. Why Lyno AI Will Be the Leader of Altseason Gains. Lyno AI is a transparent innovation that integrates AI-based market intelligence, real-time risk controls, and protocol upgrades based on the community. Its verified smart contracts and lightning-fast trade automation make it one of the best presale options among investors who want to get exposure before the so-called altseason boom. The presale to consider is Lyno AI. To avoid prices increasing and the altseason wave arriving at full blast, investors need to move rapidly to purchase it before it is too late. It is a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:37
Dogecoin ETF from 21Shares listed on DTCC with the TDOG ticker

The post Dogecoin ETF from 21Shares listed on DTCC with the TDOG ticker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto asset manager 21Shares’ Dogecoin exchange-traded fund has been added to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s National Securities Clearing Corporation list under the ticker TDOG. Summary 21Shares’ proposed Dogecoin ETF has been added to the DTCC’s eligibility list. The token has been listed under the ticker TDOG. DOGE price was down roughly 4% in the past 24 hours. As of Sep. 23, the updated DTCC list shows that the Swiss asset management firm’s DOGE ETF has been cleared for listing and settlement. (See below.) DTCC’s National Securities Clearing Corporation list | Source: DTCC Issuers typically list their products ahead of potential approval so that the operational groundwork is in place once regulators give the green light. This practice is fairly common among issuers, as the DTCC acts as the main clearing and settlement hub for equities and ETFs in the U.S. However, it must be noted that the Dogecoin fund in question is yet to be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission before it becomes eligible for trading. Unless the commission gives the green light, the DTCC listing remains a procedural step rather than a signal of approval. Earlier this month, spot ETFs for Solana, Hedera, and XRP from issuers Fidelity Investments and Canary Capital were added to the DTCC’s list. 21Shares submitted its proposal to the SEC for a Dogecoin ETF back in April and seeks to offer institutions regulated exposure to the crypto asset. The regulator formally acknowledged the filing in May, but has since delayed its decision for the fund alongside other proposals from issues like Grayscale and BitWise asset management. DOGE price failed to react, slipping about 4% in the past 24 hours, as the broader crypto market faced heavy turbulence with billions in liquidations during the previous session, led by Bitcoin’s drop to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:36
Little Pepe leads speculative momentum

The post Little Pepe leads speculative momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Memecoins are drawing fresh attention in 2025, with Dogecoin’s ETF debut, Shiba Inu’s fight for support, and Little Pepe’s record presale fueling speculation. Summary Dogecoin edges closer to $1 as its first U.S. ETF launch nears. Shiba Inu struggles to hold key support after a sharp price drop. Little Pepe’s $25m+ presale and Layer 2 plans position it as a potential new leader. Memecoins are back in the spotlight as Bitcoin steadies above $115,000 and speculative capital flows into the sector. Investors are asking the big question: which tokens have the momentum to deliver the next round of explosive returns? Dogecoin’s long-awaited ETF debut could set the stage for a run toward $1. Shiba Inu is battling crucial support, and Little Pepe’s record-breaking presale points to a new leader emerging in 2025. Meme legends continue to soar Dogecoin is trading at $0.2645 with a $39.8 billion market cap as investors await the launch of the Rex Shares–Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE). Bloomberg analysts now expect the debut this week, which would make DOJE the first U.S. ETF tied to a memecoin. DOGE has already gained 15% over the past month despite short-term pullbacks, and analysts argue that sustained ETF flows could set up a rally toward $0.35 and eventually the long-anticipated $1 milestone. Shiba Inu is having a hard time staying above $0.00001303 after a sharp 13% drop from its recent highs. The drop has brought SHIB to the daily SMA 200 support level of $0.00001298, which could decide whether it bounces back or drops even more. Market-wide liquidations, coupled with issues surrounding Shibarium, have amplified selling pressure. Little Pepe: The memecoin ready to overtake others While DOGE and SHIB…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:18
Strive And Semler Scientific Merge To Form Bitcoin Treasury Vehicle With 10,900 BTC

The post Strive And Semler Scientific Merge To Form Bitcoin Treasury Vehicle With 10,900 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive And Semler Scientific Merge To Form Bitcoin Treasury Vehicle With 10,900 BTC | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:14
Moonbirds and Azuki IP Coming to Verse8 as AI-Native Game Platform Integrates with Story

The post Moonbirds and Azuki IP Coming to Verse8 as AI-Native Game Platform Integrates with Story appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire Vibecoding Meets Gaming: Anyone Can Build Licensed Multiplayer Worlds With Iconic IP leveraging Verse8 AI game platform and Story’s programmable IP infrastructure Story, a blockchain platform for intellectual property, and Verse8, an AI-powered game creation tool, today announced a collaboration to bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP into user-generated games on the Verse8 platform. Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure, registering and managing IP usage on its Layer-1 network. Verse8 enables users to generate multiplayer 2D and 3D games through natural language prompts without requiring coding. The platform uses proprietary technology to produce 3D assets from a single image. Despite being in beta, Verse8 reports thousands of creators and more than 800,000 monthly active users. By integrating with Story’s programmable licensing system, content created in Verse8—such as characters, quests, and environments—can be registered on-chain with attribution and revenue-sharing mechanisms for IP holders and creators. As part of the collaboration, Moonbirds and Azuki collections will be available within Verse8’s AI-driven builder. Creators will be able to customize these IPs, incorporate them into new game environments, and monetize content through in-game purchases and branded expansions. Revenue distribution will be handled via programmable royalties recorded on Story’s blockchain. The partnership will debut at Origin Summit in Seoul on September 23, 2025. In the coming months, users will be able to launch community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters through Verse8. Verse8 was co-created by Jake Song, co-founder of Nexon and developer of Lineage, a leading MMORPG IP. The platform is supported by Planetarium Labs and industry partners. The collaboration…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:07
ChatGPT Go Unleashes Affordable AI In Indonesia After India’s Stellar Success

The post ChatGPT Go Unleashes Affordable AI In Indonesia After India’s Stellar Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChatGPT Go Unleashes Affordable AI In Indonesia After India’s Stellar Success Skip to content Home AI News ChatGPT Go Unleashes Affordable AI in Indonesia After India’s Stellar Success Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/chatgpt-go-indonesia-ai/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:06
China Pushes Back on Hong Kong’s RWA Experiments

The post China Pushes Back on Hong Kong’s RWA Experiments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 23 September 2025 | 10:00 Efforts to turn real-world assets into blockchain-based tokens are running into resistance from the mainland. According to people familiar with the matter, the China Securities Regulatory Authority (CSRC) has privately told several Chinese brokerages to pause their tokenization initiatives in Hong Kong, underscoring Beijing’s more conservative stance even as the city positions itself as Asia’s next digital asset hub. Diverging Approaches Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization — a process that converts assets such as property, bonds, or commodities into digital tokens — has captured the attention of investors worldwide, with global banks and funds exploring pilots. Hong Kong regulators have encouraged experimentation, hoping to lure international players. But in contrast, mainland officials remain wary of potential systemic risks and market instability, and the CSRC’s latest intervention reflects that divide. Strategic Balancing Act For Hong Kong, the tension highlights the challenge of pursuing innovation while staying aligned with Beijing’s priorities. Analysts say the CSRC’s guidance is less about killing tokenization and more about signaling caution at a time when digital asset markets remain volatile. Still, the warnings have raised questions over whether mainland restrictions could limit Hong Kong’s attractiveness to global firms looking for a regional base. Long-Term Outlook Despite the immediate setback for Chinese brokerages, market watchers expect Hong Kong to stay the course. Officials in the city have consistently stressed their ambition to build a clear, safe, and competitive framework for digital assets, arguing that robust regulation will ultimately strengthen confidence. The temporary roadblock, in that view, is part of a broader negotiation between innovation and control. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:01
China Pushes Back on Hong Kong’s RWA Experiments – Investors Alarmed

According to people familiar with the matter, the China Securities Regulatory Authority (CSRC) has privately told several Chinese brokerages to […] The post China Pushes Back on Hong Kong’s RWA Experiments – Investors Alarmed appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 15:00
CleanSpark Expands with Major Bitcoin Deal

The post CleanSpark Expands with Major Bitcoin Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanSpark, a prominent Bitcoin mining firm in the US, has significantly expanded its agreement with Coinbase Prime, acquiring an additional Bitcoin-backed credit line of $100 million. This strategic financial move is set to bolster the company’s energy infrastructure and boost mining capabilities across various sites. Continue Reading:CleanSpark Expands with Major Bitcoin Deal Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cleanspark-expands-with-major-bitcoin-deal
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 14:59
