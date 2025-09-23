2025-09-24 Wednesday

Paypal Backs Stable, Enhances Future Adoption of PYUSD

The post Paypal Backs Stable, Enhances Future Adoption of PYUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the undisclosed investment, Paypal has secured the inclusion of PYUSD, its in-house stablecoin, in Stable’s stablechain, which is designed with this type of asset in mind. Paypal aims to increase the adoption of the asset, targeting commerce use cases first. Paypal Announces Strategic Investment in Stable, Secures PYUSD Availability on the Stablechain Paypal, one […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/paypal-backs-stable-enhances-future-adoption-of-pyusd/
Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message

The post Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken to the X social media network to post about his lavish wedding, sharing a picture of himself and his bride, Tara Milsti. “This next chapter of life is so much sweeter with you,” Garlinghouse said on social media.  I feel so lucky for so many reasons — and marrying Tara this past weekend takes the cake! This next chapter of life is so much sweeter with you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TzQL3X2YEP — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 22, 2025 Milsti, a certified dietitian nutritionist, is seen wearing a strapless white wedding dress in the picture alongside a sheer white veil and a diamond necklace.  French Riviera luxury  According to a recent report by The Daily Mail, the couple celebrated their wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, a historic resort town on the French Riviera.  The extremely luxurious hotel, which features rooms designed with traditional French-Victorian decor, offers suites that might cost more than €5,100 per night.  You Might Also Like Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc has hosted a slew of A-listers, including Madonna. A-list stars The list of wedding guests included such Hollywood celebrities as Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”), Zac Efron (“17 Again” and “Baywatch”), as well as Miles Teller (“Whiplash” and “Top Gun: Maverick”), and Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”).  Chris Martin from Coldplay performed during the highly luxurious wedding.  Garlinghouse’s previous marriage  Garlinghouse was previously married to Kristen Elizabeth Mautner, a highly accomplished lacrosse player and Princeton University graduate, with whom he has three children. They married in 1998 when both were business development managers.  Source: https://u.today/ripple-ceo-celebrates-new-marriage-with-emotional-message
Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation

The post Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Delhi, September 2025 – India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns for its landmark second edition, reinforcing its stature as Asia’s most ambitious Web3 movement and one of the world’s largest community-driven blockchain festivals. Spearheaded by BlockOn Ventures and Web3preneur, the month-long innovation campaign will transform New Delhi into the global epicenter of Web3, AI, and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption. Delhi at the Forefront of Decentralization This September, all roads lead to the Capital as INBM 2025 aligns with ETHGlobal Delhi Week (Sept 22–28). From regulators and policymakers to builders, founders, investors, creators, and communities, the movement is set to converge thousands of voices to accelerate Bharat’s decentralized future and showcase its innovation muscle to the world. 🌍 Eight Flagship Gatherings Across Two Iconic Venues Hosted at JW Marriott, Aerocity and Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, INBM 2025 will roll out eight blockbuster flagship events spotlighting: The trillion-dollar promise of Real-World Assets (RWA) AI x Web3 convergence shaping the future economy Women in Web3 – amplifying diversity and leadership Startup & VC Day – where founders meet capital Web3preneur Day – a no-frills, high-energy marketplace of ideas Web3preneur Summit – the defining stage for Bharat’s Web3 narrative Events Details 25th September, 2025 –  JW Marriott Web3preneur Luncheon – Exclusive for Web3preneurs & CXOs AccInvest Elite Networking – Exclusive for CXOs, Founders, Investors & VCs GLOBLA: Blockchain Leadership Awards – Founders, Ecosystem Leaders and Influencers VNTR Investor Roundtable – VCs & Investors 26th September, 2025 –  Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels Web3preneur Summit –  Full Day Summit including multiple Stages and Event Access.( Include NONSTOP Stage) Web3conf India – Full Day event with stellar speaker lineup. I ❤️ RWA  – Exclusive for RWA Delegates, Founders and Believers Women.web3preneurs – Exclusive for Womens in Web3. (Women Only Event) Regulatory Roundtable – Regulators, Govt., Policy experts.…
Crucial Insights From Top 3 Exchanges

The post Crucial Insights From Top 3 Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Long/Short Ratio: Crucial Insights From Top 3 Exchanges Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Long/Short Ratio: Crucial Insights from Top 3 Exchanges Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-long-short-ratio-4/
CleanSpark receives $100M in BTC-backed credit from Coinbase Prime

CleanSpark receives $100 million in Bitcoin-backed credit from Coinbase Prime.
UXLINK Confirms Multi-Signature Wallet Breach After $11.3M in Suspicious Transfers : $UXLINK Declines 50%

The post UXLINK Confirms Multi-Signature Wallet Breach After $11.3M in Suspicious Transfers : $UXLINK Declines 50% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain security platform Cyvers Alerts flagged a suspicious transaction involving UXLINK’s multi-signature wallet on September 22. 🚨ALERT🚨Our system has detected $11.3M in suspicious transactions involving @UXLINKofficial An ETH address executed a delegateCall, removed the admin role, and called “addOwnerWithThreshold” before transferring $4M $USDT, $500K $USDC, 3.7 $WBTC, and 25 $ETH. All USDC/USDT were… pic.twitter.com/fkHwygOHkD — 🚨 Cyvers Alerts 🚨 (@CyversAlerts) September 22, 2025 The alert reported that more than $11.3 million worth of assets had been moved under unusual conditions. According to the analysis, an Ethereum address executed a delegateCall, stripped the admin role, and initiated a new command: `addOwnerWithThreshold`. This was followed by transfers of:  $4M in Tether (USDT)  $500K in USD Coin (USDC)  3.7 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), worth about $230K  25 Ether (ETH), valued at around $75K Funds Moved Across Chains On Ethereum, the attacker swapped all USDC and USDT into DAI. On Arbitrum, the stolen USDT was swapped into ETH and then bridged back to Ethereum. This tactic is consistent with previous on-chain laundering strategies that use decentralized exchanges to obscure transaction trails. Minutes later, another wallet received 10 million UXLINK tokens (~$3M). This address began selling but still retains ~$2.2M worth unswapped at press time, signaling the exploit remains partially active. As of writing, UXLINK (UXLINK) trades at $0.30, with a market cap of $92 million, according to CoinMarketCap. UXLINK Issues Official Response Shortly after the exploit, UXLINK confirmed the breach through an official statement. Urgent Security Notice We have identified a security breach involving our multi-signature wallet, resulting in a significant amount of cryptocurrency being illicitly transferred to both CEXs and DEXs. Our team is working around the clock with both internal and external security… — UXLINK (@UXLINKofficial) September 22, 2025 The team acknowledged that its multi-signature wallet had been compromised, leading to “a significant…
GPT-OSS and the new era of open-source AI

The post GPT-OSS and the new era of open-source AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Editorial > GPT-OSS and the new era of open-source AI This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here. TL;DR: OpenAI’s GPT-OSS release signals a deeper shift toward sovereign, open-weight infrastructure. From U.S. policy mandates to global competition, artificial intelligence (AI) is moving from black-box APIs to assets you can own and integrate into your core stack. Conscious Stack Design offers a lens through which to plan for this shift, and blockchain ecosystems like BSV are already building the complementary infrastructure. Why GPT-OSS lands differently OpenAI has released two open-weight models—gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b—under the Apache 2.0 license. The 120B version runs on an 80 GB GPU, and the 20B runs on a standard PC with 16 GB of RAM. Both use a mixture-of-experts architecture, activating only the parameters needed for each query. The result is less computing load, strong reasoning quality, and realistic enterprise deployment. For strategy leaders, this changes the AI conversation. You’re no longer just consuming a remote service—you can now embed advanced AI inside your own operational environment, under your governance. The policy layer: why governments are driving this The U.S. government’s AI Action Plan and Executive Order 14179 treat open-weight AI as national infrastructure. The logic is clear: data sovereignty necessitates keeping sensitive information within borders or on-premises. Additionally, security compliance is essential to meet regulatory requirements without relying on third-party clouds. Furthermore, local resilience is important to maintain operational continuity even if network access is disrupted. China’s rapid rise with open-source models like DeepSeek amplified the urgency. Western vendors have moved faster toward open releases to avoid being outpaced. A CSD perspective: AI in your core stack From a Conscious Stack Design…
Unveiling The Perilous Path To Collapse

The post Unveiling The Perilous Path To Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate Crypto Treasury Model: Unveiling The Perilous Path To Collapse Skip to content Home Crypto News Corporate Crypto Treasury Model: Unveiling the Perilous Path to Collapse Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/corporate-crypto-treasury-collapse/
UXLINK Hacked: Over $11 Million Stolen, Token Price Crash by 70%

The post UXLINK Hacked: Over $11 Million Stolen, Token Price Crash by 70% appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Web3 social infrastructure project UXLINK fell victim to a massive hack on September 22, 2025. Hackers managed to drain over $11.3 million worth of assets, including stablecoins, ETH, WBTC, and millions of UXLINK tokens, by targeting its multi-signature wallet.The news sparked panic across the community, crashing the UXLINK token value by more than 70%. …
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Experience $363M Outflow

The institutional enthusiasm for Bitcoin spot ETFs has shown a rare sign of a reversal, with the investment vehicles recording a substantial outflow of $363 million on September 22, 2025. This significant withdrawal stands out as it was not balanced by any inflows into the 12 approved funds, signaling a shift in institutional sentiment towards … Continue reading "Bitcoin Spot ETFs Experience $363M Outflow" The post Bitcoin Spot ETFs Experience $363M Outflow appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
