The post Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why 10% of Every Portfolio Should Be Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tangible assets Bottom line Having spent more than 50 years trading on global markets, Peter Brandt has laid out what he calls the cleanest way forward for anyone looking to build real wealth instead of chasing quick wins. His formula is straightforward: invest 10% in Bitcoin, 20% in real estate and 70% in the S&P 500 via SPY, reinvesting every payday without overthinking. The logic is brutal in its simplicity. Most traders never achieve the figures they dream of because achieving 50% compound growth over any meaningful period is statistically impossible for all but a tiny minority. Brandt’s point is that trying to beat those odds is a distraction; consistently investing in a structure like this one actually works over decades. Tangible assets The most eye-catching element is the 10% Bitcoin allocation. For years, Brandt has considered Bitcoin to be the only digital asset that matters, frequently contrasting it with the falling purchasing power of fiat currencies. Adding a fixed BTC allocation alongside equities and property indicates that it has evolved from mere speculation to a fundamental component of long-term wealth preservation. That is something that would be echoed by another vocal Bitcoin supporter: Robert Kiyosaki, author of the business literature bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Bottom line What makes the formula stand out is its balance. SPY provides exposure to the U.S. equity market, real estate offers a tangible foundation for the portfolio, and Bitcoin adds asymmetric upside protection against monetary debasement. After half a century of trading experience, Brandt’s conclusion is clear: do not overcomplicate things. Instead, implement a repeatable system in which Bitcoin finally has its permanent place. Source: https://u.today/legendary-trader-peter-brandt-explains-why-10-of-every-portfolio-should-be-bitcoin