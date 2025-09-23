2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Vitalik Backs Base Layer‑2, Says “Doing Things the Right Way”

Vitalik Backs Base Layer‑2, Says “Doing Things the Right Way”

The post Vitalik Backs Base Layer‑2, Says “Doing Things the Right Way” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Vitalik Buterin backed Coinbase’s Base L2, calling it a model for Ethereum scaling. He emphasized that Base is non-custodial and users remain in control of their funds. Coinbase’s legal team rejects claims that L2 sequencers should be treated as exchanges. Ethereum ETH $4 209 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $508.14 B Vol. 24h: $32.68 B co-founder Vitalik Buterin has expressed strong support for Coinbase’s Layer-2 network, Base, calling it a model for how L2 platforms should evolve. Amid concerns around centralization and whether L2 sequencers are similar to exchanges, Buterin argued that Base maintains decentralization while enhancing user experience. Base is doing things the right way: an L2 on top of Ethereum, that uses its centralized features to provide stronger UX features, while still being tied into Ethereum’s decentralized base layer for security. Base does not have custody over your funds, they cannot steal funds or… https://t.co/0EMdThg4gU — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 22, 2025 Addressing Misconceptions About Layer-2 Platforms According to Buterin, Base relies on Ethereum’s secure base layer to guarantee non-custodial operation, ensuring that users retain control of their funds at all times. The Ethereum co-founder said: “L2s are non-custodial. They are extensions of Ethereum, not glorified servers. Smart contract logic on Ethereum L1 guarantees that user funds remain under L1 control, preventing theft or censorship by L2 operators.” He stressed that even if an L2 operator were to shut down, users would still be able to withdraw their assets directly through Ethereum. As a result, Base has the industry’s Stage 1 security standards. Regulatory Debate and Coinbase’s Position The existence of Layer-2 protocols has sparked regulatory debates, with US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce recently citing the potential risks of centralized sequencers functioning like exchanges. Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, however, countered this view, stating that sequencers…
1
1$0,01345-6,66%
B
B$0,35163-0,54%
Threshold
T$0,01559+0,06%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:42
Del
Space ID transferred 20 million IDs to the Yzi Labs address, worth approximately $3.064 million

Space ID transferred 20 million IDs to the Yzi Labs address, worth approximately $3.064 million

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to ai_9684xtpa on-chain monitoring, Space ID transferred another 20 million ID tokens to the Yzi Labs-related address today after a lapse of three months, with a total value of approximately US$3.064 million. Yzi Labs, Space ID's seed round investor, has received 100 million ID tokens from the project since September 2024, with a total value of approximately $27.81 million. Currently, the ID tokens held by this address are its largest asset.
SEED
SEED$0,001231-6,67%
SPACE ID
ID$0,155+0,45%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,2271+1,88%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 16:37
Del
BitMine Controls 2% of Ethereum Supply After $365M Funding Surge

BitMine Controls 2% of Ethereum Supply After $365M Funding Surge

The post BitMine Controls 2% of Ethereum Supply After $365M Funding Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: BitMine disclosed 2.4M Ethereum holdings worth $10.8B, giving it more than 2% of ETH’s circulating supply. The firm reported $345M in cash and $175M in moonshot investments, raising total crypto and cash holdings to $11.4B. BitMine stock now trades $3.5B daily, ranking #24 in U.S. stock market activity, according to Fundstrat data. The company targets 5% of Ethereum’s supply, calling the move part of its long-term “Alchemy of 5%” strategy. BitMine has crossed another milestone in its long-term crypto accumulation strategy. The company confirmed it now holds more than 2% of Ethereum’s total supply, a threshold that further cements its status as the largest ETH treasury.  The disclosure also revealed $11.4 billion in combined crypto and cash holdings. Investors have responded with heavy trading activity, putting BitMine stock among the most active in the U.S. According to its press release, BitMine’s balance sheet includes 2.416 million ETH valued at $4,497 each. It also holds 192 Bitcoin, $345 million in cash, and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings.  The company said these reserves align with its goal of reaching 5% of Ethereum’s supply, a target it calls the “Alchemy of 5%.” BitMine’s Ethereum Bet and Cash Position BitMine’s rapid ETH accumulation began earlier this year when it first surpassed 1% of supply.  Since then, the company has doubled its holdings, helped by $365 million in fresh funding and rising ETH prices. Executives said the move was timed with what they see as a market supercycle driven by institutional adoption and blockchain integration with AI systems. Chairman Thomas Lee of Fundstrat said BitMine’s share price climbed from $38 in August to above $61 today as ETH holdings increased. He noted that the firm’s focus remains on building crypto net asset value per share while maintaining high liquidity in its…
1
1$0,01345-6,66%
Union
U$0,009845-9,20%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08532-0,91%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:05
Del
Over $1 Billion Vanishes: Crypto Market Hit by Sudden Liquidation Wave

Over $1 Billion Vanishes: Crypto Market Hit by Sudden Liquidation Wave

The crypto market faced a brutal selloff today, with over $1 billion in leveraged long positions liquidated in just an hour. Bitcoin and Ethereum led the plunge, triggering panic across exchanges. Excessive leverage and margin calls amplified the crash, while technical indicators like RSI and trading volume signaled deep market stress. Though some analysts see potential short-term rebounds, volatility remains high, reminding traders that crypto’s rewards come with equally steep risks.
1
1$0,01345-6,66%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,115679-1,46%
Wink
LIKE$0,008056-4,02%
Del
Tronweekly2025/09/23 16:00
Del
Ethereum Faces $10B Exodus As DeFi Yields Rise And BullZilla Presale Snapshot Builds Momentum

Ethereum Faces $10B Exodus As DeFi Yields Rise And BullZilla Presale Snapshot Builds Momentum

The post Ethereum Faces $10B Exodus As DeFi Yields Rise And BullZilla Presale Snapshot Builds Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network is facing a liquidity crunch after a surge of withdrawals totaling 2.369 million ETH ($10.2B) entered the exit queue in September 2025. The withdrawal queue has expanded 327% in a week, underscoring a shift as staking yields fall to 2.84%, the lowest since Ethereum’s move to PoS in 2022. A significant portion of the capital is flowing into decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, which offer better rewards. Pendle’s stETH pools currently pay 5.4% APR, drawing roughly 40% of exit ETH into higher-yield opportunities. This is weighing on short-term sentiment and creating congestion, with exit processing times stretching to 43 days. At the same time, retail-focused speculation remains active, particularly around the BullZilla ($BZIL) presale. The project’s “Whale Signal Detected” stage has already raised more than $ 580,000, sold 28 billion tokens, and attracted over 1,900 holders, a clear snapshot of retail energy contrasting with Ethereum’s institutional capital rotation. Ethereum Breaking News: Kiln Exit and DeFi Migration A single driver accounts for much of the exodus: staking provider Kiln withdrew 1.6M ETH, nearly 61% of the total exit queue, following the July 2025 SwissBorg hack. Analysts note this represents rotational capital rather than permanent exits. Ethereum’s validator entry queue has shrunk to 320,000 ETH, confirming that fewer new participants are joining staking under current conditions. Meanwhile, Ethereum TVS (Total Value Staked) has fallen to 36M ETH, declining by 150,000 ETH weekly. In parallel, Ethereum DeFi TVL reached a record $97B, showing that yield competitiveness is reshaping the ETH ecosystem. Institutional Patience, Retail Shifts Despite liquidity stress, institutional investors remain engaged. Bitcoin Immersion, a major treasury management firm, has accumulated 1.52M ETH ($6.6B), signaling that Ethereum remains a strategic asset. Retail traders, however, are chasing alternative narratives. Meme coin presales like BullZilla are gaining momentum, showing how Ethereum ROI…
1
1$0,01345-6,66%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,010196-11,50%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08532-0,91%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:53
Del
Speculation Around Federal Governor Milan’s Interest Rate Remarks

Speculation Around Federal Governor Milan’s Interest Rate Remarks

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-governor-milan-rate-talk/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017009+3,28%
CrypTalk
TALK$0,043+8,31%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 15:40
Del
Bitcoin: Institutions Take Back Control with Massive Purchases

Bitcoin: Institutions Take Back Control with Massive Purchases

While retail investors tremble at the slightest dip, corporate whales are devouring millions in bitcoin. Coincidence? Or a new strategy from the "private central bankers" of crypto? L’article Bitcoin: Institutions Take Back Control with Massive Purchases est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Overtake
TAKE$0,18571-1,50%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 15:30
Del
UK and US Announce Joint Crypto Task Force Focused on Stablecoins and AML Rules

UK and US Announce Joint Crypto Task Force Focused on Stablecoins and AML Rules

Highlights: The UK and US have launched a joint task force to align crypto rules and strengthen digital asset oversight. The UK-US crypto task force will consult industry leaders to shape stablecoin and AML standards. UK industry groups have called the task force a “vote of confidence” in London’s digital finance sector. The United Kingdom and the United States have launched a new initiative called the “Taskforce for Markets of the Future.” The project was confirmed after talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It aims to boost cooperation on digital assets, stablecoin oversight, and anti-money laundering standards across both markets. The work will be coordinated by officials of both treasuries with the help of regulators that control capital markets and cryptocurrency activities. Big move in global crypto regulation! The US and UK just launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – aiming to reduce barriers, align rules, and coordinate oversight for digital assets. A joint report is expected within 180 days. Could this mark the… pic.twitter.com/g8U3u8TZYs — Lynneri (@lynneri_) September 23, 2025 The task force will provide its recommendations in 180 days. It will also discuss how to build cross-border digital securities sandboxes, where solutions on blockchains can be tried in controlled conditions. These actions may facilitate innovation and enhance investor protections in both nations. The decision follows the increasing financial collaboration and, soon after, the visit by President Donald Trump to the UK. Furthermore, his administration has emphasized closer relations with London in finance and digital technology. UK-US Crypto Task Force to Focus On Regulations The UK-US crypto task force will put a great focus on the development of similar frameworks for digital assets. This also entails coordination on stablecoins and regulations that control crypto-related anti-money laundering. Through these joint efforts, both governments are hoping to ease the process of compliance for firms operating in both jurisdictions. The industry leaders have criticized the UK as having been sluggish in its approach. A lot of executives claim that the lack of explicit regulations has lowered investment chances and bottled innovation. By contrast, the US has advanced with legislation focused on stablecoins and has welcomed crypto-friendly regulators. President Trump’s administration has continued to support policies designed to encourage digital asset growth. The task force aims to close these gaps by introducing clarity for businesses. The UK Treasury confirmed that the effort will prioritize short- and medium-term cooperation on digital assets while new rules are developed. This direction could reduce the hurdles faced by companies that want to raise capital in both countries. Moreover, the team will also seek the advice of cryptocurrency companies and market professionals. This interaction is supposed to make sure that suggestions are made according to the present business requirements. It has been reported that the representatives of a few exchanges have already engaged in preliminary discussions. The emphasis on collaboration signals a shift toward greater alignment between two of the world’s most important financial markets. UK Industry Leaders React to New Collaboration UK industry figures have welcomed the creation of the task force. The UK Cryptoasset Business Council called it a “vote of confidence” in the British economy. The group believes the partnership will revive London’s appeal as a center for crypto innovation. George Osborne, an advisor to Coinbase, noted that the UK risked losing ground in digital finance if it failed to act. He emphasized that Britain must embrace crypto developments rather than watch them shift elsewhere. “If crypto is happening, then we want it to happen here,” Osborne said. INSIGHT: EX-CHANCELLOR OSBORNE SAYS U.K. WILL BE "LEFT BEHIND" IF THEY DON'T SPEED UP CRYPTO ADOPTION LAWS! pic.twitter.com/36tJZDHWC7 — Coinvo (@ByCoinvo) August 22, 2025 Coinbase confirmed its participation in the discussions and publicly backed the initiative. The company described the effort as a positive step toward closer economic ties between the two countries. Both treasuries also confirmed that the work will proceed under the existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group, which already supports cooperation on financial markets. Industry participants expect the collaboration to help strengthen London’s role in digital assets. By aligning with Washington, the UK may gain new momentum in shaping the future of global finance. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Sidekick
K$0,1438-25,06%
Threshold
T$0,01559+0,06%
Union
U$0,009845-9,20%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 15:12
Del
Low Trading Volume Intensifies Crypto Liquidation Risk

Low Trading Volume Intensifies Crypto Liquidation Risk

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-liquidation-risk-matrixport-analysis/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017009+3,28%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 15:10
Del
XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025

XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025

BitcoinWorld XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025 The world of Web3 is constantly evolving, and keeping pace with its innovations can be a challenge. However, a significant event is on the horizon that promises to reshape our understanding of digital ownership: Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025. This prestigious gathering will feature a pivotal presentation by Anthony Anzolone, the visionary founder behind the XION blockchain, a solution poised to revolutionize how we interact with decentralized technologies. What Makes the XION Blockchain a Game-Changer? At its core, the XION blockchain is a Layer 1 network specifically engineered to eliminate the complex technical hurdles often associated with blockchain technology. Imagine a world where accessing digital assets is as straightforward as using any everyday app – that’s the future XION is building. It aims to provide universal access to digital ownership, ensuring that anyone, regardless of their technical expertise, can participate in the Web3 ecosystem. How does it achieve this? The XION blockchain incorporates several groundbreaking features directly into its protocol: Walletless Experience: Say goodbye to complicated seed phrases and private keys. XION simplifies the onboarding process significantly. Account Abstraction: This innovative feature allows for more flexible and user-friendly account management, making transactions feel more intuitive. Simplified Signatures: Complex cryptographic signatures are streamlined, enhancing ease of use without compromising security. Interoperability: The protocol is designed for seamless interaction across various environments, breaking down traditional blockchain silos. These elements work in harmony to create a truly accessible platform, paving the way for broader adoption of decentralized applications and digital ownership. Driving Universal Access with XION Blockchain Technology The mission of the XION blockchain is clear: to democratize digital ownership. By removing technical barriers, XION empowers a wider audience to engage with Web3 applications, NFTs, and other digital assets. This focus on user experience is crucial for mainstream adoption, transforming what was once a niche technology into something truly global. Think about the potential impact. If using blockchain technology becomes as simple as sending an email, what new possibilities open up for creators, businesses, and everyday users? The XION blockchain is designed to foster an environment where innovation can thrive without being hampered by technical friction. Its intuitive design ensures that the benefits of decentralization are available to everyone, not just a select few. The Future of Verification: XION Blockchain’s Innovative Engine Beyond simplifying user interaction, the XION blockchain is also looking ahead to crucial infrastructure. In the fourth quarter of this year, the project plans to launch its own verification engine. This engine is not just for Web3; it’s designed for compatibility across diverse environments, extending its utility far beyond the current crypto landscape. What are the key advantages of this new engine? Reduced Costs: Streamlined processes mean lower operational expenses. Increased Efficiency: Faster and more reliable verification for various applications. Fraud Prevention: Robust mechanisms to enhance security and trust. This development underscores XION’s commitment to building a comprehensive and secure ecosystem, further solidifying its position as a forward-thinking player in the blockchain space. Why XION Blockchain Has Captured Major Investor Attention The innovative approach of the XION blockchain has not gone unnoticed by major industry players. The project has successfully raised an impressive $36 million from a consortium of high-profile investors. These include: Multicoin Capital Animoca Brands Circle HashKey Capital Arrington Capital The Spartan Group Such significant backing from leading venture capitalists and blockchain funds is a strong testament to the potential and vision of the XION blockchain. It signals confidence in its ability to deliver on its promise of universal digital ownership and its broader impact on the Web3 landscape. Anthony Anzolone’s upcoming address at KBW 2025 is more than just a speaking engagement; it’s an opportunity to witness the unveiling of a truly transformative vision. The XION blockchain is meticulously crafted to break down barriers, making digital ownership accessible and intuitive for everyone. As the team prepares to engage with attendees and showcase their advancements, the crypto community eagerly anticipates the next phase of XION’s journey towards a more inclusive and user-friendly Web3 future. Frequently Asked Questions About XION and KBW 2025 Q1: What is the XION blockchain? A1: The XION blockchain is a Layer 1 solution designed to simplify access to digital ownership by removing technical barriers. It features a walletless experience, account abstraction, and simplified signatures to make Web3 more user-friendly. Q2: Who is Anthony Anzolone? A2: Anthony Anzolone is the founder of XION, a pioneering figure in the blockchain space dedicated to making digital ownership universally accessible. Q3: What can attendees expect from XION at KBW 2025? A3: Attendees at Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025 will have the chance to hear Anthony Anzolone speak, meet the XION team, and learn more about the project’s innovations in blockchain abstraction and universal access to digital ownership. Q4: What is XION’s verification engine? A4: XION plans to launch a verification engine in Q4 this year, designed for compatibility beyond Web3. It aims to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and prevent fraud across various environments. Q5: Has XION received significant funding? A5: Yes, XION has successfully raised $36 million from prominent investors including Multicoin Capital, Animoca Brands, Circle, HashKey Capital, Arrington Capital, and The Spartan Group. Are you excited about the future of universal digital ownership and the advancements of the XION blockchain? Share this article with your network and let’s spread the word about the innovative solutions shaping Web3! Join the conversation on social media and discuss how XION is paving the way for a more accessible decentralized future. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain innovation and universal digital ownership. This post XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0,01345-6,66%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01466-0,74%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004632-1,82%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 15:10
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns