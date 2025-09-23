MEXC-handelsplattformen
Dogecoin giảm 17,68%, dòng tiền lớn đổ vào meme coin mới nổi
Sau khi Donald Trump tái đắc cử Tổng thống Mỹ vào ngày 6, giá Dogecoin đã tăng vọt. Nguyên nhân chính đến từ thông tin Elon Musk – người nổi tiếng là fan hâm mộ Dogecoin – sẽ giữ chức Bộ trưởng trong cơ quan mới “Bộ Hiệu Quả Chính Phủ (DOGE Department)” dưới thời […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 18:37
Sam Altman and Jensen Huang finalized the OpenAI, Nvidia $100B deal in minutes
Samuel Altman had a flight to catch. But before boarding to Texas, he had to lock in one of the biggest deals in AI history. Just hours before takeoff, Sam and Jensen Huang finalized a $100 billion agreement between OpenAI and Nvidia, a deal that would tie the two most important names in artificial intelligence […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 18:35
CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan from Coinbase Prime for Expansion
TLDR CleanSpark shares gained 5% after announcing $100M Bitcoin-backed loan from Coinbase Prime The company will use its BTC holdings as collateral to fund mining, high-performance computing, and energy portfolio expansion This brings total Bitcoin-backed financing from Coinbase Prime to approximately $300M CleanSpark recently posted record quarterly revenue of $198.6M The company mined 657 BTC [...] The post CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan from Coinbase Prime for Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/23 18:27
Clanker Rejects Rainbow Acquisition Deal and Sparks Token Market Turmoil
TLDR Clanker rejects Rainbow’s RNBW offer, sparking token volatility and debate. Market whipsaws after Clanker declines Rainbow’s public 4% RNBW proposal. Clanker stands firm against Rainbow’s bid, fueling token price swings. Rainbow’s rejected takeover of Clanker triggers chaos in Base ecosystem. Crypto clash: Clanker declines Rainbow’s offer, price spikes then stabilizes. Token launchpad Clanker rejected [...] The post Clanker Rejects Rainbow Acquisition Deal and Sparks Token Market Turmoil appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 18:27
Vitalik Buterin Applauds Base as Leading Layer 2 with 160 TPS and $15B TVL
TLDR Base network achieves 160 TPS and nearly $15B TVL, ranking second in Layer 2 space. Vitalik Buterin commends Base for combining usability with Ethereum’s security model. Base meets L2Beat’s Stage 1 criteria, ensuring asset security even during network issues. Coinbase’s backing drives Base’s rapid growth, making it a major Layer 2 solution. Ethereum co-founder [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Applauds Base as Leading Layer 2 with 160 TPS and $15B TVL appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 18:09
the $500 million plan kicks off
The post the $500 million plan kicks off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical Technologies (ticker HSDT) has initiated a treasury strategy in Solana with an initial purchase of 760,190 SOL at an average cost of $231 per token, for a historical expenditure of approximately $175.6 million. The initiative constitutes the first step of a SOL treasury plan aimed at reaching a total investment of $500 million, supported by investors such as Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, in a logic of progressive allocation. According to the data collected by our digital markets analysis team, the initial purchase of approximately 175.6 million dollars corresponds to about 35.1% of the overall 500 million dollar plan. Industry analysts who follow corporate treasuries in digital assets note that an accumulation strategy in tranches over 12–24 months tends to mitigate market risk compared to a one-off purchase. In operational audits conducted on similar cases, we have found that institutional custody protocols and external audits are crucial for containing operational and compliance risks. What’s New Initial Purchase: 760.190 SOL Average cost: $231 per SOL Outlay at historical cost: approximately 175.6 million dollars (760,190 x $231) Remaining capital allocated: the rest of the plan up to a total of 500 million dollars Arithmetic note: some initial estimates indicated a value around 167 million dollars, calculated based on the current market value. In fact, if the current price of SOL were slightly below $231, the market value of the position could hover around 167 million dollars. That said, the market value will continue to fluctuate depending on the price movements of SOL. Why Solana is included in the treasury Helius aims to build a balanced and scalable position over the next 12–24 months, combining a progressive accumulation strategy with prudent risk limits. In this context, the company plans to integrate staking opportunities and DeFi tools to increase returns, while maintaining…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 17:57
Bitcoin will usher in new opportunities in 2025. LGMining cloud mining is highly efficient: a cloud mining platform that can truly earn Bitcoin for free
Cryptocurrency mining has evolved significantly over the years. While traditional mining requires expensive hardware and high electricity costs, cloud mining has emerged as a cost-effective alternative.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 17:55
XRP News Today: XRP Targets $3.33, Solana Nears $300, BlockDAG Presale Ending
The crypto landscape has recently encountered relevant activity surrounding Solana, BlockDAG, and XRP. Cryptocurrencies like XRP mainly target $3.33, the price value of Solana comes near $300, and the price value of BlockDAG is $0.0016, as suggested by the crypto price predictions. XRP Targets $3.33 XRP, a digital currency that plays a bridge currency to ... Read more The post XRP News Today: XRP Targets $3.33, Solana Nears $300, BlockDAG Presale Ending appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/23 17:45
Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Triggers Crypto Market Watch
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cut-crypto-impact/
Coinstats
2025/09/23 17:39
OpenAI And Nvidia Push AI Into Industrial Age
In the global battle to dominate artificial intelligence, computing power has become the new currency. Nvidia is set to inject up to 100 billion dollars into OpenAI to build one of the most ambitious AI infrastructures ever conceived. This partnership marks a turning point, as the time for laboratory promises is over, and the era of massive AI industrialization begins. Such an initiative could reshuffle the cards of the sector and redefine technological power relations on a global scale. L’article OpenAI And Nvidia Push AI Into Industrial Age est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 17:33
