Spot gold breaks through the $3,760 mark, setting a new high
PANews reported on September 23rd that spot gold prices continued to rise, breaking through the $3,760/ounce mark to reach a new high. Market expectations are that the Federal Reserve will further cut interest rates, and investors are closely watching Fed Chairman Powell's speech on the economic outlook tomorrow morning.
PANews
2025/09/23 16:39
MNT Price Defies Market Dip, Eyes Breakout Beyond $1.86 Peak
The post MNT Price Defies Market Dip, Eyes Breakout Beyond $1.86 Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mantle’s native token, MNT, has emerged as one of the standout performers in today’s market. Despite the broader crypto downturn, its price has surged 12% in the past 24 hours. On-chain metrics and daily chart readings point to climbing activity on Mantle’s network and rising demand among spot traders. This puts MNT on course to retest its all-time high of $1.86. Sponsored Sponsored MNT Surge Gains Traction as Demand and Inflows Climb The positive readings from MNT’s price daily active address (DAA) divergence signal an uptick in the altcoin’s demand, backing its double-digit rally. As of this writing, the metric stands at 63.97%. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. MNT Price/Trading Volume. Source: Santiment The price DAA divergence tracks the relationship between an asset’s network activity and price. When the metric rises like this during a price rally, it suggests that the asset’s network address activity is growing alongside price, indicating organic demand. This trend points to strong momentum for MNT, confirming the likelihood that its recent double-digit surge could extend in the short term. Furthermore, readings from the MNT/USD one-day chart show its Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) sitting above zero, signaling sustained capital inflows into the spot markets. This momentum indicator is at 0.21 and maintains an uptrend as of this writing. Sponsored Sponsored MNT Price DAA Divergence. Source: TradingView The CMF indicator tracks the flow of capital into and out of an asset over a set period by combining price and volume data. When the CMF value holds above the zero line, it signals buy-side pressure, showing that investors are accumulating rather than distributing the token. Conversely, a drop below zero points to selling pressure and potential weakness in the trend. With MNT’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 16:36
Strive and Semler Join Forces in Bold Bitcoin Merger
Strive and Semler merge, creating a bitcoin treasury leader with 10,900+ BTC, using equity financing to revolutionize corporate bitcoin strategies. A bold new chapter is unfolding in the corporate bitcoin world. Strive, co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, has agreed to merge with Semler Scientific. Full stock purchase combines two of the most aggressive corporate buyers of […] The post Strive and Semler Join Forces in Bold Bitcoin Merger appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 16:30
Rainbow Prepares RNBW Token Launch With Overhauled Crypto App Experience
TLDR: Rainbow will launch RNBW token in Q4 2025, rewarding users who have been collecting points on its app. The app now includes real-time pricing, instant balance updates, and live candlestick charts for crypto traders. Users can connect to any EVM dapp directly inside Rainbow’s in-app browser for smoother transactions. Perps trading powered by Hyperliquid [...] The post Rainbow Prepares RNBW Token Launch With Overhauled Crypto App Experience appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/23 16:27
Hong Kong Establishes Task Force to Combat Crypto Scams
The post Hong Kong Establishes Task Force to Combat Crypto Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Task force created in response to rising crypto fraud, involving key government leaders. Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force aims to curb platform-based scams. Security Secretary emphasizes regulation and fraud prevention measures. Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang revealed on September 23 that fraud cases involving virtual assets surged, prompting measures including a new Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force. These actions, amid the JPEX scandal, highlight efforts to protect users from crypto fraud, necessitating enhanced regulations for virtual asset service providers. Hong Kong Targets Platform Scams with New Task Force Hong Kong’s Security Bureau has launched a Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force to combat the surge in virtual asset scams. Chris Tang Ping-keung, the city’s Security Secretary, emphasized the need for the stop payment mechanism to parallel traditional banking responses. Scams are increasingly using virtual asset platforms to withdraw illegally acquired funds, prompting critical changes in operational protocols for virtual asset service providers. Collaborative efforts with these platforms aim to initiate immediate stop payment actions when scams are identified. According to Chris Tang Ping-keung, “Police are doing their best to locate the whereabouts of the leader of the platform. We will by all means hold the culprits accountable for their crimes.” The announcement from Chris Tang Ping-keung, advocated for diligent pursuit of fraudsters, with police engaging in over 70 arrests related to the large-scale JPEX scandal. Stronger regulations and efforts to hunt down ringleaders were also outlined by Paul Chan Mo-po, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary. JPEX Scandal Spurs Regulatory Action as Arrests Rise Did you know? Amid the JPEX scandal, over 70 arrests and HK$230 million have been frozen, marking an intense government effort to tackle the largest cryptocurrency fraud in Hong Kong’s history. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $113,062.19, with a market cap of approximately $2.25 trillion…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 16:27
CFPB stops oversight of Apple and U.S. Bank early through settlements
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has ended oversight with settlement agreements with Apple and U.S. Bank ahead of the scheduled period.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 16:05
Traders Are Rushing Into These 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 – Don’t Miss Out
The hunt for the top cryptos to join in 2025 is heating up. The new year is shaping up to be one of the most exciting cycles yet, with meme coins, community-driven tokens, and culture-backed assets stealing the spotlight. Traders are not just looking for stability anymore; they’re chasing story-driven tokens with real cultural energy. […] The post Traders Are Rushing Into These 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 – Don’t Miss Out appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 16:00
Plasma Introduces First Stablecoin-Native Neobank: Plasma One
Plasma One, the first stablecoin-native neobank, offers high yields, cashback, and instant dollar transfers with no fees, boosting global financial inclusion. Plasma has unveiled Plasma One, described as the first stablecoin-native neobank. The launch marks a major step in merging digital dollar use with mainstream banking features. According to the company, users will be able […] The post Plasma Introduces First Stablecoin-Native Neobank: Plasma One appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 16:00
Nearly $12 billion worth of tokens are waiting to be unlocked, a sword of Damocles hanging over HYPE's head
By Maelstrom Compiled by Saoirse, Foresight News Hyperliquid has enjoyed a period of remarkable growth—its ecosystem flourished, trading volume reached record highs, and the USDH bidding war became one of the most watched events in the history of the cryptocurrency world. But beneath this crown hangs a sword of Damocles: HYPE is about to face its first true test. Starting November 29th, 237.8 million HYPE tokens will be unlocked over a 24-month period. At $50 per token, the total value of the tokens unlocked by the team is $11.9 billion, equivalent to nearly $500 million in nominal value entering the market each month. The problem? The current buyback volume can only absorb about 17% of the unlocked tokens, which means that there will be an excess supply of $410 million per month. Has the market fully digested the impact of such a large unlocking volume? Research support: @lukas_rppt Think about it this way: if you were a Hyperliquid developer, you’d put in years of hard work, and now a life-changing token was about to be unlocked, and you could cash it out with just one click - what would you choose? Can DAT turn the tide? Sonnet, one of the largest decentralized autonomous teams/funds (DATs) in crypto history, is expected to be deployed in Q4 2025. The project has raised approximately $583 million in HYPE tokens and $305 million in cash. However, even when Sonnet's funding is combined with that of other smaller HYPE DATs, it still represents a fraction of the upcoming HYPE token unlocks. When Sharks Smell Blood In the cryptocurrency industry, seizing an early lead doesn't guarantee an unchallenged exit. The market is like a battlefield, and historical data shows that most cryptocurrency products have a short lifespan—successful ones always attract the attention of numerous predators. Competition is intensifying: pressure from top-tier exchanges and new entrants like Lighter.xyz (a Maelstrom portfolio company) are also on the rise. It's probably no coincidence that Changpeng Zhao launched Aster two months before the HYPE unlock. The game is over!
PANews
2025/09/23 16:00
Top 20 Cryptos in Focus as WisdomTree Files Fund in Delaware
The post Top 20 Cryptos in Focus as WisdomTree Files Fund in Delaware appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News WisdomTree has registered its CoinDesk 20 Fund in Delaware, designed to track the top 20 cryptocurrencies by liquidity and market capitalization. It marks an important step toward bringing diversified, institutional-grade crypto products, including XRP, Solana, and Cardano, closer to mainstream financial markets. WisdomTree Registers with Delaware The renowned asset manager, WisdomTree, registered its CoinDesk 20 …
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 15:52
