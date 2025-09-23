SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald Steps Down, Search Begins for the New Face
SOL Strategies:- In a major leadership update, the Solana Treasury company, SOL Strategies has announced that Leah Wald, the company's Chief Executive Officer and Director, will step down from her positions effective October 1, 2025. Making her annoucement in a X post, Wald wrote, "After October 1st, I'm excited to explore new opportunities in AI and financial technology." Interestingly. Wald joined SOL Strategies in July 2024, leading the company's strategic transformation from Cypherpunk Holdings into a Solana-focused infrastructure provider. Under her leadership, the company rebranded, cross-listed on NASDAQ, and developed the Solana treasury model, positioning itself as a key player in the Solana blockchain ecosystem. As announced by @solstrategies_ today, I made the decision to step down as CEO and Director after successfully completing the transformation I was brought in to lead, including our NASDAQ cross-listing and DAT++ model development. Having accomplished these objectives, this feels… — Leah Wald (@LeahWald) September 22, 2025 Also Read: DEX Grvt Receives $19M Funding Who's the Interim CEO of SOL Strategies After Leah's departure, SOL Strategies announced Michael Hubbard, currently the Chief Strategy Officer and Director, as the Interim CEO of the company. Hubbard brings extensive experience in the Solana ecosystem. He founded Laine, a Solana validator, in 2021, growing it to a peak of over 5.5 million SOL delegated before its acquisition by SOL Strategies earlier this year. According to the announcement, Hubbard has deep knowledge of the Solana ecosystem and innovative ideas, including the potential tokenization of the company's stock on-chain. These are expected to drive the continued growth of SOL Strategies as a blockchain infrastructure provider to institutions. Why It Matters Leadership change at this moment is significant because SOL Strategies is in a transformation stage. It is moving from broader crypto/treasury investing into infrastructure, staking, and Solana-centric financial models. With…
