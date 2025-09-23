MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Synthetix Launches Perpetual DEX with $1M Trading Competition
The post Synthetix Launches Perpetual DEX with $1M Trading Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Synthetix launches Perp DEX with $1 million trading contest. Competition aims to stress-test new platform. Top traders are invited to participate with several rewards. Synthetix is set to launch its perpetual decentralized exchange (Perp DEX) on the Ethereum mainnet in Q4 2025, accompanied by a $1 million trading competition. The launch could boost Ethereum liquidity, attract top DeFi traders, and potentially increase the price volatility of involved tokens, including SNX and ETH. Synthetix Unveils $1M Trading Contest on Ethereum Mainnet The trading contest will attract top DeFi traders, with rewards funded by Synthetix’s treasury. Provisions for multi-collateral support will enhance the platform’s appeal, potentially increasing SNX token activity. Market response has been largely positive, particularly among developers and users on public platforms such as GitHub and Discord. Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,209.15 with a market cap of $508.06 billion. It holds 13.00% market dominance. CoinMarketCap data indicates a 0.21% price increase over 24 hours, despite a 10.54% drop in trading volume. “Synthetix is building the first high-performance perp to settle directly on Ethereum Mainnet, without the need for bridges or intermediaries. Synthetix mainnet features fast execution, low latency, and on-chain custody that leverages Ethereum’s robust security and liquidity.” – Kain Warwick, Founder, Synthetix Hybrid Model May Boost Institutional Interest in DeFi Did you know? Synthetix’s move to Ethereum Mainnet is a return to its roots, offering direct settlement without intermediaries, paralleling early on-chain derivatives attempts. The Coincu research team highlights that the hybrid model may foster institutional adoption by reducing gas costs. The competition could lead to increased SNX volatility and drive Ether-denominated TVL growth on the mainnet. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:35 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The competition could lead to increased SNX volatility and drive Ether-denominated TVL growth…
1
$0.013448
-8.01%
SNX
$0.7347
+1.51%
CAP
$0.11726
-1.16%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 16:45
Del
US and UK Create Joint Task Force for Crypto Regulation Alignment
TLDR US Treasury and UK Treasury formed joint Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future on September 22, 2025 Task force will deliver crypto regulation recommendations within 180 days through existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group Focus areas include digital asset oversight, wholesale digital markets innovation, and cross-border collaboration UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US [...] The post US and UK Create Joint Task Force for Crypto Regulation Alignment appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
$0.24923
+3.58%
FUTURE
$0.12174
-10.18%
Del
Coincentral
2025/09/23 16:34
Del
Dogecoin ETF From 21Shares Appears on DTCC. What Does It Mean?
The post Dogecoin ETF From 21Shares Appears on DTCC. What Does It Mean? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What does this listing mean? No SEC approval yet The spot-based Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal filed by 21Shares has been listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). This comes after REX-Shares successfully launched the first-ever DOGE ETF in the US in collaboration with Osprey Funds earlier this September. What does this listing mean? The DTCC is a central clearinghouse that is responsible for the settlement of securities transactions in the U.S. The listing is an important preparatory step since it ensures that the product can be seamlessly integrated into the financial infrastructure. The shares that are bought and sold will be tracked via DTCC’s system. Moreover, the ticker of the ETF can now be pre-registered by brokers. No SEC approval yet That said, the DTCC listing is a purely technical step, which does not mean that the SEC has already approved the product. As reported by U.Today, Canary Capital Group’s XRP ETF was similarly listed by the clearinghouse earlier this month, which led to some confusion within the community. Source: https://u.today/dogecoin-etf-from-21shares-appears-on-dtcc-what-does-it-mean
U
$0.009857
-9.09%
TRUST
$0.0004632
-2.05%
XRP
$2.8807
+0.44%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 16:32
Del
3 Meme Coins Investors Looking for 25x ROI Prefer Over Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in 2025
People will never forget Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the first meme coins to invest in. DOGE showed the world that internet culture could impact markets, while SHIB’s massive surge in 2021 created numerous new crypto billionaires. But in 2025, the same investors who once chased DOGE and SHIB are setting their sights [...]]]>
SHIB
$0.0000122
-0.08%
SHIBA
$0.000000000568
-2.06%
DOGE
$0.24485
+1.93%
Del
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 16:20
Del
Dogecoin, Cardano, Arbitrum Among Top Losers—Biggest Slump Across Mid/Low Market Caps
Dogecoin, Cardano, and Arbitrum lead losses in a major crypto market slump, with mid and low-cap tokens facing sharp declines. Discover what’s driving the downturn and how it impacts the broader cryptocurrency landscape.
CAP
$0.11726
-1.16%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MAJOR
$0.13865
+2.26%
Del
Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 16:01
Del
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why 10% of Every Portfolio Should Be Bitcoin
The post Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why 10% of Every Portfolio Should Be Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tangible assets Bottom line Having spent more than 50 years trading on global markets, Peter Brandt has laid out what he calls the cleanest way forward for anyone looking to build real wealth instead of chasing quick wins. His formula is straightforward: invest 10% in Bitcoin, 20% in real estate and 70% in the S&P 500 via SPY, reinvesting every payday without overthinking. The logic is brutal in its simplicity. Most traders never achieve the figures they dream of because achieving 50% compound growth over any meaningful period is statistically impossible for all but a tiny minority. Brandt’s point is that trying to beat those odds is a distraction; consistently investing in a structure like this one actually works over decades. Tangible assets The most eye-catching element is the 10% Bitcoin allocation. For years, Brandt has considered Bitcoin to be the only digital asset that matters, frequently contrasting it with the falling purchasing power of fiat currencies. Adding a fixed BTC allocation alongside equities and property indicates that it has evolved from mere speculation to a fundamental component of long-term wealth preservation. That is something that would be echoed by another vocal Bitcoin supporter: Robert Kiyosaki, author of the business literature bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Bottom line What makes the formula stand out is its balance. SPY provides exposure to the U.S. equity market, real estate offers a tangible foundation for the portfolio, and Bitcoin adds asymmetric upside protection against monetary debasement. After half a century of trading experience, Brandt’s conclusion is clear: do not overcomplicate things. Instead, implement a repeatable system in which Bitcoin finally has its permanent place. Source: https://u.today/legendary-trader-peter-brandt-explains-why-10-of-every-portfolio-should-be-bitcoin
U
$0.009857
-9.09%
REAL
$0.06292
+3.94%
BTC
$112,977.85
-0.05%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:59
Del
Top 3 Cryptos Under $0.50 for Fast Gains in 2025
The post Top 3 Cryptos Under $0.50 for Fast Gains in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With altcoin mania gathering pace in 2025, low-cost tokens under $0.50 are back in style among investors. Dogecoin (DOGE) is still a favorite among community members, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to get swept by retail tidal waves. But the token that is receiving maximum buzz is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently available in presale at $0.035. Unlike the meme-coin giants, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a lending-and-borrowing DeFi protocol geared around actual adoption, so it is the kind of growth play that might offer much faster profits if momentum picks up in the next bull cycle. Dogecoin Fails Against Resistance Following Recent Increase Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at approximately $0.2685, with its price action finding resistance at approximately $0.30 and support around $0.22-$0.25. Its current performance is a repetition of the trend common with memecoins, sudden rallies followed by consolidation. Traders seem cautious, waiting for clear volume and catalyst confirmation before propelling DOGE higher. Unlike DOGE’s trend of fast moves and reversals, Mutuum Finance is being eyed by market analysts as holding more potential for long-term upside under favorable market conditions. Shiba Inu Sees Mixed Signals Amid Retail Interest Shiba Inu (SHIB) is priced at $0.00001303, and recent price action shows limited room to the upside and resistance at $0.00001320, while support is at $0.00001280. Volume has seen moderate gains but has yet to decisively break through resistance, suggesting potential consolidation. Although SHIB’s popularity from its fan base keeps it in the news, its heavy reliance on hype cycles continues to leave it open to volatility. Comparatively, other investors perceive new Mutuum Finance to have greater upside potential in the event of positive adoption and utility trends. Mutuum Finance Growth in Presale Mutuum Finance has gone on a record-breaking presale streak with more than 16,500 investors purchasing coins to raise…
WAVES
$1.0188
+0.25%
SHIB
$0.0000122
-0.08%
HYPE
$44.75
-6.63%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:49
Del
Cynthis Lummis Says Bitcoin ATM Scams Have 'Concerned' Her For A Long Time, Senator Wants To Address The Issue In Crypto Market Structure Bill
Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) voiced her long-standing concerns over fraudulent activities in the cryptocurrency kiosk space on Monday.read more
SEN
$0.01486
-0.40%
MORE
$0.08532
-0.54%
SPACE
$0.2271
+1.88%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/23 15:40
Del
TRUMP Trades at $523M and Pepe Survives on Culture, While BullZilla Leads as the Top Meme Coin Presale to Invest in This Week
Meme coins are no longer a niche corner of crypto, they’re a force redefining how markets move. In October 2025, three names are commanding the spotlight: BullZilla, Official Trump, and Pepe. Each one tells a different story. Bull Zilla is rewriting presale ROI potential, Official Trump commands staggering daily liquidity, and Pepe holds its ground as an […]
TRUMP
$7.7
+0.22%
MOVE
$0.1178
+1.46%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/23 15:15
Del
Rustige dag op de crypto markt: XRP en TRON stijgen licht
De cryptomarkt draait wat rustiger vandaag. Waar we gisteren nog een explosie aan liquidaties zagen, met een totaal van $1.7 miljard, blijft de teller in de afgelopen 24 uur steken op ‘slechts’ $373 miljoen. Dat is een flinke adempauze voor traders, vooral aan de long kant waar $241 miljoen werd... Het bericht Rustige dag op de crypto markt: XRP en TRON stijgen licht verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
1
$0.013448
-8.01%
XRP
$2.8807
+0.44%
DAG
$0.02826
-0.56%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/23 15:10
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced
Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns