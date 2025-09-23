2025-09-24 Wednesday

Synthetix Launches High Stakes Trading Competition Ahead of Mainnet Perps Debut

TLDR Synthetix launches $1M perps DEX trading battle on Ethereum Mainnet this Oct. $1M Synthetix trading contest debuts with first perps DEX on Ethereum Mainnet. Synthetix kicks off $1M trading challenge for Ethereum Mainnet perps DEX launch. Ethereum Mainnet hosts Synthetix $1M perps DEX trading event this October. Synthetix unveils $1M perps DEX trading competition [...] The post Synthetix Launches High Stakes Trading Competition Ahead of Mainnet Perps Debut appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 17:30
Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries to Offer Tokenized Shares on Solana as Snorter Token Positions Itself as the Best Solana Meme Coin

Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company Forward Industries Inc (ticker: FORD) announced yesterday that it will offer stockholders tokenized shares on Solana […] The post Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries to Offer Tokenized Shares on Solana as Snorter Token Positions Itself as the Best Solana Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 17:13
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB Holders Risk Missing Out On Huge Gains, Many Rotate Into Layer Brett

Shiba Inu remains a top meme coin by market cap, but its price action has left many holders frustrated with […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB Holders Risk Missing Out On Huge Gains, Many Rotate Into Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 17:10
The Anti-Speculation Play: How XRP Tundra Removes Guesswork From Crypto Investing

The post The Anti-Speculation Play: How XRP Tundra Removes Guesswork From Crypto Investing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto presales often run on hype rather than numbers. Projects announce ambitious goals, promise utility, and leave investors to guess what tokens will be worth once trading begins. The result is a marketplace where speculation overshadows planning, and valuation depends more on momentum than on confirmed fundamentals. XRP Tundra takes a different route. The project has locked in its launch targets — $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X — giving participants clear reference points long before the tokens hit exchanges. Pricing clarity, together with dual-token mechanics, staking rewards, and external audits, sets the presale apart from speculative models. Presales and the Problem of Speculation Most presales rely on narratives rather than math. Tokenomics are either left vague or adjusted midstream, creating confusion about real value. Investors often enter without knowing whether the eventual listing will justify their entry price. This uncertainty fuels pump-and-dump cycles and contributes to distrust around token launches. XRP Tundra approaches the process differently. Instead of leaving the market to dictate its opening, the team has confirmed its targets well in advance. The decision to peg TUNDRA-S at $2.50 and TUNDRA-X at $1.25 eliminates the mystery surrounding future valuation. It also allows buyers to calculate potential upside based on presale entry costs rather than relying on speculation. Clarity Through Dual-Token Design The project runs on two tokens with distinct roles. TUNDRA-S, built on Solana, drives utility and yield flows. TUNDRA-X, anchored to the XRP Ledger, secures governance and reserves. Every presale buyer receives both, balancing exposure between operational function and community control. In the current Phase 2, participants purchase TUNDRA-S for $0.028, receive an 18% token bonus, and also gain free TUNDRA-X worth $0.014. With 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply allocated to presale, entry at this stage has a defined weight in the tokenomics. Knowing that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 17:07
Sygnia Warns Against Overloading Portfolios with Bitcoin ETF

TLDR Sygnia warns clients: Keep Bitcoin ETF exposure under 5% of portfolio. Bitcoin ETF boom prompts Sygnia to enforce strict risk measures. Sygnia urges caution amid soaring demand for its Bitcoin Plus ETF. Asset manager Sygnia reins in overexposure to volatile Bitcoin ETF. Crypto thrill, real risk: Sygnia takes action as ETF inflows surge. South [...] The post Sygnia Warns Against Overloading Portfolios with Bitcoin ETF appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 16:53
Xiushanmining launches a new mobile app, providing the most powerful one-stop cloud mining experience

As Bitcoin cloud mining becomes an increasingly hot trend, more and more investors are turning to remote mining models that don’t require the burden of hardware investment or maintenance. For beginners in particular, cloud mining is not only simpler and more efficient, but it’s also an ideal entry point for cryptocurrency investing. xiushan Mining‘s top [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/23 16:48
Secure On-chain Randomness By Oasis Is A Great Way To Answer The Blockchain Need For RNG

There is a lot of advantages of blockchain technology but its transparency, combined with the deterministic nature of computers is a stumbling block in creating true on-chain randomness. Yet, random number generators (RNGs) are essential tools for solving various algorithmic problems. Here we will discuss the approach Oasis has adopted to ensure smart contract developers can integrate randomness into their applications in a hassle-free manner. What is&nbsp;RNG As deterministic machines, computers function by following predictable instructions. So, randomness is never truly possible. However, almost random numbers can be generated with external inputs or complex algorithms. But how feasible is&nbsp;this? Not very. For example, a deterministic RNG can only mimic randomness and produce pseudo-random outputs using algorithms transforming a starting “seed” value into sequences. If the “seed” is known, it all becomes predictable. On the other hand, non-deterministic RNG can generate completely random numbers by using erratic physical phenomena, like dice rolls or photon scattering, as a workaround for the computer reading predictable patterns. Why blockchains need&nbsp;RNG? When you try to replicate RNG in the smart contract framework, it gets interesting. Whether you are developing dApps for the web3 at large or the cryptoAI space, you will need provable fairness or unbiased and tamperproof outcomes based on unpredictable inputs. Even from a core blockchain point of view, RNG plays a crucial role in cryptographic operations. It produces the unique keys or values needed for securing transactions, encrypting data, or authenticating users, ensuring that outputs cannot be guessed or replicated. Without secure on-chain RNG, reverse engineering of keys, outcome manipulation and all kinds of exploits become possible. Now, blockchain technology also use deterministic rules, and all nodes reaching a consensus is a non-negotiable criteria. This makes on-chain randomness tricky but it is still doable. For example, verifiable random functions, commit-reveal schemes, or the method Oasis has adopted — using Verifiable Random Function (VRF) and some other cryptographic primitives. Let’s now take a closer look into&nbsp;Oasis. How Oasis RNG&nbsp;works? With its default focus on smart privacy and scalability, Oasis uses its confidential EVM runtime, Sapphire to streamline RNG through its randomBytes precompile. By abstracting a simple Solidity function, any smart contract developer can integrate randomness into their applications without dealing with the complexities of blockchain RNG. It basically works like&nbsp;this. Generating the Per-Block Root&nbsp;RNG Sapphire communicates with a key manager runtime to generate secret keys. The key manager supports multiple kinds of keys, some of which are long-term and some of which are ephemeral. The ephemeral keys are used for encrypting transactions and also the RNG. To improve security, these keys are never persisted anywhere and are rotated each epoch. This means fresh keys are generated, and after a while, old keys get securely erased and cannot be recovered even if any component is later compromised. The RNG exposed to Sapphire contracts is initialized on every block. Each block uses private ephemeral entropy obtained from the key manager runtime. Only remotely attested Sapphire instances can obtain this private entropy inside the TEE, which ensures that no external observers can learn anything about the RNG&nbsp;state. Next, this entropy is processed and used as a root VRF key. To turn this entropy into a usable key, Sapphire employs SHA-3-derived algorithms like TupleHash, KMAC256, and cSHAKE. These functions process the epoch-specific entropy from the key manager runtime, producing a unique per-block root RNG that anchors all subsequent randomness in the block with consistency and security. Domain Separation for Per-Transaction RNGs The per-block root RNG alone isn’t enough. Each transaction needs its own private RNG, which is where domain separation comes in. Sapphire builds on the key manager’s output by using Merlin transcripts to initialize per-transaction RNGs from the root RNG, customizing randomness for individual interactions using transaction-specific data. This customization is implemented in the Rust Runtime SDK used to build Sapphire, which handles the VRF and domain separation schemes. Together with the key manager’s private entropy, it ensures private, unbiased, and unpredictable outputs are exposed to developers via the randomBytes precompile. Code examples Basic Random Number Generation This snippet shows how to generate a 32-byte random value, ideal for straightforward RNG needs in a dApp like a poker&nbsp;game. bytes memory randomPad = Sapphire.randomBytes(32, ""); Random Number for Signing Key Pair This snippet uses randomBytes to seed a signing key pair generation, which you can use as a part of a more complex RNG-driven mechanism while ensuring cryptographic security. Sapphire.SigningAlg alg = Sapphire.SigningAlg.Ed25519Pure;bytes memory pk;bytes memory sk;(pk, sk) = Sapphire.generateSigningKeyPair(alg, Sapphire.randomBytes(32, "")); Key Resources: Sapphire docsSapphire repositoryrandomBytesOasis ROFLOasis playground for demo&nbsp;dApps Have a question or need help? Join our Discord and head over to the #dev-central channel. Originally published at https://dev.to on September 22,&nbsp;2025. Secure On-chain Randomness By Oasis Is A Great Way To Answer The Blockchain Need For RNG was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/23 16:40
Portal to Bitcoin Announces Mainnet Launch: A Game-Changer for BTC DeFi on October 13, 2025

By Grok Insights | September 22, 2025Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/23 16:40
Morning Update - 23.09.2025

📊 APAC markets closed mixed: 🇯🇵 Tokyo — closed (holiday) 🇭🇰 Hang Seng −0.9% 🇨🇳 Shanghai Composite +0.5% 🇦🇺 S&amp;P/ASX 200&nbsp;−1% 📈 Wall Street futures tick higher after yesterday’s strong session. 🇪🇺 Euro Stoxx 50 Futures +0.1% after a −0.3% dip yesterday. 🤖 Market euphoria came from news that OpenAI &amp; NVIDIA have joined forces — NVIDIA is ready to invest up to $100B in AI system development. 🚗 Piper Sandler boosted its target for Tesla shares to $500, citing AI leadership. 📝 Today’s focus: • Earnings — Micron, Kingfisher • Flash PMIs — EZ / UK / USA • Monetary policy — Riksbank, NBH • Key speeches — BoE, Fed (Powell), ECB, BoC, and 🇺🇸 President Trump at the UN (09:50 ET / 14:50&nbsp;BST) 💱 FX: • USD steady after correction • EUR/USD near 1.1800 • USD/JPY eases from 147.8 (200-day MA) • CHF and EUR outperform, while AUD &amp; NZD&nbsp;lag 🇨🇳 PBOC fixed USD/CNY at 7.1057. Analysts note a potential USD dip if Trump wins the Supreme Court case over Fed’s Lisa&nbsp;Cook. 🥇 Gold +0.18% at session start 🔥 NatGas −0.82% | 🛢️ WTI&nbsp;−0.53% 💹 Crypto mixed: • Bitcoin −0.15% • Ethereum&nbsp;−0.14% ✨ Stay tuned — volatility brings opportunities, and NordFX is here to help you catch&nbsp;them. 🌅 Morning Update - 23.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/23 16:40
Ethereum (ETH) Founder Vitalik Buterin Praises Coinbase: "They're Doing the Right Things!"

Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin praised Bitcoin exchange Coinbase's Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base. Here are the details... Continue Reading: Ethereum (ETH) Founder Vitalik Buterin Praises Coinbase: "They're Doing the Right Things!"
Coinstats2025/09/23 16:33
