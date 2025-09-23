2025-09-24 Wednesday

Ripple Launches Native Lending Protocol for XRP Ledger

TLDR Ripple launches native lending protocol for XRP Ledger in Version 3.0.0 later this year XRPL surpasses $1 billion monthly stablecoin volume and ranks in top 10 for real-world assets New protocol offers pooled lending and underwritten credit directly on the ledger Zero-knowledge proofs planned for Q1 2026 to provide privacy while maintaining compliance Multi-Purpose [...] The post Ripple Launches Native Lending Protocol for XRP Ledger appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 16:30
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes Statement on FED and Cryptocurrency

The post JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes Statement on FED and Cryptocurrency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who has been hostile towards Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies for years, has recently softened his stance. Jamie Dimon, who made moderate statements about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, lastly spoke about stablecoins and FED interest rate cuts. Speaking to CNBC, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that stablecoins are not a threat to bank deposits. Dimon stated that he is not worried about stablecoins, but that the banking sector is not ready for it yet and needs to understand stablecoin technology and prepare for commercialization. Dimon noted that there is strong demand abroad for holding US dollars in stablecoin form, adding that JPMorgan is also involved in stablecoin-related activities and is considering establishing a consortium. The JPMorgan CEO also touched on the issue of Fed interest rate cuts. Dimon stated that the Fed would have difficulty lowering interest rates. Dimon added that the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates further, noting that high inflation remains a concern. “If inflation doesn’t fall, it will be difficult for the Fed to cut interest rates further. “Inflation seems to be stuck at 3%. At this point, I think inflation will trend upwards, not downwards.” According to CME FedWatch, which is based on futures trader expectations, the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut at the October and December meetings is priced in at about 90% and 75%, respectively. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/jpmorgan-ceo-jamie-dimon-makes-statement-on-fed-and-cryptocurrency/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:29
Small Investors Control A Remarkable 8.4% Of BTC Supply

The post Small Investors Control A Remarkable 8.4% Of BTC Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Holders: Small Investors Control A Remarkable 8.4% Of BTC Supply Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Holders: Small Investors Control a Remarkable 8.4% of BTC Supply Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-holders-control-supply/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:09
Bitcoin, Ether ETF Data Signals Huge Selloff Sentiment Ahead of Fed Jerome Powell Speech Today

The post Bitcoin, Ether ETF Data Signals Huge Selloff Sentiment Ahead of Fed Jerome Powell Speech Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto market awaits key cues from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech today for market direction. Outflows from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs indicated bearish sentiment as recent speeches by Fed officials highlighted the mixed opinions on further rate cuts. Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Record Outflows According to Farside Investors data on September 23, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $363.1 million in net outflows. This marks the highest outflow this month and the first in the last two days. Fidelity’s FBTC led with $276.7 million in outflows, followed by $52.3 million from Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and $24.6 million from Grayscale’s GBTC. Also, VanEck’s HODL saw $9.5 million in outflows. This caused total assets under management (AuM) to drop under $150 billion again. Spot Bitcoin ETFs Outflows. Source: Farside Investors In addition, spot Ether ETFs saw $76 million in new outflows, the first selloff after two consecutive inflows. Fidelity’s FETH led with $33.1 million in outflows, followed by $22.3 million from Bitwise’s ETHW and $15.1 million from BlackRock’s ETHA. The outflows from both Bitcoin and Ether ETFs signal risk-off sentiment among institutional investors. While gold prices continue to reach highs after a 25 bps Fed rate cut, investors are selling Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Investors could bet on more selloff after the massive crypto market crash on Monday. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Speech Today Global stock and crypto markets are waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, as the recent speeches by Fed officials indicated divided opinions on further rate cuts. Newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran is the only one favoring a 50 bps cut. During his FOMC press conference, the Fed Chair said they are in no rush to cut interest rates more quickly and claimed that they were right to wait until now to resume Fed rate cuts.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:08
JPMorgan CEO’s Decisive Stance On Bank Deposits

The post JPMorgan CEO’s Decisive Stance On Bank Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins Unveiled: JPMorgan CEO’s Decisive Stance On Bank Deposits Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoins Unveiled: JPMorgan CEO’s Decisive Stance on Bank Deposits Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoins-jpmorgan-no-threat/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:57
Traders Fair Hong Kong 2025 – A Day for Traders, Investors, and Finance Enthusiasts to Connect and Grow

The post Traders Fair Hong Kong 2025 – A Day for Traders, Investors, and Finance Enthusiasts to Connect and Grow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders Fair is coming back to Hong Kong this December, and it is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most exciting financial events of the year. The event will take place on December 10, 2025, at the elegant Kerry Hotel Hong Kong, bringing together traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and investors from around the world for a full day of learning, networking, and inspiration. This year’s program is designed to be engaging from start to finish. Guests will enjoy a mix of talk, panel discussions, and practical workshops led by top industry professionals. While the full list of speakers will be announced soon, participants can look forward to hearing from well-known traders, market analysts, and fintech leaders who will share their thoughts. The event will conclude with a special networking party, giving everyone the chance to connect with speakers, sponsors, and fellow traders in a more relaxed setting. Lucky draws, interactive activities, and special giveaways throughout the day will add to the excitement, ensuring that every participant walks away with valuable knowledge and great memories. Traders Fair has become a trusted meeting point for the global trading community, and Hong Kong continues to be one of its most anticipated stops thanks to the city’s position as a leading financial hub. Whether you are just starting your trading journey or are an experienced professional seeking new opportunities, this event is designed to inspire, educate, and connect you with the right people. Join us on December 10, 2025, at Kerry Hotel Hong Kong by Shangri-La. For more information and registration, please visit: https://tradersfair.com/hongkong Follow Us on Social Media: Website: https://tradersfair.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TradersFairInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tradersfair.asiaLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tradersfair/Twitter: https://x.com/tradersfairYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/finexpo Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:51
BNB Chain’s Role in Propelling Perpetual DEX Growth

The post BNB Chain’s Role in Propelling Perpetual DEX Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 22, 2025 12:14 BNB Chain emerges as a key player in the perpetual DEX landscape, fostering innovation in liquidity management, risk control, and ecosystem integration. The perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) market is evolving rapidly, with platforms innovating across architecture and incentives. BNB Chain has positioned itself as a pivotal force in this transformation, according to the BNB Chain blog. Market Dynamics and Performance Since early 2025, new entrants such as EdgeX, Orderly, and ADEN have significantly contributed to the growth of perpetual DEXs. BNB Chain has maintained a competitive edge, standing just behind Ethereum and Hyperliquid in terms of ecosystem scale. Approximately half of the top perpetual DEXs are native to BNB Chain, underscoring its appeal to developers seeking scalable environments. Sustainable Liquidity Models Perpetual DEXs thrive on robust economic designs, where fee structures, liquidity provider (LP) incentives, and risk management strategies are crucial. BNB Chain-based platforms like Aster and Orderly are implementing competitive fee structures and market maker incentives, fostering sustainable liquidity. These strategies balance user growth with protocol safety, ensuring long-term viability. Advanced Risk Management Effective risk management is essential for perpetual markets. BNB Chain DEXs are utilizing advanced oracle designs and liquidation frameworks. For instance, Aster employs both mark price and last price mechanisms to enhance liquidation precision, while Orderly utilizes a decentralized liquidation model. These innovations highlight BNB Chain’s reliability and scalability in supporting perpetual trading. Integration and Ecosystem Development BNB Chain distinguishes itself not only through performance but also through ecosystem depth. It offers a range of SDKs, APIs, and integration toolkits, enabling developers to build beyond core trading functionalities. Platforms like Aster and Orderly provide comprehensive infrastructure, including broker SDKs and omnichain services, reinforcing BNB Chain’s role as a foundational ecosystem for perpetual…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:47
US Deficit to Surpass $2 Trillion Despite Record Tariff Revenue

The U.S. deficit is expected to break above $2 trillion for the current fiscal year, despite record $350B in tariff revenue.   The U.S. deficit is expected to top $2 trillion in the current fiscal year. This is interesting because it comes even as the government collects a record $350 billion annually in tariffs.  August, […] The post US Deficit to Surpass $2 Trillion Despite Record Tariff Revenue appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 15:00
CleanSpark Shares Surge 6% After Landing $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan Deal From Coinbase

TLDR CleanSpark secured $100 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility from Coinbase Prime using its Bitcoin holdings as collateral Company shares rose 5-6% in after-hours trading following the Monday announcement Funds will expand CleanSpark’s energy portfolio, Bitcoin mining operations, and high-performance computing capabilities This brings CleanSpark’s total Bitcoin-backed financing from Coinbase Prime to $300 million The strategy [...] The post CleanSpark Shares Surge 6% After Landing $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan Deal From Coinbase appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 14:55
Phishing Scam Stuns Hacker: $48M in Stolen UXLINK Lost!

BitcoinWorld Phishing Scam Stuns Hacker: $48M in Stolen UXLINK Lost! In a truly astonishing turn of events, the cryptocurrency world recently witnessed an unexpected twist in a major exploit. The very hacker responsible for siphoning off UXLINK tokens has reportedly fallen victim to a sophisticated phishing scam, losing a staggering $48 million of the stolen assets. This incident serves as a powerful reminder that even those who perpetrate digital crimes are not immune to the pervasive threat of a well-executed phishing scam. The Hacker’s Costly Blunder: A Phishing Scam Strikes Back The saga began when a hacker successfully exploited UXLINK, acquiring a significant amount of tokens. Following the initial exploit, the hacker swiftly moved to liquidate some of the ill-gotten gains. Approximately three hours before this latest development, the perpetrator swapped 2.49 billion UXLINK tokens for 6,732 ETH, valued at $28.1 million, across various decentralized exchanges (DEXs). However, the hacker’s success was short-lived. According to a report by blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, 542 million of the remaining stolen UXLINK tokens, amounting to $48 million, were subsequently lost to a clever phishing scam. This dramatic reversal underscores the ever-present dangers in the crypto space, affecting even those on the wrong side of the law. What Exactly is a Crypto Phishing Scam? Many might wonder how a hacker, presumably skilled in navigating complex digital environments, could fall for such a trap. A phishing scam, at its core, involves deceptive tactics designed to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information or authorizing malicious transactions. In the crypto world, these scams often manifest as: Fake Websites: Impersonating legitimate platforms like exchanges or wallet providers. Malicious Links: Embedded in emails, social media, or messaging apps, leading to fraudulent sites. Imposter Accounts: Posing as support staff or project teams to gain trust. The goal is to lure victims into inadvertently giving up their private keys, seed phrases, or signing off on transactions that transfer their assets to the scammer’s control. Even seasoned individuals, including hackers, can be caught off guard by highly convincing and targeted phishing scam attempts. Lessons Learned: How to Avoid Phishing Scams This incident offers crucial lessons for everyone involved in cryptocurrency, from casual users to seasoned investors. Protecting your digital assets from a phishing scam requires constant vigilance and adherence to best practices. Here are some actionable insights: Verify URLs Meticulously: Always double-check the website address. Bookmark official sites and avoid clicking on links from untrusted sources. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts. Use Hardware Wallets: For significant holdings, hardware wallets offer superior protection by keeping your private keys offline. Be Wary of Unsolicited Messages: Treat any unexpected emails, DMs, or pop-ups asking for personal information or transaction approvals with extreme suspicion. Double-Check Transaction Details: Before confirming any transaction, review the recipient address and amount carefully. Scammers can sometimes subtly alter these details. Educate Yourself Continuously: Stay informed about the latest scam techniques and security vulnerabilities. The irony of a hacker losing funds to a phishing scam highlights that no one is truly immune to these threats. The Broader Impact of Phishing Scams on Crypto Security This event, while unusual in its victim, underscores a persistent challenge within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem: security. The prevalence of a phishing scam continues to pose a significant threat to user funds and the reputation of legitimate projects. It reinforces the need for: Robust Security Practices: Both individuals and platforms must prioritize strong security measures. Community Education: Continuous efforts are needed to inform users about potential dangers. Advanced Threat Detection: Tools and services that can identify and warn against malicious activities are becoming increasingly vital. Ultimately, the digital landscape demands constant vigilance. This incident serves as a stark reminder that even those who navigate the shadows of the internet can fall prey to the very deception they often employ. The tale of the UXLINK hacker losing millions to a phishing scam is more than just an interesting headline; it’s a critical cautionary tale. It emphasizes that in the volatile world of cryptocurrency, security is paramount for everyone. Whether you are safeguarding your investments or, in this peculiar case, stolen assets, understanding and actively defending against threats like a phishing scam is absolutely essential. Stay alert, stay secure, and never underestimate the cunning of digital fraudsters. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a phishing scam in the context of cryptocurrency? A: A crypto phishing scam is a fraudulent attempt to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information, like private keys or wallet passwords, or authorizing malicious transactions by impersonating legitimate entities such as exchanges, wallet providers, or project teams. Q2: How did the UXLINK hacker lose funds to a phishing scam? A: While the exact method isn’t fully detailed, the hacker likely interacted with a deceptive link, signed a malicious transaction, or entered credentials on a fake website, leading to the transfer of 542 million stolen UXLINK tokens to the scammer’s control. Q3: Can sophisticated users or even hackers fall for a phishing scam? A: Yes, absolutely. Phishing scam techniques are constantly evolving and can be highly sophisticated and targeted. Even experienced individuals can make mistakes or be caught off guard by convincing impersonations. Q4: What are the most important steps to protect myself from a crypto phishing scam? A: Always verify URLs, use hardware wallets for significant assets, enable 2FA, be suspicious of unsolicited communications, and double-check all transaction details before confirming them. Education on current scam tactics is also crucial. Did you find this story as astonishing as we did? Share this article on your social media to help raise awareness about the pervasive threat of phishing scams in the crypto space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Phishing Scam Stuns Hacker: $48M in Stolen UXLINK Lost! first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 14:25
