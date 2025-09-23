Ethereum’s Buterin sees Base as model for secure Layer 2 development

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has offered rare public praise for Coinbase's Base network, describing it as a benchmark for how Layer 2 solutions should function. In a Sept. 23 post on X, he argued that Base combines practical usability with the security guarantees of Ethereum's core chain, creating a model that balances convenience and decentralization. Buterin pointed out that Base employs certain centralized mechanisms to improve speed and user experience. Yet, unlike exchanges or custodial services, it does not control user funds. Instead, withdrawals and asset safety remain tied to Ethereum's underlying infrastructure. Base Stage 1 He explained that this approach fits within the Stage 1 criteria defined by analytics platform L2Beat, where even a network outage cannot compromise users' right to reclaim their assets. He stated: "Stage 1 means that a security council with a 75% vote can override the onchain code. However, stage 1 also requires that a quorum-blocking (>=26%) portion of the council sits outside the org that is managing the L1. Hence, the org cannot unilaterally censor or steal via a security council vote, so they are not a custodian." Notably, L2Beat identifies Base as one of only eight projects that qualify for Stage 1 status, underlining Buterin's claim that the chain functions as an extension of Ethereum's trust model rather than a detached service. According to Buterin, calling Layer 2s "non-custodial" is more than a branding exercise. Their security derives from Ethereum's smart contract logic, which ensures Layer 1 ultimately controls the movement of funds. This safeguard makes it impossible for operators to misappropriate assets or selectively block withdrawals. He stressed that these protections are not abstract theories but concrete technical pathways already written into Ethereum's base layer. Base dominance Buterin's endorsement comes as Base cements itself as one of the most active L2 networks.…