a 1.3 billion deal and 5,000 BTC in treasury
The post a 1.3 billion deal and 5,000 BTC in treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive Asset Management, the Texas financial company co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, announced on September 22, 2025, the acquisition of Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at 1.3 billion dollars – at $90.52 per share – confirming the data released by Reuters and the official statement. With the deal, Strive acquires 5,000 Bitcoin held by Semler, strengthening its corporate Bitcoin treasury and focusing on a growth strategy anchored in digital assets. In this context, the transaction marks a significant step for the group’s positioning. According to the data collected from regulatory filings and Strive’s official statement, the transaction is indeed structured as an all-stock operation and involves the transfer of 5,000 BTC; on the same day, Strive also announced the purchase on the market of 5,816 BTC at an average price of approximately $116,047 per BTC (about 675 million dollars). Market analysts with whom we verified the information emphasize that the implied premium and the liquidity of the assets require further due diligence and clear treasury policies. Data and figures in this article are updated as of September 22, 2025. In brief: the key numbers Structure: all-stock transaction Valuation: approximately 1.3 billion dollars, at $90.52 per share BTC transferred to Strive: 5,000 Total expected BTC post-closure: approximately 10,900 – estimated value around 1.2 billion dollars, as also indicated by Yahoo Finance Recent purchases by Strive: 5,816 BTC (announced on September 22, 2025), purchased at an average price of ~116,047 $/BTC for a total value of approximately 675,000,000 $ SMLR post-announcement: $32.28, with an +11% intraday (after a drop of about 35% from the peak reached at the beginning of February) Strive post-announcement: trading around $4 (with a 6% drop at the time of the announcement, but up +700% since the beginning of the year) Implied premium on Semler compared to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 17:33