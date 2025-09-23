MEXC-handelsplattformen
Hacker behind the UXLINK attack loses $48 million to a phishing scam
The post Hacker behind the UXLINK attack loses $48 million to a phishing scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UXLINK exploiter has been phished merely hours after the AI-powered Web 3 social platform’s multi-sig wallet had been breached. Lookonchain had reported on Monday that UXLINK’s multi-signature wallet was compromised, with funds drained across centralized and decentralized exchanges. According to the blockchain analytics platform, the attacker was phished and lost 542 million UXLINK tokens, valued at approximately $48 million. Interestingly, the hacker who attacked $UXLINK was targeted by a phishing attack and lost 542M $UXLINK($48M).https://t.co/Cp9QNHPE8Xhttps://t.co/M8tbPYAdiq pic.twitter.com/PxadIIfkDi — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 23, 2025 UXLINK had earlier admitted that its multi-sig wallet had been breached, and said that “a significant amount of crypto” was illicitly transferred, but most of them were frozen. “Our team is working through legal and compliant measures to ensure that the UXLINK token supply fully aligns with the rules stated in the whitepaper. The white paper remains the sole community consensus and standard for UXLINK’s token economy,” the project team wrote on X. UXLINK breach involved six wallets Security monitoring firm Cyvers Alerts flagged unusual activity early Monday on an Ethereum address linked to UXLINK. The account executed a delegateCall, removed the existing administrator role, and added a new multisig owner. After making the change, the hacker moved at least $4 million in USDT, $500,000 in USDC, 3.7 wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and 25 ETH. Onchain evidence also showed that the attacker sold UXLINK tokens on decentralized exchanges using six separate wallets. These trades netted at least 6,732 ETH, valued at roughly $28.1 million. Hours after pulling off the UXLINK exploit, the attacker themselves fell victim to a phishing scheme. Arbiscan onchain records show the loss occurred on Tuesday at around 02:15 UTC under the transaction hash 0xa70674ccc9caa17d6efaf3f6fcbd5dec40011744c18a1057f391a822f11986ee. Phishing attack on the UXLINK scammer. Source: Arbiscan. Two large transfers of UXLINK tokens were directed from the…
Ethereum’s Buterin sees Base as model for secure Layer 2 development
The post Ethereum’s Buterin sees Base as model for secure Layer 2 development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has offered rare public praise for Coinbase’s Base network, describing it as a benchmark for how Layer 2 solutions should function. In a Sept. 23 post on X, he argued that Base combines practical usability with the security guarantees of Ethereum’s core chain, creating a model that balances convenience and decentralization. Buterin pointed out that Base employs certain centralized mechanisms to improve speed and user experience. Yet, unlike exchanges or custodial services, it does not control user funds. Instead, withdrawals and asset safety remain tied to Ethereum’s underlying infrastructure. Base Stage 1 He explained that this approach fits within the Stage 1 criteria defined by analytics platform L2Beat, where even a network outage cannot compromise users’ right to reclaim their assets. He stated: “Stage 1 means that a security council with a 75% vote can override the onchain code. However, stage 1 also requires that a quorum-blocking (>=26%) portion of the council sits outside the org that is managing the L1. Hence, the org cannot unilaterally censor or steal via a security council vote, so they are not a custodian.” Notably, L2Beat identifies Base as one of only eight projects that qualify for Stage 1 status, underlining Buterin’s claim that the chain functions as an extension of Ethereum’s trust model rather than a detached service. According to Buterin, calling Layer 2s “non-custodial” is more than a branding exercise. Their security derives from Ethereum’s smart contract logic, which ensures Layer 1 ultimately controls the movement of funds. This safeguard makes it impossible for operators to misappropriate assets or selectively block withdrawals. He stressed that these protections are not abstract theories but concrete technical pathways already written into Ethereum’s base layer. Base dominance Buterin’s endorsement comes as Base cements itself as one of the most active L2 networks.…
BlockchainFX Targeting $1 In Latest Price Prediction Figures: Could This New Super App Deliver Better Returns Than HYPE And AVAX?
Avalanche has built a strong reputation for speed, DeFi activity and smart contract scalability, while Hyperliquid has impressed with its trading infrastructure, liquidity and rising market cap nearing $15 billion. Yet both projects still exhibit periods of sharp price drops and limits in utility when seen through a broader market lens. BlockchainFX (BFX), now in […] The post BlockchainFX Targeting $1 In Latest Price Prediction Figures: Could This New Super App Deliver Better Returns Than HYPE And AVAX? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.
PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Asian stocks rally while global markets show mixed signals
Asian markets rallied, with Taiwan’s Taiex hitting a record high and Australia and South Korea posting gains.
Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain
PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Currently, more than 240,000 people worldwide hold crypto assets worth more than $1 million, a 40% increase from last year.
PANews reported on September 23rd that Bitcoin.com reported that the "2025 Crypto Wealth Report," jointly released by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth, shows a surge in global cryptocurrency wealth. The number of individuals holding over $1 million in crypto assets has reached 241,700, a 40% increase over the past 12 months. Of these, the number of individuals holding over $1 million in Bitcoin has increased by 70% year-over-year to 145,100. Furthermore, there are now 450 individuals holding over $100 million in cryptocurrency (defined as holding crypto assets worth $100 million or more) and 36 individuals holding over $1 billion in cryptocurrency, representing year-over-year increases of 8% and 29%, respectively. Analysts attribute this growth to the accelerated entry of institutions into the market and the launch of new national digital currency initiatives.
How Crypto Exchanges Actually Make Money
Crypto exchanges might look like simple apps where you buy crypto and watch the charts move, but they’re actually money machines.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Bitcoin outflows climb to one-month high after drop to $112K
Exchange outflows accelerated close to a one-month peak. BTC was redistributed to shark wallets, while big whales lowered their balances.
Capital B buys 551 BTC for €54.7 million: Adam Back subscribes
Yesterday, Capital B expanded its Bitcoin treasury with the purchase of 551 BTC for €54.7 million.
