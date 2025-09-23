2025-09-24 Wednesday

US Congress Urges SEC to Allow Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans

US Congress Urges SEC to Allow Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans

The post US Congress Urges SEC to Allow Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinRegulations 23 September 2025 | 14:18 A group of lawmakers from the House Financial Services Committee is pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission to act on President Donald Trump’s recent directive aimed at modernizing retirement savings. In a letter sent to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the members called for swift implementation of Executive Order 14330, signed in early August, which seeks to expand 401(k) investment choices beyond traditional stocks and bonds. The order highlights digital assets, including Bitcoin, as potential additions to retirement portfolios. The lawmakers argued that workers saving for retirement deserve access to the same variety of opportunities available to institutional investors. They urged the SEC to work closely with the Department of Labor on updating regulations so that Americans can diversify more effectively and improve their long-term financial outlook. Committee Chairman French Hill and Capital Markets Subcommittee Chair Ann Wagner were among those who endorsed the letter, joined by several colleagues including Frank Lucas, Warren Davidson, and Troy Downing. Their collective push reflects growing momentum in Washington to integrate digital assets into mainstream financial structures. If adopted, the changes could mark a turning point for retirement planning in the United States, giving millions of savers direct exposure to Bitcoin and other alternatives that until now have been largely out of reach. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful…
Basketball: Stories, Culture, and Global Impact

Basketball: Stories, Culture, and Global Impact

The post Basketball: Stories, Culture, and Global Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Basketball is a sport that goes beyond competition; it is a global language spoken on playgrounds, in arenas, and in countless homes. With its thrilling pace, soaring athleticism, and loyal fans, basketball has become a way of life for millions around the world. From neighborhood pickup games to professional championships, the sport continues to evolve while inspiring unity and passion. Fans now follow not only their favorite teams but also new ways to engage with the game through digital platforms such as Voltage Bet. This connection shows how tradition and modern interaction combine to enrich the basketball experience. The Birth of Basketball Basketball was created in 1891 by Dr. James Naismith in Springfield, Massachusetts. Originally designed as a simple indoor game to keep students active during winter, it quickly grew into an organized sport. Its simplicity—a ball and a hoop—allowed it to spread to schools and communities around the world. Why the Game Inspires Millions? Accessibility: Played almost anywhere with minimal equipment. Fast-paced excitement: Every possession can change the outcome. Community and culture: Courts often serve as gathering places that create lifelong friendships. Travel Stories and Basketball Courts One traveler recalled visiting famous courts like Rucker Park in Harlem and playgrounds in Chicago, where the local culture blended seamlessly with the rhythm of the game. Each stop revealed how basketball is about scoring, resilience, teamwork, and storytelling. Exploring basketball courts can be as enriching as visiting landmarks, giving travelers unique insights into communities. Professional Basketball and Its Evolution Since the launch of the NBA in 1946, the sport has grown into a global spectacle. Legends such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James shaped the game while influencing fashion, music, and culture. Their iconic performances drew fans across generations and borders. Digital Transformation and Fan Engagement With the rise…
Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin Will Join Gold in Central Bank Reserves by 2030

Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin Will Join Gold in Central Bank Reserves by 2030

The post Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin Will Join Gold in Central Bank Reserves by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major German bank Deutsche Bank released a report Monday predicting Bitcoin could appear on central bank balance sheets by 2030. The bank says Bitcoin will work alongside gold as a backup asset, not replace it. This marks a big shift in how traditional banks view Bitcoin. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has gone from being seen as risky speculation to a potential tool for central banks. Bitcoin’s Growing Stability Makes It More Attractive The main reason Deutsche Bank thinks central banks will adopt Bitcoin is its dropping volatility. Bitcoin’s 30-day price swings hit historic lows in August 2025, even as prices topped $123,500. This suggests Bitcoin is moving away from wild price swings toward more stable behavior. Implied volatility fell to just 32%, well below the 50% one-year average. “Bitcoin’s volatility, long an obstacle to reserve status, is dropping,” Deutsche Bank analysts said. The cryptocurrency may be breaking free from its speculative past. When Bitcoin’s market value exceeded $500 billion with yearly volatility below 50%, it created a situation that had never happened before. This type of low volatility has only occurred during 5% of Bitcoin’s existence. Governments Already Building Bitcoin Reserves Several countries have started accumulating Bitcoin reserves, showing Deutsche Bank’s prediction may already be coming true. The United States holds the largest government Bitcoin stash with about 198,000 Bitcoin, worth roughly $20 billion. President Trump signed an executive order in March 2025 creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve using seized cryptocurrency. El Salvador leads in Bitcoin adoption as a national strategy. The country holds 6,319 Bitcoin worth $725 million, with an unrealized profit of $208 million. However, El Salvador recently agreed to reduce Bitcoin purchases as part of a $1.4 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund. Bhutan takes a different approach by mining Bitcoin with renewable energy. The…
How To Watch Golf’s 2025 Ryder Cup, And What To Expect

How To Watch Golf’s 2025 Ryder Cup, And What To Expect

The post How To Watch Golf’s 2025 Ryder Cup, And What To Expect appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bethpage Black on Long Island is the host of the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America via Getty Images) PGA of America via Getty Images The 45th Ryder Cup gets underway this week at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, where a Team USA squad featuring world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau faces a European team led by Rory McIlroy that’s looking to defend the title in golf’s most pressure-packed team event. The return to American soil marks just the first time a municipally owned and operated golf course in the U.S. has hosted the Ryder Cup. Bethpage State Park’s vaunted Black Course on Long Island has been nicknamed “The People’s Country Club” and for New York’s passionate golf fans it represents a rare opportunity to witness the sport’s most intense and revered team competition at one of the country’s most challenging and democratically accessible venues. Europe enters as the defending champion after a convincing 16.5 to 11.5 victory at Marco Simone in Rome two years ago, but the visitors have lost three of the last four away Ryder Cups by significant margins. The U.S. holds a 27-15 edge in the all-time series but has dropped eight of the past 11 meetings dating back to 2002. As with every Ryder Cup, storylines abound heading into the September 26-28 showdown. Captains Setting the Tone Keegan Bradley, Captain of Team United States and Luke Donald, Captain of Team Europe speak at a Ryder Cup press conference at Bethpage State Park. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images Keegan Bradley leads Team USA as the youngest Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, having been named to the role at just 38 years old. The 2011 PGA Championship winner chose to focus solely on captaincy duties…
Central Banks May Stockpile Bitcoin in 5 Years: Deutsche Bank

Central Banks May Stockpile Bitcoin in 5 Years: Deutsche Bank

The post Central Banks May Stockpile Bitcoin in 5 Years: Deutsche Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Inside the $100B deal between Altman’s OpenAI and Huang’s Nvidia

Inside the $100B deal between Altman’s OpenAI and Huang’s Nvidia

The post Inside the $100B deal between Altman’s OpenAI and Huang’s Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samuel Altman had a flight to catch. But before boarding to Texas, he had to lock in one of the biggest deals in AI history. Just hours before takeoff, Sam and Jensen Huang finalized a $100 billion agreement between OpenAI and Nvidia, a deal that would tie the two most important names in artificial intelligence tighter than ever. Sam was headed to Abilene, a small city 180 miles west of Dallas, to announce OpenAI’s next phase in AI infrastructure. Jensen wanted Nvidia to be at the center of it. The two CEOs had already spent time together during President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the U.K., where the president was quietly briefed about the deal in advance. What followed was a blur of virtual calls, private meetings in London, D.C., and San Francisco, and last-minute changes to documents. No banks. Just two power players doing it themselves. Sam and Jensen skip the banks and go all in Jensen called the deal “monumental in size” during an interview with CNBC on Monday. That same day, Nvidia’s market value surged by $170 billion, pushing the company near $4.5 trillion in worth. Sam’s OpenAI, now valued at $500 billion, becomes even more dependent on Nvidia’s chips. The plan is to work together to build massive AI data centers. Sam, speaking at Nvidia’s Silicon Valley HQ, said: “You should expect a lot from us in the coming months. There are three things that OpenAI has to do well: we have to do great AI research, we have to make these products people want to use, and we have to figure out how to do this unprecedented infrastructure challenge.” The structure is simple but huge. Nvidia will put in $10 billion at a time, supplying chips as new compute capacity goes live. Sam and Jensen…
AVAX Explodes by 12% Daily as BTC Price Recovers From Sub-$112K Drop: Market Watch

AVAX Explodes by 12% Daily as BTC Price Recovers From Sub-$112K Drop: Market Watch

The total crypto market cap has returned to $4T.
JPMorgan CEO Dimon Sees Inflation Blocking Fed Cuts, Says Stablecoins Pose No Bank Threat

JPMorgan CEO Dimon Sees Inflation Blocking Fed Cuts, Says Stablecoins Pose No Bank Threat

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that persistent inflation may prevent further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, contradicting market expectations for aggressive monetary easing through 2025. Speaking at the JP Morgan India Investor Conference, Dimon expressed skepticism about the Fed’s ability to cut rates significantly while inflation remains “stuck at 3%” rather than the central bank’s 2% target.Source: YouTube Multiple Economic Pressures Keep Inflation Elevated Dimon’s comments came as Federal Reserve officials themselves cast doubt on additional rate cuts, with St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem stating there is “limited room for easing further” and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic suggesting the September cut may be the only reduction needed this year. The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.00%-4.25% in September, but internal divisions emerged over the pace of future reductions. The banking chief cited multiple inflationary pressures, including global fiscal deficits, the potential for world remilitarization, trade restructuring, and potentially reduced immigration to the United States. He argued that these factors could push wages higher while creating sustained price pressures that complicate the Fed’s dual mandate of maintaining stable prices and achieving full employment. Meanwhile, Dimon dismissed banking industry concerns about stablecoins threatening traditional deposit bases, calling blockchain technology “real” while distinguishing between legitimate applications and speculative crypto trading. His measured stance contrasts sharply with that of other major bank executives, who have warned of a deposit flight similar to the 1980s money market fund crisis. Fed Faces Inflation Reality Check as Officials Split on Cuts Federal Reserve officials are increasingly acknowledging that the central bank’s September rate cut may have been premature, given the persistent inflation pressures above the 2% target. Dimon’s inflation concerns align with statements from multiple Fed officials who now question the wisdom of additional monetary easing in the near term. New Fed Governor Stephen Miran, appointed by President Trump, advocated for aggressive rate cuts totaling 1.25 percentage points across the remaining 2025 meetings. Miran argued that the neutral interest rate has fallen due to tariffs, immigration restrictions, and tax policies, making current rates “roughly 2 percentage points too tight” and risking unnecessary unemployment. However, regional Fed presidents pushed back against dovish policy prescriptions. Musalem warned that further rate cuts could make policy “overly accommodative,” while Bostic emphasized concerns about inflation remaining “too high for a long time” as justification for maintaining restrictive monetary policy. The internal Fed debate stemmed from uncertainty about economic conditions, with unemployment remaining low while consumer spending patterns suggested stress among lower-income households. Credit losses are increasing moderately, though Dimon characterized this as “weakening” rather than a “disaster” requiring emergency monetary intervention. Market expectations for two additional quarter-point cuts by year-end face growing skepticism from policymakers who prioritize inflation control over labor market support. The median Fed projection supports gradual easing, but seven officials now favor no additional cuts, creating potential for policy gridlock if economic data remains mixed. Stablecoin Wars Heat Up as Banks Fight Digital Dollar Competition On the other hand, Dimon’s dismissive stance on stablecoin banking threats contradicts intensive lobbying efforts by major banking associations seeking to restrict digital dollar competition. Five major U.S. banking trade organizations have urged Congress to tighten regulations under the GENIUS Act, warning that stablecoin platforms offering competitive yields could trigger a mass deposit flight. Citigroup analysts compared current dynamics to the 1980s crisis when money market funds expanded from $4 billion to $235 billion in seven years, draining traditional bank deposits as customers chased higher returns. Banking groups cite Treasury estimates suggesting yield-bearing stablecoins could trigger $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows, fundamentally altering bank funding mechanisms. Coinbase and other crypto platforms continue to offer stablecoin yields despite pressure from the banking industry, arguing that prohibitions apply only to issuers, not intermediaries. Not only that, they also face practical challenges as stablecoins offer payments up to 13 times cheaper than traditional systems with instant settlement capabilities. The stablecoin market has grown from $4 billion in 2020 to over $285 billion today, with projections reaching $1 trillion in annual payment volume by 2030. Recent research from Coinbase found no meaningful correlation between stablecoin adoption and deposit flight for community banks over the past five years, contradicting warnings from the banking industry. The debate intensifies as major corporations, including Amazon and Walmart, reportedly consider stablecoin integration to reduce transaction costs. Average U.S. savings accounts yield 0.6%, while stablecoin platforms offer returns of up to 5%, creating competitive pressure that traditional banks struggle to match. Dimon’s pragmatic approach acknowledges that stablecoin infrastructure will develop naturally as legitimate payment technology, with JPMorgan positioned to provide custody services and Treasury management for digital dollar reserves
Warning: Kiloex's Discord invite link has been hijacked, and some victims' assets have been stolen.

Warning: Kiloex's Discord invite link has been hijacked, and some victims' assets have been stolen.

PANews reported on September 23rd that blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer revealed that Kiloex's Discord invite link has expired and has been taken over by scammers. Coingecko and CoinMarketCap profiles still link to the tampered invite link, and Kiloex's past tweets contain hijacked links. Today, victims have reported that their assets were stolen after clicking on a phishing signature. Previously, Verisense Network's Discord invite link was hijacked using the same attack model. This is a coordinated operation—scammers are registering expired custom URLs within the ecosystem. They are using expired links in project documents, social media profiles, and past tweets to commit fraud. Projects are urged to immediately review and update their Discord links.
Stablecoin supply bereikt record $283,2 miljard

Stablecoin supply bereikt record $283,2 miljard

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De totale uitstaande waarde van stablecoins is recentelijk uitgekomen op 283,2 miljard dollar, oftewel een nieuwe all-time high. Tegelijkertijd is ook het aantal actieve unieke zenders, mensen die transacties met stablecoins uitvoeren, gestegen tot 25,2 miljoen per maand, wat ook een nieuw record is. Al 25,2 miljoen actieve gebruikers Dat het aantal maandelijkse zenders nu 25,2 miljoen bedraagt, is een duidelijke indicatie dat stablecoins steeds meer gebruikt worden. Dat blijkt uit de gegevens van Token Terminal. Niet alleen als financiële instrumenten voor de handel, maar ook voor daadwerkelijke transacties. Deze groei suggereert dat stablecoins terrein winnen onder mensen die ze gebruiken om geld te versturen, te ontvangen, te sparen of transfers in digitale contexten uit te voeren. De stijging in gebruikers wijst op een bredere acceptatie. Stablecoins worden niet langer gezien als niche-product binnen de wereld van crypto of decentralized finance (DeFi), maar als functioneel alternatief binnen de bredere financiële infrastructuren. De vraag is hoe deze groei zich verdeelt over verschillende regio’s. Landen met beperkte toegang tot dienstverleningen van traditionele banken zullen waarschijnlijk erg veel bijdragen aan deze cijfers. Ook speelt mee dat stablecoins steeds toegankelijker worden via apps, exchanges en betalingsservices, wat de drempel verder verlaagt. USDT en USDC domineren de markt Binnen de stablecoin-markt blijven Tether (USDT) en USD Coin (USDC) dominant. Hun marktaandeel is erg groot. Samen vertegenwoordigen deze twee munten het merendeel van de totale marktkapitalisatie van stablecoins. Hun gezamenlijke aandeel in de markt wordt namelijk geschat op zo’n 80 tot 90 procent. USDT behoudt meestal de eerste plaats qua totaal aantal tokens, met USDC op de tweede plek. Toch is USDC in sommige gebruiksstatistieken leidend, vooral op on-chain transacties. Dat geeft aan dat het steeds meer gebruikt wordt voor echte applicaties, betalingen of diensten. De verschillen tussen USDT en USDC gaan ook over transparantie, regulering en dekkingen. USDC wordt vaak geprezen vanwege relatief striktere regulatoire compliance en openheid over reserves. USDT heeft daarentegen een grotere mondiale verspreiding, meer liquiditeit in vele beurzen en wordt vaker gebruikt als middel in DeFi en handel. Groeiende rol voor stablecoins in betalingsverkeer Stablecoins spelen een steeds grotere rol in het betalingsverkeer, zowel internationaal als binnen de landsgrenzen. In gevallen waar traditionele banken traag of duur zijn, bieden stablecoins een alternatief dat sneller en goedkoper is. Vooral grensoverschrijdende transfers profiteren hiervan. In plaats van via correspondentbanken of omslachtige wisselkoersstappen, kan men stablecoins gebruiken om geld direct of met minder tussenpersonen over te dragen. Ook voor commerciële transacties wordt het gebruik groter. Bedrijven gebruiken stablecoins om betalingen te doen aan leveranciers of freelancers, vooral in regio’s waar de lokale valuta instabiel is of waar toegang tot het internationale financiële systeem beperkt is. Dat maakt stablecoins aantrekkelijk als middel om bijvoorbeeld loon of vergoedingen over de grens te versturen. Daarnaast zijn stablecoins van belang voor DeFi-activiteiten, gedecentraliseerde exchanges, rendement genererende toepassingen en smart contract-gebaseerde diensten. Al deze toepassingen dragen bij aan de “betalingsrol” van stablecoins. Dis niet alleen als statisch digitaal geld, maar als actief onderdeel van een nieuwe betalingsinfrastructuur. Implicaties & risico’s voor deze ontwikkelingen Dat de voorraad een record haalt en dat er meer actieve gebruikers zijn, is op zichzelf al opmerkelijk. Maar deze ontwikkeling brengt ook uitdagingen en risico’s met zich mee. Regulering is een belangrijk thema. Autoriteiten zijn bezig met wetgeving en toezicht om zeker te stellen dat stablecoins veilig zijn, dat reserves correct zijn, dat transparantie bestaat en dat misbruik zoals witwassen of fraude wordt tegengegaan. Dan is er ook het risico van “dollarization” in landen met zwakkere valuta. Wanneer mensen stablecoins gebruiken als opslag van waarde of transactiemiddel in plaats van de lokale valuta, kan dat gevolgen hebben voor monetair beleid, inflatiecontrole en de rol van centrale banken. Ten slotte speelt er een technologische en infrastructurele uitdaging. Snelheid, toegankelijkheid, interoperabiliteit tussen blockchains, gebruiksvriendelijkheid van wallets en koppelingen met traditionele financiële systemen. Zonder goede infrastructuur blijft het lastig voor stablecoins om massaal gebruikt te worden voor dagelijkse betalingen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Stablecoin supply bereikt record $283,2 miljard is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
