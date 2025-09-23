2025-09-24 Wednesday

Is ASTER's price heading for a crash? Watch out for TWO key red flags!

The post Is ASTER’s price heading for a crash? Watch out for TWO key red flags! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is ASTER at risk? Extreme whale concentration and stacked leverage make ASTER highly sensitive to sell-offs. What could trigger another dump? Mid-October vesting releases 53.5 million tokens monthly. According to a prominent analyst, that’s too much for top wallets to absorb. The aftermath of Aster’s [ASTER] launch was pure volatility in action. In under 72 hours, HODLers banked millions as the altcoin ripped to $2, marking a staggering 1,700%+ spike. That kind of parabolic move usually sparks FOMO. However, the market quickly hit a liquidity crunch. After peaking at $2, ASTER dumped by 15.8% as whales offloaded profits, including one wallet selling $60 million intra-day. In short, the launch played out like a textbook “pump and dump” cycle. Source: TradingView (ASTER/USDT) And yet, the greed isn’t over.  On the derivatives side, ASTER’s Open Interest ripped to $822 million – Marking a near 31% jump from the previous day. That’s $200 million in fresh speculative capital flowing in, with traders chasing leverage. Normally, a move like this screams strong risk appetite. However, in ASTER’s case, it’s a high-beta play. Post-launch, the market already sniffed whale rotation. So, any further pushes could spark another flush. ASTER supply concentration sparks manipulation fears ASTER’s double-digit dump wasn’t just a greed spike.  Instead, the market’s getting spooked over supply concentration. With 8 billion coins spread across 45,967 HODLers, supply concentration is fueling wild volatility and triggering multi-million-dollar long sweeps. In fact, the top 3 wallets control 77.9% of ASTER supply (6.2 billion), with one whale hoarding 44.7%. Zooming out, the top 10 wallets hold 96% of the supply (7.69 billion). This makes the market highly sensitive to large sell-offs. Source: BSCscan In short, ASTER’s 15% dump came down to extreme supply centralization. Why does it matter? Supply this stacked is usually seen…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:41
Best Wallet Adoption Will Soar

The post Best Wallet Adoption Will Soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Lawmakers Ask SEC to Push Trump’s Crypto 401k: Best Wallet Adoption Will Soar Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/us-lawmakers-sec-letter-401k-best-wallet/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:38
ChatGPT Picks This Altcoin As The Most Likely To Replicate Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Famous 10,000x Run

Everyone remembers the wild ride of Shiba Inu, where early holders turned a pocket change bet into fortunes as the token blasted toward its jaw-dropping 10,000x run. That kind of legendary growth is rare, but whispers in the crypto trenches suggest another contender might just be lining up for its own fireworks display. According to [...] The post ChatGPT Picks This Altcoin As The Most Likely To Replicate Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Famous 10,000x Run appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/23 18:30
Huawei plans AI SuperClusters to challenge Nvidia

The post Huawei plans AI SuperClusters to challenge Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Huawei is ramping up its push in artificial intelligence hardware, aiming to deploy massive AI “SuperClusters” both domestically and internationally as it seeks to rival Nvidia’s lead in high-performance computing. The approach is based not just on new chips but also on scale, speed, and connectivity. Huawei concedes that its processors are not as fast as Nvidia’s on a per-chip basis. But it believes it can close the gap by stringing together thousands, ultimately, millions, of chips. Huawei unveils bold AI roadmap Huawei’s rotating chairman, Eric Xu, unwrapped a three-year strategic plan to outline what it will take for the company to achieve its AI goals at the annual Huawei Connect conference. The Ascend 950 series will come in 2026, delivering two models for different AI workloads. Additionally, the Ascend 960 will come in 2027. By 2028, Huawei hopes to release the Ascend 970 with interconnect speeds of four terabits a second, more than double what Nvidia can do today. Huawei also announced that it has developed its own high-bandwidth memory, which the company hopes will reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. This step is important because US sanctions have cut off the company’s access to the world’s leading chipmakers and memory suppliers. “By making this roadmap public, Huawei is signaling to the market that it has confidence in its supply chain and a long-term commitment to developing an end-to-end chip ecosystem,” wrote Bernstein Research analysts. In addition to its chip roadmap, the firm unveiled a new generation of Atlas SuperPoD systems that will form the basis of its AI strategy among data-center scale platforms. The Atlas 950 SuperPoD will include over eight thousand Ascend processors, while the eventual Atlas 960 SuperPoD in 2027 will span over fifteen thousand processors. These systems are built to be aggregated into larger clusters. Atlas…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:28
An Innovative Approach To Online Advertising And Content monetization

The post An Innovative Approach To Online Advertising And Content monetization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BAT’s innovative approach to online advertising, user privacy, and content monetization has attracted attention within the cryptocurrency and digital advertising spaces. A closer look at Basic Attention Token (BAT) by Coinidol.com. Basic Attention Token (BAT) was created by Brendan Eich, the co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. The goal of BAT is to improve the efficiency of online advertising, protect user privacy, and provide a more equitable system for content creators.  It is closely integrated with the Brave web browser. Brave is designed to provide a faster, more secure, and privacy-focused browsing experience by blocking intrusive ads, trackers, and unnecessary content. User privacy and content creation BAT aims to address privacy concerns in online advertising. Instead of indiscriminately collecting user data, Brave browser and BAT allow users to control which data they share with advertisers and content creators. Content creators and publishers who are part of the BAT ecosystem can become “verified publishers.” This status enables them to receive BAT contributions from users who appreciate their content. Basic Attention Token (BAT) Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a cryptocurrency designed to be used within the Brave browser ecosystem, which aims to revolutionize digital advertising and content monetization. Brave browser users have the option to participate in the Brave Rewards program. Users can opt to view privacy-respecting ads within the Brave browser, and in return, they earn BAT tokens as a reward for their engagement. BAT also benefits content creators and publishers. Users can choose to allocate a portion of their earned BAT tokens to support their favorite websites, YouTube channels, or other online content. This direct contribution model can help content creators monetize their work. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:23
ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin Price Amidst Market Crash & Suggests Top Altcoin to Buy Safely

The post ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin Price Amidst Market Crash & Suggests Top Altcoin to Buy Safely appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many believe this could mark the exhaustion of the latest rally, while others remain optimistic, seeing it as just a small pullback before Bitcoin continues its bull run. To cut through the noise and approach this objectively, we turn to ChatGPT, which is arguably the most powerful chatbot on the market right now. With access to real-time price movements, both big and small crypto updates across social media and news outlets, as well as proprietary narrative-building skills, ChatGPT is in a strong position to give us a coherent picture of where Bitcoin could be headed next. Read on as we unpack ChatGPT’s Bitcoin price prediction for 2025 and beyond. We’ll also point you toward the best altcoins to buy right now. ChatGPT’s Bold BTC Price Forecast: $500K in the Next Few Months The most noteworthy part of ChatGPT’s Bitcoin analysis was its mention of the latest Deutsche Bank report, where research analysts linked Bitcoin’s adoption to gold’s past. The analysts noted that Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility dropped to historic all-time lows in August, despite the token hitting new all-time highs. This is a clear indication that we could be ‘witnessing the start of a gradual decoupling between Bitcoin’s spot prices and volatility as the crypto’s integration into portfolios is maturing.’ Deutsche Bank’s research analysts further pointed out that both Bitcoin and gold essentially come from the same place. Like Bitcoin today, gold too was once subject to skepticism, suspicion, and speculative demand. Over time, however, gold entered a gradual but effective maturity phase, eventually becoming a standard asset across the world. We could see the same trajectory play out with Bitcoin. So, the falling volatility could actually be a great sign, though those chasing the usual crypto thrills might view it differently. While Bitcoin’s association with gold isn’t new, and the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:20
Top 5 Altcoins Under $1 — High-Conviction ROI Picks for 2025

The post Top 5 Altcoins Under $1 — High-Conviction ROI Picks for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 13:04 The hunt for 2025’s breakout is on, and sharp investors are focusing on sub-$1 altcoins with real upside. Five names stand out: BlockchainFX (BFX), Aster (ASTER), Stellar (XLM), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Cardano (ADA). Each brings a distinct angle—but one is clearly dominating the conversation: BlockchainFX, a presale rocket drawing comparisons to the earliest days of exchange giants. While ASTER, XLM, DOGE, and ADA are building traction in their lanes, BlockchainFX is commanding the spotlight with millions raised, surging social proof, and a bold plan for a Web3 super app. If you’re after an early position that can bend your 2025 returns, this may be the window before the crowd piles in. BlockchainFX: Breakout Presale with Real Utility BlockchainFX is being hailed as a top 2025 presale after surpassing $7.7M with 10,000+ early backers. At $0.024 in presale and a stated $0.05 launch target, analysts outline a path toward $1 over time—implying >100% potential upside before launch and a conceivable 40–50x if that $1 milestone is later achieved. The edge: a true super app tying crypto and traditional markets together. Instead of juggling platforms, users can trade crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and commodities in one place—without surrendering asset control. In a fragmented market, that all-in-one model is exactly what’s missing, and it’s already attracting daily users. With long/short trading, staking, and instant payouts, BFX is built to function in both bull and bear regimes. Built to Reward Early Investors BFX’s innovation translates straight into holder benefits. Stakers can earn daily rewards in BFX and USDT, with potential payouts of up to $25,000 USDT. The upcoming BFX Visa Card adds real-world spend to the mix. The presale’s step-up pricing bakes in upside: each stage lifts the token price. Use promo code BLOCK30 for +30% tokens.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:16
Peter Brandt Offers Wealth Formula

The post Peter Brandt Offers Wealth Formula appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Renowned investor Peter Brandt, with a market career spanning over five decades, has devised a clear plan for those eager to accumulate wealth in the long run. He suggests a portfolio structure where 10% is allocated to Bitcoin, 20% directed toward real estate, and the remaining 70% invested in the SPY fund, a tracker of […] Continue Reading:Peter Brandt Offers Wealth Formula Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/peter-brandt-offers-wealth-formula
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:02
HBAR Price Stumbles 10% Following Bitcoin's Lead

The post HBAR Price Stumbles 10% Following Bitcoin’s Lead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera (HBAR) is facing mounting pressure as its price dropped more than 10% during the latest market downturn.  The altcoin’s decline mirrors the broader crypto weakness, extending a downtrend that has persisted for weeks. Market conditions suggest HBAR could remain under strain unless investor momentum turns supportive. Hedera Holders Show Belief The correlation between HBAR and Bitcoin currently sits at 0.94, signaling a near-perfect alignment with BTC’s price action. Such a high correlation often amplifies volatility, as any major move in Bitcoin tends to cascade into Hedera’s trajectory. Sponsored Sponsored This tight relationship comes at a challenging time. Bitcoin dropped to $111,600 in the past 24 hours, pulling the crypto market lower. With the leading cryptocurrency struggling to stabilize, HBAR risks additional declines if BTC’s weakness persists. Investors may need to brace for further downside. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HBAR Correlation To Bitcoin. Source: TradingView Despite the bearish backdrop, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator shows an unexpected spike in inflows. This reflects renewed investor interest in Hedera, even as prices hover near recent lows. Strong inflows can act as a cushion, slowing losses and offering a chance for stabilization. Sustained demand is critical for any recovery attempt. If buyers maintain support, HBAR could find the foundation it needs to resist Bitcoin’s drag. However, any reduction in inflows would weaken this safety net and deepen the bearish outlook for the altcoin. HBAR CMF. Source: TradingView HBAR Price Faces Correction At the time of writing, HBAR trades at $0.222, holding narrowly above its $0.219 support level. The sell-off pushed the token to a fresh two-month low before a minor rebound softened the decline. While the price has managed a modest recovery, bearish forces remain dominant. Under the weight of its downtrend, HBAR is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:00
Crypto market stabilizes after $1.7B flush as Bitcoin dominance surges to 57%

The post Crypto market stabilizes after $1.7B flush as Bitcoin dominance surges to 57% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is cooling off after a wild selloff wiped out over $1.7 billion in leveraged trades yesterday, according to data from CoinGlass. Bitcoin (BTC) is still above $112,000, Ethereum (ETH) is hovering close to $4,100, and traders are now trying to figure out what the hell just happened. While crypto wrestled with panic, U.S. stocks kept rising after President Trump’s Fed cut interest rates by 0.25%, and gold prices hit new records. Just a few days ago, everyone was riding the altcoin wave. Tokens like ASTER, HYPE, and PUMP exploded as speculators piled in, convinced altcoin season was finally back. But the bottom fell out fast. There was no obvious reason, but the damage was clear. The Altcoin Season Index crashed from nearly 100 down to 65. Meanwhile, BTC dominance climbed to 57%, while ETH’s share of the market slid to 12%. Traders dumped riskier bets and ran straight back into Bitcoin. Institutions buy through the chaos, eye October breakout Despite the wreckage, institutions aren’t blinking. Firms like Strategy and Metaplanet are still buying Bitcoin. And last week’s spot ETF inflows prove that some are still looking to scoop up the dip. Even after the mess, Bitcoin is up 4% for the month in a month that’s usually trash for crypto. And with October coming up, which historically delivers Bitcoin’s best returns, traders are already placing serious bets. Call options between $120,000 and $125,000 are drawing real demand. For the past quarter, BTC has been stuck between $110,000 and $120,000. Volatility has been muted, mostly because altcoins have hogged the spotlight. But that flipped fast after the $1.7 billion flush. Now attention’s shifting back to BTC, and what happens next might depend on this week’s economic data. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Wednesday, and the…
