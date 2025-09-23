MEXC-handelsplattformen
dHealth Intelligence launches privacy-first medical AI agent
dHealth has launched an AI agent that blends blockchain and AI to deliver private consultations and unified health data management. #partnercontent
AI
$0.1245
-0.32%
Crypto.news
2025/09/23 15:34
White House Lays Groundwork for Crypto Regulations
The post White House Lays Groundwork for Crypto Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The White House is preparing to introduce a structured legal approach to governing the cryptocurrency sector in the United States by the end of the year. This was revealed by Patrick Witt, the Executive Director of the White House Digital Assets Advisory Council, during the Impact conference at the Korea Blockchain Week 2025. Continue Reading:White House Lays Groundwork for Crypto Regulations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/white-house-lays-groundwork-for-crypto-regulations
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:29
BitMine Raises $365 Million in Stock Sale to Expand Ethereum Holdings
TLDR BitMine holds 2.4 million ETH worth $10.9 billion, controlling over 2% of ether’s total supply Company raised $365 million by selling 5.2 million shares at $70 each, a 14% premium to market price Additional warrants could bring total funding to $1.28 billion if exercised Chairman Tom Lee aims to accumulate 5% of total ETH [...] The post BitMine Raises $365 Million in Stock Sale to Expand Ethereum Holdings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 15:22
Story Partners with Verse8 to Bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP to AI Game Creation Platform
PANews reported on September 23 that blockchain IP platform Story and AI-driven game creation tool Verse8 announced a partnership to introduce Moonbirds and Azuki IP into Verse8 user-generated games. Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure to manage IP usage on its Layer 1 network. Verse8 will allow users to create 2D and 3D multiplayer games through natural language prompts, without programming, and register their content on-chain for revenue sharing. This partnership integrates the Moonbirds and Azuki series into Verse8's AI-powered game builder, allowing users to customize the IP and monetize content through in-game purchases and brand extensions. Revenue distribution is recorded via smart contracts on the Story blockchain, ensuring benefits for IP holders, creators, and NFT holders. The partnership will debut at the Origin Summit in Seoul on September 23rd, and users will be able to publish community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters in the coming months. Verse8 was founded by Nexon co-founder Jake Song and industry partners such as Planetarium Labs, using AI technology to lower the threshold for game development.
PANews
2025/09/23 15:08
WLFI to launch own debit Card, Apple Pay integration
The post WLFI to launch own debit Card, Apple Pay integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial plans to take a major step that could promote the long-term growth of the WLFI token in the crypto space. Summary The WLFI debit card is set to launch soon, offering integration with Apple Pay for seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions. WLFI’s upcoming retail app combines P2P payment features with trading elements. WLFI’s price recently dropped to $0.20 as it continues to face market volatility. World Liberty Financial is set to launch its own WLFI debit card very soon, co-founder Zak Folkman confirmed during a discussion at Korea Blockchain Week 2025. The latest update comes as the DeFi project backed by Donald Trump seeks to stay afloat following its poor performance in the past few weeks. WLFI debit card and retail app on the way The WLFI (WLFI) debit card will allow users to link their USD1 and WLFI wallet to Apple Pay, providing seamless crypto-to-fiat integration, bringing the project closer to mass adoption. Also, it will be compatible with the platform’s retail app that will be released in the near future. Folkman explained that the app was a blend of the peer-to-peer payment capabilities of apps such as Venmo and the trading capabilities of Robinhood. Such a move could add more payment utility to the WLFI coin in the long run. It could also position WLFI as a solution to crypto users who desire to have both payment and trading options easily. Meanwhile, the co-founder has clarified that the project has no plans to release its own blockchain, but rather it will be neutral in terms of technology and distribution platforms. WLFI price drop amid recent vote on 100% buyback Ahead of the WLFI debit card launch, the WLFI token is currently volatile. The Trump-backed token is currently trading at $0.20, a decline of 12.28% in the past…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:03
Thai police bust $15 million crypto fraud ring
PANews reported on September 23rd, according to Decrypt , that Thai police, in collaboration with Seoul police, dismantled a cryptocurrency fraud ring, " Lungo Company , " that allegedly amassed $ 15 million in proceeds. The ring used fake platforms and bogus compensation to defraud over 870 South Korean victims. Police arrested 25 suspects, with key members detained in Thailand and awaiting extradition. Experts claim the ring employed multiple layers of money laundering, including on-chain transfers, over-the-counter (OTC) networks, and parasitic exchanges, to evade regulation and transfer funds.
PANews
2025/09/23 15:00
Memecoin surge: Little Pepe leads speculative momentum
Memecoins are drawing fresh attention in 2025, with Dogecoin’s ETF debut, Shiba Inu’s fight for support, and Little Pepe’s record presale fueling speculation. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/09/23 14:58
Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin & Remittix Are Tipped As The Best Crypto Investments To Make Today
The post Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin & Remittix Are Tipped As The Best Crypto Investments To Make Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 09:54 The Remittix coin has joined the ranks of Shiba Inu and Pepe coin as the best crypto investment to make today. But, while Shiba and Pepe are in the 2x to 5x zone, market projection tips Remittix for a surge of more than 30x. These predictions come with Shiba Inu and the Pepe coin reclaiming significant support, and Remittix making breakout steps. However, let’s touch on each of these tokens to understand what’s at stake and how their breakout could be this year. How Shiba Inu Is Making A Comeback For Bull Breakout This Year Current market formation is teasing a potential Shiba Inu price breakout as momentum forms towards the green side. The Shiba Inu price saw a drop in buying as meme coin enthusiasts rushed to new assets earlier this year. This saw the Shiba Inu price hit a multi-month low as it fell below key support levels. However, the rally over the last few days is opening the dialogue on a potential Shiba Inu price spike. According to an expert outlook, now could be the best time to buy the dip of the Shiba Inu coin. The current formation shows the Shiba Inu coin now at a critical zone accumulation zone where a new spike could see it reaching up to 3x. Why Experts Are Favouring A Pepe Coin Price Surge Right Now While 2024 saw the Pepe coin perform wonders, analysts believe there could still be more to expect from this bold player. According to the analysis, the Pepe coin could be ripe for another 2x to 5x surge this year as bull rush kicks in. Also, with investors now returning from the early rush for new meme coins this year, the Pepe coin could be a major beneficiary…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 14:55
Ethereum (ETH) Price: BlackRock Invests $512M in ETF During Market Selloff
TLDR Ethereum dropped 15% in 24 hours, triggering over $1.5 billion in liquidations – the largest in six months BlackRock’s ETH ETF saw $512 million in net inflows last week despite the price decline ETH is now testing crucial $4,000 support level after falling from $4,636 swing high Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: BlackRock Invests $512M in ETF During Market Selloff appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 14:46
Bitcoin Faces Pivotal Thresholds Amid Decline
With Bitcoin‘s price continuing its rapid decline, attention has shifted to three crucial support levels identified by experts. At the beginning of the current week, Bitcoin experienced a 2.5% decrease, landing at $111,717.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Pivotal Thresholds Amid Decline
Coinstats
2025/09/23 14:38
