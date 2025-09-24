MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries now accepts Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies from Belarus
PANews reported on September 24 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries now accepts Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments from Belarus.
NOW
$0.00554
-1.42%
Del
PANews
2025/09/24 18:44
Del
Archetype Raises $100M Fund for Early-Stage Crypto Investments
TLDR Archetype closed its third fund with over $100 million in capital commitments The fund is backed by institutional investors including pensions and endowments Capital will target projects in stablecoins, onchain infrastructure, and real-world assets Q2 2025 saw $10.03 billion in crypto venture capital investment, the highest since Q1 2022 Investors are shifting away from [...] The post Archetype Raises $100M Fund for Early-Stage Crypto Investments appeared first on Blockonomi.
REAL
$0.06282
+3.98%
FUND
$0.022
+22.22%
STAGE
$0.0000578
+46.32%
Del
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 18:35
Del
Top Crypto Presales Poised for 100x Gains: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and 5 Rising Contenders
Imagine holding a token that pays rewards in real time, while also backing a global trading ecosystem. That dream is […] The post Top Crypto Presales Poised for 100x Gains: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and 5 Rising Contenders appeared first on Coindoo.
REAL
$0.06282
+3.98%
TOKEN
$0.0122
+0.66%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Del
Coindoo
2025/09/24 18:30
Del
Analysis: Bitcoin's implied volatility drops to its lowest level since 2023, and the market may usher in a decisive trend
PANews reported on September 24th that XWIN Research analysis showed Bitcoin's implied volatility had fallen to its lowest level since 2023, a low previously seen before Bitcoin's 325% surge from $29,000 to $124,000. This has sparked concern about whether the "calm before the storm" phenomenon is returning. CryptoQuant's on-chain data supports this trend: First, exchange reserves are declining, with total balances near multi-year lows, indicating a decrease in the amount of Bitcoin available for immediate sale, a historical precursor to supply tightening during periods of rising demand. Second, the MVRV ratio is in a neutral range, indicating neither significant investor losses nor excessive profits, with no panic selling or profit-taking pressure in the market, and a strong "wait-and-see" sentiment. Third, funding rates are balanced, with neither excessive long or short positions, mirroring subdued volatility and indicating a accumulating market momentum. These three signals paint a consistent picture: a decreasing supply of Bitcoin on exchanges, investors holding onto their holdings, and a calm derivatives market. While implied volatility suggests we are currently experiencing one of the calmest periods in years, history shows such periods rarely last.
NEAR
$3.08
+2.32%
STORM
$0.01578
+1.21%
MAY
$0.03992
-0.44%
Del
PANews
2025/09/24 18:23
Del
SEC Eyes New Crypto ‘Innovation Exemption’ By Late 2025
The post SEC Eyes New Crypto ‘Innovation Exemption’ By Late 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Eyes New Crypto ‘Innovation Exemption’ By Late 2025 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-eyes-crypto-innovation-exemption-by-year-end/
COM
$0.01701
+3.20%
SIGN
$0.10252
+33.14%
COOKIE
$0.11411
+4.03%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 18:19
Del
Whales Loading Up? 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 as MoonBull Draws Big Early Attention
The crypto market has never been short on hype, but this month feels different. Every trader, from the weekend dabbler […] The post Whales Loading Up? 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 as MoonBull Draws Big Early Attention appeared first on Coindoo.
HYPE
$45.14
-5.70%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
TRADER
$0.0001196
+2.83%
Del
Coindoo
2025/09/24 18:15
Del
CFTC Eyes Stablecoins as Collateral – A Big Win for Best Wallet & $BEST Token
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is considering a plan that would allow tokenized assets, including stablecoins, to serve as collateral in derivatives markets. If approved, stablecoins like $USDC and $USDT would be treated as traditional collateral, like cash or US Treasurys in regulated derivatives markets. This is excellent news for Best Wallet and […]
U
$0.009881
-9.52%
USDC
$0.9996
+0.04%
TOKEN
$0.0122
+0.66%
Del
Bitcoinist
2025/09/24 18:07
Del
US Regulators Open Door for Stablecoins in Derivatives Markets
TLDR CFTC acting chair Caroline Pham announced plans to allow stablecoins and tokenized assets as collateral in derivatives markets The initiative is gathering stakeholder feedback until October 20, 2025 Major crypto companies including Circle, Tether, Ripple, Coinbase and Crypto.com support the move The plan builds on the GENIUS Act signed by President Trump in July, [...] The post US Regulators Open Door for Stablecoins in Derivatives Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.
TRUMP
$7.692
+0.18%
MOVE
$0.1178
+1.55%
COM
$0.01701
+3.20%
Del
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 18:03
Del
ETH daalt 8% in 7 dagen, test cruciaal steunniveau
Ethereum heeft opnieuw de $4.060 aangetikt, een belangrijk steunniveau dat inmiddels voor de tweede keer in drie dagen wordt getest. Analist Ted (@TedPillows) noemt het “een teken dat ETH lager wil gaan” en wijst op het volgende steunpunt rond de $3.800. Volgens hem is dat mogelijk een aantrekkelijk niveau om... Het bericht ETH daalt 8% in 7 dagen, test cruciaal steunniveau verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OM
$0.1725
+1.05%
OP
$0.7034
+0.15%
ETH
$4,162.74
-0.68%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/24 17:31
Del
Price Prediction: Is Buying Digitap’s $TAP at $0.012 the Same as Investing Early in BNB or ETH?
Investors who missed the BNB coin ICO or the Ethereum price explosive surge have been doubling down on the Digitap ($TAP) presale and rightfully so. Hailed by experts as the future of finance, its blend of traditional finance with the global reach of blockchain drives massive demand. In the first presale round, it costs just
BNB
$1,012.01
-0.42%
TAP
$0.37
-1.85%
BLEND
$0.0003247
+1.85%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/24 17:30
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced
Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns