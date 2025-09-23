2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
CfC St. Moritz announced that it has allocated 25% of its treasury assets to Bitcoin

CfC St. Moritz announced that it has allocated 25% of its treasury assets to Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to PR Newswire, the digital asset conference CfC St. Moritz announced that it has partnered with Swiss cryptocurrency bank Sygnum Bank to establish Bitcoin reserves as part of its long-term financial strategy. The conference has allocated 25% of its treasury assets to Bitcoin.
Particl
PART$0.1967+0.20%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08332-8.35%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 17:44
Del
Cardano Price Could Double In 2025, But Insiders See Layer Brett Delivering PEPE-Like 120x Growth

Cardano Price Could Double In 2025, But Insiders See Layer Brett Delivering PEPE-Like 120x Growth

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with opportunities, but not every token is expected to deliver the same kind of returns. Cardano (ADA) remains a respected Layer 1 network, while PEPE is still one of the biggest meme coins by community reach. However, insiders say the real breakout potential may lie with Layer Brett […] The post Cardano Price Could Double In 2025, But Insiders See Layer Brett Delivering PEPE-Like 120x Growth appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.013447-6.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.06294+4.08%
KIND
KIND$0.002626-3.80%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 17:33
Del
“Negative Precedent for the Entire Crypto Market”: NBU Partially Suspends Trustee in Ukraine

“Negative Precedent for the Entire Crypto Market”: NBU Partially Suspends Trustee in Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), after inspecting the activities of Trustee Global, said that the latter provides payment services in Ukraine without proper authorization. The regulator pointed to the transfer of funds without opening a bank account and execution of payment transactions with clients’ funds through the application. The company is obliged to stop […] Сообщение “Negative Precedent for the Entire Crypto Market”: NBU Partially Suspends Trustee in Ukraine появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08574-4.64%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08332-8.35%
Del
Incrypted2025/09/23 17:32
Del
Ripple Unveils XRPL 3.0 with Native Lending Protocol

Ripple Unveils XRPL 3.0 with Native Lending Protocol

Ripple unveils XRPL 3.0 with native lending protocol, privacy tokens, and liquid staking to drive compliant, institutional-grade decentralized finance adoption. Ripple has revealed plans for XRPL 3.0, an upgrade designed to expand decentralized finance for institutions. The roadmap, published Monday, introduces a native lending protocol to facilitate compliant, low-cost on-ledger credit markets. The feature will […] The post Ripple Unveils XRPL 3.0 with Native Lending Protocol appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01412-20.45%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 17:30
Del
Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands to Spain as Demand for Crypto Services Rises

Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands to Spain as Demand for Crypto Services Rises

The post Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands to Spain as Demand for Crypto Services Rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the crypto arm of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, has entered the Spanish market with a new office in Madrid, the company said Tuesday. The move expands its European footprint to eight hubs, including Frankfurt, Zurich and Milan. The company, which earlier this year received the first Europe-wide MiCAR license from Germany’s BaFin regulator, provides crypto trading and custody solutions designed for banks, brokers and asset managers. Its modular platform lets institutions integrate cryptocurrency services into their retail offerings while remaining compliant with the European Union’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework. Spain’s appetite for digital assets is on the rise. Market studies suggest that more than half of the population could adopt cryptocurrencies by 2025, presenting an opening for financial firms seeking to meet client demand. Boerse Stuttgart Digital said it is already in discussions with major Spanish banks about offering regulated crypto access. “Spain with its high-performing, innovative banks is a core market for us,” said Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group. “We are already engaged in advanced collaboration discussions with key players.” Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/23/boerse-stuttgart-digital-expands-to-spain-as-demand-for-crypto-services-rises
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010196-11.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08538-0.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+1.81%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 17:17
Del
Can ASTER token price outperform HYPE in the coming week?

Can ASTER token price outperform HYPE in the coming week?

ASTER’s price surge has garnered attention in the crypto space. Could the decentralized token with support from top leaders be on track to challenge HYPE’s dominance in the coming weeks? The ASTER token has seen a huge ascent over the…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.88-6.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122+0.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Del
Crypto.news2025/09/23 17:14
Del
Buy-the-Dip Chatter Grows as BTC Holds $112K After $1.7 Billion Washout

Buy-the-Dip Chatter Grows as BTC Holds $112K After $1.7 Billion Washout

Your daily access to the backroom
1
1$0.013447-6.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,013.42+0.02%
Del
Blockhead2025/09/23 16:54
Del
Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin Will Join Central Bank Reserves by 2030

Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin Will Join Central Bank Reserves by 2030

Bitcoin could become a central bank reserve asset by 2030. Deutsche Bank sees Bitcoin complementing gold in future financial portfolios. Scarcity and inflation protection drive Bitcoin’s rise as reserve asset. Deutsche Bank has made a bold prediction, stating that Bitcoin could be added to central bank balance sheets by 2030. This forecast highlights a major shift in global finance, with Bitcoin positioning itself not as a competitor to gold but as a valuable complement. The bank suggests that Bitcoin could become a key part of central bank reserves, diversifying financial portfolios and acting as a hedge against inflation. The report underscores Bitcoin’s supply scarcity as a major factor driving this trend. With 95% of Bitcoin’s total supply already in circulation, the cryptocurrency’s limited availability makes it a strong contender for reserve diversification. As more countries and institutions seek assets that protect against inflation and economic shocks, Bitcoin’s role as a store of value continues to grow. Deutsche Bank compares Bitcoin’s potential rise to that of gold. Gold, once met with skepticism, is now an integral part of the global financial system. Similarly, the bank expects Bitcoin’s volatility to decrease over time as adoption and liquidity increase, positioning it as a stable and recognized asset. Also Read: Former Fox Business Journalist: Here’s a New Way for XRP Holders to Earn 8% on Their Holding Bitcoin’s Rising Role in Central Bank Reserves Looking toward 2030, Bitcoin’s role in central bank reserves could redefine financial portfolios globally. With its digital nature and inherent scarcity, Bitcoin offers a unique alternative to traditional reserve assets. Its increasing recognition as a hedge against inflation further strengthens its case for adoption by national institutions. As central banks and institutional investors expand their portfolios, the idea of Bitcoin complementing gold in reserves is gaining traction. Deutsche Bank’s report reflects the growing trend of countries diversifying their reserves with digital assets. As Bitcoin matures, it could eventually hold a place alongside gold in global financial systems, signaling a monumental shift in how national wealth is stored and managed. This evolving perspective on Bitcoin’s role in central bank reserves is reshaping the future of global finance. As adoption continues to grow, Bitcoin may become an essential asset in the reserve portfolios of sovereign nations. Also Read: Ripple CEO Announces Marriage, Ignites XRP Community: Details The post Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin Will Join Central Bank Reserves by 2030 appeared first on 36Crypto.
FOX Token
FOX$0.02576-1.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010196-11.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08538-0.70%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 16:33
Del
Helius Medical Buys Over 760K Solana in $167M Deal

Helius Medical Buys Over 760K Solana in $167M Deal

Highlights: Helius Medical has purchased 760,190 SOL tokens for $167 million. The company purchased the tokens at an average price of $231 per token. Helius Medical still holds over $300 million in cash after the purchase. Neurotech firm Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has acquired its first set of Solana (SOL) tokens with a new investment worth $167 million. The company announced the purchase in a press release on September 22, 2025, noting that it now holds 760,190 SOL acquired at an average price of $231 per token. Despite spending over $160 million, Helius Medical still holds $335 million in cash, which it plans to use to drive its Solana-focused treasury. Overall, the purchase reflected the company’s strong faith in the Solana ecosystem and its long-term potential as a sustainable store of value. Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) announced the purchase of over 760,000 SOL at an average price of $231, totaling approximately $167 million. The acquisition is part of its $500 million digital asset treasury strategy led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. The… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 22, 2025 Reacting to the purchase, Cosmo Jiang, Helius Medical Board Observer and Pantera Capital’s General Partner, expressed excitement over the move. He also praised the company’s team for purchasing SOL at discounted prices and still retaining part of the initial capital for more opportunistic acquisitions. Meanwhile, Joseph Cheers, Helius Medical’s Executive Chairman, appreciated the support from stakeholders across many crypto projects, including the Solana ecosystem, staking providers and Decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocols. The Executive Chairman added: “We take our responsibility to maximise shareholder value seriously and are eager to execute against our plan.” Initial Fundraising to Back Helius Medical Solana-Based Treasury On September 15, Helius Medical announced its plans to establish a Solana-focused treasury. The initiative will leverage funds from capital market raises to generate steady on-chain yields. The company also disclosed the pricing of an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering as part of fundraising efforts to drive its SOL acquisitions. The PIPE financing deal was expected to close on September 18, 2025, raising over $500 million, with the possibility of bringing in an additional $750 million through stapled warrants exercisable within three years. Helius Medical pegged its common stock and pre-funded warrants at $6.81 per share. On the other hand, stapled warrants will be exercisable at $10.134 for three years. BREAKING: Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced an oversubscribed $500M PIPE led by @PanteraCapital and Summer Capital to launch a Solana treasury company. The vehicle includes $750M in stapled warrants, with potential to scale above $1.25B. pic.twitter.com/VxAXgDp44d — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 15, 2025 Summer Capital and Pantera Capital led the PIPE round, with support from other high-quality investors, including FalconX, Big Brain Holdings, Animoca Brands, Republic Digital, Avenue SinoHope, Arlington Capital, HashKey Capital, Aspen Digital, Borderless, and Laser Digital. With the capital realized from the PIPE round, Helius Medical plans to significantly scale its SOL holdings over the next 1 to 2 years. The company also plans to raise more capital by incorporating at-the-market (ATM) programs and other proven fundraising strategies. In addition, Helius Medical intends to pursue staking and lending opportunities, aiming to generate yields while maintaining a conservative risk profile. Overall, the neurotech firm will uphold transparency by providing regular updates on matters relating to its SOL acquisition strategy. The company’s Executive Chairman stated: “Our thesis is that all capital markets transactions, from tokenisation to payments, are moving onto blockchain rails, and Helius aims to bridge public markets with the Solana network, where we expect the majority of that activity to take place.” SOL Slips Slightly Despite Token Accumulations Solana is changing hands at about $219, following a 2.3% decline in the past 24 hours. Within the same timeframe, SOL oscillated between $212.94 and $224.39 with a trading volume of $10.2 billion. Solana’s current price drop tilted its ”Fear & Greed Index” towards fear with a neutral sentiment. Supply and volatility are high at 15.99% and 7.07%, respectively, while dominance is 3.05%. Beyond its market metrics, Solana has emerged as one of the fastest-growing networks, processing over 3,500 transactions per second. It also leads other blockchains in adoption, averaging roughly 3.7 million daily active wallets and exceeding 23 billion year-to-date transactions. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
1
1$0.013447-6.68%
Threshold
T$0.0156+0.19%
Solana
SOL$212.11-3.23%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 16:27
Del
Strive acquires Semler: a 1.3 billion deal and 5,000 BTC in treasury

Strive acquires Semler: a 1.3 billion deal and 5,000 BTC in treasury

Strive Asset Management has announced the acquisition of Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.3 billion.
1
1$0.013447-6.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,013.42+0.02%
Del
The Cryptonomist2025/09/23 15:05
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns