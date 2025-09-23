2025-09-24 Wednesday

Crypto Wealth Skyrockets as Global Count of Millionaires Tops 240,000

The post Crypto Wealth Skyrockets as Global Count of Millionaires Tops 240,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global crypto wealth has surged to an unprecedented 241,700 crypto millionaires, the Crypto Wealth Report 2025 from Henley & Partners with data from New World Wealth shows — a 40% rise in 12 months. Bitcoin led the charge, with Bitcoin millionaires up 70% year‑on‑year to 145,100 holders, while the total crypto market valuation reached USD […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-wealth-skyrockets-as-global-count-of-millionaires-tops-240000/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:44
Vitalik Buterin Backs Coinbase’s Base L2: ‘Doing Things the Right Way’

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has endorsed Coinbase’s Base Layer-2 as a secure, non-custodial extension of Ethereum. The post Vitalik Buterin Backs Coinbase’s Base L2: ‘Doing Things the Right Way’ appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/23 16:38
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Dogecoin Price Targets $1.20, but New SHIB Rival Signals Potential 180x Surge

Traders know the scenario all too well—established memecoins pushing toward lofty price targets while newer challengers quietly stake out positions for massive breakouts. As Dogecoin price action gathers steam toward a $1.20 target and Shiba Inu wrestles with technical headwinds, investors can see that the biggest opportunities surface from projects with solid community and cutting-edge […] The post Dogecoin Price Targets $1.20, but New SHIB Rival Signals Potential 180x Surge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 16:32
EARN Mining expands cloud-based crypto income opportunities

Cloud mining platform EARN Mining is offering investors new ways to turn idle crypto holdings into steady daily income. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/09/23 16:11
Blockchain Meets Regulators Half Way To Satisfy Both Compliance & Privacy

Blockchain’s immutable ledger is a core element of crypto, enabling transactions to be verified by network participants so that everything works without any intermediaries. But this transparency means sensitive transactions and financial information can be viewed by anyone. This doesn’t just concern individuals, but also financial institutions, who need to keep their dealings confidential. Governments, [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/23 16:07
The Hong Kong Security Bureau has established a virtual asset intelligence task force to work with relevant platforms to establish a payment stop mechanism.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Hong Kong's TVB News, Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang Ping-keung stated that fraud cases involving virtual assets have increased. The Security Bureau has established a Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force and is working with virtual asset platforms to establish a "stop payment mechanism" for these scams. Chris Tang added that some scams previously involved bank transfers but are now using virtual asset platforms to withdraw funds, necessitating that virtual asset service providers have mechanisms in place. If a fraud case is discovered and funds are still held on a virtual asset platform, the platform should, like the banking system, halt the disbursement of funds and initiate a stop payment.
PANews2025/09/23 15:59
Arbitrum TVL Surges 60% in Three Months as DeFi Expands

Arbitrum’s TVL climbed over 60% since June 2025, driven by stablecoins, DeFi growth, and strong on-chain activity.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/23 15:47
Top Movers: How HBAR, Toncoin, and Litecoin Compare in Today’s Altcoin Drop

HBAR, Toncoin, and Litecoin have drawn attention as their prices react to today’s broader market slump. Each is moving with its own pace and pattern, standing out amid the downturn. Which coin is weathering the pullback best, and what trends set them apart? A closer look shows unexpected shifts in direction and strength. HBAR: The Green Speedster Racing Past Old Blockchains Hedera Hashgraph works like a busy chat room where every message is logged in order. This design, called hashgraph, skips the slow crunch of mining seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Without heavy machines, the network stays light on energy, keeps fees tiny, and can handle many trades at once. Its coin, HBAR, pays those fees and protects the system because users lock up tokens to vote on updates. The result is a fast, green, and low-cost way to run apps and smart deals. Right now, markets crave speed, low fees, and eco-friendly stories. HBAR fits that mood, and big firms on its council add weight. Still, its code is patented, so open-source fans may look elsewhere, and rival staking coins like Solana and Avalanche fight for the same space. After last year’s hard reset, many mid-cap tokens are bouncing as traders hunt fresh themes. If the wider rally holds, HBAR’s clear use case and strong brand could draw new buyers. Yet true breakout will hinge on real-world apps choosing hashgraph over classic chains in the months ahead. From Telegram Dream to DeFi Star: Why Toncoin May Steal the Spotlight Toncoin runs The Open Network, a public, open-source blockchain first built by Telegram. When regulators halted the original “Gram,” fans refused to quit. The non-profit TON Foundation took over, tuned the code, and kept the name alive. The network uses proof of stake, so holders lock coins to help run it. This design lets TON move data fast, cut fees, and stay green. Builders plan more than payments. They work on storage, web names, private links, and tools that talk to each other with ease. Money watchers say the buzz could last. Charts that follow Bitcoin’s four-year rhythm hint at wide price swings: lows of $6.45 and highs of $30.30 in 2025, then $16.06 to $26.04 by 2030. Even the lower 2030 guess beats today’s level by a lot. While giants like Ethereum fight traffic jams, TON still cruises. If fresh apps land and trading mood stays bright, Toncoin may turn from sleeper pick to headline act in the next cycle. Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that has grabbed headlines with its ambitious claim of rising from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase. So far, it has gone halfway, raising over $15 million, and the price of the $XYZ token currently stands at $0.0055. At the next stage of the presale, the $XYZ token value will further rise to $0.0056, meaning that early investors have the chance to secure a bigger discount. Following the presale, $XYZ will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has not disclosed the details yet, but they have put a teaser for a big launch. Born for Fighters, Built for Champions XYZVerse is building a community for those hungry for big profits in crypto — the relentless, the ambitious, the ones aiming for dominance. This is a coin for true fighters — a mindset that resonates with athletes and sports fans alike. $XYZ is the token for thrill-seekers chasing the next big meme coin. Central to the XYZVerse story is XYZepe — a fighter in the meme coin arena, battling to climb the charts and make it to the top on CoinMarketCap. Will it become the next DOGE or SHIB? Time will tell. Community-First Vibes In XYZVerse, the community runs the show. Active participants earn hefty rewards, and the team has allocated a massive 10% of the total token supply — around 10 billion $XYZ — for airdrops, making it one of the largest airdrops on record. Backed by solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and regular token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every move is designed to boost momentum, drive price growth, and rally a loyal community that knows this could be the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More — Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Litecoin: Digital Silver Racing Ahead of Bitcoin's Slow Gold Litecoin was born in 2011 when former Google coder Charlie Lee wanted a quicker Bitcoin. It adds a new block every two and a half minutes, so money moves fast. Its code lets many users join mining, not only big firms, which keeps the network open. With 84 million coins on tap, four times more than Bitcoin, fans call it “digital silver.” People use it for coffee, game items, and other small buys because its fees stay low. The team keeps tuning the engine. In 2022 they added an upgrade called MWEB that hides amounts and cuts extra data, making transfers both lighter and more private. This fresh paint helps Litecoin stand out in a crowd of new tokens. Today, rising costs on Bitcoin and the buzz around speedy chains give Litecoin a tailwind. It is listed on almost every exchange, so traders hop in and out with ease. While it may not soar as high as some hot meme coins, its long record, clear goal, and active updates offer a solid bet for the next market wave. Conclusion HBAR, TON, and LTC remain solid performers ahead of the 2025 bull run; yet the standout is XYZVerse (XYZ), a sport-meme token marrying fandom and GameFi, targeting outsized early-presale gains. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse   Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/23 15:44
Buterin explains why Base is a secure and censorship-resistant L2

Vitalik Buterin reiterated his concerns with L2 decentralization. He explained Base is a decentralized L2 chain, with no risks of censorship on transactions.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 15:40
