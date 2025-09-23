2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
PANews reported on September 23rd that according to official sources, Jiufang Smart Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, JF SmartTrade (BVI) Limited, had entered into a share subscription agreement with EXIO Group Limited (EX.IO) on September 23, 2025, pursuant to which JF SmartTrade agreed to subscribe for EX.IO shares. The board of directors believes that the subscription is consistent with the company's overall strategic planning and the use of proceeds from the placement. By investing in EX.IO, the company can leverage its exchange resources and Web3 ecosystem technology advantages to accelerate its overseas digital asset business development and market expansion. EXIO Limited, a subsidiary of EX.IO, reportedly holds a virtual asset trading platform operating license issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.
PANews2025/09/23
Reports have disclosed that Deutsche Bank research sees room for Bitcoin to sit alongside gold on some central bank balance sheets by 2030. The bank’s paper says that both assets can act as hedges against certain risks and that the path Bitcoin would follow mirrors gold’s slow adoption into official reserves. Related Reading: Dogecoin Warning: Double Top Formation Hints At Decline – Analyst Central Banks Could Add Bitcoin According to Deutsche Bank, Bitcoin’s market traits are shifting. Short-term volatility has fallen recently, and prices even topped $123,000 in the run-up to the report, signals the bank flagged as part of Bitcoin’s maturing profile. While gold keeps drawing strong official demand, the report says central banks may begin treating Bitcoin as a complementary store of value rather than a replacement for existing reserve assets. The Bank’s View On Gold And Money Deutsche Bank points out that gold buying by official institutions remains robust. In fact, the bank has moved its own gold forecasts higher as bullion rallies, noting demand from some countries is running well above past averages. This stronger taste for bullion is one reason the bank sees space for two scarce assets — physical gold and Bitcoin — to coexist in official portfolios. Volatility And Supply Points Based on reports, one part of the argument rests on supply dynamics. Bitcoin’s fixed maximum supply — 21 million coins — and growing institutional accumulation have tightened available market supply in recent periods. At the same time, the study notes Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility recently hit historic lows, a fact that analysts say reduces one major hurdle to reserve adoption. Still, big price swings remain possible and would be closely watched by any central bank considering a holdings shift. How Adoption Might Happen Deutsche Bank compares Bitcoin’s likely adoption path to how gold entered reserves: slowly, with legal and operational processes built around custody, accounting and valuation. Reports say the US dollar would remain dominant as the world’s main reserve currency, but some diversification into non-dollar assets could push officials to explore alternatives including Bitcoin. Related Reading: Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Capital’ That Outpaces Traditional Assets—Michael Saylor Policy And Practical Hurdles Legal and technical issues are still on the table. Custody solutions must meet the security standards central banks require. Rules in many jurisdictions would need updating to allow sovereign institutions to hold crypto. Political views will matter too; recent debates about central bank independence and rate policy have added friction to major reserve decisions, including concerns raised around actions by US President Donald Trump that some analysts say could influence monetary policy. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/23
PANews reported on September 23rd that Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS) announced that its Bitcoin reserves (including current holdings and funds allocated for commitments to purchase Bitcoin) totaled approximately $13.25 million, representing 39.4% of the company's outstanding shares as of market close on September 22, 2025. As the company's overall Bitcoin reserve strategy progresses toward its $100 million goal, the company remains committed to accumulating Bitcoin equivalent to 100% of its public market capitalization. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., holds approximately 19.5679 bitcoins, with a market value of approximately $2.256 million. As of the week of September 21, 2025, Sentinum acquired 0.9 bitcoins on the open market and earned approximately 18.6679 bitcoins from its Bitcoin mining operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data has allocated $11 million in cash to Sentinum for open market purchases of bitcoin. The company plans to use at least 5% of the funds in its escrow account to purchase bitcoin daily. Upon completion, the company's total Bitcoin reserves will reach approximately $13.25 million.
PANews2025/09/23
PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to AFP, Eurojust, the EU's judicial body, said on Tuesday that European authorities have uncovered a cryptocurrency scam that defrauded over 100 victims of at least €100 million (US$118 million). Police raided residences in Spain and other countries, arresting five suspects, including the mastermind. Victims were promised huge returns by investing in cryptocurrencies on a specialized online platform, with the funds then laundered in Lithuania. Upon withdrawing their investments, victims were required to pay additional fees, after which the fraudulent website disappeared, leaving many investors with significant losses, some even completely wiped out. The scheme, which dates back to at least 2018, involved approximately 23 countries, with victims hailing from Germany, France, and other European nations. The main perpetrators are suspected of large-scale fraud and money laundering. The raids were conducted last week, but due to legal procedures in various countries, information was not released publicly until Tuesday.
PANews2025/09/23
PANews reported on September 23rd that London-based blockchain payments company Fnality has completed a $136 million Series C funding round, led by WisdomTree, with participation from Bank of America, Citigroup, KBC Group, Temasek, and Tradeweb. Existing investors include Santander, Barclays, BNP Paribas, DTCC, Euroclear, Goldman Sachs, ING, Nasdaq, State Street, and UBS. Fnality is committed to using distributed ledger technology to build a regulated payment system based on central bank digital currencies to address the slow, expensive, and long settlement times of traditional wholesale payment systems for cross-border transactions. The company plans to use this round of funding to expand its pound sterling system to the US dollar and euro markets, targeting the cross-border payments market, which is valued at over $120 billion.
PANews2025/09/23
UXLINK exploiter loses $48M in a phishing scam hours after breaching the project’s multi-sig wallet and draining funds.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23
The post Crypto Treasury Stocks Crash as Traders Pivot to Safer Crypto Presales like PEPENODE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/crypto-treasury-stocks-crash-as-traders-choose-crypto-presales-like-pepenode/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23
Huawei plans huge AI SuperClusters with over a million chips.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23
The filing from WisdomTree comes after the SEC’s approval of generic listing standards for crypto funds, allowing exchanges to list products directly without the lengthy 19b-4 process. The move follows recent launches of REX-Osprey’s XRP and Dogecoin ETFs and signals growing institutional adoption. Crypto asset manager WisdomTree registered for a crypto index fund in Delaware [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/23
BitcoinWorld USD Flows: Unpacking BofA’s Crucial Q3 Neutral Forecast In the dynamic world of global finance, where every ripple in a major currency can send waves through diverse markets, the stability or volatility of the US Dollar holds significant sway. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors, understanding the broader macroeconomic landscape, particularly the health and direction of the dollar, is crucial. A strong dollar often signals risk aversion, potentially impacting crypto assets, while a weaker dollar can sometimes fuel demand for alternative investments. Bank of America (BofA) has recently released its insightful Q3 forecast, indicating a period of neutral USD flows, a development that demands closer examination. What does this ‘neutral’ stance truly mean for the world’s reserve currency, and how might it influence your investment decisions? Understanding USD Flows: BofA’s Q3 Insights When financial institutions like BofA talk about USD flows, they are referring to the net movement of US Dollars into or out of various assets and markets. These flows are a critical indicator of market sentiment and future currency direction. BofA’s latest report for the third quarter (Q3) of the year highlights a fascinating equilibrium: institutional clients, specifically hedge funds and corporates, are largely offsetting each other’s dollar movements, leading to an overall neutral outlook. This neutrality is not a sign of inactivity but rather a reflection of divergent strategies and market positions. On one side, we have the often speculative, agile movements of hedge funds. On the other, the more fundamental, operational demands of corporate entities. The confluence of these forces creates a delicate balance, suggesting that the dollar may not experience significant directional shifts based solely on these client segments in the near term. Key takeaways from BofA’s analysis on USD flows: Net Neutrality: Overall client flows suggest a balanced demand and supply for the US Dollar. Offsetting Forces: Hedge fund buying or selling is largely being counteracted by corporate hedging or investment activities. Implication: Reduced likelihood of strong, sustained dollar rallies or declines driven by these specific client segments. The Balancing Act: Decoding Hedge Fund Currency Strategies Hedge funds are known for their sophisticated and often aggressive trading strategies, aiming to generate high returns regardless of market direction. Their approach to hedge fund currency positioning is typically driven by macroeconomic outlooks, interest rate differentials, geopolitical events, and technical analysis. In the context of BofA’s report, the neutral impact of hedge fund activity is particularly noteworthy. Why might hedge funds be in a state of equilibrium regarding the dollar? Several factors could contribute: Macroeconomic Uncertainty: A lack of clear direction in global economic data (e.g., inflation, growth, central bank policy divergence) can lead hedge funds to adopt a more cautious, less directional stance. Interest Rate Parity: If the interest rate differentials between the US and other major economies are not offering a compelling arbitrage opportunity, speculative capital might remain on the sidelines or be spread across various currencies. Profit-Taking/Rebalancing: After periods of significant dollar strength or weakness, hedge funds might be taking profits or rebalancing their portfolios, leading to offsetting buy and sell orders. Cross-Asset Hedging: Some dollar positions might be part of broader cross-asset hedges, where currency exposure is managed in conjunction with equity, bond, or commodity positions. This current neutrality from hedge funds suggests a market grappling with mixed signals, where conviction for a strong dollar rally or a significant sell-off is not universally shared among these influential players. Corporate Currency Strategy: Hedging Against Volatility In contrast to the speculative nature of hedge funds, corporate currency strategy is primarily driven by operational necessities, risk management, and long-term investment goals. Corporations engage in foreign exchange markets for a variety of reasons: Hedging Operational Exposure: Companies with international operations need to protect against adverse currency movements impacting their revenues, costs, and profit margins. This involves hedging future receivables or payables. Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A): Cross-border M&A deals often involve significant currency conversions and associated hedging strategies. Repatriation of Earnings: Multinational corporations may convert foreign earnings back into their home currency, influencing dollar flows. Capital Expenditure: Investing in foreign markets requires converting domestic currency into the local currency. BofA’s report indicates that corporate flows are largely counteracting hedge fund flows. This could be due to several factors. For instance, if hedge funds were net sellers of the dollar, corporations might be net buyers for hedging purposes, perhaps anticipating future dollar weakness or simply managing existing exposures. Conversely, if hedge funds were buying dollars speculatively, corporations might be selling to lock in favorable rates for repatriating earnings or funding foreign investments. This intricate dance between corporate prudence and speculative positioning is what ultimately leads to the observed neutral USD flows. Navigating the US Dollar Outlook for Q3: What to Expect? A neutral forecast for US Dollar outlook in Q3, while seemingly uneventful, is actually quite telling. It implies that while there are forces pushing and pulling the dollar in different directions, none are strong enough to establish a dominant trend from the perspective of these key institutional flows. This doesn’t mean the dollar will be completely static, but rather that its movements might be more range-bound or driven by other, less predictable factors. Several external factors will continue to shape the dollar’s trajectory: Federal Reserve Policy: Future interest rate decisions by the Fed will remain a primary driver. Any shifts in rhetoric regarding rate hikes or cuts could quickly alter sentiment. Global Economic Growth: The relative economic performance of the US versus other major economies (Europe, China, Japan) will influence capital flows. Stronger US growth tends to support the dollar. Geopolitical Developments: Unforeseen global events, conflicts, or political instability can trigger safe-haven demand for the dollar, regardless of underlying flows. Inflation Trends: Persistent inflation or disinflationary pressures will guide central bank actions, which in turn impact currency valuations. For investors, this neutral outlook suggests a period where fundamental analysis and careful monitoring of macro data will be paramount. Expect the dollar to react more acutely to incoming economic reports and central bank communications. Broader Q3 Currency Trends and Market Implications Beyond the US Dollar, BofA’s report on institutional flows provides a lens through which to view broader Q3 currency trends. If the dollar is largely neutral, what does this imply for other major currencies like the Euro, Japanese Yen, or British Pound? A neutral dollar often means that other currencies might find their own drivers, or they might also exhibit range-bound behavior against the dollar if global macro uncertainty is pervasive. For instance: Euro (EUR): The Euro’s performance will likely hinge on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy decisions and the economic health of the Eurozone. Japanese Yen (JPY): The JPY remains highly sensitive to global risk sentiment and the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) ultra-loose monetary policy. Emerging Market Currencies: These currencies are often more volatile and can be significantly impacted by dollar strength or weakness, as well as commodity prices and local economic conditions. A neutral dollar might offer some respite, but local factors will dominate. For crypto investors, a neutral dollar might imply less pressure from a strong dollar “risk-off” environment, potentially allowing crypto assets to trade more on their own fundamentals or specific market narratives. However, it also means that clear macro tailwinds for crypto from a weakening dollar might be absent, requiring a more nuanced approach to portfolio management. Actionable Insights for Investors and Traders Given BofA’s neutral forecast for USD flows in Q3, what steps can investors and traders take? Diversify Portfolios: Do not rely solely on a strong or weak dollar narrative. Diversify across various asset classes and geographies to mitigate currency-specific risks. Monitor Macro Data Closely: Pay close attention to inflation reports, GDP figures, employment data, and central bank speeches from major economies. These will be the primary drivers of short-term currency movements. Consider Hedging Strategies: If you have significant international exposure, evaluate whether currency hedging is appropriate for your portfolio to protect against unexpected volatility. Focus on Relative Value: In a neutral dollar environment, look for opportunities in currencies that might be undervalued or overvalued relative to their economic fundamentals. Crypto & Dollar Correlation: While not always direct, remember that dollar strength can sometimes weigh on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. A neutral dollar might reduce this pressure, but individual crypto asset performance will still depend on project-specific developments and broader market sentiment. Conclusion: A Balanced Outlook Amidst Shifting Sands Bank of America’s assessment of neutral USD flows for Q3 paints a picture of a finely balanced market, where the robust and often conflicting strategies of hedge funds and corporate entities cancel each other out. This equilibrium suggests that the immediate future of the US Dollar outlook may be characterized by range-bound trading rather than aggressive directional moves driven by these institutional players. While this neutrality might seem uneventful, it underscores the complex interplay of forces shaping global finance. As we navigate the evolving Q3 currency trends, vigilance, diversification, and a keen eye on macroeconomic indicators will be paramount for both traditional and crypto investors. The market is always in motion, even when appearing still, and understanding these underlying currents is key to informed decision-making. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US Dollar liquidity and institutional adoption. This post USD Flows: Unpacking BofA’s Crucial Q3 Neutral Forecast first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23
