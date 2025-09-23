2025-09-24 Wednesday

GROK AI Predicts How High Dogecoin Price Will Be If Bitcoin Hits $10 Trillion Market Cap

GROK AI Predicts How High Dogecoin Price Will Be If Bitcoin Hits $10 Trillion Market Cap

Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 17:38
The ‘Sleep Well’ Investment: Why BullZilla Traders Trust XRP Tundra’s Presale-To-Launch Strategy

The post The ‘Sleep Well’ Investment: Why BullZilla Traders Trust XRP Tundra’s Presale-To-Launch Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BullZilla (BZIL) has turned heads with a presale built on urgency: stages that shift every 48 hours or $100,000 raised, token burns branded as “Roar Burn,” and staking promises as high as 70%. Traders chasing short-term gains often find themselves awake at night, checking whether they caught the right stage. Some of those same traders are now allocating capital into XRP Tundra. What draws them in is not the thrill of stage-based jumps, but the reassurance of fixed launch prices, staking designed for XRP holders, and external audits already completed. In short, a “sleep well” investment that balances upside with predictability. BullZilla’s High-Intensity Presale BullZilla is designed for adrenaline. With a 160 billion total supply and nearly 50% allocated to presale, stages accelerate fast. Pricing recently hovered around $0.00006574, and token sales have already raised more than $400,000 from roughly 1,500 holders. Burns remove large token amounts at milestones, creating artificial scarcity, while the “HODL Furnace” staking system teases triple-digit APYs once the token lists. For meme traders, this is part of the fun. But the trade-off is volatility, unclear listing outcomes, and constant monitoring. That explains why some participants are now diversifying into XRP Tundra, where numbers are defined and audits are already published. XRP Tundra’s Presale-To-Launch Structure XRP Tundra splits responsibilities between two tokens. TUNDRA-S, deployed on Solana, manages yield and utility flows, while TUNDRA-X, based on the XRP Ledger, anchors governance and reserves. Every presale buyer of TUNDRA-S receives an equal amount of TUNDRA-X for free, creating balanced exposure. In the ongoing Phase 2 presale, buyers pay $0.02 per TUNDRA-S, collect an 18% token bonus, and receive free TUNDRA-X valued at $0.01. At launch, prices are fixed: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. With 40% of TUNDRA-S supply allocated to presale, this clarity gives investors a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 17:22
Bitcoin ETFs See $363M Outflow Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech

The post Bitcoin ETFs See $363M Outflow Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 23 September 2025 | 12:03 Spot crypto ETFs flashed risk-off just hours before Jerome Powell’s remarks. Farside Investors’ tracker shows U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs bled $363.1 million on September 23—the biggest daily exit this month—led by Fidelity’s FBTC (-$276.7M), ARKB (-$52.3M), GBTC (-$24.6M) and HODL (-$9.5M). Ethereum funds also flipped negative with $76M in outflows, paced by Fidelity’s FETH (-$33.1M), Bitwise’s ETHW (-$22.3M) and BlackRock’s ETHA (-$15.1M). Markets are bracing for Powell’s economic-outlook speech after mixed signals from Fed officials on the pace of future cuts—Governor Stephen Miran has argued for a deeper reduction than most of his colleagues. The dollar index hovered in the high-97s and the U.S. 10-year yield held near 4.15% into the event, reinforcing a cautious tone across risk assets. Price check: Bitcoin was hovering around $113,000 after Monday’s leverage flush, while Ethereum traded close to the $4,200 support area. Short-term ranges and softer risk appetite keep traders focused on Powell’s guidance and this week’s inflation prints for the next directional cue. Why it matters: Flows tend to lead price in the near term. A firm dollar and steady long rates into Powell’s appearance raise the bar for a risk rebound—any hint that the Fed prefers to go slower on cuts could extend the defensive stance in crypto until data or policy rhetoric breaks the stalemate. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 17:04
Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Volatility Amid Fed Rate Speculations

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Volatility Amid Fed Rate Speculations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 22, 2025 12:47 Bitcoin surged to $117,000 anticipating a Fed rate cut, then fell to $115,000 due to selling pressure. Market dynamics reflect cautious optimism but highlight volatility risks. Bitcoin recently experienced a significant rally, reaching $117,000, driven by market anticipation of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. However, this upward momentum was short-lived as selling pressure prompted a retreat to $115,000, according to Glassnode. Market Dynamics and Indicators The spot market for Bitcoin revealed a decline in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) from overbought levels, coupled with a sharp fall in Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) and low trading volumes. These indicators suggest diminishing demand and fragile market participation despite the recent price surge. In the futures market, open interest remained steady near its highs, and funding rates saw a modest increase, indicating cautious optimism. However, the perpetual CVD entered heavy negative territory, reflecting strong sell-side pressure from leveraged traders. Options and ETF Market Insights The options market showed increased activity, with open interest surpassing its high band, suggesting stronger participation. The widening volatility spreads indicate rising uncertainty, while the skew’s upward movement reflects mild downside hedging. These factors collectively point towards heightened expectations for volatility, albeit without strong bearish sentiment. U.S. spot ETFs experienced a cooling period following previous strong inflows. Net flows decreased significantly, and trade volumes remained stable. The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio eased slightly, indicating tempered institutional demand. Although confidence remains, the slowdown suggests a potential pause in accumulation by traditional financial participants. On-Chain and Off-Chain Indicators On-chain fundamentals presented mixed signals. Active addresses and transfer volumes improved, signifying increased engagement and capital flows. In contrast, declining fees indicate reduced congestion and lower speculative demand, suggesting rising participation but with lighter transactional…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 16:59
BTC Reaches A Phenomenal $113,000 Milestone

The post BTC Reaches A Phenomenal $113,000 Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Surge: BTC Reaches A Phenomenal $113,000 Milestone Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Surge: BTC Reaches a Phenomenal $113,000 Milestone Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-surge-milestone-8/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 16:48
Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/23 16:35
Bitcoin price outlook: On-chain signals favor upside as whales accumulate

Bitcoin price is holding above $113,000 as whale accumulation and falling exchange reserves point to strength, even as technicals flash short-term caution. Bitcoin was trading at $113,092 at press time, up 0.3% in the last 24 hours. The asset has…
Crypto.news 2025/09/23 16:35
Aevo Pre-Launch Platform Launches Monad Token Trading

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Aevo official news, the Aevo Pre-Launch platform launched Monad token MON token trading. According to data from the Aevo platform, MON is currently trading at $0.0496.
PANews 2025/09/23 16:12
PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures has declared a strategic investment in Stable, a partnership that is meant to increase the global adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/23 16:00
Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 15:56
