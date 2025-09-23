the $500 million plan kicks off

Helius Medical Technologies (ticker HSDT) has initiated a treasury strategy in Solana with an initial purchase of 760,190 SOL at an average cost of $231 per token, for a historical expenditure of approximately $175.6 million. The initiative constitutes the first step of a SOL treasury plan aimed at reaching a total investment of $500 million, supported by investors such as Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, in a logic of progressive allocation. According to the data collected by our digital markets analysis team, the initial purchase of approximately 175.6 million dollars corresponds to about 35.1% of the overall 500 million dollar plan. Industry analysts who follow corporate treasuries in digital assets note that an accumulation strategy in tranches over 12–24 months tends to mitigate market risk compared to a one-off purchase. In operational audits conducted on similar cases, we have found that institutional custody protocols and external audits are crucial for containing operational and compliance risks. What's New Initial Purchase: 760.190 SOL Average cost: $231 per SOL Outlay at historical cost: approximately 175.6 million dollars (760,190 x $231) Remaining capital allocated: the rest of the plan up to a total of 500 million dollars Arithmetic note: some initial estimates indicated a value around 167 million dollars, calculated based on the current market value. In fact, if the current price of SOL were slightly below $231, the market value of the position could hover around 167 million dollars. That said, the market value will continue to fluctuate depending on the price movements of SOL. Why Solana is included in the treasury Helius aims to build a balanced and scalable position over the next 12–24 months, combining a progressive accumulation strategy with prudent risk limits. In this context, the company plans to integrate staking opportunities and DeFi tools to increase returns, while maintaining…