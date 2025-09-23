CertiK Founder Gu Ronghui Appears at the KBW Main Forum: Deepening Collaboration, Sharing Insights, and Expanding Expansion into South Korea

PANews reported on September 23rd that at the main forum of Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), CertiK co-founder and CEO Professor Gu Ronghui participated in a roundtable discussion titled "Stop the Hacks: The State of Smart Contract Security," sharing the latest trends and challenges in Web3 security. Gu Ronghui revealed that this was his third visit to South Korea. CertiK has already accumulated numerous clients in the region, not only collaborating with the Busan city government but also establishing a branch in Seoul to provide closer support for the Korean market. During the forum discussion, Gu Ronghui, drawing on CertiK's "Annual Web3 Security Report," clarified the industry misconception that "smart contract vulnerabilities caused $1.4 billion in losses last year," emphasizing that this figure actually encompasses various factors, including human error. He emphasized that absolutely secure programs do not exist, and that CertiK has therefore established a multi-layered defense system encompassing code reviews, security audits, and continuous monitoring to address evolving attack vectors. "Security development relies not only on technology and tools but also on an educational process," said Gu Ronghui. "Only when project owners, developers, and investors develop a widespread awareness of security can we mitigate risks at their root." However, current industry security budgets are generally insufficient, with investment far lower than marketing efforts. Citing the case studies of WEMIX, which has undergone over 120 audits, and Kaia's selection of CertiK as its exclusive security partner, he urged project owners to prioritize security spending and build a strong defense for long-term development.