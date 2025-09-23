MEXC-handelsplattformen
Flipster Debuts Market's First USD1 Perps for BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE
SOL
$212,08
-3,44%
BTC
$112.999,59
-0,08%
USD1
$0,9998
-0,02%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 17:42
CertiK Founder Gu Ronghui Appears at the KBW Main Forum: Deepening Collaboration, Sharing Insights, and Expanding Expansion into South Korea
PANews reported on September 23rd that at the main forum of Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), CertiK co-founder and CEO Professor Gu Ronghui participated in a roundtable discussion titled "Stop the Hacks: The State of Smart Contract Security," sharing the latest trends and challenges in Web3 security. Gu Ronghui revealed that this was his third visit to South Korea. CertiK has already accumulated numerous clients in the region, not only collaborating with the Busan city government but also establishing a branch in Seoul to provide closer support for the Korean market. During the forum discussion, Gu Ronghui, drawing on CertiK's "Annual Web3 Security Report," clarified the industry misconception that "smart contract vulnerabilities caused $1.4 billion in losses last year," emphasizing that this figure actually encompasses various factors, including human error. He emphasized that absolutely secure programs do not exist, and that CertiK has therefore established a multi-layered defense system encompassing code reviews, security audits, and continuous monitoring to address evolving attack vectors. "Security development relies not only on technology and tools but also on an educational process," said Gu Ronghui. "Only when project owners, developers, and investors develop a widespread awareness of security can we mitigate risks at their root." However, current industry security budgets are generally insufficient, with investment far lower than marketing efforts. Citing the case studies of WEMIX, which has undergone over 120 audits, and Kaia's selection of CertiK as its exclusive security partner, he urged project owners to prioritize security spending and build a strong defense for long-term development.
STOP
$0,08569
-4,73%
1
$0,013451
-6,65%
WEMIX
$0,6957
-7,04%
PANews
2025/09/23 17:37
Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Bleed Millions Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech Today
The post Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Bleed Millions Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is tense today. Hours before U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a key speech at 11:30 a.m. ET, investors pulled hundreds of millions from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, signaling a clear risk-off mood. With Bitcoin already struggling near support levels, Powell’s words could decide whether the market steadies or sinks further. …
NEAR
$3,069
+1,32%
M
$2,39817
-4,01%
U
$0,009845
-9,20%
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 17:36
Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers After Bearish Signal: Can the Rally Hold?
Bearish divergence on the short-term time frame may have accounted for Bitcoin’s dip to $112,000. Now that this divergence has possibly played out, will Bitcoin start to return to the highs, or is this the beginning of a general roll over back down to the $108,000 horizontal support level?
BTC
$112.999,59
-0,08%
MAY
$0,03984
-0,69%
NOW
$0,00553
-1,77%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 17:32
A whale continues to hoard about 115,000 HYPE, worth about $5.58 million
PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale with the address 0xAD83D withdrew $10.19 million USDC from HLP Vaults today and deposited $5 million USDC on the Hyperliquid platform to purchase HYPE. To date, this address has purchased 114,872 HYPE tokens, valued at approximately $5.58 million. The whale still holds $9.85 million USDC and may continue to increase its HYPE holdings.
HYPE
$44,78
-6,49%
USDC
$0,9996
+0,03%
MAY
$0,03984
-0,69%
PANews
2025/09/23 17:01
KOL revealed: There is overlap between the Plasma team and the Blast team
PANews reported on September 23rd that according to KOLs Crypto Fearless and Rui, there are overlapping members between the Plasma team and the Blast project team. Crypto Fearless stated that after Blast founder Pacman (Chinese name Tie Shun) fell out with the original team, other key members turned to create Plasma. Rui stated that some members of the Plasma and Blast teams do overlap, and this is no secret within the industry. He believes that the Blast ecosystem's points system has performed well, serving as a model for many projects to follow, and that the poor pricing is more a problem with the founders than a problem with the team's capabilities.
MORE
$0,0853
-0,94%
WELL
$0,0000477
-19,69%
BLAST
$0,002216
+1,51%
PANews
2025/09/23 17:00
DBA Pushes 45% HYPE Supply Cut as Hyperliquid Preps USDH
A crypto asset manager proposed cutting Hyperliquid’s HYPE supply by 45% to make the token easier to value. DBA Asset Management’s Jon Charbonneau outlined the plan on X, co-authoring it with researcher Hasu. The changes include revoking authorization for all unminted future emissions and community rewards, burning the Assistance Fund’s HYPE, and removing the 1 […] The post DBA Pushes 45% HYPE Supply Cut as Hyperliquid Preps USDH appeared first on CoinChapter.
1
$0,013451
-6,65%
HYPE
$44,78
-6,49%
TOKEN
$0,0122
+0,24%
Coinstats
2025/09/23 16:45
Asset Manager Pushes 45% HYPE Supply Cut, Analyst Calls $100 Target by Year-End
Read the full article at coingape.com.
HYPE
$44,78
-6,49%
COM
$0,017007
+3,27%
Coinstats
2025/09/23 16:30
How High Can Avantis (AVNT) Spike This Bull Run?
Have you ever seen a token appear almost out of nowhere and suddenly grab the market’s attention? That is exactly what is happening with Avantis (AVNT). In just a short time, it has gone from an unknown name to a major talking point across exchanges, trading groups, and analyst circles. Crypto Aarav, who is known
TOKEN
$0,0122
+0,24%
AVNT
$2,0692
-7,63%
BULL
$0,00198
+11,92%
Coinstats
2025/09/23 16:30
Helius invests $175.6 million in Solana: the $500 million plan kicks off
Helius Medical Technologies (ticker HSDT) has initiated a treasury strategy in Solana with an initial purchase of 760,190 SOL.
SOL
$212,08
-3,44%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/23 15:15
