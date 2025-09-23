2025-09-24 Wednesday

Why Pi Network Crashed Despite Founders’ Public Debut

The post Why Pi Network Crashed Despite Founders’ Public Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi Network token endured a brutal selloff this week, losing nearly half its value in a matter of hours. Analysts point to a mix of structural weaknesses, leveraged trading liquidations, and shaken community confidence as key factors behind the drop. Pi Network Liquidations Spark a Domino Effect Sponsored According to Pi Network Update, the collapse was triggered by leveraged futures liquidations that set off a cascade of forced sales. The initial selloff may have begun with only a few thousand PI coins changing hands on a smaller exchange. However, the thin liquidity proved enough to tip the market into freefall. “The Pi Crash on a 1-minute chart. It’s never one thing. Leveraged futures get liquidated, causing a cascade of sales. The initial drop could have been caused by the sale of only thousands of Pi on a small exchange. Until the system shakes out OG miners and billions of unmigrated Pi, the long-term trend is down,” the network shared. As of this writing, the PI coin price was $0.2751, down over 5% in the last 24 hours. Pi Network (PI) Price Performance. Source: TradingView Sponsored The commentary highlights a persistent issue facing Pi coin. A vast supply of tokens remains locked or unmigrated. This overhang continues to pressure sentiment, leaving the project more vulnerable to sudden price shocks. Some analysts also compared Pi to Bitcoin, with Jatin Gupta, a builder and pioneer, acknowledging that Pi coin price tends to mirror Bitcoin’s corrections. However, Gupta warned that its drawdowns are typically far sharper. “What the F*** is wrong with Pi. I understand there’ll be a correction in Bitcoin, and it’ll drop below, but while following Bitcoin, Pi would fall to $0.18!! Damn, that’s horrible,” wrote Gupta. The remarks mirror a growing concern among traders that Pi lacks the resilience of…
a 1.3 billion deal and 5,000 BTC in treasury

The post a 1.3 billion deal and 5,000 BTC in treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive Asset Management, the Texas financial company co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, announced on September 22, 2025, the acquisition of Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at 1.3 billion dollars – at $90.52 per share – confirming the data released by Reuters and the official statement. With the deal, Strive acquires 5,000 Bitcoin held by Semler, strengthening its corporate Bitcoin treasury and focusing on a growth strategy anchored in digital assets. In this context, the transaction marks a significant step for the group’s positioning. According to the data collected from regulatory filings and Strive’s official statement, the transaction is indeed structured as an all-stock operation and involves the transfer of 5,000 BTC; on the same day, Strive also announced the purchase on the market of 5,816 BTC at an average price of approximately $116,047 per BTC (about 675 million dollars). Market analysts with whom we verified the information emphasize that the implied premium and the liquidity of the assets require further due diligence and clear treasury policies. Data and figures in this article are updated as of September 22, 2025. In brief: the key numbers Structure: all-stock transaction Valuation: approximately 1.3 billion dollars, at $90.52 per share BTC transferred to Strive: 5,000 Total expected BTC post-closure: approximately 10,900 – estimated value around 1.2 billion dollars, as also indicated by Yahoo Finance Recent purchases by Strive: 5,816 BTC (announced on September 22, 2025), purchased at an average price of ~116,047 $/BTC for a total value of approximately 675,000,000 $ SMLR post-announcement: $32.28, with an +11% intraday (after a drop of about 35% from the peak reached at the beginning of February) Strive post-announcement: trading around $4 (with a 6% drop at the time of the announcement, but up +700% since the beginning of the year) Implied premium on Semler compared to…
US Treasury Signals Support for Loan to ‘Make Argentina Great Again’

The post US Treasury Signals Support for Loan to ‘Make Argentina Great Again’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowed to help Argentina obtain fresh funds to alleviate the country’s economic crisis. He underscored Argentina’s relevance as a “systemically important U.S. ally in Latin America,” opening several paths to support President Milei’s policies. U.S. Open to Stabilize Argentina’s FX Market, Labels Nation as ‘Systemically Important’ The Trump Administration has […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/us-treasury-signals-support-for-loan-to-make-argentina-great-again/
Snorter Token as Best Solana Memecoin After Forward Industries Plans Nasdaq Tokenization

The post Snorter Token as Best Solana Memecoin After Forward Industries Plans Nasdaq Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 12:13 Forward Industries’ stockholders can now own shares in tokenized FORD stocks, putting the spotlight on Snorter Token as the best Solana meme coin. Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company Forward Industries Inc (ticker: FORD) announced yesterday that it will offer stockholders tokenized shares on Solana ($SOL). This move adds Forward Industries to the growing list of companies offering such a solution to their stockholders. In addition, it further blurs the line between Wall Street and the crypto market. Forward Industries’ announcement is also testament to $SOL’s importance as one of the market’s top blockchains. It’s no wonder that Snorter Token ($SNORT) offers its token on both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, establishing it as one of this year’s biggest crypto presales and the best Solana meme coin. FORD Partners With Superstate and Solana Lending Protocols Forward Industries revealed in a statement yesterday that it has partnered with fintech firm Superstate to enable its stockholders to own shares on the Solana blockchain. Aside from that, the company is also expected to take an equity stake in Superstate to enable the two to collaborate more closely in developing products and solutions. By tokenizing its shares, Forward Industries will enable 24/7 trading, real-time settlement, and increased liquidity of its stocks. In addition, the company is working with some of the largest lending protocols on Solana – Drift, Kamino, and Jupiter Lend. This will enable $FORD holders to use their tokenized shares as collateral on these platforms. Forward Industries’ stock tokenization efforts further bring together TradFi and blockchain technology. According to a Solana report, $21B in real-life assets have already been tokenized on public chains since May 2025, with the potential to grow to $2T by 2030. As one of the largest blockchains in the market, Solana offers an expansive…
SHIB Holders Risk Missing Out On Huge Gains, Many Rotate Into Layer Brett

The post SHIB Holders Risk Missing Out On Huge Gains, Many Rotate Into Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 12:10 Shiba Inu remains a top meme coin by market cap, but its price action has left many holders frustrated with slow gains and mounting supply pressures. While SHIB burns continue, the momentum is shifting elsewhere. A growing wave of investors is rotating into Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 token offering lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and staking rewards over 660% APY. Analysts believe this new contender could deliver the explosive upside SHIB holders crave. Shiba Inu price prediction shaken as Shibarium hack fuel whale sell-Off Shiba Inu (SHIB) still sits among the largest meme coins, with its community driving supply cuts through aggressive token burns. Yet the Shiba Inu price prediction has darkened. SHIB dumped 7% in 24 hours as whales panic sold, while a $2.4M flash loan exploit wrecked Shibarium’s BONE bridge—the backbone of the network. Source However, rising Shibarium transactions highlight Shiba Inu’s growing utility, with forecasts projecting Shiba Inu could reach $0.00005–$0.0001 by 2026. That outlook implies a 3–5x gain, but the meme coin’s trillion-token supply continues to limit explosive moves. While steady progress on the Layer-2 network supports long-term relevance, many analysts caution that such a heavy supply ceiling curbs rapid appreciation. As a result, attention is shifting toward newer, high-beta tokens offering sharper upside potential than Shiba Inu can deliver. Layer Brett flips the script on Shiba Inu with utility and explosive growth Layer Brett is what Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders wish they had caught at launch. This isn’t another copy-paste token living on an overloaded network—it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 built for real utility. Transactions are lightning-fast, gas fees are nearly zero, and staking rewards top 660% APY, dwarfing traditional DeFi returns. The project has already pulled in more than $3.9 million in its presale, a…
10x XRP Skyrocket: Enormous Surge in Key Metric

The post 10x XRP Skyrocket: Enormous Surge in Key Metric appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP tumbles down XRP’s growing utility A recent unheard-of spike in one of XRP’s key metrics indicates that the network is experiencing renewed activity, which could have significant ramifications. The volume of XRP payments, or transactions between accounts, increased by almost 500% in recent days, momentarily surpassing the one billion daily transaction threshold, according to data. XRP tumbles down Simultaneously, the volume of payments increased as well, reaching 1,045,261 on Sept. 22, 2025 — a number not seen since some of the busiest network times for XRP. The spike in this metric corresponds to price volatility. Following a significant decline earlier this week, XRP is now trading just below $3. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView Since the middle of August, price action has been contained within a descending channel, maintaining bearish pressure. Notwithstanding this, the growth in underlying transactions indicates that the token’s usefulness is growing, and growing adoption may be mitigating further declines. Since XRP’s network is designed for high-throughput cross-border transfers, the rise in payments is noteworthy. An increase in transaction volume and quantity could be a sign of settlement testing, institutional flows or wider use of Ripple’s technology. XRP’s growing utility When compared to tokens that are solely driven by sentiment, XRP has a fundamentally stronger basis because these metrics reflect actual network usage, unlike speculative trading. However, the price is still under short-term pressure. The bears are still in control, according to the rejection above $3.20 and the repeated tests of lower support levels. However, if this growth driven by payments persists, the technical structure may be deceptive. Price recoveries are frequently preceded by increased on-chain activity, particularly when paired with the potential for the crypto market’s macro headwinds to lessen. At the moment, XRP is at a turning point. The 10x increase in payments volume is…
OECD lifts U.S., global growth forecasts as economies surprise to the upside

The post OECD lifts U.S., global growth forecasts as economies surprise to the upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Container backlog occurs at Longtan Port Container Terminal in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Costfoto| Nurphoto | Getty Images The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development upgraded its global economic growth forecast on Tuesday, with many economies appearing more resilient than expected so far this year. The OECD now expects global growth of 3.2% this year, compared to the 2.9% expansion it had forecast in June. Expectations for 2026 were unchanged at 2.9%. This would mark a slowdown from the 3.3% growth seen in 2024. Growth expectations for the U.S. were also lifted, to 1.8% for 2025, compared to June’s 1.6% estimate. This still marks a significant fall from 2024’s 2.8% growth, however. The organization forecasts 1.5% growth for the U.S. in 2026. “Global growth was more resilient than anticipated in the first half of 2025, especially in many emerging-market economies,” the organisation said in a new report. “Industrial production and trade were supported by front-loading ahead of higher tariffs. Strong AI-related investment boosted outcomes in the United States and fiscal support in China outweighed the drag from trade headwinds and property market weakness,” it noted. Tariff impact still to come The OECD warned, however, that “significant risks to the economic outlook remain,” as investment and trade continue to be hit by high levels of policy uncertainty and elevated tariffs. Sweeping duties on goods entering the U.S. came into effect in August after months of policy changes, temporary pauses, and threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Countries and regions around the world now face tariff rates as high as 50% on their exports to the U.S., with some still trying to negotiate trade frameworks. “US bilateral tariff rates have increased on almost all countries since May. The overall effective US tariff…
Arthur Hayes says Scott Bessent will force the Fed under Treasury control

The post Arthur Hayes says Scott Bessent will force the Fed under Treasury control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Arthur Hayes in his latest essay Four, Seven, Scott Bessent is ready to do what hasn’t been done since World War II; pull the Federal Reserve under the boot of the Treasury and reshape the U.S. economy by force. Arthur says that Scott wants to rip credit creation from the hands of the Fed and private equity and shove it into regional banks, then drown the financial system in new debt and money printing. Arthur says the goal is to stop America’s slide from a global empire to just another strong country. Back in 1942, the Treasury made the Fed cap short-term yields at 0.675% and long-term ones at 2.5%. Arthur points out that the wartime yield curve was steeper than today’s flat or inverted mess. That curve made it safe and profitable for small banks to lend. Scott wants that back. But instead of using war as a reason, he’s using populism and political control. He plans to manipulate yields again, this time with modern tools, and drag America back into industrial dominance using what Arthur called “QE 4 Poor People.” Trump pushes Fed toward yield curve control The Fed doesn’t get to make every decision on its own. Two boards run things: the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (FBOG) and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Arthur explains the FBOG sets the interest on reserves (IORB) and discount window (DW) lending. The FOMC controls SOMA, the actual mechanism for buying bonds with printed money. Right now, the Fed isn’t playing along. So Trump is stacking the FBOG with loyalists ready to serve Scott’s plan. With four of seven votes, Trump’s Fed governors can slash the interest on banking reserves (IORB), triggering an arbitrage flood where banks borrow at the discount window and lend at higher SOFR…
Kamala Harris Calls Out Business Leaders For Not Standing Up To ‘Tyrant’ Trump

The post Kamala Harris Calls Out Business Leaders For Not Standing Up To ‘Tyrant’ Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris attacked President Donald Trump, criticized industry leaders for not standing up to him and addressed her criticism of former President Joe Biden’s decision to run for a second term in her book, in her first major televised interview since leaving office on Monday night. Former Vice President Kamala Harris criticized President Donald Trump and “titans of industry” in her first major TV interview since leaving office. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts In a 40-minute-long interview on MSNBC, Harris told host Rachel Maddow she had always believed that “titans of industry” would serve as a guardrail for democracy in the country. But said “one-by-one-by-one, they have been silent…I’d use the word feckless,” adding “It’s not like they’re going to lose their yacht or their house in the Hamptons.” Harris then warned business leaders that “Democracy sustains capitalism,” and said: “Right now we are dealing with…a tyrant.” The former vice president said the U.S. used to “compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators…That’s what we’re dealing with right now in Donald Trump, and these titans of industry are not speaking up.” Harris said the silence from business leaders is “perhaps because of [Trump’s] threats and the way he has used the federal government to take out vengeance on his critics.” The former vice president also posited that the industry “titans” may be silent because they want a merger approved or wish to avoid a federal investigation, but at some point, they’ve got to stand up for the sake of the people who rely on all of these institutions.” What Did Harris Say About Biden? In the interview, Harris was asked about the remark she made in her new book, “107 Days,” on the former president’s…
IATA Pushes ICAO For Action On SAF As Feedstocks Raise Questions

The post IATA Pushes ICAO For Action On SAF As Feedstocks Raise Questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEVILLE ANDALUSIA, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 25: An operator performs the maneuver to refuel an airplane during the presentation of the new second-generation sustainable fuel for aviation that Cepsa will start offering to its customers at San Pablo airport, on November 24, 2022 in Seville (Andalusia, Spain). The fuel manufacturer, Cepsa, has presented a second-generation fuel with the peculiarity that it complies with the zero carbon seal. (Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press via Getty Images The International Air Transport Association is urging governments meeting at the 42nd ICAO Assembly in Montreal to accelerate support for sustainable aviation fuel. The airline association warns that an adequate supply of SAF remains the industry’s most significant hurdle to decarbonization. At the same time, troubling reports over the environmental impact of some feedstocks used to produce sustainable aviation fuel raise questions over whether there is reliable control of the supply chain. SAF Supply Is Critical To Meet Airline Net Zero Targets GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – APRIL 29: Willie Walsh, Cheif Executive, International Airlines Group, speaks at the Global Sustainable Aviation Summit 2014 on April 29, 2014 in Geneva, Switzerland. The Summit brought together leaders in the aviation industry to work on long-term sustainable growth strategies and how the industry would face environmental challenges. (Photo by Justin Hession/Getty Images for Air Transport Action Group) getty “SAF is absolutely critical to the industry achieving its net zero CO₂ emissions by 2050,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, during a press briefing last week, ahead of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s meeting. “We’re disappointed at the progress that has been made in relation to the production of SAF. It’s not where we need it to be…The problem, as we see it, is one of supply and not one of demand.” IATA urges governments to…
