Decoding Barclays’ Crucial Forecast Amid Carry Trade Unwinding

The post Decoding Barclays' Crucial Forecast Amid Carry Trade Unwinding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/HKD: Decoding Barclays' Crucial Forecast Amid Carry Trade Unwinding
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:36
JPMorgan CEO Suddenly Warms to Crypto – But Drops a Big Fed Warning

Once quick to dismiss Bitcoin outright, he is now taking a more balanced stance, particularly when it comes to stablecoins.
Coindoo2025/09/23 18:30
SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald Steps Down, Search Begins for the New Face

SOL Strategies:- In a major leadership update, the Solana Treasury company, SOL Strategies has announced that Leah Wald, the company's Chief Executive Officer and Director, will step down from her positions effective October 1, 2025. Making her annoucement in a X post, Wald wrote, "After October 1st, I'm excited to explore new opportunities in AI and financial technology." Interestingly. Wald joined SOL Strategies in July 2024, leading the company's strategic transformation from Cypherpunk Holdings into a Solana-focused infrastructure provider. Under her leadership, the company rebranded, cross-listed on NASDAQ, and developed the Solana treasury model, positioning itself as a key player in the Solana blockchain ecosystem. As announced by @solstrategies_ today, I made the decision to step down as CEO and Director after successfully completing the transformation I was brought in to lead, including our NASDAQ cross-listing and DAT++ model development. Having accomplished these objectives, this feels… — Leah Wald (@LeahWald) September 22, 2025 Also Read: DEX Grvt Receives $19M Funding Who's the Interim CEO of SOL Strategies After Leah's departure, SOL Strategies announced Michael Hubbard, currently the Chief Strategy Officer and Director, as the Interim CEO of the company. Hubbard brings extensive experience in the Solana ecosystem. He founded Laine, a Solana validator, in 2021, growing it to a peak of over 5.5 million SOL delegated before its acquisition by SOL Strategies earlier this year. According to the announcement, Hubbard has deep knowledge of the Solana ecosystem and innovative ideas, including the potential tokenization of the company's stock on-chain. These are expected to drive the continued growth of SOL Strategies as a blockchain infrastructure provider to institutions. Why It Matters Leadership change at this moment is significant because SOL Strategies is in a transformation stage. It is moving from broader crypto/treasury investing into infrastructure, staking, and Solana-centric financial models.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:29
Unlocking New Horizons In Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital's Strategic Expansion: Unlocking New Horizons In Spain
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:12
XRP Best Performing Asset in Thailand

XRP might be the fourth-ranked cryptocurrency asset by market capitalization, but in Thailand, it occupies the top spot. As per the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report, XRP has emerged as the best-performing asset in the last nine months. XRP outpaces Bitcoin, Ethereum and gold Notably, XRP has maintained the top spot among other assets since December 2024. In that month, XRP clinched the top spot and displaced Bitcoin, Ethereum and gold to second, third and fourth places, respectively. This emphasizes XRP's performance in the Asian country. The asset's year-to-date performance is a massive 380% increase despite its price dropping below the critical $3 level. Meanwhile, between August 2045 and August 2025, the SEC report showed that XRP posted an upside of 390% year-on-year. It was able to register this performance in spite of the over 9% decline in value for August 2025. Interestingly, the asset's performance is miles ahead of second-placed Bitcoin, which managed 85.10% YoY. Ethereum and gold had 77.73% and 37.73% respectively, YoY. The report indicated that XRP has gained a lot of traction in Thailand and is a favorite asset among investors in the broader financial space. It signals a shift from traditional assets like gold or stocks, and a rise in crypto acceptance in the region. Another indication of the growing dominance of crypto assets can be seen in the number of active addresses in XRP.  In the month of August 2025, active addresses grew by 8.44% to 230,000, with retail traders driving the increase as they accounted for 42% of the total trades. Institutional traders, juridical entities and external investors accounted for 21%, 18% and 16%, respectively. XRP's price outlook amid Thai momentum It is worth mentioning is that XRP registered this staggering performance in Thailand, a country where the authorities have placed a ban
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:05
Helius Buys $167M in Solana, Kicks Off $500M SOL Treasury Plan

TLDR: Helius acquired 760,000 SOL at $231 average price, spending $167M from its treasury strategy allocation. The company plans to deploy $500M into Solana, combining direct buys with staking and DeFi use. Helius still holds $335M cash for future SOL purchases, keeping flexibility for market opportunities. The Solana network processes 3,500+ TPS and has 3.7M
Blockonomi2025/09/23 18:02
How Tundra’s Dual-Token System Creates Immediate Value

Few predictions in the XRP community have carried as much weight as the one made recently by Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist. In his latest analysis, Aljarrah argued that once XRP fully assumes its role as the bridge asset for global financial infrastructure, $1000 would mark the floor, not the ceiling. Such a valuation would require XRP's utility to expand massively from today's levels, as the token would need to settle trillions in global payments. While that horizon may take years, XRP Tundra's dual-token presale introduces mechanisms that create immediate value for holders and may help accelerate XRP's path toward broader adoption. The Case for $1000 XRP Aljarrah's prediction is not framed as a speculative moonshot. Instead, it rests on utility: if XRP becomes the standard settlement bridge across banks, payment rails, and institutional systems, its price must rise to support liquidity needs. $1000 becomes a structural requirement rather than a distant dream. That argument reflects long-term optimism about Ripple's enterprise work and the XRP Ledger's technical capacity. But the gap between present utility and the level implied by $1000 is significant. For most holders, the question is what can be done today to strengthen XRP's ecosystem and create tangible value in the meantime. Tundra's Dual-Token Mechanics XRP Tundra introduces a presale system that enhances XRP's role now. It issues two tokens: TUNDRA-S on Solana for yield and utility flows, and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger for governance and reserves. Every presale buyer of TUNDRA-S receives an equal amount of TUNDRA-X for free. In the ongoing Phase 2 presale, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.02, with an 18% bonus in tokens. Buyers also gain free TUNDRA-X valued at $0.01. At listing, the prices are already confirmed: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. With 40% of TUNDRA-S supply allocated
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:01
Top Cryptos to Buy: Solana (SOL) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Named Top Picks, One Set for 5000% Rally

Solana (SOL) remains one of the most popular altcoins, supported by strong network activity and increasing developer adoption. Its steady appreciation has kept its firm position as a top-tier crypto, but its larger market cap limits the potential for appreciation. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), meanwhile, is still in presale at just $0.035 and has already picked up steam with its DeFi lending-and-borrowing protocol. As per analysts, MUTM's upside at the presale phase provides room for returns far in excess of Solana's rally, with projections as much as 5,000% if adoption goes as planned. Solana Trades Near Support  Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $235.20, with support at the $230 level and resistance building around $250. Its network is still seeing strong developer activity, high throughput transactions, and increasing staking involvement, which are keeping investor interest intact. However, despite this momentum, upward movements above resistance levels have been succeeded by pullbacks, suggesting SOL may need further catalysts, such as major upgrades or institutional inflows, to sustain a rally. Compared to SOL's current profile, investors believe that newer DeFi protocol Mutuum Finance, could have higher return potential when the next bull run starts in Q4 2025.  Breaking Records at an Early Stage Stage 6 presale of MUTM is undervalued at $0.035. More than 16,500 customers have bought tokens and the project has generated more than 16.2 million. This is a clear sign that market demand is increasing and also launch hype is increasing as well. Mutuum Finance is using Chainlink oracles on ETH, MATIC and AVAX token lending, borrowing and liquidity insurance premiums. Fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are utilized with redundant security. For that purpose, the multi-step process will ensure that price data is normalized irrespective of the size of market conditions. This is one of
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 17:52
Apprenticeships: Building Tomorrow’s Workforce Today

Apprenticeships can create a bridge between local employers and the communities they serve. Shutterstock In a labor market marked by high turnover, growing skill gaps, and increasing pressure on employers to adapt to new technologies, apprenticeships are re-emerging as one of the most powerful workforce strategies. They offer companies a low-risk way to attract, train, and retain talent, while simultaneously providing individuals with a meaningful career pathway. Unlike traditional training models, apprenticeships combine classroom instruction with on-the-job learning—delivering both immediate productivity for businesses and long-term career growth for workers. The Business Case for Apprenticeships One of the most compelling aspects of apprenticeship programs is that they can be launched with relatively low or no upfront cost. Unlike the traditional model of recruiting already-trained employees or funding expensive outside training, apprenticeships leverage existing staff and real work environments to build skills. Employers can align training to their specific processes, standards, and culture. This reduces the mismatch between what workers learn in school and what they actually need to succeed in the workplace. According to Dr. Cynthia Finley—a workforce development leader and advocate who has spent her career building systems that connect people with opportunity—"The biggest advantage of apprenticeships over traditional training or higher education is their ability to deliver immediate productivity while building long-term loyalty. Unlike conventional classroom training, apprenticeships allow employers to train workers directly in their own processes and culture, reducing the gap between theory and practice. This approach not only lowers upfront costs but also strengthens retention, since apprentices who 'earn while they learn' are far more likely to remain with the company, cutting down on expensive turnover." Moreover, many states and federal initiatives offer tax credits and funding incentives for employers who sponsor apprenticeships. These incentives often cover training materials, mentorship time, or even wage subsidies.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 17:46
Millionaires Grow by 40% in One Year

Key Points: Global cryptocurrency wealth sees significant growth, with more millionaires and billionaires. Crypto millionaires increase by 40%, with Bitcoin millionaires growing by 70%. Institutional entry and CBDC initiatives drive this wealth expansion. Bitcoin.com's release of the "2025 Crypto Wealth Report" highlights a notable rise in global cryptocurrency wealth, with 241,700 individuals holding over $1 million in crypto assets. Institutional investment and national digital currencies drive growth, reflecting significant shifts in financial dynamics and the increasing role of cryptocurrencies in global wealth distribution. Crypto Millionaires Climb 40% with Bitcoin Leading at 70% The 2025 Crypto Wealth Report highlights an unprecedented growth in global crypto wealth, showing more individuals owning substantial crypto assets. Bitcoin.com notes that crypto millionaires now total 241,700, marking a 40% increase. This significant rise reflects shifts in wealth dynamics worldwide. With 145,100 individuals holding over $1 million in Bitcoin, the year's rise is 70%. Institutions entering the market and new digital currency initiatives drive this growth. The number of crypto billionaires also sees a 29% increase. "Traditional finance assumes money has a home address — but cryptocurrency doesn't. Geography is now optional. With just 12 memorized words, an individual can secure a billion dollars in Bitcoin, instantly accessible from Zurich or Zheng
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 17:45
