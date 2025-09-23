GPT-OSS and the new era of open-source AI

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here. TL;DR: OpenAI's GPT-OSS release signals a deeper shift toward sovereign, open-weight infrastructure. From U.S. policy mandates to global competition, artificial intelligence (AI) is moving from black-box APIs to assets you can own and integrate into your core stack. Conscious Stack Design offers a lens through which to plan for this shift, and blockchain ecosystems like BSV are already building the complementary infrastructure. Why GPT-OSS lands differently OpenAI has released two open-weight models—gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b—under the Apache 2.0 license. The 120B version runs on an 80 GB GPU, and the 20B runs on a standard PC with 16 GB of RAM. Both use a mixture-of-experts architecture, activating only the parameters needed for each query. The result is less computing load, strong reasoning quality, and realistic enterprise deployment. For strategy leaders, this changes the AI conversation. You're no longer just consuming a remote service—you can now embed advanced AI inside your own operational environment, under your governance. The policy layer: why governments are driving this The U.S. government's AI Action Plan and Executive Order 14179 treat open-weight AI as national infrastructure. The logic is clear: data sovereignty necessitates keeping sensitive information within borders or on-premises. Additionally, security compliance is essential to meet regulatory requirements without relying on third-party clouds. Furthermore, local resilience is important to maintain operational continuity even if network access is disrupted. China's rapid rise with open-source models like DeepSeek amplified the urgency. Western vendors have moved faster toward open releases to avoid being outpaced. A CSD perspective: AI in your core stack From a Conscious Stack Design…