Marcos inks Philippines' E-Governance Act into law

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed Republic Act (RA) No. 12254, also known as the E-Governance Act, institutionalizing the transition to digital governance across all branches and levels of government. Marcos inked the measure on September 5. The law mandates a "regulated, secure, and robust information and communication system" to foster citizen-centered online services and integrated government operations. RA 12254 applies to executive, legislative, judicial, and constitutional offices, including local government units (LGUs), state universities and colleges (SUCs), government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), and instrumentalities both within the Philippines and abroad. The act also encompasses back-end government operations. "Nothing in this Act shall be construed to derogate from the fiscal and administrative autonomy and independence of government entities," the law stated. Marcos: Digital governance is a state priority Marcos emphasized the role of ICT in nation-building. He underscored that the law ensures a shift toward responsive and transparent governance. Source: President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s Facebook page "The government shall implement a regulated, secure, and robust information and communication system to facilitate a responsive and transparent online citizen-centered services," Marcos said. He noted that the E-Governance Act was among the bills he highlighted in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), stressing the need to bring services closer to citizens through technology. Back to the top ↑ DICT as lead implementing body The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is designated as the law's lead implementing body. Under RA 12254, the DICT is tasked to ensure that "all ICT projects in the Philippines will be done in accordance with the National ICT Development Agenda and E-Government Master Plan, as provided under RA 10844 or the Department of Information and Communications Technology Act of 2015."