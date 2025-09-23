Moonbirds and Azuki IP Coming to Verse8 as AI-Native Game Platform Integrates with Story
The post Moonbirds and Azuki IP Coming to Verse8 as AI-Native Game Platform Integrates with Story appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire Vibecoding Meets Gaming: Anyone Can Build Licensed Multiplayer Worlds With Iconic IP leveraging Verse8 AI game platform and Story’s programmable IP infrastructure Story, a blockchain platform for intellectual property, and Verse8, an AI-powered game creation tool, today announced a collaboration to bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP into user-generated games on the Verse8 platform. Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure, registering and managing IP usage on its Layer-1 network. Verse8 enables users to generate multiplayer 2D and 3D games through natural language prompts without requiring coding. The platform uses proprietary technology to produce 3D assets from a single image. Despite being in beta, Verse8 reports thousands of creators and more than 800,000 monthly active users. By integrating with Story’s programmable licensing system, content created in Verse8—such as characters, quests, and environments—can be registered on-chain with attribution and revenue-sharing mechanisms for IP holders and creators. As part of the collaboration, Moonbirds and Azuki collections will be available within Verse8’s AI-driven builder. Creators will be able to customize these IPs, incorporate them into new game environments, and monetize content through in-game purchases and branded expansions. Revenue distribution will be handled via programmable royalties recorded on Story’s blockchain. The partnership will debut at Origin Summit in Seoul on September 23, 2025. In the coming months, users will be able to launch community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters through Verse8. Verse8 was co-created by Jake Song, co-founder of Nexon and developer of Lineage, a leading MMORPG IP. The platform is supported by Planetarium Labs and industry partners. The collaboration…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:07