2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Barclays Unveils Crucial Stability Amid SNB Intervention Fears

Barclays Unveils Crucial Stability Amid SNB Intervention Fears

The post Barclays Unveils Crucial Stability Amid SNB Intervention Fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF Forecast: Barclays Unveils Crucial Stability Amid SNB Intervention Fears Skip to content Home Forex News EUR/CHF Forecast: Barclays Unveils Crucial Stability Amid SNB Intervention Fears Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eur-chf-forecast-barclays/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.22%
EUR
EUR$1.1728-0.47%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:42
Del
GitHub Enterprise Cloud Enhances Metered Usage Visualization

GitHub Enterprise Cloud Enhances Metered Usage Visualization

The post GitHub Enterprise Cloud Enhances Metered Usage Visualization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 22, 2025 14:17 GitHub Enterprise Cloud will soon allow enterprise owners to access detailed metered usage data by organization, improving billing transparency and management. Starting October 1, 2025, GitHub Enterprise Cloud (GHEC) will introduce a new feature enabling enterprise owners and billing managers to visualize metered usage data by organization. This update aims to enhance transparency and management of billing across multiple organizations, according to The GitHub Blog. Key Features of the Update The upcoming feature will provide detailed insights into which organization is billed for each GitHub Enterprise Cloud license. This granular level of detail will empower organizations to better manage their resources and understand their cost allocation. Implications for Enterprise Owners With the enhanced metered usage visualization, enterprise owners are expected to gain a clearer view of their expenses, facilitating more strategic financial planning. Billing managers can leverage this information to optimize their budgets and ensure efficient use of resources. Industry Impact As organizations increasingly rely on cloud-based solutions, the ability to track usage and billing accurately becomes crucial. GitHub’s move to enhance its billing transparency aligns with a broader industry trend towards greater accountability and efficiency in cloud service management. This update could set a precedent for other cloud service providers to offer similar transparency features, further driving competition in the market. For more detailed insights, the official announcement can be found on The GitHub Blog. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-enterprise-cloud-enhances-metered-usage-visualization
1
1$0.013433-6.78%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.18518+825.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08539-0.69%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:41
Del
HYPE Price Falls, But Hyperliquid Still Leads in Fees

HYPE Price Falls, But Hyperliquid Still Leads in Fees

The post HYPE Price Falls, But Hyperliquid Still Leads in Fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Hyperliquid ranks #1 in daily blockchain fees, surpassing BNB Chain, Solana, and Ethereum Perpetual trading volume exceeds $50B weekly, cementing Hyperliquid’s market leadership Proposal plans to burn 442M HYPE tokens, cutting total supply and reducing future dilution Despite recent price declines in HYPE, Hyperliquid has become the leading blockchain by network fee generation in the past 24 hours. According to on-chain data, it outperformed BNB Chain, Solana, and Tron, pushing Ethereum to the fifth position. Top Chains by Fees (Last 24H) | Source : Artemis Bitcoin and Base followed further down the list, indicating lower activity compared to smart contract-focused networks. This shift highlights Hyperliquid’s growing dominance in blockchain usage and revenue, even as its token faces bearish pressure. Perpetual Market Volume Surges as Governance Eyes Major Supply Cut Artemis data shows Hyperliquid has captured over $50 billion in cumulative seven-day perpetual trading volume, leading all competitors. Lighter and Aster trail far behind, while others like GMX, ApeX, and Avantis remain below $5 billion. Dexs Perpetuals Volume | Source : Artemis This volume advantage strengthens Hyperliquid’s position in the decentralized derivatives sector and supports continued network adoption. Meanwhile, a governance proposal by Jon Charbonneau and Hasu could cut HYPE’s total supply by 45%. The proposal aims to burn 442 million unissued tokens, reducing total supply to 558 million and lowering fully diluted valuation to $25–26 billion. This move could mitigate dilution ahead of a major unlock event scheduled for November 29, 2025. The upcoming unlock will release 237.8 million tokens over 24 months, worth approximately $11 billion at current prices. If approved, the burn would offset most of this supply, reinforcing deflationary momentum supported by protocol buybacks and staking. In addition, the proposal would transition HYPE from a fixed supply to a flexible issuance model, similar to Ethereum…
1
1$0.013433-6.78%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.3457+5.23%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,010.65-0.85%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:39
Del
Seoul Exchange To Exclusively Use Story Blockchain For Tokenized Real-World Assets

Seoul Exchange To Exclusively Use Story Blockchain For Tokenized Real-World Assets

The post Seoul Exchange To Exclusively Use Story Blockchain For Tokenized Real-World Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Seoul Exchange, one of only two government-licensed platforms for unlisted securities in South Korea, has announced an exclusive partnership with Story Protocol to power its tokenized real-world asset (RWA) trading operations. The three-year agreement will see Seoul Exchange adopt Story’s Layer-1 blockchain as the sole infrastructure for registering and settling tokenized assets. This move positions the Seoul Exchange at the forefront of South Korea’s $450 billion cryptocurrency market, the second-largest globally by trading volume, by creating a fully compliant marketplace for cultural assets that have traditionally been illiquid. Focus on Tokenized Intellectual Property The collaboration will focus on leveraging intellectual property (IP) for the blockchain, facilitating investment in Korean cultural exports, including K-pop royalties, K-drama rights, webtoons, patents, and gaming IP. Major assets already tokenized through Story include content linked to BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, and the global phenomenon Baby Shark. Through this initiative, Seoul Exchange and Story aim to create Korea’s first dedicated exchange for tokenized IP, offering both retail and institutional investors a regulated platform to access cultural assets. By leveraging Story’s programmable architecture and native token ($IP), creators and production companies will be able to retain greater ownership of their works. At the same time, fans and investors gain the opportunity to participate directly in their growth. Advertisement &nbsp Reshaping Korea’s Creative Economy Korea’s cultural products dominate global entertainment, yet creators often see limited benefits from their success, with much of the value captured by global platforms and distributors. Tokenization presents a new funding model that reduces reliance on pre-production…
1
1$0.013433-6.78%
Sidekick
K$0.1445-24.26%
RealLink
REAL$0.06296+4.11%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:26
Del
Investors Brace for More Pain After Major Selloff and Price Crash

Investors Brace for More Pain After Major Selloff and Price Crash

The post Investors Brace for More Pain After Major Selloff and Price Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 23 September 2025 | 14:05 Pi Network’s token has suffered a steep collapse, losing almost half its value in just a few hours, and the aftermath is raising uncomfortable questions about its long-term stability. Traders point to thin liquidity as the spark behind the crash. A relatively small sell order reportedly snowballed into mass liquidations, forcing leveraged positions to close and draining confidence from the market. With billions of unmigrated tokens still looming over supply, even minor shocks appear capable of dragging prices down. Community reactions have been fierce. Some users noted Pi’s tendency to follow Bitcoin’s corrections but with far deeper drops, warning that a move toward $0.18 isn’t out of the question if pressure continues. At the same time, the project’s leadership made its first public appearance in Seoul, a milestone that many hoped would stabilize sentiment. Instead, the gathering did little to reverse losses, underscoring the disconnect between Pi’s community-driven image and its volatile trading reality. As of now, PI trades around $0.27, reflecting not only market weakness but also skepticism among its own base. Critics argue that enthusiasm alone cannot sustain value if the community itself hesitates to buy tokens on exchanges. For Pi, the latest plunge highlights a central challenge: turning years of hype and mass sign-ups into genuine adoption and liquidity. Until that transformation takes place, sharp downturns are likely to remain part of its story. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in…
Threshold
T$0.01561+0.25%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014301-0.16%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.88-6.26%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:19
Del
Startup Zerohash raises $104M from Morgan Stanley, SoFi, Apollo

Startup Zerohash raises $104M from Morgan Stanley, SoFi, Apollo

The post Startup Zerohash raises $104M from Morgan Stanley, SoFi, Apollo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Edward Woodford, founder and CEO of crypto infrastructure firm zerohash. Courtesy: zerohash Crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash has raised $104 million in funding with backing from financial firms including Morgan Stanley and SoFi, CNBC has learned. The Series D round was led by Interactive Brokers, the global automated trading firm, and includes strategic investors who are also clients of Zerohash, founder and CEO Edward Woodford told CNBC in an interview. The company is valued at $1 billion, he said. “We wanted to raise from the largest, most trusted brands in the world and have that be the bridge into this new technology,” he said. Funds managed by Apollo also participated in the round, according to Zerohash. The startup is among a wave of firms, both publicly traded and privately held, taking advantage of the more favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies under President Donald Trump. After Trump took office this year, the government flipped from being highly skeptical of crypto under former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler to embracing it as a nascent technology. Suddenly, the CEOs of financial firms including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America were expressing confidence that they would get involved. SoFi CEO Anthony Noto told CNBC in April that he was ready to bring crypto trading back after the regulatory shift. Founded in 2017, Zerohash provides banks and fintech firms with the ability to offer blockchain-based products in three major areas: crypto trading, stablecoins and tokenization, according to Woodford. “Part of this raise is obviously accelerating [adoption] across all three of those verticals with a range of customers who are also investors,” he said. Interactive Brokers already uses Zerohash for crypto trading and custody and will launch a stablecoin product with the firm, Woodford said. While Woodford said he couldn’t comment on whether Morgan Stanley and SoFi were…
1
1$0.013433-6.78%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03158+1.77%
Threshold
T$0.01561+0.25%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:13
Del
Barclays Reveals Critical Forex Market Forecast

Barclays Reveals Critical Forex Market Forecast

The post Barclays Reveals Critical Forex Market Forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/INR: Barclays Reveals Critical Forex Market Forecast Skip to content Home Forex News USD/INR: Barclays Reveals Critical Forex Market Forecast Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/usd-inr-barclays-outlook/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.22%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:06
Del
Needed U.S. Immigration Changes

Needed U.S. Immigration Changes

The post Needed U.S. Immigration Changes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials looking to arrest an illegal immigrant with criminal record, in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images The roundup of hundreds of South Koreans at the Georgia Hyundai factory underscores the immediate need to face up to the growing immigration crisis. President Trump pulled off a miraculous achievement by shutting our once open border shortly after resuming office and relentlessly deporting gangs and other criminals who had illegally entered our country. Now, however, we’re facing a different, more difficult challenge: what to do about the millions who have entered the U.S. illegally, not just those who came in during the Biden administration but also those who have resided here for years, even decades. Most have otherwise been law-abiding and have sunk roots here. There are also those—estimated to number some 2.5 million—who were brought here as minors by their parents and are referred to as “Dreamers.” The roundup of the South Korean illegal workers in Georgia vividly illustrates that broader sweeps to catch and deport illegals who are not otherwise lawbreakers is starting to hurt parts of the economy, most notably agricul-ture, construction, hospitality and high tech. House cleaners, landscapers and aides for the elderly will be affected as well. More and more the public will react negatively to mass arrests of immigrants who, other than entering the country illegally, have been law-abiding. Concerning the Dreamers, President Trump should push legislation to make them permanent residents and end the endless uncertainty. Many now are raising families and pursuing careers. They wouldn’t have the right to vote. Dealing positively with this particular issue has broad support. Work programs should be enacted for agriculture, construction and perhaps various service industries, whereby immigrants could legally come into…
Threshold
T$0.01561+0.25%
Union
U$0.009879-8.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.713+0.33%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:01
Del
Trump-Xi summit can’t happen this year, says U.S. ambassador in Beijing

Trump-Xi summit can’t happen this year, says U.S. ambassador in Beijing

The post Trump-Xi summit can’t happen this year, says U.S. ambassador in Beijing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-rumored meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping is officially not happening this year, according to U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue. Speaking during a press briefing Tuesday in Beijing with a small group of visiting U.S. lawmakers, Perdue said talks between the two leaders are more likely to happen in 2026. “We’re looking forward to getting together, as President Trump said … but certainly next year,” Perdue said, shutting down earlier expectations for a fall meeting. The update followed Trump’s phone call with Xi on Friday, which Trump had said ended with both leaders agreeing to meet soon, possibly during a multilateral summit in South Korea next month. Xi’s camp didn’t mention any such arrangement in their own readout. The press conference happened during a rare American congressional visit to China, the first since 2019. The delegation was led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith and included one Republican. It came at a time when the Biden-era frost has only just started to thaw under the second Trump administration. The lawmakers had talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday, followed by Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday, where they discussed everything from trade and fentanyl to TikTok and rare earths. Smith presses China on TikTok, fentanyl and trade barriers Smith, who currently serves as the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, made it clear that the trip was focused on reopening serious lines of communication between Beijing and Washington, especially on military and economic issues. “We’re still sort of talking past each other,” he admitted. “We need to not necessarily get on the same page, but at least get in the same book.” During the meeting with He, the group raised concerns about the massive U.S. trade deficit with China. They also demanded stronger Chinese efforts to…
Threshold
T$0.01561+0.25%
Union
U$0.009879-8.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.713+0.33%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:49
Del
Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Time is starting to fly as Week 4 of the fantasy football season has arrived. Especially for teams that are 0-3 or 1-2, Week 4 is a must-win game for these managers. If you want to increase your odds of beating your friends in fantasy football, it’s crucial that you make the right start or sit decision. The goal of these flex rankings is to help give a baseline of where your team stands and also to help with your start or sit decisions. These rankings are catered especially for PPR leagues, but there shouldn’t be any drastic changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates As of Monday, there’s not an exact answer for whether Mike Evans will be playing in Week 4 or not. In the best-case scenario for Evans, there’s a good chance that he’ll be slightly banged up, giving Emeka Egbuka a small bump. Due to this injury and Evans’s lack of recent success, he failed to make the top 50. For Kenneth Walker, we’ll be assuming that Zach Charbonnet will be playing, per a recent report from Draft Sharks. If Charbonnet does end up playing in Week 4, neither will make the top 50. Lastly, it seems like Tyrone Tracy Jr will be out for Week 4 at the very least. That benefits Cam Skattebo a ton. Tier 1 1. Bijan Robinson (ATL) 2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 3. Puka Nacua (LAR) 4. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 6. Saquon Barkley (PHI) 7. Malik Nabers (NYG) Tier 2 8. James Cook (BUF) 9. Jahmyr Gibbs…
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.95+1.16%
1
1$0.013433-6.78%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.06548-2.54%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:46
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns