2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
ProfitableMining launches new contracts for holders
The post ProfitableMining launches new contracts for holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. ProfitableMining introduces BTC and ETH contracts designed to deliver steady daily returns even in volatile markets. Summary The ProfitableMining platform offers fixed daily payouts that help reduce risks from price fluctuations. New users can get started easily with simple registration and a $17 bonus. The mining operations are powered by green energy, which supports both sustainability and profitability. BTC and ETH prices have fluctuated frequently recently, and holders are generally facing the risk of value loss. In this market environment, ProfitableMining has launched new BTC and ETH contracts. Regardless of market fluctuations, users can earn regular and continuous returns through the contract mechanism. This means users no longer have to worry about price fluctuations and can maintain a cash flow even in volatile markets. ProfitableMining is becoming a contrarian choice for more and more investors. Fluctuation-proof mining contracts Regular returns: Regardless of market fluctuations, the contract mechanism guarantees a fixed daily return, reducing the risk of holding coins. Low barrier to entry: No specialized equipment or complex operations are required, making it easy for even beginners to join. Flexible periods: A variety of contract options are available, ensuring more efficient capital utilization. Secure and transparent: Real-time income tracking and transparent, compliant processes provide greater investment peace of mind. Green and sustainable: Powered by clean energy computing power, achieving a win-win situation for both environmental protection and profitability. Choosing ProfitableMining contracts means choosing a secure and sustainable investment path. Why choose ProfitableMining Easy to use: Even beginners can easily get started. Users can register and receive $17. Regular returns: Fixed daily returns, unaffected by BTC and ETH fluctuations. Extra bonus: Users can refer friends to gain access to additional income…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 17:42
21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Hits DTCC—Will It Ignite A Rally?
The post 21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Hits DTCC—Will It Ignite A Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 21Shares’ proposed spot Dogecoin ETF has appeared on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s public “Exchange Traded Funds — Active and Pre-Launch” roster under the ticker TDOG, a procedural milestone that readies Wall Street’s plumbing for potential trading but does not itself confer regulatory approval. Spot Dogecoin ETF Clears DTCC Step DTCC’s page explicitly aggregates both active funds and pre-launch tickers eligible for clearing and settlement, a step that historically has preceded launches for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, but with no guarantee on timing or outcome. While not a greenlight, the listing signals that broker-dealers can begin operational checks, including ticker set-ups and clearing eligibility. The regulatory status remains unchanged: the US Securities and Exchange Commission is still reviewing 21Shares’ spot Dogecoin application. Nasdaq filed a 19b-4 in April to list the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF under its commodity-based trust rules, and the Trust’s S-1 describes a physically backed product that would hold DOGE and value shares against CF Benchmarks’ Dogecoin-Dollar pricing. In mid-August, the SEC formally instituted proceedings on the Nasdaq proposal, extending the review. Separately, the broader landscape shifted on September 18, when the SEC approved generic listing standards for spot commodity and digital-asset ETFs at US exchanges, shortening the potential filing-to-launch window but not altering asset-specific scrutiny. Context is also important: 21Shares is not alone in pursuing US spot DOGE exposure. Grayscale filed its own spot Dogecoin S-1 in mid-August, a day after the SEC delayed action on 21Shares’ bid. Meanwhile, outside the “pure” spot lane, Rex-Osprey’s DOJE ETF launched last week with hybrid exposure and above-expected first-day volume, underscoring investor appetite for meme-coin wrappers even as the Commission continues to weigh fully spot products. For traders, the question is whether TDOG’s DTCC footprint moves price now. History suggests the market often reacts to visible operational progress:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 17:23
Earn $18,500 a Day, How to Change the World with Dogecoin
Earn passive income daily with RMC MINING. Start from $100, enjoy eco-friendly cloud mining, instant withdrawals, and referral rewards to maximize profits.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 17:15
Vitalik Buterin Defends Coinbase’s Base Network
The post Vitalik Buterin Defends Coinbase’s Base Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently addressed concerns surrounding Coinbase’s Ethereum-based Layer-2 network, Base. Amid discussions focusing on centralization and fund management, Buterin sought to reassure users by emphasizing the network’s reliance on Ethereum’s security framework. Continue Reading:Vitalik Buterin Defends Coinbase’s Base Network Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/vitalik-buterin-defends-coinbases-base-network
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 17:11
Marcos inks Philippines’ E-Governance Act into law
The post Marcos inks Philippines’ E-Governance Act into law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Marcos inks Philippines’ E-Governance Act into law Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed Republic Act (RA) No. 12254, also known as the E-Governance Act, institutionalizing the transition to digital governance across all branches and levels of government. Marcos inked the measure on September 5. The law mandates a “regulated, secure, and robust information and communication system” to foster citizen-centered online services and integrated government operations. RA 12254 applies to executive, legislative, judicial, and constitutional offices, including local government units (LGUs), state universities and colleges (SUCs), government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), and instrumentalities both within the Philippines and abroad. The act also encompasses back-end government operations. “Nothing in this Act shall be construed to derogate from the fiscal and administrative autonomy and independence of government entities,” the law stated. Marcos: Digital governance is a state priority Marcos emphasized the role of ICT in nation-building. He underscored that the law ensures a shift toward responsive and transparent governance. Source: President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Facebook page “The government shall implement a regulated, secure, and robust information and communication system to facilitate a responsive and transparent online citizen-centered services,” Marcos said. He noted that the E-Governance Act was among the bills he highlighted in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), stressing the need to bring services closer to citizens through technology. Back to the top ↑ DICT as lead implementing body The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is designated as the law’s lead implementing body. Under RA 12254, the DICT is tasked to ensure that “all ICT projects in the Philippines will be done in accordance with the National ICT Development Agenda and E-Government Master Plan, as provided under RA 10844 or the Department of Information and Communications Technology Act of 2015.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 17:06
Hacker Who Exploited UXLINK Blockchain Loses $48M to Phishing Attack
TLDR A hacker who stole $48M in UXLINK tokens lost it in a phishing attack. Phishing attacks are becoming a serious threat, even to cybercriminals. Stolen digital assets in decentralized finance remain vulnerable to scams. The UXLINK hacker is an example of “hacker-on-hacker” crime in crypto. A hacker who initially exploited the UXLINK blockchain project [...] The post Hacker Who Exploited UXLINK Blockchain Loses $48M to Phishing Attack appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 17:04
VeChain Invites Global Devs to Hackathon — Build, Innovate, and Win $30,000
Developers worldwide are invited to build tools and applications for the VeBetter and VeChain ecosystems, competing for a $30,000 prize pool. One of the requirements is that your dApp delivers a smooth, user-friendly experience with reliable functionality and integrates B3TR as its reward mechanism. VeChain has launched a global hackathon with a $30,000 prize pool [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 17:00
SoonChain Teams up with ByteNova to Elevate Decentralized AI Economy
SoonChain and ByteNova unite to transform decentralized AI economy by enabling scalable AI agents, privacy-first companions, and developer-friendly Web3 tools.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 17:00
Stable Wins PayPal Backing as PYUSD Goes Live on Stablechain
TLDR: PayPal Ventures invests in Stable, bringing PYUSD to Stablechain for faster, cheaper global transactions. Stablechain supports sub-second transaction finality and USDT-based gas fees to remove friction for stablecoin payments. PayPal aims to scale PYUSD across multiple blockchain ecosystems to unlock new real-world payment use cases. Stable targets emerging markets with this partnership, focusing on [...] The post Stable Wins PayPal Backing as PYUSD Goes Live on Stablechain appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/23 16:59
Clanker founder rejects Rainbow’s offer to acquire Base token launchpad
Crypto wallet provider Rainbow had proposed acquiring Clanker by offering 4% of its upcoming RNBW token supply.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 16:34
