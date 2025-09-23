MEXC-handelsplattformen
Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Could Soar to $3.4 Million by 2028
The post Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Could Soar to $3.4 Million by 2028 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Arthur Hayes predicts that if the Federal Reserve adopts large-scale money printing under President Trump’s yield curve control plan, combined credit creation could exceed $15 trillion by 2028. This massive monetary expansion could potentially push Bitcoin’s price to $3.4 million, far above its current price of around $115,000. Hayes emphasizes his projection as a directional …
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 19:35
XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down?
The post XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price today trades at $2.87, struggling below $2.95 resistance as sellers dominate. On-chain flows show modest $392K inflows, but overall sentiment remains tilted bearish. Macro headwinds from Fed caution and dollar strength add pressure on crypto markets. XRP price today is trading at $2.87, struggling to recover after slipping below the $2.95 resistance zone. Sellers forced a retest of $2.84 earlier in the session, extending a week-long downtrend that has left the token at its weakest levels since late August. The question now is whether XRP can hold support near $2.83 or risk another leg lower toward $2.60. XRP Price Breaks Below Key EMAs XRP Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows XRP trapped within a falling wedge pattern since July, with price repeatedly rejected at descending trendline resistance. Yesterday’s rejection near $2.… Read The Full Article XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down? On Coin Edition. Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-price-prediction-why-is-xrp-going-down-23-09-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:33
This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing
The post This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judi Health founders Ryan Kelly (left) and AJ Loiacono Judi Health AJ Loiacono launched Capital Rx eight years ago to break through all the hidden fees in drug pricing. Now with $252 million in new funding, the firm, renamed Judi Health, has broader medical costs in its sights. AJ Loiacono knew he truly had something after dogfooding his medical benefits administration software on his own company. Not only did he see year-over-year cost savings of 11% for the 1,800 members of the health plan, including employees and their families, but claims processing time dropped from more than six months to a maximum of 18 days. Better still, he got those cost savings even as he offered improved benefits to his workers. “We were able to see a reduction per member per month on all costs because we are stripping out these fees and additional fees that are encumbering the plan,” Loiacono told Forbes. With the test done, Loiacono’s firm, which started in the messy world of pharmacy benefits under the name Capital Rx, is now rolling out medical claims administration to businesses and third-party administrators. To do so, the newly renamed Judi Health has raised $252 million in equity funding led by Wellington Management and General Catalyst. The deal brings total funding to $607 million and values the company at $3.25 billion, more than double the $1.5 billion it was worth at its previous funding in March 2024. Firms that include Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Generation Investment Management, which is chaired by former vice president Al Gore, also invested. The funding was so oversubscribed that eager investors also purchased a more than $150 million stake from the company’s early backers. Loiacono plans to discuss the new investment on Wednesday when he rings the bell at the New York Stock…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:31
Layer Brett Named Best Crypto to Buy Now As Solana and Cardano Secure Top 3 Spots
When rankings shuffle and investor money moves, everyone wants to know where the real opportunities lie. This week’s market shake-up saw Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) secure their places among the top three performers. But it was newcomer Layer Brett (LBRETT) that stole the spotlight. Many analysts are already calling it the best crypto to [...] The post Layer Brett Named Best Crypto to Buy Now As Solana and Cardano Secure Top 3 Spots appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/23 19:30
UXLINK goes from bad, to worse, to weird after hacker loses stolen tokens
The post UXLINK goes from bad, to worse, to weird after hacker loses stolen tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yesterday, a hack hit Japanese “AI-powered web3 social platform and infrastructure” UXLINK, initially draining $11 million worth of crypto from the project’s multi-signature wallets. The hack was flagged by blockchain security firm Cyvers before being acknowledged by UXLINK around an hour later. Cyvers noted the change of ownership and the loss of ether, bitcoin, stablecoins USDC and USDT, and UXLINK tokens. Following the initial loss, however, things took a turn for the worse, both for UXLINK and the hacker. In a later update, the UXLINK team notified users that their token contract had also been compromised, and freshly-minted UXLINK tokens flooded into the attacker’s addresses. Almost 12 hours passed between the initial compromise and the attacker minting a billion UXLINK. Read more: The solution to crypto’s Lazarus problem could be simpler than expected As other security researchers looked into the transactions, more losses were uncovered, with tokens worth over $40 million (excluding UXLINK) reportedly sitting in hacker-controlled addresses. The UXLINK tokens had a theoretical value in the hundreds of millions of dollars when minted. It had been trading around $0.32 pre-hack, but crashed as the hacker sold tokens and depleted liquidity. According to CoinMarketCap data, it is down 99.99%, worth fractions of a cent. Things get weird With all eyes on the hacker’s addresses, many were surprised to see a (presumably) security-aware individual fall for one of the oldest tricks in the book. Clearly in a rush to dump UXLINK tokens, the hacker first depleted liquidity on Uniswap before looking for a new venue to sell. Moving to CoW Swap, they appear to have clicked a bad link and “signed a malicious ‘increaseAllowance’ approval to a phishing contract.” 500 million tokens, with a purported value of $42 million at the time, were lost. Read more: 48% of Ethereum EIP-7702 uses…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:27
Lyno AI Draws Whales While ADA Stalls
The post Lyno AI Draws Whales While ADA Stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale scene of September 2025 is characterized by a few excellent projects. Lyno AI has been at the forefront, attracting key investors because the ADA of Cardano is not doing well in terms of governance delay and a price of $0.86. This turn represents an important shift in the behaviour of whales and the sentiment in the market towards altcoins and tokenized ETFs. Stable developments in ADA are indicative of frustrations regarding slow upgrades and ETF losses. The investors are reluctant because the token clings to the ground yet is not recording much momentum. In the meantime, the presale market is gaining momentum with such projects as Lyno AI, BullZilla, Layer Brett, PepeNode, and Maxi Doge producing more and more traction and institutional interest. Lyno AI: The Whale Magnet is on the brink of boom. Lyno AI presale is at the Early Bird phase and has a very attractive price of 0.05 per token and the next level is 0.055. A total of 661,198 tokens have already been sold which has raised $33,059 out of an ultimate target price of $0.10. Whales and institutions are taking strong interest in this performance. More sophisticated AI-based cross-chain arbitrage allows Lyno to enable mass market access to previously large player-only profit opportunities. Smart contracts of the project are audited by Cyberscope , which forms the basis of investor confidence. The tokenomics are heavy-handed, and there is a burn of 30% protocol fee and fee sharing to holders. The giveaway by Lyno also encourages presale buyers who buy tokens of a minimum value of 100 dollars to win a share of 100K tokens that are equally shared among ten investors. This also contributes to FOMO because shoppers rush to get a place before the price increases. Summary: Get yourself ahead of the wave.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:24
MicroBT Opens US Online Shop With 10,000 Whatsminer Monthly Production Capacity
The post MicroBT Opens US Online Shop With 10,000 Whatsminer Monthly Production Capacity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroBT has launched a dedicated online shop in the United States, enabling customers to order domestically built Whatsminer bitcoin mining rigs directly. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. MicroBT said in a WeChat post on Tuesday […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/microbt-opens-us-online-shop-with-10000-whatsminer-monthly-production-capacity/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:17
Kazakhstan Launches National Stablecoin Pilot with Solana and Mastercard
The post Kazakhstan Launches National Stablecoin Pilot with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The National Bank of Kazakhstan has started a pilot for Evo (KZTE), a stablecoin pegged to the local tenge currency. It is issued by crypto exchange Intebix and Eurasian Bank, built on the Solana blockchain. Mastercard is helping make the stablecoin compatible for global payments. This project within Kazakhstan’s Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox aims to …
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 19:12
SOL could reclaim $250 soon as bears lose momentum
The post SOL could reclaim $250 soon as bears lose momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways SOL is down 1% in the last 24 hours and is now trading below $220. The coin could reclaim the $250 psychological level soon if market recovery continues. SOL dips below $220 As seen in recent weeks, the cryptocurrency market began the new week in a bearish mode. Bitcoin dropped below the $112k mark while Ether temporarily tested the $4k support level. SOL, the native coin of the Solana blockchain, also lost roughly 5% of its value on Monday, dropping to the $212 support level. However, it has slightly bounced back and is now trading at $219 per coin. The positive performance comes as the broader cryptocurrency market embarks on a recovery. Bitcoin reclaimed the $113k mark earlier today, while Ether is now eyeing the $4,300 region. SOL is also recovering excellently and could reclaim the $250 psychological level in the near term. SOL could surge to $250 The SOL/USD 4-hour chart is bearish and efficient, as Solana has lost 7% of its value over the last seven days. The technical indicators are also negative, suggesting that sellers remain in control. However, the bears are losing steam as SOL has found support around the $212 region. The RSI of 34 is below the neutral 50, indicating a bearish trend. The MACD lines also dropped below the neutral zone over the weekend. If the selloff continues, SOL could retest Monday’s low of $212 over the next few hours. An extended bearish run could see the cryptocurrency drop below $200 for the first time since September 1st. However, the broader crypto market is undergoing a correction. If the correction persists, SOL could reclaim the nearest resistance and TLQ level at $250 over the next few hours. It would need the support of the broader cryptocurrency market if it intends to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:12
Bitcoin Poised To Rival Gold In Central Bank Vaults By 2030: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank’s Research Institute argues that Bitcoin is on track to sit alongside gold in central bank reserves by the end of this decade, provided current adoption and market-structure trends persist. In a paper published on September 22, 2025, research analysts Marion Laboure and Camilla Siazon conclude “there is room for both gold and Bitcoin […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 19:00
